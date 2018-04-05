Southern California Rattled By Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 15:54

A magnitude 5.3 Earthquake just rattled Southern California and was felt in Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake was centered off California's coast near Oxnard. There is no tsunami threat at this time.

 

 

No injuries or damage have been reported.

Tags
Disaster Accident
Environment

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
ihatebarkingdogs Thu, 04/05/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

I live and work in South Bay. I was sitting in my truck eating my burger. Thought someone was shaking the truck to get my attention. Ahhhh, "earthquake". I continued eating my burger.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
ihatebarkingdogs Thu, 04/05/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

This was a 5.3? Yes, it shook my truck but didn't seem like much. It was out in the ocean about 50 miles away.

I was 18 and lived 20 miles from the 1971 6.6 Sylmar quake that did a bunch of damage and killed people. And lived 35 miles away from the 1994 6.7 Northridge quake. Same thing: damage and death. And I think because of my recollection of the earlier quake, the shaking during the Northridge deal scared me. Later that day I was with my ladyfriend in Calabasas (about 15 miles away) helping her clean up her place and a 5.? aftershock really scared both her and myself.

Distance from the epicenter has an influence on the perception of the magnitude of the event.