Art Cashin Warns Market Volatility "Unfortunately Reminiscent Of 1987"

While Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg has noted the macro/fundamental similarities between today's tumultuous markets and those of 1987...
"Rising bond yields. Full employment. Fed tightening. Trade frictions. Weak dollar. Rising twin deficits, spurred by tax reform. Sound familiar? It should. This was 1987. Start rebalancing."
UBS' veteran markets observer Art Cashin sees more ominous signals in the market's price machinations.
As CNBC reports, Cashin said this year's market volatility reminds him of the 1987 stock market crash.
"It's a good deal more volatile than almost anything else you've seen," said Cashin, who began his career at Thomson McKinnon in 1959.
"It is unfortunately reminiscent of some of the volatility we saw in '87," he said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."
The echoes are growing louder...
"It's been a bumpy road," Cashin concluded... with more to come we suspect.
Nothing happens.
Absolutely. If you can see it, the central banks can see it and step in before you even notice. It will come crashing down if for whatever reason the CBs cannot intervene anymore.
In reply to Nothing happens. by Haus-Targaryen
No shit Art.
In reply to Absolutely. If you can see… by dark fiber
1987 was a blip. recovered in a few months.
this time IS different. the fed is all in.
stocks cannot crash --- it will crush the economy and pension plans. the stock market is the economy.
In reply to Absolutely. If you can see… by dark fiber
How old is Art? He was doing this stuff when I was in my 20's.
In reply to 1987 was a blip. recovered… by rccalhoun
Art has been dead since "08.....
In reply to How old is Art? He was… by IH8OBAMA
Tell us something we dont know arty.
In reply to Nothing happens. by Haus-Targaryen
1987? How can Art Cashin even remember his last martini?
I'm impressed he is still sober today.
In reply to How can Art Cashin even… by DillyDilly
Art 'CRASH-n'
In reply to I'm impressed he is still… by phallusfigure
Imagining Art careening around Cape Cod in a '86 Lincoln Towncar with half a bag on him, gets the call on his monstrous taupe cellular phone that sh!t's crashing, spits Beefeater all over the leatherette dash.
In reply to How can Art Cashin even… by DillyDilly
1987? Will the algos and puters allow such a thing? Well maybe when they're short enough stock.
PPT
Armstrong says no.
blow a pony says yes
In reply to Armstrong says no. by Jason T
Rodney Dangerfield says "yes" too
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HviIFg9ePuY
In reply to blow a pony says yes by FreeShitter
I miss the fucking 80's man
In reply to Rodney Dangerfield says "yes… by DillyDilly
I kno my friend... U know, as weird as things have become, at least & can remember all that shit and just have a good belly laugh to take the edge off...
It's like that dude in MATRIX 2 that just wants the Merovingian to let him taste steak one more time instead of the RED PILL gruel.
In reply to I miss the fucking 80's man by FreeShitter
Don't go gentle...
In reply to Rodney Dangerfield says "yes… by DillyDilly
"Call me when you have no class" ~ lol
In reply to Don't go gentle... by kralizec
Hard to tell with Armstrong, his writings are littered with spelling and grammar issues so maybe he spelled "yes" "no"
In reply to Armstrong says no. by Jason T
re balance your stock and bonds allocations? lol.
We do not have full employment Art. Not even close despite the artful government curators. Btw you can think BC for changing how all those employment numbers are determined.
1987 doesn't scare anyone Art. 1987 was a buying opportunity.
This is all new. We have no idea where it will lead other than no where good for common people.
The market gained 5 percent in 1987. We won’t be that fortunate.
arty gets paid a twinkie everytime he looks constipated on camera; he aint no louis rukeyser
