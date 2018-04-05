Trump Is Building An Army Of Nations In Trade War Against China

Having realized (perhaps) that taking China one on one will be difficult, not to mention lead to major stock market losses, Trump has decided to spread the pain, and is quietly building an
army coalition of nations to join the US in the trade war against China. The first stop: Latin America.
Trump is due to make his first visit to the region next week to attend the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, a trip which comes as his administration is waging a trade battle with China on one front and and pushing to overhaul NAFTA on the other. While there, Trump will make the case case that the US - and not China - should be the trade “partner of choice” for Latin America, a senior administration official said on Thursday told Reuters.
“President Trump has been very clear ... in terms of his economic policies that the Chinese economic aggression in the region has not been productive for the hemisphere and that the United States should remain the partner of choice for them,” the official told reporters on a conference call.
Trump will deliver an address to the summit where he will talk about “shared values” in the hemisphere and the need to reduce drug trafficking, the official said. Substantive discussions on NAFTA are not expected at the summit, the official said.
Ironically, the trip also comes as Trump has been raging against migration from the region, having recently successfully halted a "migrant caravan" from Guatemala headed for the US in hopes of obtaining asylum. It was unclear how much emphasis Trump would place on stopping illegal immigration from the region into the United States - one of his main promises in his presidential run for office, and a very sensitive topic for those present. Surely, some form of quid-pro-quo will be unveiled, as in Latin America may side with the US against China but only if Trump agree to accept a given number of migrants.
* * *
Separately, earlier on Thursday Larry Kudlow confirmed that Trump is indeed building an army ahead of the big showdown with China. According to Bloomberg, Kudlow wants to rally "pro-market allies to push back against China’s unfair trade practices," a senior White House adviser said.
“The damage of our economy comes from China’s restrictive practices. Blame China. They’ve been doing this for decades. Don’t blame Trump,” Larry Kudlow, head of the White House’s National Economic Council, told reporters in Washington.
In threatening to punish China for its abuse of intellectual property, Trump is “doing what everyone in the world has said we should do,” said Kudlow, adding that the administration will have more to say about its efforts to recruit other major economies to support the U.S. position.
"I call it a trade coalition of the willing. I think everybody in the world knows that China has not played by the rules for many years," he said.
As reported earlier, for a second straight day Kudlow sought to reassure investors about Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese products. Kudlow emphasized that the tariffs haven’t been enacted, and the administration will consult with a range of parties, including U.S. lawmakers, the agriculture industry and the Chinese government itself. Overnight, China said Tuesday it prefers to negotiate a solution, but isn’t afraid to retaliate if the U.S. duties take effect. “It’s nothing around the corner. There’s going to be big discussion about it,” Kudlow said.
Perhaps, but according to the Chinese press, China has already won the "Trade Wars", which suggests that the only retreat possible is if Trump admits defeat, which knowing the president appears very unlikely, which in turn makes it very likely that the ongoing euphoric burst which has sent the Dow Jones 1000 points higher in the past 2 days will not last long.
Comments
Forget about the former Nazi Germans in that "army" ... who are by proxy running the EU now and draining more than one continent with their massive trade imbalance.
China not 'playing by the rules'? Whose rules?
It would appear that trading oil in something other than USD causes that pesky "aggression" or "humanitarian crisis" to appear.
lmao
In reply to Forget about the Germans of… by ???ö?
Holy Shit! What kind of Sharpie does he use to sign those papers?
You could autograph a woman's tits with that thing and it wouldn't wash out for a week!
In reply to Trade oil in something other… by nope-1004
Cut all trade with China, let the cards fall where they may. I am sure Taiwan can pickup the slack on the electronics front as they used to supply the world before China. Let them crash and burn for attempting to wear the Big Boy pants when its only because of treasonous Globalist filth that they even have a pair of Big Boy pants. Also lock up all the Rothschilds.
