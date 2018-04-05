Is This What The US Really Wants From Russia?

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review,
The US’ recent multidimensional asymmetric offensive against all manner of Russian interests isn’t the random symptom of psychotic Russophobia that it’s being presented as, but is part of a comprehensive strategy for pressuring Moscow to abandon its close cooperation with China & Iran in exchange for a “New Détente”, a scenario that shouldn’t be ruled out if Trump gets his way during the upcoming meeting with President Putin.
Many people are struggling to find any rhyme or reason behind the US’ anti-Russian moves over the past couple of years, especially the ones that Trump was supposedly forced into by the “deep state” out of the mistaken belief that it would relieve the fake news-driven Russiagate pressure on his administration, but the answer to it all is a lot simpler than it appears. The fact of the matter is that everything that’s happening is intentional and part of a comprehensive strategy for getting Russia to abandon its close cooperation with China & Iran in response to the US’ multidimensional asymmetric offensive against its interests, although it’s proven itself to be a failed plan that requires urgent reform. Whether it’s the West’s “Russian propaganda” witch hunt or the Skripal chemical weapons false flag scandal, every single anti-Russian move that’s been undertaken in the last few years is designed to advance this objective.
Taking Apart The Multipolar Triangle
Iran:
There was credible speculation right after Trump’s 2016 victory that his administration would try to split the Russian-Chinese-Iranian multipolar triangle in Eurasia, and that’s exactly what the President and his team are trying to do, albeit in a different fashion than what people might have expected. Trump rightly calculated that Obama’s unprecedented outreach to Iran through the 2015 nuclear deal was being taken advantage of by Tehran and that the Islamic Republic never had any serious intentions in agreeing to the tacit quid-pro-quo being offered at the time to replace Saudi Arabia as America’s preferred regional partner. Accordingly, he decided to pivot away from his predecessor’s policy and use nothing but “muscular means” to coerce Iran into submitting to the US’ military might, which is a work in progress and one that will certainly be made all the more difficult by Tehran’s mastery of asymmetrical responses.
China:
As for China, Trump also learned from the mistake of his predecessor who at one time offered the People’s Republic a global partnership through the so-called “G-2” or “Chimerica” concept but was rebuffed by a Beijing that’s both too proud to share world leadership with America and also reluctant into being tricked to take on responsibilities that it didn’t agree to or anticipate at the time. It wasn’t coincidental that the G-2’s failure was soon thereafter followed up by China’s announcement of its One Belt One Road (OBOR) global vision of New Silk Road connectivity in order to economically reform the structural basis for the “Washington Conesus” and consequently facilitate the emerging Multipolar World Order. Trump’s Kraken-like answer to this challenge was to continue with Obama’s Hybrid War policy in targeting the most vulnerable “Global South” transit states for China’s transnational infrastructure megaprojects simultaneously with the commencement of a trade war against the People’s Republic.
Russia:
Iran’s full-blown ideological resistance to striking a “deal with the devil” and China’s unflinching commitment to challenging the US’ unipolar dominance of the world mean that there’s no realistic chance that either of them will budge from their previous refusals to abandon the other in exchange for an alleviation of American pressure on their countries, thereby pointing Trump in Russia’s direction because he considers it to be the “weakest link” in this multipolar arrangement. After all, Russia has always insisted with total sincerity that it wants nothing more than an equal relationship with what it still continues to call its “Western partners”, which logically entails them respecting the country’s so-called “sphere of influence” in the former Soviet space. Previous US administrations smacked away Russia’s olive branch every time it was offered, but Trump seemed to actually be interested in cutting a deal with Moscow before the “deep state” intervened to stop him.
The “Deep State’s” Folly
Ironically, that move might go down in history as the last possible chance that the US had to realistically bring Russia back into the “Washington Consensus” by peaceful means, as Moscow signaled that it was prepared to enter into a so-called “New Détente” with Washington that would have obviously involved mutual “concessions/compromises”. That “lost opportunity” might never be regained because Russia’s resolve has since hardened after feeling betrayed by Trump and subject to his administration’s humiliating punishments for not submitting to America without any preconditions (“mutual concessions/compromises”), which is what the “deep state” wanted after making the massive error of judgement in convincing themselves through “groupthink” that President Putin would follow in Yeltsin’s footsteps and surrender if the powerful “oligarchic” class put enough pressure on him to do so in exchange for lifting the sanctions. That ship has sailed and what’s happening now is a combination of scorn and strategy.
