Stock Uptrends Bend But Don't Break (Yet)

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 15:10

Via Dana Lyons' Tumblr,

After a choppy week, key bull market trendlines are still being tested in many stock indices.

A week ago, we dedicated a blog post to the trendline developments that we posted in our weekly #TrendlineWednesday feature on Twitter. The reason for the unusual post was because of the prolific number of key trendlines being tested at the time in a wide array of indices and stocks. Well, after a volatile week that basically saw the market make little headway, up or down, there has been scant resolution among these trendline tests. Therefore, our #TrendlineWednesday feature is just as prolific as last week’s.

Here are this week’s relevant trendlines that we highlighted (among many other worthy candidates):

 

 

Will these trendlines continue to hold? Only time will tell. In our experience, the more times a trendline is tested, and the more frequently it is tested, the more likely it is to break. However, the proof is in the prices and until proven otherwise, it’s all bend but no break at this point.

*  *  *

If you're interested in the "all-access" version of our charts and research, please check out our new site, The Lyons Share.

GUS100CORRINA Consuelo Thu, 04/05/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

Stock Uptrends Bend But Don't Break (Yet) (And they may never break!!!!)

My response: May I be perfectly honest. What we have seen in the last couple of days are nothing more than ACTIONS by a bunch of scared to death CBs actiing in unison with the PPTs and scared company CEOs to hold this market up.

When companies like TESLA and AMAZON ROAR back to life, we know something sinister has just occurred. 

P/E ratios to the MOON ALICE. Party like it is 1999.

Did people make money on this CB led intervention? Yes they made a lot of money. They bought things llke TNA at 62.75 which is now valued at 69+ in just the last 36 hours. Simply amazing how a little freshly printed money put to work can do wonders.

Consuelo Thu, 04/05/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

rejected Thu, 04/05/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

Hope everyone realizes the the FED printing money just inflates the stocks...

They're already about 140-150 pct of GDP.

And each 'fed buy' makes the next 'selloff' worse.