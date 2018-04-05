Trump Rages Over "Phony" WaPo Headline, Accuses Amazon's "Chief Lobbyist" Of "Typically Bad Reporting"

By now traders are probably inured to President Trump heaping invective on Amazon in what have become near-daily tweets (though ears likely perked up when Larry Kudlow said "some action" against the company might be appropriate).
And in his latest tirade, Trump again bashes Amazon's "chief lobbyist" the Washington Post for writing a headline he didn't like.
"The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s "chief lobbyist,” has another (of many) phony headlines, "Trump Defiant As China Adds Trade Penalties." WRONG! Should read, "Trump Defiant as U.S. Adds Trade Penalties, Will End Barriers And Massive I.P. Theft." Typically bad reporting!
Of course, his interpretation overlooks China's unveiling of tariffs on roughly $50 billion of US imports, including - crucially - soybeans, a revelation that upset markets and could have long-standing implications.
One reporter reminds us what happened the last time we let Trump write headlines.
here’s what happened the last time we let trump write headlines pic.twitter.com/F3qi8xgIBg— David Mack (@davidmackau) April 5, 2018
Comments
"here’s what happened the last time we let trump write headlines"
Best headline that paper ever put out; willing to bet Trump has that issue in a 24k Gold frame on a desk or wall somewhere.
-I wish President Trump would tweet about ZeroHedge articles instead of WaPo, NYT articles, Morning Joe, etc.
That crowd is mentally-ill libtard cult members. There is no fixing stupid, therefore no point in even addressing them.
Why is he giving them free hype/publicity? IGNORE THEM. LET THEM DIE A SLOW DEATH. No one will notice.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Yup...we need zero hedge out in mainstream news.
In reply to -I wish President Trump… by BigFatUglyBubble
huh?
If you have a problem with that, it could be any non MSM media source, Something not libtarded and worthless.
In reply to Yup...we need zero hedge out… by y3maxx
First rule of Fight Club: You do not talk about Fight Club
2nd Rule of Fight Club: You do not talk about Fight Club
In reply to Yup...we need zero hedge out… by y3maxx
Max Keiser, Peter Schiff, Ron Paul and tons of other people ALWAYS refer to zerohedge.
In reply to First rule of Fight Club:… by DillyDilly
His name is Ron Paul[son]
In reply to Max Keiser, Peter Schiff,… by BigFatUglyBubble
ZH articles show up as links on Drudge and other sources out there that I monitor. That is why ZH has picked up so many new readers and commenters in the past year.
In reply to Yup...we need zero hedge out… by y3maxx
quantity is not quality.
You better be careful about leaving a door wide open. Think about it for a moment.
OK ~ So I'm not against having thoughtful debate on something. But if someone like Trump would start talking about ZH, next thing you know, there would be tens of thousands of HuffPo'ers, or other libtard rag readers who had never heard of this place flooding here just to spam.
In reply to ZH articles show up as links… by blueskyranch
Not so. You talk about ZH on most MSM outlets and get told it’s a “far-right, neo-nazi site”
smh
In reply to quantity is not quality by DillyDilly
Well, the overly simplistic "jew jew jew jew jew jew" mantra could tend to lead some to that conclusion.
In reply to Not so. You talk about ZH on… by quadraspleen
Zerohedge doesn't write news, it's predominantly self-referential op-eds.
i.e: "traders are probably inured" / "in his latest tirade" / "Of course, his interpretation overlooks" / "as we wrote some months ago", etc, etc, etc.
In reply to -I wish President Trump… by BigFatUglyBubble
ZeroHedge generates ZERO actual news. It is at best a right wing op ed aggregator that attracts right wing asswipes who wouldn't know how to tie their own shoe save for their mothers doing it for them.
In reply to Zerohedge doesn't write news… by Spaced Out
Most seem to be retired Floridians which is a whole other discussion, but it does explain some things.
In reply to ZeroHedge generates ZERO… by SMOOCHY SMOOCH…
This is why Trump Twitters.
Imagine if we had had to get Trumps thoughts filtered through the Pravda outlets? Look what they do to him just responding to Tweets.
Someone would notice...The guys looking for new employment, but that's all.
In reply to -I wish President Trump… by BigFatUglyBubble
Jared Cohen.
Coming soon to a theater near you.
Q
Jeffty is 5.
In reply to This is why Trump Twitters… by shovelhead
Hahaha! Let me borrow your sterling question and reword it as:
Why are they (WaPo, NYT, Morning Joe, etc.) giving him free hype/publicity?
IGNORE "HIM."
LET "HIM" DIE A SLOW DEATH.
I have a dream! It is that someday all ZH readers will realize that the owners of the means of mass communication wanted Trump to win in 2016 so they would have a pretend conservative in the White House to blame when everything crashes.
In reply to -I wish President Trump… by BigFatUglyBubble
"Trump rages . . ."??? Meh
In reply to . by FireBrander
Why no rage tweet about cutting the fed gov by 50% ?
Why no rage tweet about Traitors in the FBI and the closing down of that fucked up department?
WTF?