In reply to Holy Shit! What kind of… by DillyDilly
The flow of goods to and from every country in the world, visualized:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-global-goods-trade/
In reply to Cut all trade with China,… by JimmyJones
Not really a good idea to have a trade war with the nation
that you are utterly dependent upon for your manufactured goods
In reply to The flow of goods to and… by Four Star
They are also dependent for food, food Trumps toys any day.
In reply to Not really a good idea to… by Perimetr
"a trade coalition of the willing"
And the RESULT will be the same as The "Iraq Coalition of the willing."
COMPLETE CATASTROPHE
Incredibly, the usual suspects are behind this war as well: they really want to destroy America.
In reply to They are also dependent for… by JimmyJones
meaning, get on board with this putin. otherwise i need some more mongolian and friends named adolphus.
In reply to "a trade coalition of the… by beepbop
I'm picturing PDJT standing up and saying "Gee, this sure is a nice continent you have here. It would be a shame if something happened to it."
In reply to "a trade coalition of the… by beepbop
Fuck coalition of willing
In reply to I'm picturing PDJT standing… by BlindMonkey
So Trump goes to South America and preaches to Brazil who is about to scoop the entire US's soybean quota.
Duhnald.
In reply to They are also dependent for… by JimmyJones
Can only find Russian soybean harvest figures up until 2012.
If they maintained their 30%+ annual increases there's a nigger in the woodpile,a big one.
In reply to They are also dependent for… by JimmyJones
"Wild" Bill Clinton sold us out granting china "most favored nation" status.
That's what gutted American Manufacturing.
I say fuck china. Cut 'em off.
That's what will re-ignite US Manufacturing.
I'd rather buy US, pay a little more, and have it last 10 times as long than buy the cheap chinese shit. Use it or wear it once and it's fucked up.
They can have it.
In reply to Not really a good idea to… by Perimetr
Shoulda coulda woulda thought that 20 years ago. Too late now.
In reply to "Wild" Bill Clinton sold us… by the cork
Fuck Taiwan. Pretty much everything made in Asia (and Latin America) used to be made in the USA. Clawing all that manufacturing back should be the goal of every American president.
In reply to Cut all trade with China,… by JimmyJones
Hell yeah, close it all down!!!! Force the issue. Lets see how they do when food prices triple in a month. BS electronics last at least a year, how long can people be starving for before they lose their minds? 2 weeks maybe.
In reply to Fuck Taiwan. Pretty much… by rf80412
Food and water. Starve them out. Constantly being caught trolling the Great Lakes loading up tankers with fresh water. China is like Mordor. An ecological, spiritual and human disaster.
In reply to Hell yeah, close it all down… by JimmyJones
Omg, you muricans are really hopeless... The world is HUGE! Russia is much bigger than the USA, and RUSSIA ONLY can feed the chinese ppl. You just dont understand that China can still buy your food 25 percent more expensive, until they will find cheaper. And they WILL. But you will NEVER find cheaper TV than chinese built ones. This "trade war" will just empty your pockets more, cause you will still buy chinese electronics, but you will pay 25 percent more. Its simple as it. Cheers!
In reply to Hell yeah, close it all down… by JimmyJones
Tards always think they are the only one that matter in the world. Everybody depend on them.
In reply to Omg, you muricans are really… by sandman3365
All that manufacturing will come back to the USA as soon as Americans can live on the same $5,000/yr. income as manufacturing workers in Mexico and China live on. And not one second before. US companies can't absorb a 600% increase in labor costs.
Sure, we could narrow the gap with tariffs. And with higher prices domestically. But we have to remember why manufacturing jobs disappeared in the US. Because US companies were able to cut their labor costs 85% in so doing. Not because China and Mexico tricked US companies into accidentally and against their will cutting their labor costs 85% while preserving their pricing structure, and using the windfall to increase Executive pay from 20x the median employee's pay to 300x and more.
