Trump Says "Taking Serious Look At Policy Options" On Amazon, Unaware Of Stormy Daniels Payment

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 17:26

Speaking to a group of reporters while traveling back to Washington from a tax policy round table in West Virginia, Trump said he was taking a "very serious look" at policies that might impact online retailer Amazon.com.

The remarks fit what has by now become a familiar pattern. Trump threatens some action against Amazon, which of course is owned by Trump nemesis Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man. Then, the White House communications department walks it back, saying there are no immediate plans to alter any policies that would affect Amazon.

Trump

However, today that pattern was disrupted when Larry Kudlow, Trump's new top economic advisor, said the president's concerns were "very reasonable."

"You look at the sales tax situation which is going to be taken up I guess very soon, there’s going to be a decision from the Supreme Court," Trump said. "So we’ll see what happens. The Post Office is not doing well with Amazon that I can tell you."

"The playing field has to be level for everybody," he said.

But Amazon wasn't the only offhanded controversial remark made by Trump at this informal meeting with the press pool. For the perhaps the second time ever, Trump himself chimed in on the Stormy Daniels controversy, saying he was unaware of the $130,000 payment to the former adult film actress which has been characterized as a "hush payment". He had previously spoken about it only to deny the affair.

"You have to ask Michael Cohen," Trump said to reporters aboard Air Force One. "Michael’s my attorney and you’ll have to ask Michael."

Trump also said that he's supportive of EPA Chief Scott Pruitt following revelations that he accepted what appears to be a subsidized rental from the wife of a prominent lobbyist in an industry Pruitt is supposed to regulate.

After saying he would send the military to protect the Southern border until his promised wall is built, Trump clarified that he expects to send 2,000 to 4,000 national guard troops to the border.

Earlier in the day, Trump accused the Bezos-owned Washington Post, which he has described as the company's "chief lobbyist", of running a biased headline. 

BigFatUglyBubble beemasters Thu, 04/05/2018 - 18:05 Permalink

$130.000 for having sex with someone that reminded him of his daughter. It's not the amount that should creep you out.

Trump has said that his daughter has a great body, and if she wasn't his daughter he might be dating her.  I'll get the link if I have to.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-elections/donald-t…

These elites have a different standard and set of taboos than us common folk.

Stan522 Thu, 04/05/2018 - 17:28 Permalink

If it didn't matter about Bill getting blow jobs while in the Oval office, then it does not matter about a civilian having sex before considering POTUS

swmnguy Thu, 04/05/2018 - 17:58 Permalink

I'm no fan of Amazon, but all they really are is the Sears Roebuck of the internet era.  If Sears had had competent leadership 25 years ago we'd never have heard of Amazon.

It's obvious Trump only has a boner for Amazon because Bezos bought the Washington Post.  If the Washington Post licked Trump's taint the way FOX News does, he'd love them and he'd love Amazon.

Amazon does collect and pay sales tax in most states.  They don't do it on behalf of their third-party vendors but they do a lot more sales tax transactions than any other online merchant.  I know because periodically my home state's Revenue Department goes on a "Use Tax" jihad, busting people for buying stuff online and not paying sales tax.  It's only a few hundred bucks a year for me so I'm one of the only people I know who actually saves all my online transactions, totals them up, and pays the uncollected sales tax.  A couple hundred bucks a year, as opposed to getting the full procto from the tax people?  An easy, easy choice and a bargain if it were twice the price.

Amazon isn't close to a monopoly on anything.  Nor are they the singlehanded cause of the decline of American retail.  Nor are they ripping off the US Postal Service.

Could be Trump is lining up with the criminals in Congress who take money from UPS, Federal Express and the junk-mail advertisers to damage the Constitutionally-mandated US Postal Service; by refusing reasonable rate requests and forcing USPS to fully fund their employee benefits out 75 years (!!??!!) just to financially hamstring one of the few employers who give military veterans preference in hiring. 

Maybe if Amazon were paying Federal Express instead of USPS Trump would back off them.

Except USPS goes to every address in America, and there are huge swaths of rural America where UPS and Federal Express don't deliver; they use USPS too because if they served every address, they wouldn't make any profit either.  Which is why USPS is not a for-profit private company; it's a Constitutionally-mandated Federal public service we all pay for because that's what responsible patriots do.

I would really love it if President Trump would pay attention to something, anything, other than his flaccid, aching, weak and puny ego.  Just once.  The guy's a thin-skinned black hole of negative self-esteem and it's really distorted his life and personality.  And it's making him a shitty President, because he can't get past his own issues to handle The People's Business which is why he's in the White House in the first place.