Which Political Party Does Corporate America Love The Most: Here's The Visual Answer

President Trump has already started his reelection campaign for 2020 and he’s well on his way to raising a lot of money for the effort. Fortunately, candidates are required to publicly disclose campaign contributions to the Federal Election Commission, which in turn makes the data available to the public. This disclosure process includes where the donors work, allowing HowMuch.net to create our new visual.
Zippia, a career advice website, gathered the data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Zippia analyzed contributions from employees at the 250,000 biggest companies in the country and found well over 30 million donations records from 2007 through 2017. We took the 30 most politically active companies on the Fortune 500 and ranked them in order of their campaign contributions over the last ten years. The bars represent the total contributions ($M) given to candidates in each party. We added the total figures and the percentage breakdown for Democrats and Republicans for easy reference.
Several fascinating trends immediately jump out from our visual.
First off, there’s a lot more blue than red on the graph, indicating that Democrats rake in most of the political cash from corporate America. Keep in mind that these contributions are coming from employees who work at these companies, not the corporations themselves. It’s actually illegal for corporations to make contributions directly to candidates. Republicans received more than 50% of the donations from only nine of the 30 companies, most of which tend to be grouped toward the bottom.
Additionally, almost all of the bars include a tiny sliver of green, representing contributions to independent candidates. These contributions are there but they definitely don’t amount to much overall. Ultimately, it is fair to say that employees of these big companies have spent the bulk of their political cash on Democrats over the last decade.
Let’s take a closer look at the top of the list. Financial institutions dominate the marketplace for political donations, making up six of the top ten companies. Goldman Sachs is in first place by a long shot, shoveling $11.5M to members of both parties. The bank’s money is split almost evenly across the aisle—possibly showing an effort to hedge against whichever party controls the levers of power. Charles Schwab provides an interesting contrast with Goldman in that the discount broker spends almost 70% of its political donations on Democrats. Microsoft and Apple also crack the top ten, but both companies clearly favor Democrats a lot more than Republicans, pumping 80% and 88%, respectively, of their political money into candidates on the left.
Perhaps the most interesting fact about our visual is what it doesn’t show. Where is Walmart, the top ranked company on the Fortune 500? Or Berkshire Hathaway, McKesson, United HealthGroup, or CVS? What about other behemoths like Google or Amazon? Maybe their business models aren’t as reliant on politicians for their business models to work. On the other hand, if so many major companies are missing from the list, why do employees at these particular companies spend so much on political campaigns? A new piece of legislation or a change in the regulatory environment could drastically affect the bottom line for big banks. Utilities like Comcast and AT&T are heavily invested in the ongoing debate around net neutrality. Other companies rely directly on government contracts for business, like Boeing and Lockheed Martin. In short, what’s a couple million dollars spent on a political campaign if it means the government will stay out of your way? Political contributions might be one of the smartest investments some workers can make for their own job security.
Comments
Since the Citizens United vs FEC decision; it's pure speculation.
Get political parties out of our government. They are private organizations that have infiltrated and corrupted our government.
In reply to Since the Citizens United… by curbjob
Democrats are evil and Republicans are stupid
In reply to Get political parties out of… by two hoots
Since they work together to get the same result aren’t they both stupid and evil?
In reply to Democrats are evil and… by IridiumRebel
Get politicians out of our government. They are prostitutes that have infiltrated and corrupted our government.
Sortition. Select a random law-abiding and tax-paying citizen every few years for each post, and you'd get as good a result.
In reply to Since they work together to… by ScratInTheHat
You'd get a better result. You don't want lawyers making laws, because you end up needing a lawyer for anything they can extract money for. The lobbyists would find plenty of the people they were trying to bribe either wanting a massive fortune, or would instead go public with the bribery attempt.
In reply to Get politicians out of our… by Dindu Nuffins
also, since they give to the party in power, the d's have been in power a lot longer than the r's over the last 10 years. apples to oranges. other than that, very interesting!
In reply to Since the Citizens United… by curbjob
2 sides of the same coin, each complaining about each other’s socialism. What if everyone just stopped voting and made them all irrelevant by default?
Agreed. Mass noncompliance is the way forward; and that starts w/ the public schools. Since most women use their children as hostages & don't really care about them, it's not going to happen. They're, most of them, not even smart enough to home school.
In reply to 2 sides of the same coin,… by Decoherence
Indeed. The only difference between left and right wing is how they market themselves.
In reply to 2 sides of the same coin,… by Decoherence
The Russian people brought down the Soviet system by non compliance. When the nightly propaganda came on the TV they would just walk out of the room or turn it off. We've reached that state. Our MSM is nothing but state sanctioned propaganda.
Their will be no meaningful change thru the vote.
In reply to 2 sides of the same coin,… by Decoherence
It's already happening.Mass abandonment of the DNC forced Shillary to pay DNC debt, which went to pay the media, to look like there is still interest. She got such a butt kicking, in their polls, they were forced to have the Republican establishment all back Shillary, like all the major newspapers had to. They not only need the illusion of a majority of the citizens voting, they also have to make it look rather close, because a landslide would discourage the losing party. They had to pump up Shillary's nuimbers, just to keep the few that didn't abandon the DNC from not voting at all.
And now, the banksters have the added problem that the populace will probably only maintain interest in candates who rail against the system.
In reply to 2 sides of the same coin,… by Decoherence
Trick question?
1+1= 3 in D.C.
I donated my life's savings to the Clinton Foundation in hopes of becomming U.S. Ambassador To Bimini. Now I'm broke, and all I got was a bumper sticker that says "I'm With Her".
LMAO! It's always a crap shoot.
Next time maybe set your sights a little lower like say, CIA Director...lol...so if "your sponsor" still loses you can always get a sweet little gig on NBC & MSNBC as Senior National Intelligence & Security anal-cyst.
Like John Brennan! ;-)
In reply to I donated my life's savings… by itstippy
Banks are the corporations.
It's a definitive list of why America is going downhill, and the corporations and their bought off politicians responsible for it.
Wall Street (looks like Goldman Sachs Vampire Squid leans Republican)
Banksters
Military Contractors
Oil
Pharmaceutical
Silicon Valley
Telecom (mobile and Internet)
Think of that list as a single entity. Just for fun? Walk that dogma!
Just admiring how corporations play, er, pay both sides.
How Trump Is Exposing The Deep State
best joke of the day.
In reply to How Trump Is Exposing The… by davatankool
8 And thou shalt take no gift: for the gift blindeth the wise, and perverteth the words of the righteous.