"Clawing Back" manufacturing is a meaningless platitude. What has to happen is for US companies to resume manufacturing here. For that to happen, the 600% gap in labor costs has to be addressed or it's pointless. As US companies are finding out, when you fire all your employees and suppress wages, eventually your customers don't have money to spend on your products. In the meantime between cause and effect, you can live high on the hog and stuff your pockets, but equilibrium is a bitch. They don't call it a "Race To The Bottom" for nothing.
US federal government policy could help. Our system of business accounting only counts labor as an expense to be cut, not as an asset to be nurtured and developed, though any competent business owner knows it's better business to have a good, stable, skilled, loyal labor force than not to. The tax code might be a good way to start addressing labor; penalizing companies that really only serve as middlemen to re-sell goods made overseas, and rewarding companies that make stuff here in the US. But no doubt that would be "Socialist" so we won't consider it.
Remember, when US companies lobbied the federal government to go all-in on NAFTA and other global trade deals, to facilitate the shutdown of US manufacturing to the very great profit of the US Elites, the story was that US workers were too lazy, too greedy, too entitled and lacking the skills to fulfill manufacturing jobs, so the poor corporate interests had no other choice. Has that changed, somehow? Or was it all a lie, and the very same people who told that lie are now telling different lies? It's so hard to tell who's lying when.
In reply to Fuck Taiwan. Pretty much… by rf80412
Good post.
In reply to All that manufacturing will… by swmnguy
Will you be the first proud American to step up and take a fifty percent pay cut to help get US manufacturing back?
In reply to Fuck Taiwan. Pretty much… by rf80412
I was on a meeting with Chinese Today, so the rector of one of the most prestigious university and international relations representative of The Department of Education have been forced to use the following sentence about president tweets: "Don't pay attention. Please, don't!", the were trying to sell 150 acceptance spots with a total value around 10 millions per year to the Chinese delegation.
In reply to Cut all trade with China,… by JimmyJones
Those stupid ass kissing M. fuckers will change their egg role when the truth about the fact that chinese "foreign exchange students" (and "visiting" professors) are little more than an extended spy network for china to steal military and intellectual secrets.
In reply to I was on a meeting with… by Cassandra.Hermes
Boo hoo. What do you think you yanks do all over the world except spy, steal, and promote the garbage McDonald’s etc. There’s no government in the world that actually spies more on behalf of American companies trying to win contracts than the US. This has already been proven through leaked data. NSA spies on foreign companies trying to win the same contracts as US companies, and provides the data to the US companies. What I mean by spying is hacking their emails, hacking their phones, as they have done and it’s all proven. So fuck you and your spy network. There’s no bigger spy network in the world than the one run from the US benefiting only US companies to win contracts all over the world. Fucking hypocrites.
In reply to Those stupid ass kissing M… by the cork
Instead of signing these orders with a pen, Trump will soon hop up on the desk, drop trow and deposit a steaming triple-coiler where his name should be. He can simply lift his leg on the minor shit...
In reply to Holy Shit! What kind of… by DillyDilly
He obviously peed on deus iran too.
That golden baptism was probably the best thing that ever happened to your sorry over worked hemorrhoidal ass.
You'll be born again as a butt plug.
In reply to Instead of signing these… by Deus Irate
I'm quite sure he has.
In reply to Holy Shit! What kind of… by DillyDilly
So have I ~ What the hell do you think reminded me about that? [Oh yes, it happened]
In reply to I'm quite sure he has. by stocktivity
Waiting for the day China stops rolling over their treasuries. Then we'll see who cries "Uncle." Or if you are a Bloodsport fan, "matte."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VjNuxkHVBA
In reply to Trade oil in something other… by nope-1004
Yeah cause higher rates will certainly help Americans buy more Chinese plastic crap at Walmart.
In reply to Waiting for the day China… by American Psycho
Any way i can short landfill tipping fees?
