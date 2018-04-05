Rally Runs Out Of Steam As Semis Socked, Resistance Reached

Trade war or no trade war?
That is the only question algos have to answer daily, and today they decided to pick the latter, as the S&P 500 rose for a third day after even more damage control emerged from Trump's top two trade and econ advisors.
First, Trump's trade chief Peter Navarro said on CNBC said there’s still time to hash out a deal with Beijing while Larry Kudlow repeated that the US will get a trade deal with China "over a period of time" as the latest measures are "just proposals right now."
And even though in early trading it appeared that the Dow Jones would have another 700 points ascent having continued yesterday's trajectory, just around noon, the DJIA hit a key resistance line, which capped out today's gains to just over 300 points.
The Nasdaq found a similar resistance at the 100DMA level.
The most shorted stocks, which ripped higher in early trading, rolled over shortly around lunch.
And not even the continued pressure on the VIX - which tried to break below 19 but failed - helped bulls overcome the hump.
It wasn't just technicals, however, as the Philly Semiconductor Index was socked early on and slid all day starting at the open...
... as a result of a bearish note by the UBS analyst covering the sector, who initiated Micron at a "Sell" with a $35 price target. While normally markets don't care about sellside research, this time the memory chipmaker - which has seen many hedge funds load up its stock in recent months - tumbled as much as 4%, dragging the entire semi space lower.
At the same time, that other tech darling, Nvidia, sank after a Citron tweet reiterated its bearish case on the company, and said Citron was pressing its short and that even without needing "to write pages", the short interest is half of where it was a year ago, suggesting most of the shorts had covered:
Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action.Short Int 1/2 of a yr ago
The result was instant:
Meanwhile, after several days of downside, European equities finally caught up to the American rebound, with the Stoxx 600 surging the most since June 2016 as every sector rallied.
Elsewhere, the dollar rose all day with the BBDXY rising to 1130, while the 10-year Treasury yield popped to just shy of 2.84%, and is now up 10bps in the past 3 days.
Finally, there was Tesla which nobody can explain why it is soared $50, or 20%, in 2 days.
And with all bets now off, we look forward to the next biggest macro catalyst, tomorrow's payrolls report, where if wage inflation comes in hotter than expected, prepare for another very volatile day.
It breaks this time. That resistance line is going to be broken this time. And that means another 2% rally before meeting the next resistance, which is likely to be smashed as well. My model shows smooth sailing all the way up to 25400.
Kudlow Trade ...
In reply to It breaks this time. by Iconoclast421
My left nut is a little larger than the right one, and that generally foretells a modestly lower down day the following. To verify I will watch the sunset and tomorrows sunrise, Red Sky at Night Traders Delight, Red Sky at Morn Traders be warned....
Full disclosure I sharted it today near todays top....
In reply to It breaks this time. by Iconoclast421
'thanks for posting something positive & educational.
now i understand the "technicals" behind why "markets" do what they do."
- Super Trader -
In reply to My left nut is a little… by gatorengineer
somedays I just flip a coin long or short. I dont have a casino handy to play black or red Roullette.
In reply to 'thanks for posting positive… by Kaiser Sousa
try tossing chicken bones...
i hear which doctors say theyre infallible...
In reply to somedays I just flip a coin… by gatorengineer
My model shows this happening:
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/mother-nature-trumps-a-rigged-market…
In reply to It breaks this time. by Iconoclast421
"classic manipulative management featuring what by now has become as reliable as the sun rising…the now infamous ramp between 10:00 - 11:30 est…”
another day, another "student body right" employed the Fed & ESF to prop up these farcical manipulated Fraud Markets...
"and just like yesterday, i searched and searched for the “BREAKING NEWS” detailing the measures Donald Chump is taking to “ease” trade war fears but i’ll be damned if i could find any despite the fact that lame stream financial media has been telling me for 2 straight days that this is the reason why “investors” were piling into Stawks…”
thats from last month when that idiot Kudlow came on board the S.S. Banana Republic led by Captain Chump...
and so i ask, in a week where the Dow Jones Propaganda Index is up 1000 points, and on a day where the continuing "easing of trade war fears” are accompanied by Larry "the moron" channeling Bush in calling for a “coalition of the willing” to engage China in - wait for it - a TRADE WAR, why was the DJPI up even a single fucking point 2day???
yeah, uh huh...
markets?
hilarious…
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
Just like with Stormy, they can put it where they want it.... news, the economy, etc does not matter.....
In reply to "classic manipulative… by Kaiser Sousa
Jim Grant: It's a Very Risky Time
Quant vs. “Fundamental” approach to today’s action
You may wonder what was up with today’s smaller spiky Daily doji’s on index charts vs. the longer, smoother candles we’ve been blessed with more often lately, where lows/highs are seen early and never approached again.
We’ve discussed this before, but in advance of a Big Data day (JOBS & Powell), institutional algorithms, 90% in the ‘mean-revert’ family, will try to head toward a neutral corner, which by convention is the 20-period moving average (exponential most often) in all chart time frames.