In reply to "Trump rages . . ."??? Meh… by Dickweed Wang
You know why
In reply to Why no rage tweet about… by ZENDOG
Because the GD congress will not allow any cuts to the government ....where have you been for 2 years?
In reply to Why no rage tweet about… by ZENDOG
So he has to dump extra $ into the MIC because....
In reply to Because the GD congress will… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Trump, Tax-Vader and Golf Hedonist
The greatest role model of all times.
He is at war with his own blurts.
He entraps the weak-minded in his stupidity bubble.
This presidency has deeply destructive currents.
This Cheeto is not crispy.
In reply to . by FireBrander
(Channeling my inner deep snorkler)
"The Matrix Show" brought to you by Donald Trump
never takes a day off
we are Force fed
the roof of my mouth is sore from popcorn abrasions
binge watching endlessly
because he has too much power for us to look away
yet too little power to help us
the last page in the history of the US Empire
will cause the shaking of heads
and the palming of faces
In reply to Trump, Tax-Vader and Golf… by Deep Snorkeler
I can now retire.
In reply to (Channeling my inner deep… by BigFatUglyBubble
I don't think so. I think I blew my wad for while on that one
<goes to rest in hyperbaric chamber for a fortnight>
In reply to I can now retire. by Deep Snorkeler
"He entraps the weak-minded in his stupidity bubble."
Do you also write these poetic words about those wearing the Liberal armbands? Or, are you, unknowingly, trapped in your own "stupidity bubble"?
Hillarys' Bunker, as the "TrumpTards" are about to breach the door on election night; witness a "stupidity bubble" popping!
https://peopledotcom.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/sad-clinton-9.jpg
In reply to Trump, Tax-Vader and Golf… by Deep Snorkeler
Hillary lost Ohio, the Carolina's everything you need to win...yet the press continued coming up with ways she could "still pull it off"...I was laughing my ass off.
In reply to "He entraps the weak-minded… by FireBrander
Indeed, even about your words?
In reply to "He entraps the weak-minded… by FireBrander
"willing to bet Trump has that issue in a 24k Gold frame on a desk or wall somewhere."
LOl...just had a vision...he had it blown up to 4x8 feet and it's stuck to the ceiling over his bed.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Our fearless leader is a stud. Thanks for pointing that out. MAGA
In reply to . by FireBrander
Amaxon has secret cloud contracts for NSA, CIA, DIA, Pentagon.
That war's over. Stop skating to where the puck used to be.
Amaxon won this long ago...
The Washington Post... Where democracy goes to die.
In darkness no less!
In reply to The Washington Post... Where… by VladLenin
Papers are often staffed by college-educated, well-married and connected-up yuppies who are 100% sure they will never need to put a roof over their heads by working in a manufacturing job, rather than in fly-by-night, $10-per-hour, high-turnover or temp jobs in the crappy service sector, with no six-figure spousal income and no welfare potpouri for reproducing while single providing back-up income.
Are any of the newspapers with American cities and states in their names on the side of the USA in this war?
If not, perhaps, we should rename these American-in-name-only newspapers to reflect the populations they serve. They only tell the side that supports the interests of a handful of elites in the USA and the workers in foreign countries.
Here are some forward-thinking suggestions, taking into consideration other countries with low-cost labor, not just China, where American economic elites ship the paltry fragments of what is left of the jobs that once created widespread middle-class prosperity in America.
In reply to The Washington Post... Where… by VladLenin
Well, ya know, uhm, Donald isn't really a big words guy... Which is OK because words aren't actions...
I know a few "Big Words" users; none of them capable of using a screwdriver...I'm not joking...highly "educated" yet hopelessly helpless when it comes to anything not involving words.
In reply to Well, ya know, uhm, Donald… by DisorderlyConduct
Yup.
In reply to I know a few "Big Words"… by FireBrander
Funny thing is though, words are tools...
In reply to I know a few "Big Words"… by FireBrander
But words can never hurt me. But real tools (knives, guns, fists) certainly can.
In reply to Funny thing is though, words… by Consuelo
Sticks and stones, muthafuka
In reply to But words can never hurt me… by amadeus39
If the only tools in your "tool box" are big words, you're one "event" away from starvation.
In reply to Funny thing is though, words… by Consuelo
Never confuse education with intelligence..........no matter what the sheepskin says
In reply to I know a few "Big Words"… by FireBrander
Yeah but they have onstar now if they get stuck on the side of the road. Helpless bastards.
In reply to I know a few "Big Words"… by FireBrander
if you want to split hairs, Mr Trump, talk to Stormy
He split hers....
In reply to if you want to split hairs,… by small axe
Stormy...? What about McDougal...?
You guys have a thing for skanks - but --- Ok...
In reply to if you want to split hairs,… by small axe
.
I'm tired of the governing by petulant tweet shtick. Doesn't he have a wall to build? A Clinton or two to lock-up? A swamp to drain?
Yeah. But consider: to get his message out he must go directly to his audience. The media will butcher and misquote anything he says. In addition, electronic systems are quick.
What other (good) options does he have in the smart phone era?
In reply to I'm tired of the governing… by beekeeper