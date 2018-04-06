$60BN Manager About To Dump All US Holdings: "The Political Risk Is Just Becoming Too Much"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 19:25

Anybody who has been paying close attention to international economic data (both the hard data, and the "soft" survey data) could tell you that the "synchronized global growth" narrative that proliferated at the beginning of the year has faded as Citi's G-10 economic surprise index, which after peaking at the start of the year, has sunk into negative territory...

GlobalGrowth

And while the US fourth quarter GDP was just revised higher to 2.9%, as we've explained time and time again, GDP growth masks the fact that the US economy is heavily reliant on debt for much of this growth.

Still, the "global coordinated economic recovery" persists. And while some investors are beginning to worry that inflation, which is necessary to mitigate the $200 trillion in debt rattling around the global economy, won't arrive in time to assuage the market's fears, the burgeoning trade war between the US and China has provided a useful distraction to the fundamental story.

Naeimi

Enter Nader Naeimi, a money manager at the $145 billion AMP Capital Investors Ltd. In a telephone interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Naeimi expressed his frustration that he might need to pull all his exposure to US assets, not because of the deteriorating fundamental story, but because all of this trade war drama has ratcheted up political risk to an unacceptable level.

According to Bloomberg, Naeimi said the risks posed by tit-for-tat tariffs is overshadowing the economic growth narrative. And President Trump's latest call for another $100 billion in tariffs.

"We’re torn here" said Naeimi, who directly manages about $1.4 billion and helps oversee more than $60 billion for AMP. "On the one hand, there’s great fundamentals, global growth is synchronized, but the political risk is just becoming too much to handle."

And while the prospect of further upside in US equities is unpalatable, Naeimi feels he has no choice but to pull his money.

"At some point, you just bite the bullet and say, I’m just going to get out of all my assets, all my exposures out of the US," Naeimi said. "That’s the No. 1 thing we’re thinking."

"We’ve got to find ways" to protect the portfolio, he said.

To be sure, Naeimi says his fund is already light on US equities. In his search for possible trade-war hedges, Naeimi says one strategy he's considered is shorting Boeing - which has taken the brunt of trade-war related selling among the Dow stocks - and going long France's Airbus.

"China’s got a pretty massive agreement, deal with Boeing, so they could easily reverse that," he said.

Naeimi also said he recently purchased gold (which was the big winner from Q1) to hedge is equity holdings.

But the greatest hedge of all? Selling everything, Naeimi said.

 

Tags
Business Finance
Banks - NEC
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense - NEC
Retail REITs
Diversified Investment Services

Comments

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 6
Yen Cross Fri, 04/06/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

  So what are ya going to buy smart guy?

 Idiots like this always make threats, but when it comes down to decision time, there's no better alternative.

 

 Europe is fucking basket case, and has an even bigger balance sheet than the U.S.. China is a fucking communist joke, parading itself as the savior over the west, with a balance sheet 1.5 times larger than the U.S..

  Don't even get me started on the EM's and Japan.

Another butt hurt sand nigger. Beat it!

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
nmewn Fri, 04/06/2018 - 19:32 Permalink

February 12, 2018, 10:15 PM EST

The plan is to buy in the second leg down, usually it’s best to wait for the markets to build a base before committing heavily back into the buy side,” Naeimi said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “As we go to the Fed meeting March 9, I think there will be more potential volatility weakness.”

Still, Naeimi is dipping his toes back into the stock market and has started returning to some cyclical positions including energy, financials and Japanese equities. He is also impressed by the resilience of emerging market stocks and currencies during the rout and rising volatility."

lol...how did "that plan" work out, Naeimi? ;-) 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-13/a-120-billion-manage…

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
nmewn DEMIZEN Fri, 04/06/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

It was a 120 billion in February, see my link.

And I've always marveled at the on-screen calm demeanor of "a long sider" proclaiming his long positions along with points of entry in front of Bloomberg Propaganda TeeeVeee when he's actually short in his personal portfolio ;-)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
napper Fri, 04/06/2018 - 19:40 Permalink

Wouldn't Tesla (Nasdaq TSLA) make a better short candidate? after all, the company has missed so many targets and is burning cash at billions a year. Design safety problems are just beginning to surface and production is well behind schedule without even accounting for extra time needed to put in fixes to problems. Worse, US roads are so ridden with unpredictable events that either more time will be needed to enhance the "AI" driving algorithm, or more accidents will occur -- either way, potential long delays will drive Tesla into bankruptcy situations.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
wains napper Fri, 04/06/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

You would think, however, JPM, the lying shitheads fucked that up the other day with their call to buy June "crash" puts on Tesla.  Of course, 55 points and 2 days later, it's not like we didn't know their code though.  So, let's wait until JPM says the Tesla risk has subsided and smooth sailing ahead before we short the pos again.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
napper wains Fri, 04/06/2018 - 20:20 Permalink

JPM is a member of the "plunge protection team" I think. JPM should be treated as a contrarian indicator (along with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup etc). Right now, the big movers (up or down) are going to be those most exposed to the trade war -- Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Intel (INTC), ...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
wains Fri, 04/06/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

Well he's on to something if he shorts Boeing.  US Market topped on January 29th.  Why doesn't he just move some over to SDS and PSQ?  