Today saw a rare event, akin to planets aligning that gets astronomers up on their roofs in their boxer shorts and Daffy Duck slippers: both the Weekly AND Daily 20 MAs were closely aligned for all major indices. So … guess where we ended up today? You got it – near one of those Daily or Weekly 20s, or other DMAs very close to this center (comp-100, IWM-50, etc)
You’ll note that, after sprinting there quickly starting at 10:30 or 11 (a process that vexes some as based on nothing “whatsofuckingever,” but is merely when many machines are turned on, AFTER any econ or oil report data releases, which haven’t mattered for decades unless they’re extreme outliers) all subsequent attempts to go much beyond or below were beaten back, so the range established by noon more or less held, but with nervous spikiness, as multi-leg hedgers jumped on any ‘favorable’ pricing intraday on both sides, smacking it back the other way over and over.
Here’s how you could think of it: given the nature of the VWAP calc makes it unavailable for Daily charts and beyond, consider the 20 EMAs as the ‘VWAP’ of the Daily/Weekly world, time frames dominated by larger players, with respect to their option & hedging activity. HOWEVER, it’s crucial to note this doesn’t mean EVERY single player wanted to end there today, but instead that, bottom up, net/net, enough hedging buys/sells were nearby to knock us back, with no major shorters/rampers willing to step to the plate lacking foresight into tomorrow’s info – make’s sense, if you think about it. Why this seems less plausible to many than a single secret entity pushing a button with unlimited funds to override large players is beyond me, but everyone has a right to their view…
For traders, while ‘live data’ is always your best bet, having the mindset going in that a) volume would be lower and action more ‘nervous’; and b) a ramp beyond the 20s was less likely, perhaps led you to raise any trailing stops on profitable trades more closely/quickly than other days, when you might be more patient to hold out for a ‘big squeeze.’
Happy Trading.
you might as well consult a haruspex as listen to this BS
In reply to Quant vs. “Fundamental”… by Keltner Channel Surf
The floor is all yours fella. It is easy to critisize those who try so perhaps you can enlighten us all as to your trading methodology.
In reply to you might as well consult a… by Juggernaut x2
300 points swings every other day. what methodology?
In reply to The floor is all yours fella… by Traderone
Stocks simply dont Organically move the way they have the last 4 sessions, They dont fucking Line shot 1100 points straight the fuck up on NO NEWS.... It just doesnt happen Organically. Its pretty clear to see the Hand of God at work here, or someone doing Gods work... Dontya think?
In reply to The floor is all yours fella… by Traderone
now now..."stay positive & educational" and dont ever question what to even the most cognitively challenged would be obvious...
In reply to Stocks simply dont… by gatorengineer
Thanks for taking the time to post something positive and educational to help those trying to give trading a go. Makes a change from all us spoilt kids insulting each other every night.
Death to some fictitious characters.
In reply to Quant vs. “Fundamental”… by Keltner Channel Surf
Well, with the Champions League matches of the blow-out variety, I had more time than I thought I would :)
Still some hope for the Portuguese team to make a match out of it ...
In reply to Thanks for taking the time… by Traderone
Portugal = beautiful country + fantastic people. They have a maritime history that is unrivalled by even the Brits. Over and out.
In reply to Well, with the Champions… by Keltner Channel Surf
And with Amália Rodrigues (RIP), an artist as stellar and dominant as Sinatra was in her particular craft (fado), whom many Americans have likely never heard. Any best-of collection will be worth your time, at least to explore ...
In reply to Portugal = beautiful country… by Traderone
>>> Death to some fictitious characters.
This is not "spoilt kids insulting each other every night"?
In reply to Thanks for taking the time… by Traderone
ah, got it thanks, it is a buy! no? hold? ah, sell, of course! now i got it, i think...
In reply to Quant vs. “Fundamental”… by Keltner Channel Surf
Ok so days ago All three indices break the 200 DMA, in an area of absolutely no Technical Analysis based support. Turn on a dime and March up 1100 Fucking points in 4 trading sessions.... care to ask the Algos to explain that one?
In reply to Quant vs. “Fundamental”… by Keltner Channel Surf
"all the world's a stage" -billy
Turn the machines back on ... we didn't have an 800 point range in the Dow30, so something must be wrong.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
At what point do we go weimer and people start demanding their pay at the end of each day so they can use it to buy indexes?
Get paid at lunchtime while its still worth something.
In reply to At what point do we go… by schrock
and TSLA is up $52. Adding nearly $7 billion in market cap in the past two days. A stock that should be $20 in total value per share.
There is your comedy of the millennium right there.
Tesla will continue to add market cap until the day the doors finally close. The algos might be stupid enough to bid it higher after that as well.
They cut expenses, Muskie is sleeping at the fauxtory dontya know.....
In reply to and TSLA is up $52. Adding… by adr