The US will never forgive President Putin for refusing to bow down to the Obama-era liberal-globalist “deep state” that sabotaged Trump’s outreach plan, which is why it’s getting so nasty in carrying out witch hunts against Russian media and expelling the country’s diplomats on unproven pretexts. For the “deep state”, this is “personal”, though while Trump seems to understand the “effectiveness” of “playing dirty” as a form of psychological warfare against the Russian leadership, he’s never publicly swayed from his campaign pledge to cut a deal with Russia if it was possible (i.e. the “deep state” lets him or he goes around their backs). It’s with this backdrop in mind that Trump invited President Putin to the White House for a forthcoming meeting that will presumably be about “ironing out their differences” and advancing the presumably mutual goal of a so-called “New Détente”, albeit not on the one-sided unconditional terms that the “deep state” is obsessed with.
Describing The “New Détente”
Trump realized that Russia is digging in its heels by deepening its partnerships with China and Iran in response to the “deep state’s” multidimensional asymmetric aggression and that this policy has been nothing but counterproductive to America’s predominant New Cold War interest in “containing” China. Furthermore, the President seems to have convinced the “patriotic” and “pragmatic” elements of the “deep state” that this is the case and that it’s impossible for America to make any tangible progress in stopping the Silk Road if it has to multitask between “containing” China, Iran, and Russia in vastly different theaters and with completely different methods. It’s much better, the billionaire businessman likely reckoned, to walk back some of his administration’s unnecessarily aggressive moves in Europe and perhaps elsewhere as part of his country’s “mutual concessions/compromises” with Russia for a “New Détente” than to continue with this completely failed policy of pressure.
What the US wants from Russia in exchange is simple, and it’s that it expects Moscow to scale back its strategic partnerships with Tehran & Beijing and to not interfere with Washington’s “containment” campaigns against both of them. Russia is already passively allowing the US and its allies to “contain” Iran in Syria out of self-interested prudence in preventing World War III, but it has yet to pull back from its Silk Road relationship with China. It’s unclear exactly how the US envisions Russia doing this in a “plausibly deniable” way that mirrors the Iranian approach and avoids provoking a hostile reaction from China, but whatever it is that Washington has in mind, it hopes that Moscow will agree to it so that President Putin can forget about international drama and completely focus on fulfilling the comprehensive domestic reform agenda that he plans to carry out during his fourth and final term.
It’s impossible to speculate on whether Russia is even interested in such a scenario at this point in time given all that’s transpired between it and the West in the past year alone, but playing “devil’s advocate” for a moment, there might be another enticing reason aside from the domestic one why Moscow might decide to “play ball”. The increasing polarization of the world economic system into globalization-spreading China and protectionist-espousing America is broadly returning International Relations to its Old Cold War-era bipolarity in advance of its eventual transition to multipolarity, and it’s here where Russia could play a pivotal role in leading a new Non-Aligned Movement (Neo-NAM) that helps other countries “balance” their relations with both superpowers. The US might begrudgingly be forced under the current circumstances and the objective limits of its power to accept the relative curtailment of its influence over some countries by Russia so long as Moscow fulfills a similar role vis-à-vis them and China.
The Great Unknown
It’s a risky gamble because a Russian-led Neo-NAM could just as easily tilt the strategic balance of global influence in the New Cold War towards China as it could towards America, but Washington is wagering that Moscow might conclude that its self-interest could best be protected by maintaining “harmony” between the two superpowers in Eurasia, thus enabling the US to focus more on destabilizing the Silk Road through Hybrid Wars in Africa and the parts of the supercontinent not covered by this “balancing bloc”. Russia’s low-cost but high-impact “balancing” investments could yield enormous dividends for its influence, while any prospective de-escalation in Europe due to the “New Détente” would free up the country’s resources to focus more on carrying out President Putin’s ambitious domestic reform agenda and delivering on the campaign promises that he made his countrymen in order to sustainably guarantee his legacy.
Concluding Thoughts
To reiterate what was just written, there is no way to know for certain whether the US’ latest gambit in trying to reach a “New Détente” with Russia will succeed or not, but it needs to be recognized that the multidimensional asymmetric aggressions that it’s waged against its rival’s interests will eventually take their financial toll and that President Putin might find it increasingly challenging to execute his comprehensive reform agenda on the home front unless he cuts some kind of deal. This doesn’t imply that Russia is at risk of “selling out” to the US, but just that President Putin is accountable first and foremost to his people and then only secondly to his country’s international partners.
