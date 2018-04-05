Peter Schiff: We Are In A Bear Market, All News Is Bad News

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
After rallying on Friday, stocks tanked on Monday, dropping over 450 points. In fact, it was the worst first day of the second quarter since the Great Depression.
Stocks dove Wednesday as well on the heels of China’s announcement that they will intensify the trade war with more tariffs, according to most analysts, before exploding higher for no good reason whatsoever.
But Peter Schiff, the financial guru who accurately predicted the 2008 recession has a different take.
According to Schiff’s blog, Schiff Gold, most analysts blamed the plunge on the escalating trade war, but Peter Schiff sees it quite a bit differently. He said it was just another bad day in a bear market. In fact, he said the market could have rallied because the Chinese response wasn’t as bad as it could have been. But when you’re in a bear market, all news is bad news.
Schiff says that the media’s talking heads are simply using the tariffs as an excuse. The real truth is that most people are in a selling mood. “Stocks are expensive. The bull market is over. It’s now a bear market. People want to get out. People are allocating out. Growth is slowing whether people want to acknowledge it or not,” said Schiff.
The media pundits are optimistic too; just like they were before the 2008 recession, said Schiff.
“That’s what’s going on now. Nobody thinks there’s a problem. Everybody is optimistic. Everybody is bullish. So, when you see these classic signs that something is going wrong, you just ignore it.”
The bottom line is Schiff thinks the economy is going to tank (although he isn’t sure how soon that will occur) and the stock market is going to continue its bear run. But the Fed is not going to be able to come to the rescue this time around because of inflation. If it does try to launch more QE to bail out the stock market, it will completely tank the dollar.
When we do all that, the dollar is going to implode because everybody is going to know that the experiment failed. Everybody is going to know there is no way out of this box. There is no normalization of rates that is ever going to happen. Their balance sheet is never going to shrink. The balance sheet is going to grow permanently, which means this banana republic debt monetization.
They can no longer pretend that they’re not doing the same things as South American banana republics. It’s a pure ‘we just print money to finance government spending,’ which is going to explode.
The national debt is an often overlooked aspect of the economy, but in truth, it will play a big role in an economic collapse and Schiff is sounding the alarms.
And maybe that - among other things - is why stocks collapsed back down the last two days...
Comments
been a long time coming
it will only get worse if we don't kill the beast now
ignoring the absurdity of our current Keynesian voodoo is not an option
If the central banks take the punch bowl away and interest rates go up it's over. Shit hits fan.
But then they'll just blame Trump.
In reply to been a long time coming by small axe
Go home Peter. You are old news. A tired one trick pony; department of redundancy department.
In reply to … by Thought Processor
Says the 9 month 3 day sage of ZH.
How old are you son?
In reply to Go home Peter. You are old… by SethPoor
You punk ass piece of garbage excrement from a cat's mouth ;; tell me ONE thing jewboy Schiff has gotten right since 2008 !
In reply to Says the 9 month 3 day sage… by hairball48
He named you a worthless nigger back in 2010 and I think that a precinct, if untradeable, call.
In reply to You punk ass piece of… by SethPoor
The problem, is that gov't blew their books
back in 2008 bailing out the corporations.
A truly stupid move, because now they
don't have the "credit" to do this.
If their not careful, this time, not only can
you forget about a corporate bailout, BUT
it just might be your freindly neigbhorhood
gov't that needs the bailout... and where will
that come from? Debt addled voters???
In reply to … by Thought Processor
PETER SCHIFF IS A GENTLEMAN OF THE HEBREW PERSUASION...
In reply to … by Thought Processor
It's sad that Peter Schiff is on China's side when it comes to the trade war.
In reply to been a long time coming by small axe
Maybe because US companies went there and got them to work like slaves and despoil their environment for the profit of US corporations. The Chinese have worked for decades for America as a colony of worker bees and it's only recently that they've seen some of that wealth at a per capita level.
In reply to It's sad that Peter Schiff… by lester1
Never mind that. Just because a person understands the true nature of something and can describe it in detail doesn't mean they are taking sides.
In reply to It's sad that Peter Schiff… by lester1
Ignorance is strength....I've heard that somewhere....
In reply to been a long time coming by small axe
The last 15 times Schiff said this, he said it a 16th time.
‘we just print money to finance government spending,’
Hasn't that been the plan all along?
The Chinese haven't even begun to react considering today was a holiday over there.
the boy who cried wolf ... one day .... well ....
Everybody laughed at Peter.
If you go back and read the 1929 headlines most people did not realize what was coming. Schiff could read the charts and calculated the time when the subprime mortgages would reset. The trends are discernable but the timing is much more difficult this time around. The great recession started in 08 when gas prices peaked and a whole host of subprime mortgages reset. The smoke and mirrors in the energy sector has kept a lot of people confused. How can Venezuela and Saudi Arabia be experiencing hard times when the demand for oil keeps on going up? How can the market be flooded with shale oil when it is not profitable to extract? High finance and manipulation is concealing the annual reduction of net energy supplies. Exponential debt and exponential grow are running up against finite resources. What we are witnessing are the symptoms of a faltering system.
In reply to If you go back and read the… by Cloud9.5
Stocks 140 pct of GDP. Normal is 40-50 pct. Nope nothing abnormal here.
Libor rates going up since 2015. Nothing to see here, move along.
FED raising interest rates. Did the same before the 29 crash. (1928, 1929) Again in the 30's (1931 - 1933). Nothing here either.
Americans cash tapped out. Credit tapped out. Back to home equity loans. Yes,,, Back to the Future.
Here's the possible skinny!
Everyone wants manufacturing to return,,, yes? ,,, Stick with me here.
When they crash it ALL and the majority of people are homeless and hungry, they'll work for anything to survive... even $2 buckeroos an hour.
Then we will be able to compete with the 'other' slave states, even live like them. It'll be great!
America will be great again! Trump will be re-elected to make America even greater!
I hear what you are saying, but when the system crashes, how are the entitlement programs going to continue to placate the mob?
In reply to Stocks 140 pct of GDP… by rejected
They can't. That's the problem. Read that Matt Bracken essay, "When America's Cities Explode in Violence." www.enemiesforeignanddomestic.com
Here is a direct link: https://westernrifleshooters.wordpress.com/2012/09/03/bracken-when-the-…
In reply to I hear what you are saying,… by Cloud9.5
In reply to Stocks 140 pct of GDP… by rejected
hes right this time, every news came out, stocks drop. without news, stocks went up
elevator shaft recession
Peter Schiff: We're Always In A Bear Market.
Schiff missed the biggest bull market in history after 2008. All we have is a small correction. We all expected 15-20 percent correction. I would not listen to Schiff.
Gold is the money of Kings.
Silver is the money of Gentleman.
Barter is the money of Peasants.
Debt is the money of Slaves.
and bitcoin has been in a bear market since 16 usd, we get it. Everything is in a bear market except gold.
Also it's tax time. The yearly pound of flesh that Uncle Sam demands draws very close.