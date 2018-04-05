Virgin Hyperloop One Releases Video of Full-Scale Futuristic Travel Pod Test

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 21:30

Virgin Hyperloop One, a competitor to Elon Musk in seeking to first commercialize the Hyperloop for moving passengers and/or freight in travel pods through vacuum-sealed tubes at extraordinarily high speed, has released video of a full-scale working travel pod at its Mojave test tube track.

On Tuesday, Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Hyperloop One Chairman welcomed the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud (MbS) and the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom to the company’s research and test facilities in the Mojave Desert. Branson showed off the latest travel pod designed for Saudi Arabia’s reemergence after it restructures its economy by the end of the next decade.

The House of Saud has formulated a Vision 2030 plan that ushers in a complete transformation of its economy from fossil fuel to high-tech renewable energy. Here is what MbS said about incorporating fourth generation technologies, such as the Hyperloop into the Saudi Arabian economy:

"We’re look forward to advancing the relationship between KSA and VHO while we develop innovative transport technologies like hyperloop, accelerating Vision 2030 objectives to transform the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from a technology consumer to a technology innovator. “Hyperloop is the catalyst to enable all 4th generation technologies to flourish in the Kingdom while creating a vibrant society and thriving economy through visionary cities and high-tech clusters.”

During the visit, the Crown Prince and Virgin Hyperloop One executives discussed how incorporating the new form of high-tech transportation into the country’s economy would stimulate economic growth and lead to further diversification of Saudi industries — away from fossil fuels.

Hyperloop One executives told MbS that travel time from Riyadh to Jeddah could decrease to 76 minutes opposed to a 10-hour car ride while traveling from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi could be cut from 8.5-hours to a little under 50 minutes.

“Today’s visit and discussions kick off the next phase that will make VHO a reality in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Rob Lloyd, CEO of VHO, said.  

Branson’s Twitter shows a glimpse of the meeting:

Branson and MbS pose for a picture to the side of the travel pod.

In this picture, MbS glances at the rear end of a rocket’s propulsion system.

More from Saudi Embassy

Introducing the Vision 2030 Hyperloop Pod:

 

 

Tags
Auto & Truck Manufacturers - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Thu, 04/05/2018 - 21:34 Permalink

Great idea until the first crash where passengers are expelled into a near-vacuum. People who survive the initial crash will be turned inside out, as if they were expelled into a space environment without a protective suit.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Utopia Planitia Thu, 04/05/2018 - 21:47 Permalink

For anybody who can both read and think:  "In 1799, George Medhurst of London conceived of and patented an atmospheric railway that could convey people or cargo through pressurized or evacuated tubes."  And we are supposed to be impressed? I wonder if the Crown Prince knows how to do a Web search? (or knows how to find info at the local library)