If the Kremlin concludes that Russia’s interests would best be advanced through engaging in a series of “mutual concessions/compromises” with the US as part of a “New Détente”, then it won’t hesitate to make that move; likewise, if the savvy Russian leader recognizes that he’s being “taken for a ride” by Trump and that his “counterpart” is offering him a lopsided deal that’s doomed to make his country America’s “junior partner” in Eurasia, then he won’t think twice about walking away with no “deal”. Ultimately, everything depends on whatever deal Trump puts on the table and whether he can convince President Putin that his newfound truce with the neoconservatives translates into being able to get the “deep state” to abide by the terms of any prospective agreement.
If Russia is swayed by the carrot-and-stick combination of the Trump Administration’s possibly sincere commitment to a “New Détente” in exchange for an alleviation of multisided and sometimes humiliating pressure against it, then the geopolitical implications would be profound since Moscow would be ascending into the perfect position for “balancing” Eurasian affairs. It wouldn’t just have China’s tacit support for this initiative but America’s too because each superpower would appreciate Moscow becoming a “balancing” force vis-à-vis the other and freeing them up to focus on their rival in other areas of concern, mostly in Africa. As such, Russia could count on being courted by both of them and finally fulfilling its grand strategic goal to “balance” Eurasia, though provided that this speculative deal goes through in the first place and is actually respected by the US afterwards.
Comments
Except no one can trust the words of UShitA
Essentially this.
In reply to Except no one can trust the… by dufferin
Summary of the article:
It takes two to tango.
America the spoiled brat has forgotten how to tango, and lost her honor in the process. Moreover Americans lie so much that even the prezz has got a vulgar blond wig assorted to his artificial orange skin instead of assuming his hairline like Putin does. But I digress.
Why would Russia follow suit?
Skripal update: fugu poisoning probable:
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201804051063227285-skripal-niece-intervi…
In reply to Essentially this. by Haus-Targaryen
Russia is hoarding gold, and standing shoulder to shoulder with Turkey, Iran, China, and telling the US to stop military drills in NoKo. That should answer USA's question.
So we can either continue play grab ass, or we can unleash the greatest WMD of all time in the age of information. It's called the Truth. They are killing us with it, and it's time we get some of our own.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
i am always confused when i hear US this and US that ... US wants this and Europe wants that. Really who is US? who are these people beyond the words US? the people of the US? certainly not ... the neocons? pls. then who?
dont tell me it is Joe Sixpack. certainly does not seem to be el Presidente ... he is just talking about Nuking poor Mehico ...
so, back to the question WHO is it really. In real life that you and me understand, we are two people and keep arguing against each other about who was first in line, how could this huge administration, media come up with a line that few people know what really is and we do not know WHAT they even want...
so, for us humble people please define first the WHO then it would be easier to understand what (((they))) want. Then we have to look in the past ... what they have done to be expelled and get that reputation all over the world, and we could easy predict what (((they))) want .... in the words of George Carlin more for themselves and less for you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oBo8CJxatQ
Here is Woodrow Wilson talking about WHAT this is ... he was an outsider, but being president was able to observe
"Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men's views confided to me privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it." The New Freedom (1913), Page 5, Section I: “The Old Order Changeth”, by Dr. Thomas Woodrow Wilson the 28th President of the United States.
don't worry people, we have been here before ... no worries, we will make it to the other side.
on that happy note - Καλό Πάσχα! Καλή Ανάσταση!
In reply to Russia is hoarding gold, and… by evoila
Not sure if even the NY bullshit artist Trump is so dissociated from reality as to believe that a personality like Putin could be somehow baited into giving up a strategic partnership - which China and Russia were almost forced to build - after having recognized that the ruling Western globalists are not after coexistence but total submission.
In reply to i am always confused when i… by Pandelis
past 20 years? may be yes, for this generation ... they like many did not know (and plenty still dont) the real culprits.
but, it has been true for the most part of the last 2000 years (dare i say even longer around the world ...)
In reply to Even IF China and Iran would… by giovanni_f
Yours are the only sensible comments here so far, & that includes the article...
In reply to past 20 years? may be yes,… by Pandelis
I hope Russia, China and their partners build a dominating economic force and arent intimidated by the lying US.
In reply to Yours are the only sensible… by house biscuit
Why is Mueller dragging out his investigation until after the midterms?
In reply to Russia is hoarding gold, and… by evoila
Note that the use of the word ´partners´ by Russia to the west used to signal approach.
