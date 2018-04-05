Trump Rages Over "Phony" WaPo Headline, Accuses Amazon's "Chief Lobbyist" Of "Typically Bad Reporting"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 09:48

By now traders are probably inured to President Trump heaping invective on Amazon in what have become near-daily tweets (though ears likely perked up when Larry Kudlow said "some action" against the company might be appropriate).

And in his latest tirade, Trump again bashes Amazon's "chief lobbyist" the Washington Post for writing a headline he didn't like.

"The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s "chief lobbyist,” has another (of many) phony headlines, "Trump Defiant As China Adds Trade Penalties." WRONG! Should read, "Trump Defiant as U.S. Adds Trade Penalties, Will End Barriers And Massive  I.P. Theft." Typically bad reporting!

Of course, his interpretation overlooks China's unveiling of tariffs on roughly $50 billion of US imports, including - crucially - soybeans, a revelation that upset markets and could have long-standing implications.

One reporter reminds us what happened the last time we let Trump write headlines.

Comments

FireBrander Thu, 04/05/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

"here’s what happened the last time we let trump write headlines"

Best headline that paper ever put out; willing to bet Trump has that issue in a 24k Gold frame on a desk or wall somewhere.

BigFatUglyBubble FireBrander Thu, 04/05/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

-I wish President Trump would tweet about ZeroHedge articles instead of WaPo, NYT articles, Morning Joe, etc.

That crowd is mentally-ill libtard cult members.  There is no fixing stupid, therefore no point in even addressing them.

Why is he giving them free hype/publicity?  IGNORE THEM. LET THEM DIE A SLOW DEATH.  No one will notice.

DillyDilly blueskyranch Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:30 Permalink

quantity is not quality.

 

You better be careful about leaving a door wide open. Think about it for a moment.

 

OK ~ So I'm not against having thoughtful debate on something. But if someone like Trump would start talking about ZH, next thing you know, there would be tens of thousands of HuffPo'ers, or other libtard rag readers who had never heard of this place flooding here just to spam.

 

 

 

 

Uchtdorf BigFatUglyBubble Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

Hahaha! Let me borrow your sterling question and reword it as:

Why are they (WaPo, NYT, Morning Joe, etc.) giving him free hype/publicity?

IGNORE "HIM."

LET "HIM" DIE A SLOW DEATH.

I have a dream! It is that someday all ZH readers will realize that the owners of the means of mass communication wanted Trump to win in 2016 so they would have a pretend conservative in the White House to blame when everything crashes.

BigFatUglyBubble Deep Snorkeler Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

(Channeling my inner deep snorkler)

"The Matrix Show" brought to you by Donald Trump

never takes a day off

we are Force fed

the roof of my mouth is sore from popcorn abrasions

binge watching endlessly

because he has too much power for us to look away

yet too little power to help us

the last page in the history of the US Empire

will cause the shaking of heads

and the palming of faces
 

FireBrander Deep Snorkeler Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

"He entraps the weak-minded in his stupidity bubble."

Do you also write these poetic words about those wearing the Liberal armbands? Or, are you, unknowingly, trapped in your own "stupidity bubble"?

Hillarys' Bunker, as the "TrumpTards" are about to breach the door on election night; witness a "stupidity bubble" popping!
https://peopledotcom.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/sad-clinton-9.jpg

Endgame Napoleon VladLenin Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

Papers are often staffed by college-educated, well-married and connected-up yuppies who are 100% sure they will never need to put a roof over their heads by working in a manufacturing job, rather than in fly-by-night, $10-per-hour, high-turnover or temp jobs in the crappy service sector, with no six-figure spousal income and no welfare potpouri for reproducing while single providing back-up income.

Are any of the newspapers with American cities and states in their names on the side of the USA in this war?

If not, perhaps, we should rename these American-in-name-only newspapers to reflect the populations they serve. They only tell the side that supports the interests of a handful of elites in the USA and the workers in foreign countries. 

Here are some forward-thinking suggestions, taking into consideration other countries with low-cost labor, not just China, where American economic elites ship the paltry fragments of what is left of the jobs that once created widespread middle-class prosperity in America.

  • Beijing Post
  • Shanghai Times
  • Ho Chi Minh City Post
  • Taipei Times
  • Mexico City Post
  • Tijuana Times
  • Quetzaltenango Post

 

 

 

 

 

 