$60BN Manager About To Dump All US Holdings: "The Political Risk Is Just Becoming Too Much"

Anybody who has been paying close attention to international economic data (both the hard data, and the "soft" survey data) could tell you that the "synchronized global growth" narrative that proliferated at the beginning of the year has faded as Citi's G-10 economic surprise index, which after peaking at the start of the year, has sunk into negative territory...
And while the US fourth quarter GDP was just revised higher to 2.9%, as we've explained time and time again, GDP growth masks the fact that the US economy is heavily reliant on debt for much of this growth.
Still, the "global coordinated economic recovery" persists. And while some investors are beginning to worry that inflation, which is necessary to mitigate the $200 trillion in debt rattling around the global economy, won't arrive in time to assuage the market's fears, the burgeoning trade war between the US and China has provided a useful distraction to the fundamental story.
Enter Nader Naeimi, a money manager at the $145 billion AMP Capital Investors Ltd. In a telephone interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Naeimi expressed his frustration that he might need to pull all his exposure to US assets, not because of the deteriorating fundamental story, but because all of this trade war drama has ratcheted up political risk to an unacceptable level.
According to Bloomberg, Naeimi said the risks posed by tit-for-tat tariffs is overshadowing the economic growth narrative. And President Trump's latest call for another $100 billion in tariffs.
"We’re torn here" said Naeimi, who directly manages about $1.4 billion and helps oversee more than $60 billion for AMP. "On the one hand, there’s great fundamentals, global growth is synchronized, but the political risk is just becoming too much to handle."
And while the prospect of further upside in US equities is unpalatable, Naeimi feels he has no choice but to pull his money.
"At some point, you just bite the bullet and say, I’m just going to get out of all my assets, all my exposures out of the US," Naeimi said. "That’s the No. 1 thing we’re thinking."
"We’ve got to find ways" to protect the portfolio, he said.
To be sure, Naeimi says his fund is already light on US equities. In his search for possible trade-war hedges, Naeimi says one strategy he's considered is shorting Boeing - which has taken the brunt of trade-war related selling among the Dow stocks - and going long France's Airbus.
"China’s got a pretty massive agreement, deal with Boeing, so they could easily reverse that," he said.
Naeimi also said he recently purchased gold (which was the big winner from Q1) to hedge is equity holdings.
But the greatest hedge of all? Selling everything, Naeimi said.
GOOD RIDDANCE Nader Naeimi,!
And China doesn't even need to lift a finger liquidating its US assets.
In reply to GOOD RIDDANCE Nader Naeimi,! by Gladi8tor
Whatever. Hit the road Jack. Don't let the hit you in the ass...
In reply to And China doesn't even need… by beemasters
..don't let the door hit you in the arse...I mean run
In reply to GOOD RIDDANCE Nader Naeimi,! by Gladi8tor
there is no exit
Yes, Sarte wrote it.
In reply to there is no exit by dietrolldietroll
Well read, SN
In reply to Yes, Sarte wrote it. by ShrNfr
Political risk? Does he mean the FED raising rates and cutting back on propping the casino?
doom boners everywhere
Especially just before the moment you were conceived
In reply to doom boners everywhere by ted41776
So what are ya going to buy smart guy?
Idiots like this always make threats, but when it comes down to decision time, there's no better alternative.
Europe is fucking basket case, and has an even bigger balance sheet than the U.S.. China is a fucking communist joke, parading itself as the savior over the west, with a balance sheet 1.5 times larger than the U.S..
Don't even get me started on the EM's and Japan.
He could always go into Gold and Silver for $60 Billion.
In reply to So what are ya going to… by Yen Cross
He probably drives that yellow Lambo Aventador, with the fake Kali plates.
In reply to He could always go into Gold… by Seasmoke
Not if he wants a decent probability of ROI...
In reply to He could always go into Gold… by Seasmoke
Smart man....Join me on the sidelines.
February 12, 2018, 10:15 PM EST
“The plan is to buy in the second leg down, usually it’s best to wait for the markets to build a base before committing heavily back into the buy side,” Naeimi said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “As we go to the Fed meeting March 9, I think there will be more potential volatility weakness.”
Still, Naeimi is dipping his toes back into the stock market and has started returning to some cyclical positions including energy, financials and Japanese equities. He is also impressed by the resilience of emerging market stocks and currencies during the rout and rising volatility."
lol...how did "that plan" work out, Naeimi? ;-)
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-13/a-120-billion-manage…
He knows the Petro-Dollar is smoked.
You're so completely out of touch with reality!
In reply to … by Duc888
60 bn is peanuts
It was a 120 billion in February, see my link.
And I've always marveled at the on-screen calm demeanor of "a long sider" proclaiming his long positions along with points of entry in front of Bloomberg Propaganda TeeeVeee when he's actually short in his personal portfolio ;-)
In reply to 60 bn is peanuts by DEMIZEN
yeah and the drama queen in question only directly manages a puny $1.4B of that.
In reply to 60 bn is peanuts by DEMIZEN
Yeh, go "invest" in Iran where you come from you fucking piece of shit.
i'd use all that paper(fiat) from the sell to buy that shiny stuff you can hold in your hands
and quickly,i might add
What's the "political risk" of cash? Lol
They will print
Wouldn't Tesla (Nasdaq TSLA) make a better short candidate? after all, the company has missed so many targets and is burning cash at billions a year. Design safety problems are just beginning to surface and production is well behind schedule without even accounting for extra time needed to put in fixes to problems. Worse, US roads are so ridden with unpredictable events that either more time will be needed to enhance the "AI" driving algorithm, or more accidents will occur -- either way, potential long delays will drive Tesla into bankruptcy situations.
You would think, however, JPM, the lying shitheads fucked that up the other day with their call to buy June "crash" puts on Tesla. Of course, 55 points and 2 days later, it's not like we didn't know their code though. So, let's wait until JPM says the Tesla risk has subsided and smooth sailing ahead before we short the pos again.
In reply to Wouldn't Tesla (Nasdaq TSLA)… by napper
JPM is a member of the "plunge protection team" I think. JPM should be treated as a contrarian indicator (along with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup etc). Right now, the big movers (up or down) are going to be those most exposed to the trade war -- Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Intel (INTC), ...
In reply to You would think, however,… by wains
Look no more. Petro is the next big thing
Set DEFCON 3
Yes because a fund manager with $60 Billion AUM is going to give us the heads up
Well he's on to something if he shorts Boeing. US Market topped on January 29th. Why doesn't he just move some over to SDS and PSQ?
Don't let the door hit you in the ass!
Dump everything now at a loss.
"Naeimi also said he recently purchased gold (which was the big winner from Q1) to hedge is equity holdings."
What kind...?