Nowadays use is ridicule.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Vladimir Putin should be negotiating directly with Apartheid Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu considering that he is the Supreme Leaser of all of the American Neoconservatives. President Trump is just a messenger boy for Apartheid Israel.
In reply to Except no one can trust the… by dufferin
After what the US regime has pulled in the past few years no country will ever trust it again.
Oh and that 'deal with the devil'?
That really IS the devil. Or at least Remphan, the goat headed god whose hexagram proudly appears on the Israeli flag to celebrate it's occult pharisee status.
Why do you think satanic churches are being spread across the US, and why Podesta etc do the spirit cooking and devil worshipping stuff? Because it's all the same pharisee religion behind the corruption running most of the world.
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/07/28/how-the-ashkenazi-j…
The attacks of Christianity and the family with the LBGT is all part of the same coordinated effort for the pharisee religion, Talmud and Protocols, coming soon to a town near you. If they weren't such soul free morons they'd have won by now.
RT Crosstalk 6 Apr Problem with BoJo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKrGHWFoXk8&t=14s
Russia is not going to be bought because the US has proved itself to be completely untrustworthy
And not 'decision capable' as various gang members in the regime undermine each other.
Didn't we have the DOD, CIA and Pentagon all fighting each other in Syria?
In reply to Russia is not going to be… by Debugas
Bottom line is anyone who doesn't kiss the ass of the USA/UK is the ''enemy''
The Skripal incident makes it obvious that it is largely the UK-raine pushing Russophobia. The North Sea fields are depleting, and The City wants control of Russian natural resources to impose a Global Society of Control through finance.
In reply to Bottom line is anyone who… by ExPat2018
Deadbeats Don't Dictate Deals... especially Sheldon Adelson's serial-deadbeat "Duplicitous Donny"...
So "hang in there" a little while longer President Putin.... ZOG USSA is about to implode
Russia and China .... guys ! Just wait. Exercise patience, and caution. US will kill itslef, soon. Just keep it at a distance, with a stick.... the US has a doomed and failed empire.... They will be just another country soon enough; just a peoples living on the ruins of their once-shining technology. Big Dark, Soon Come.
This article is a fucking joke! I negotiate all the time, and the topics aren't public.
It's generally, tit for tat shit that you have to beat the shit out some third party for a signature.
When you negotiate a deal, always be strong, state your objective{s}, and settle for more than you started out with.
If you're telling the truth, you'll always win, or die trying. The thought of Death isn't so bad when you get a bit older.
I still want to raise a family though.
Russia will settle for no less than unconditional end to all economic sanctions and withdrawal of NATO from Russia's border. Since the real powers in the US will never want to do that, Russia will just sit and wait for the coming implosion of the US empire.
If the Orange king of flipflops thinks he can turn Russia against China then he is a moron of catastrophic proportions. Not only Russia and China are partners, they are strategic partners and will be even more closer as the time goes by. US and its slaves in the West who slowly but steadily waking up and smelling the coffee of what it means to be a colony to US, can never be trusted and Russians know it quite well. When drunken Boris Yeltsin was laying on the floor they loved Russia, because they could pick her pockets. WHen they put trust in them and allowed Germany to unify even after what they did to Russia in ww2 they woke up with NATO army on their border and anti-missile shield in Poland and Romania. If you think they are going to leave China for the degenerate West you have to check on mental asylum .
China and Russia might settle their differences after US is downsized. Not before.
In reply to If the Orange king of… by Thordoom
Its a nice photo, but never trust a man who wears a watch, he on the clock doing his masters bidding.
"but is part of a comprehensive strategy for pressuring Moscow to abandon its close cooperation with China & Iran in exchange for a “New Détente”, a scenario that shouldn’t be ruled out if Trump gets his way during the upcoming meeting with President Putin."
-----------------
It can't be ruled out? Really? Then explain why Russia would dump allies who have proved true to take up with a country they themselves have labelled "not-agreement capable?"
We have seen that any agreement with the USA is good - until you close the door behind you on the way out. After that - it's "Well maybe."
Generally the one who is afraid is the one scrambling for even more weapons.
When you have enough to destroy the world.. twice....it is enough.
Russia knows it has enough.
anybody knows when you are broke you have zero influence regardless the size of your muscles . the us is totally broke and is on its way to ruin, its population is divided and a civil war in imminent .
china has made it clear it would side with Russia in case of a war
Now the us, france and the uk are preparing a proxy war in Syria that will cost all 3 countries dearly and could trigger a nuclear war thinking an early nuclear war with Russia and China will be won while a late war could be lost.