In reply to Yeah cause higher rates will… by alangreedspank
21214
In reply to Waiting for the day China… by American Psycho
No, don't blame Trump. Lock the whole swamp up. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=weJqe8m2m5g
In reply to Trade oil in something other… by nope-1004
In conjunction with tariffs abolish the income tax and see what real prosperity looks like
In reply to Trade oil in something other… by nope-1004
'Trade War Coalition' - enter the 'lap-poodles'...
In reply to Trade oil in something other… by nope-1004
Fuck China. They've been raping US companies in exchange for allowing access to its markets for a long time. This shit is long overdue.
Here's how it works: If you want sell something in China, you have to partner with a government-linked company and provide all source code and bills of materials to the company, so that they can "independently validate the technology".
I worked for a multi-billion F500 med-tech company that wanted to go over there and sell their devices. This was the line that they were given by the government. The company promptly told them to go fuck themselves.
What did China do? They convinced a first-generation Chinese American Senior Scientist in the company to exfiltrate everything of importance, bring it back to China and use it to start his own company. He and others were sued and the company won a judgement in the billions...one of the largest ever in US history. The scientist is now wanted by Interpol and can hardly travel anywhere in the world due to his arrest warrant.
Again, fuck China...they don't innovate shit. The only reason they're making the gains they are is because they've either been given or stolen priceless R+D over the last two decades through theft and short-sided Global corporations.
In reply to Trade oil in something other… by nope-1004
"The only reason they're making the gains they are is because they've either been given or stolen priceless R+D over the last two decades through theft and short-sided Global corporations."
Agree.
But I'm unsure if this was short-sided or intentional.
I'd go with intentional, by the (((usual))) suspects.
How can they get their great-power war/fear-inducing threats of war if China is backwards?
In reply to Fuck China. They've been… by z530
The Chinese have long had a cultural tradition called "squeeze". They use it on each other, and anyone else. Read "The Good Earth" by Pearl S Buck. They would steal the food off our plates if they could, and then take the plate. No one likes the Chinese, even other Asian nations. Anyone who expects the Chinese to play by Western rules is a little short on gray matter. They have spent the last 3,000 years doing otherwise.
In reply to Trade oil in something other… by nope-1004
Dungster fire!
In reply to Forget about the Germans of… by ???ö?
s.n.b. thru Belgium coordinated from the city of london (world carry trade- weak pound)
In reply to Forget about the Germans of… by ???ö?
Since any jobs returned to US shores will go to welfare-aided illegal aliens, the war against illegal immigration should remain the first priority and is #1 with Deplorables, but this is a good idea—a Bush I coalition, rather than a Bush II lone bulldozer. Go to Africa. See what they think about the way the Chinese manhandle their countries.
In reply to s.n.b. thru Belgium… by ktown
So, lemme see:
- countries that USA has blackmailed to "join the coalition of the willing"
- countries that USA has bribed to join "coalition"
- countries that haven't actually joined, but Trump puts them in the tweet nevertheless
The rest of the world does NOT want a trade war, and definitely not a real world, with China. Nor with USA. Nor with anyone else.
So I have suggestion - how about USA fucking battle this one out by itself, and stop asking for help from "the coalition".
In reply to Forget about the Germans of… by ???ö?
by the time we nationalize all defense and intel-security companies to cut costs/inflation... then institute the 'Draft'... we will all be Radio-Active... like the song from Bad Company.
In reply to So, lemme see:… by halcyon
Hey ching wang foo - how about you stop sucking liberal dick.
In reply to So, lemme see:… by halcyon
I doubt there's a single person here, perhaps besides you, who doesn't know that The Economist is a Rothschild publication and the implications of that being the case.
In reply to Forget about the Germans of… by ???ö?
Sell those idiots more treasuries too!
walmart and amazon wouldn't have much to sell without china
America, an Empire Governed by Media Celebrities
Trump is our collective misfortune.
Strangely ill-fitted and sub-capable,
he rules over a nation of never-educated,
disturbed, semi-conscious driftwood.
I hope the Fox News Freaks of Fantasy
provide him with good directives.
In reply to walmart and amazon wouldn't… by ted41776