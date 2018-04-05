Trump Rages Over "Phony" WaPo Headline, Accuses Amazon's "Chief Lobbyist" Of "Typically Bad Reporting"

By now traders are probably inured to President Trump heaping invective on Amazon in what have become near-daily tweets (though ears likely perked up when Larry Kudlow said "some action" against the company might be appropriate).

And in his latest tirade, Trump again bashes Amazon's "chief lobbyist" the Washington Post for writing a headline he didn't like.

"The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s "chief lobbyist,” has another (of many) phony headlines, "Trump Defiant As China Adds Trade Penalties." WRONG! Should read, "Trump Defiant as U.S. Adds Trade Penalties, Will End Barriers And Massive I.P. Theft." Typically bad reporting!

Of course, his interpretation overlooks China's unveiling of tariffs on roughly $50 billion of US imports, including - crucially - soybeans, a revelation that upset markets and could have long-standing implications.

One reporter reminds us what happened the last time we let Trump write headlines.