Stormy Daniels Accusations Boost Trump Approval Rating Among Men, Poll Shows

While Trump's approval rating is higher than President Obama's at the same point into his presidency, a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll has found that the president's approval shot up 3% among male voters in the wake of the Stormy Daniels controversy.

Consequently, much like Stormy's neckline - Trump's approval rating among women plunged at the same time - falling from 41% to 35% in the same poll.

Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll co-director Mark Penn has directly attributed the divergent opinions between the sexes to the "Stormy Effect."

“While President Trump’s overall ratings are stable, his support increased among men and dropped among women,” Penn told The Hill. “This poll was taken right after the Stormy Daniels interview and so I think this increased gender polarization is the ‘Stormy Effect’.”

In her 60 Minutes interview that brought the show its highest ratings in a decade, a seemingly stoned Stormy, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, went into detail over an affair she claims she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump denies the affair, despite his personal attorney Michael Cohen paying Daniels $130,000 right before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence - which some have construed as a possible violation of campaign finance laws. In fact, 58% of those surveyed said the special counsel - appointed to investigate Russia matters, should look into the payment to Daniels.

The stripper and former porn star has also filed a lawsuit to break a non-disclosure agreement with Trump, claiming it's invalid because he never signed it. Daniels has also offered to return $130,000 to Cohen. That said, Daniels may not get her day in court... publicly anyway.

But Trump on Monday made moves to settle the case behind closed doors, with his lawyer Cohen filing a motion to move Daniels’ suit to closed arbitration, while her lawyer has opposed the move saying the case should be decided “in an open court of law owned by the people.” -Yahoo

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found Trump's approval rating holding steady at 44%, down just 1 point from last month and up from a December low of 41%.

Trump’s numbers in several polls have been on the rise in recent weeks. In a poll by Rasmussen released Monday, his approval rating hit 50 percent. His numbers also improved in recent polls by CNN and The Associated press. However, the widening gender gap in the poll will cause some alarm among Republicans, particularly given gains by Democrats on the generic ballot that suggest the GOP is facing increased headwinds in the fall midterm elections. When voters are asked if they want to see the Republican Party or the Democratic Party win control of the Senate, 57 percent of voters said Democrats, including 51 percent of men and 63 percent of women. -The Hill

Not bad for a President that's suffered a constant and ongoing barrage of negative press coverage since he announced his bid for the White House.