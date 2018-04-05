What’ll Be Zuckerberg’s Most Problematic Question From The Senate Hearings

Submitted by Mark St. Cyr

As has been reported Mark Zuckerberg will appear in front of a joint Senate panel on Tuesday of next week. The ratings for this live show may be one for the records when it comes to Gov-TV. Everyone, and I do mean just that – everyone – wants to know what they’ve been exposed to, or relieved of, when it comes to their data via Facebook et al. The stakes could not be higher for both Mark Zuckerberg and his company, but also the entire tech apparatus as it is currently known today. It will be one for the history books, that’s for sure.

So, with that said, I would like to offer up for your listening attention what I feel will be the, and by that I mean just that – the – question and responses to be on high alert for, because this is where you’ll understand just how far Mr. Zuckerberg has fallen in the eyes of his once coveted cohorts. i.e., The politicians and/or party he used to view as allies. For if this line of questioning emanates from those he (and also Ms. “Lean In” who has suddenly leaned out from all public view) once seemingly allowed full access to scrape and use whatever they wanted to their heart’s content?

This is when he himself will find the true meaning of: It’s different this time.

Here’s the question…

Committee Member: “Mr Zuckerberg, why is it that suddenly you found the need only months before some of these revelations first began became public to not only increase your stated goal of selling your shares, but as these revelations have increased in both size and scale, so too has your selling of your shares? So much so, that over the last few months you have sold more shares (some may use the term dumped) than anyone else, at any company, in all of Wall Street!”

The response will not matter, although I’m quite secure in the feeling it’ll be another rendition, or that days version of “Oh gee golly whiz,…”

Again, all that is needed to tell you where everything is going from there will be once that question, or something very similar is put forth. For if it is (as I fully believe it will) everyone along with Mr. Zuckerberg will no doubt know – in that moment – not only are things different this time, but rather, it’s officially over and not coming back.