Peter Schiff: We Are In A Bear Market, All News Is Bad News

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 17:25

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

After rallying on Friday, stocks tanked on Monday, dropping over 450 points. In fact, it was the worst first day of the second quarter since the Great Depression.

Stocks dove Wednesday as well on the heels of China’s announcement that they will intensify the trade war with more tariffs, according to most analysts, before exploding higher for no good reason whatsoever. 

But Peter Schiff, the financial guru who accurately predicted the 2008 recession has a different take.

According to Schiff’s blog, Schiff Gold, most analysts blamed the plunge on the escalating trade war, but Peter Schiff sees it quite a bit differently. He said it was just another bad day in a bear market. In fact, he said the market could have rallied because the Chinese response wasn’t as bad as it could have been. But when you’re in a bear market, all news is bad news.

Schiff says that the media’s talking heads are simply using the tariffs as an excuse. The real truth is that most people are in a selling mood. “Stocks are expensive. The bull market is over. It’s now a bear market. People want to get out. People are allocating out. Growth is slowing whether people want to acknowledge it or not,” said Schiff.

The media pundits are optimistic too; just like they were before the 2008 recession, said Schiff.

“That’s what’s going on now. Nobody thinks there’s a problem. Everybody is optimistic. Everybody is bullish. So, when you see these classic signs that something is going wrong, you just ignore it.

The bottom line is Schiff thinks the economy is going to tank (although he isn’t sure how soon that will occur) and the stock market is going to continue its bear run. But the Fed is not going to be able to come to the rescue this time around because of inflation. If it does try to launch more QE to bail out the stock market, it will completely tank the dollar.

When we do all that, the dollar is going to implode because everybody is going to know that the experiment failed. Everybody is going to know there is no way out of this box. There is no normalization of rates that is ever going to happen. Their balance sheet is never going to shrink. The balance sheet is going to grow permanently, which means this banana republic debt monetization. 

They can no longer pretend that they’re not doing the same things as South American banana republics. It’s a pure ‘we just print money to finance government spending,’ which is going to explode.

The national debt is an often overlooked aspect of the economy, but in truth, it will play a big role in an economic collapse and Schiff is sounding the alarms.

And maybe that - among other things - is why stocks collapsed back down the last two days...

Vote up!
small axe Fri, 04/06/2018 - 17:30 Permalink

been a long time coming

it will only get worse if we don't kill the beast now

ignoring the absurdity of our current Keynesian voodoo is not an option

In.Sip.ient Thought Processor Fri, 04/06/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

The problem, is that gov't blew their books

back in 2008 bailing out the corporations.

A truly stupid move, because now they

don't have the "credit" to do this.

 

If their not careful, this time, not only can

you forget about a corporate bailout, BUT

it just might be your freindly neigbhorhood

gov't that needs the bailout... and where will

that come from?  Debt addled voters???

 

VK lester1 Fri, 04/06/2018 - 17:40 Permalink

Maybe because US companies went there and got them to work like slaves and despoil their environment for the profit of US corporations. The Chinese have worked for decades for America as a colony of worker bees and it's only recently that they've seen some of that wealth at a per capita level. 

Cloud9.5 Fri, 04/06/2018 - 17:38 Permalink

If you go back and read the 1929 headlines most people did not realize what was coming.  Schiff could read the charts and calculated the time when the subprime mortgages would reset.   The trends are discernable but the timing is much more difficult this time around.   The great recession started in 08 when gas prices peaked and a whole host of subprime mortgages reset.  The smoke and mirrors in the energy sector has kept a lot of people confused.   How can Venezuela and Saudi Arabia be experiencing hard times when the demand for oil keeps on going up?   How can the market be flooded with shale oil when it is not profitable to extract?   High finance and manipulation is concealing the annual reduction of net energy supplies.  Exponential debt and exponential grow are running up against finite resources.  What we are witnessing are the symptoms of a faltering system.

rejected Fri, 04/06/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

Stocks 140 pct of GDP. Normal is 40-50 pct.  Nope nothing abnormal here. 

Libor rates going up since 2015. Nothing to see here, move along. 

FED raising interest rates. Did the same before the 29 crash. (1928, 1929) Again in the 30's (1931 - 1933). Nothing here either. 

Americans cash tapped out. Credit tapped out. Back to home equity loans. Yes,,, Back to the Future. 

Here's the possible skinny! 

Everyone wants manufacturing to return,,, yes?  ,,, Stick with me here. 

When they crash it ALL and the majority of people are homeless and hungry, they'll work for anything to survive... even $2 buckeroos an hour. 

Then we will be able to compete with the 'other' slave states, even live like them.  It'll be great! 

America will be great again! Trump will be re-elected to make America even greater! 

naro Fri, 04/06/2018 - 18:29 Permalink

Schiff missed the biggest bull market in history after 2008.  All we have is a small correction. We all expected 15-20 percent correction.   I would not listen to Schiff.