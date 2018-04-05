Train Hauling 10 Million Pounds Of New York Excrement Stranded In Alabama

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 03:30

A train carrying 200 containers, or 10 million pounds of New York City sewage sludge (i.e. shit) is stuck in an Alabama rail yard, leaving a small town of around 1,000 people choking on the foul stench.

The poop train has sat for months in limbo in a Parrish, Ala. trainyard, just two hours north of Montgomery, after a legal dispute arose between waste management facilities in New York and New Jersey, which originally shipped the biowaste to Big Sky Environment landfill in Adamsville, AL.

When neighboring West Jefferson filed and won an injunction against Big Sky in January to prevent the "shit train" from evacuating its fecal freight, the load was moved to Parrish, where there are no zoning laws against keeping it there - and where it has sat ever since. 

"People need to understand that this waste does not need to be in a populated area," said Parrish Mayor Heather Hall. "There are places to put it, industrial places. We're a very small town caught in the middle of this, and I feel like that's part of the issue here. This shouldn't be happening."

It greatly reduces the quality of life,” Hall said. “You can’t sit out on your porch. Kids can’t go outside and play, and God help us if it gets hot and this material is still out here.” On Tuesday, when Hall spoke to CNN, the temperature in Parrish reached 81 degrees.

You can’t open your door because that stuff gets in your house. It’s really rough,” Parrish resident Robert Hall told CNN affiliate WVTM. Other residents said the waste smelled like dead bodies.

Hall told CNN that as many as 252 tractor-trailer loads of feces was stockpiled in the Parrish rail yard adjacent to a baseball field - permeating the entire two-mile-wide town with the fetid fallout. The mayor said she expected the poo train to be moved within days of its February arrival. She met with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other state lawmakers last week in order to try and find a solution to the fecal fiasco.

The Mayor was assured by the EPA that the waste is not dangerous. "Other than it smelling absolutely terrible, I have to trust them that it's not going to hurt you," Hall told CNN. She also said she's been asked by colleagues in the capital city of Montgomery not to file an injunction of the landfill - as it would likely guarantee the poo train wouldn't move until the trial is over. 

When will this be over? In short, nobody knows. “I’m just getting little bits and pieces of information, and I cannot tell you how frustrating it is,” Hall said. “My understanding is, they are really trying to work on the problem, and they keep telling us the situation is almost over.”

While temperatures in Parrish are in the 70's right now, they are expected to rise into the low 80s by the end of the month - and hit the mid 90's by July. 

Taxation means that some get to exploit others at the point of a gun and call it "legal". In the case of before the civil war it was the north exploiting the south via tariff laws. Too bad the south rested on the evil of slavery, otherwise they might have prevailed in their fight for "freedom". If you exploit others, expect to be exploited.

" Oh, Superfly
You're gonna make your fortune by and by
But if you lose, don't ask no questions why
The only game you know is Do or Die
Ah-ha-ha "

- Curtis Mayfield

  The train was hauling the house of representatives?

  Nuke it from space... It's the only way to be sure.

  Confucius say. He who wants last PIP, wakes up with stinky keyboard.

Back it as far out of town as possible and then rip up the tracks to make sure it won't come back in again.  When the wheels go flat, this problem only gets worse.

Is this the only way NY gets rid of its shit?  What do they do with the rest of it?  How often does the shit train normally operate?  I don't believe this problem is going to remain as one trainload.

I can't remember the last time I actually laughed this hard at a ZH article. I don't normally go for potty humor, but picturing "252 tractor-trailer loads of feces" broiling in the sun, courtesy of The denizens of the fine city of New York is just too damned much. Like BCT said, the metaphor is over-the-top hilarious! 

All good fun when you're nowhere near the problem.  If I was mayor of that town then I wouldn't be waiting for others to make a decision.  Get that shit out of there ASAP and make sure it won't be coming back in a hurry.  This is one place where you don't want to be a suffering pawn while waiting for the bigger fish to settle their differences.  You think either of them are going to make a decision in a hurry?  The problem ain't in their back yard.

It makes me sick to think of all the money wasted on wars, bank bailouts and so forth, no thanks to the deep "shite" state. Yet some sodding legal bollocks has left a small town suffering with crapper wagons for months.

Honesty, couldn't these dickheads (NJ/NY) and town officials have arranged to temporary put it all off the beaten track somewhere? Why should these people suffer unnecessarily because of some acerebrals?

Where I grew up in Northern England, there would have been a riot by now for something like this. There would be shit all over Westminster by now, not that anyone would be able to notice much difference with all the tossers in power down there.

 

You think this is bad, try living in Mexico city. I went there with my son for a 21 and under North and Central America beach volleyball tournament years ago. The athletes were so careful what they ate and drank but sure enough every one except the Mexicans got sick. I asked one of the organizers if there was any way to avoid getting sick and he laughed and told me no and heres why.

Mexico City area has a population of over 20 million people and the raw sewage is sprayed on the crops in the surrounding areas along with the dried solid waste is trucked to the surrounding mountains for disposal . The city is bowl shaped surrounded by mountains and when the wind blows this raw concentrated sewage becomes airborne and you breath it whether you like it or not if you are in Mexico city. 

Montezuma's revenge is inevitable and unavoidable and yes the Mexicans won the tournament. :) 

 

https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2014/feb/05/mexico-city-water-tortur…