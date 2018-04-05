Southern California Rattled By Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake

A magnitude 5.3 Earthquake just rattled Southern California and was felt in Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake was centered off California's coast near Oxnard. There is no tsunami threat at this time.

Did You Feel the M5.3 EQ that just took place off the Channel Islands, CA? Please let us know here: https://t.co/cHMIb35SOk pic.twitter.com/qhgXpT166c — USGS (@USGS) April 5, 2018

No injuries or damage have been reported.