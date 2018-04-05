A magnitude 5.3 Earthquake just rattled Southern California and was felt in Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake was centered off California's coast near Oxnard. There is no tsunami threat at this time.
Did You Feel the M5.3 EQ that just took place off the Channel Islands, CA? Please let us know here: https://t.co/cHMIb35SOk pic.twitter.com/qhgXpT166c— USGS (@USGS) April 5, 2018
No injuries or damage have been reported.
Comments
Emergency relief available to illegal aliens for free. "You there... whitey... it's gonna cost you."
no injuries? or damage?!?! FUCK
In reply to Emergency relief available… by ThinkerNotEmoter
No Federal assistance! No FEMA!
Let them get the Illegals to save them.
In reply to no injuries? or damage?!?! … by Hotapplebottoms
Mexico can bail them out.
In reply to No Federal assistance! No… by ZENDOG
Some FANG portfolios were "shook"
In reply to Mexico can bail them out. by shankster
Tyler has 10 yellowstone articles in queue. Enjoy the doom.
In reply to Some FANG portfolios were … by DillyDilly
I wouldn't have woken up for a 5.3.....
This ain't news....
In reply to Tyler has 10 yellowstone… by PrezTrump
The earth didn't open and swallow Pelosi or Schiff, so no big deal...
In reply to I wouldn't have woken up for… by Stan522
Southern California Rattled By Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake
My response: I wonder if this will bring down the prices of homes in San Francisco??
In reply to Mexico can bail them out. by shankster
Big One Overdue?
Does Hollywood Deserve to Die?
In reply to Southern California Rattled… by GUS100CORRINA
It was like Tuesday, it had no feel.
And who gives a shit? it's Mexifornia
It’s almost time
TSUNAMI !!!
Please ?
Hmmm, must be that Global Warming. F’n cow farts.
Looks like it's no sanctuary! BWHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA, see what I did there?!
Well at least its not snowing!
It is on Larry Kudlow's desk
In reply to Well at least its not… by VWAndy
#GoodNews!
53 % is Trumps approval rating right now.
Not big enough, needs to be a 9.3
That's only when you're stone cold sober... When you're a 12 pack in ~ 5.3 will do...
In reply to Not big enough, needs to be… by Kulafarmer
The 10.5 mega quake is coming. No sanctuary from mother nature!
I live and work in South Bay. I was sitting in my truck eating my burger. Thought someone was shaking the truck to get my attention. Ahhhh, "earthquake". I continued eating my burger.
That burger will kill you long before any earthquake...
In reply to I live and work in South Bay… by ihatebarkingdogs
No after shocks? Is kinda creepy.
I see Censortube shut down Live dutchsinse again. He must of had a forecast hit on California.
5.3 is almost a tremor now, not a quake.
We had a 4.3 here and I clearly felt it over 65 miles away.
In reply to 5.3 is almost a tremor now,… by VideoEng_NC
Earth's just warming up for the 9.0+ that will come soon. And it can't happen fast enough!
This was a 5.3? Yes, it shook my truck but didn't seem like much. It was out in the ocean about 50 miles away.
I was 18 and lived 20 miles from the 1971 6.6 Sylmar quake that did a bunch of damage and killed people. And lived 35 miles away from the 1994 6.7 Northridge quake. Same thing: damage and death. And I think because of my recollection of the earlier quake, the shaking during the Northridge deal scared me. Later that day I was with my ladyfriend in Calabasas (about 15 miles away) helping her clean up her place and a 5.? aftershock really scared both her and myself.
Distance from the epicenter has an influence on the perception of the magnitude of the event.
A great ball of fire further up the coast last night.http://ktla.com/2018/03/09/nasa-says-fireball-that-shook-washington-coa… John of the book of Revelations saw something large falling into the Sea long ago. Signs in the heavens and the Earth...maybe ? All the ducks are in a row, that much is certain.
Hope nothing major occurred at the Haas factory
Ho hum. Let me know when California tumbles into the sea.