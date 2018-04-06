Dow Dumps 500 Points As Powell Fails To Save The Day

The Dow is down over 500 points as the hope that Fed Chair Jerome Powell would rescue the world with a few brief dovish words... is crushed.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in his prepared remarks, points out the FOMC at the last meeting upgraded its forecasts and expects a “strengthening in the medium term outlook.” It’s really interesting that he points out that strong global growth has boosted U.S. exports without at all mentioning the elephant in the room: the possibility of a disruptive trade war with China and perhaps other countries. As Bloomberg notes, the fact that he is not focused on this publicly is very consistent with the idea that the Fed will raise rates in June and several times this year.
Half the Wednesday surge has evaporated...
All major indices are in the red for the week...
Comments
Still 2 hours to evaporate the other half.
the Superman
In reply to Still 2 hours to evaporate… by Seasmoke
401k Wacker ...
-611
In reply to the Superman by Pandelis
Kudlow said Trump was just kidding! Do more blow for the weekend and everything will be fine!
In reply to -600 by BaBaBouy
Remember this from 2015:
New Money Market Regulations
Floating Net Asset Value
Institutional money market funds must now maintain a floating net asset value (NAV). This means funds will no longer be able to set a constant $1 per share price. Instead, share prices will fluctuate with the market.
Fees and Gates
This rule allows boards of directors for money market funds to impose fees or even suspend redemption of shares temporarily in times of financial stress. The trigger for a fee or temporary suspension (gate) for institutional and retail money market funds is when the weekly level of liquid assets falls below 30% of total assets. At that time the fund’s board may impose up to a 2% redemption fee. It can also suspend redemptions for up to 10 business days in a 90-day period.
In reply to Kudlow said Trump was just… by Liquid_Silver
Won't do squat.
The CURSE is on overdrive.
In reply to Remember this from 2015:… by two hoots
600+ points down now. I never new how much hatred there was for Kudlow, I guess they really liked the Goldman guy better? Who knew.
In reply to Won't do squat… by beepbop
Did you guys watch Kudlow's interview: he's twisting and sniffing, not enough blow to calm him down?
In reply to Remember this from 2015:… by two hoots
Do you think he still does blow? Think its good or garbage?
In reply to Did you guys watch Kudlow's… by ne-tiger
Addicts don't go 'cold turkey'... and not over a weekend, and never when they got money to burn... as it isn't theirs.. so who cares about tomorrow? as it never really comes, right?... 'there's always tomorrow'. Keep the spice/blow flowing! Our empire is Strong! Long Live the Empire!
In reply to Kudlow said Trump was just… by Liquid_Silver
Well thats just not true, I couldn't take the hang over I got from doing blow [only while drinking] (age does that) so I just stopped doing it.
In reply to Addicts don't go 'cold… by gdpetti
Just another Powell outage.
Buy the dip...
...again.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Quick, give Kudlow an 1/8th oz of blow and stick him in a press conference!
6 rate hikes this year- or maybe none
When the President is starting a trade war with China, and saying openly "the market may take a hit" at the same time the Fed is determined to hike rates (merely so they can lower them again in the next crash)... it's time to go.
Powell is my angel.
"Ponzi on dude!"
PANIC!!!!!!!
Trumptards are melting
I'm a Trumptard, and I'm happy.
Burn, baby, burn!
In reply to Trumptards are melting by LordWillingly
All that is happening is a Fed chairman has signaled that whatever will be, will be. At least there will be no more QE. A market correction should be fairly severe if its not manipulated.
In reply to I'm a Trumptard, and I'm… by Taffy Lewis
"At least there will be no more QE" LOL!
In reply to All that is happening is a… by Quantify
I, too, am a Trumptard, and I am glad that a POTUS finally had the cojones to stand up to China.
I am not rooting against your stocks, but just for more job growth here in the USA, not in cheap-labor China.
If this distracts from the coming Fed interest rate hikes, so be it.
The biggest goal of Deplorables remains an end to the welfare-guzzling deluge of illegal immigration, but hey, this is good.
Trump v / s ‘The Giant Sucking Sound of Jobs Crossing the Pacific Ocean’
In reply to I'm a Trumptard, and I'm… by Taffy Lewis
Wi Tu Lo
Gold is up $5 so all is well....
Still nothing to panic about ...yet.
https://s3.amazonaws.com/tradingview/snapshots/s/sylSRcOl.png
Kudlow, where are you? Speak something...anything.
He did his bit earlier... now, the game is to lay low and let the spice do its trick... and then spin it into some fantasy the herd has been long conditioned to accept as beneficial... like Trumpy's 'hit'... everything has been short term in DC since our exceptionality has expired... but DC puppets don't understand... they just react when their strings get pulled.
Powell, like Jamie Dimon et al... have been sending out these memos for months now... so no surprise, right? The goal of the 'dark shepherds' in control of the herd is to keep control of the herd by manipulation of their natural instincts... most animals group up into herds etc... schools.... which show their level of awareness... and the key is get them to censor themselves... get them to utilize their lost Free Will to just stay in the pen until its their turn to be pushed off the cliff.
In reply to Kudlow, where are you? Speak… by boostedhorse
"Help us Obi-Kudlow, you're are only hope!"
In reply to Kudlow, where are you? Speak… by boostedhorse
Awww, that's too bad.
The paper is looking a little shakier each day.
the fed caused these bubbles in the first place. let it burn.
Oiii captn'! yerrrr shepp is leekin!
Sentiment has totally turned on the ponzi of the last twenty five years. The more the Dow crashes the better off Main Street will be as the focus will go back to manufacturing.
We need a Shepwave update ha ha ha ha ha
7 out of 7 sock puppets agree, shepwave has been nailing it lately.
In reply to We need a Shepwave update ha… by Bill of Rights
"I can't believe Slongwave keeps nailing these calls from the basement bedroom!"
In reply to 7 out of 7 sock puppets… by buzzsaw99
What is stupid is he said over and over they are raising rates. So how is the market suddenly surprised?
One has to really laugh at this. Its like Keystone cops lol.
They have too raise the rates. It was inevitable or become a Venezuela.
And it will FORCE the government to reign in spending. Or boom.
In reply to what is stupid is he said… by Francis Marx
Yes, please raise rates. Better yet, raise rates and unwind that balance sheet of all that QE money. Try to taper that Debt Ponzi. Please do it! I want to see the reaction of the Fiat Junkies when their fix is taken away.
In reply to what is stupid is he said… by Francis Marx
2 more hours to go.
don't let that schmuck talk again.ever.
Bond market no likey.
Equities to follow. Down is new up.
PPT locked out their computers today? what is going on? surely they will show up by 3pm.
They just took a coke & crack break! Snort a little coke, sniff a little crack.
They will return.
In reply to PPT locked out their… by WayneHinds
If only Trump let Janet Yellen stay put. Things started to go haywire the day Janet began saying her goodbyes. I suppose she also waved goodbye to the rising stock market.
And there she blows. Stocks getting slammed as the trading session winds down. Making a yuge amount of money shorting this market.
"The Dow is down over 500 points as the hope that Fed Chair Jerome Powell would rescue the world with a few brief dovish words... is crushed."
No...
Just a little taste (hopefully) of the forthcoming reality bites days.
Wall Street sharkin' begins to end, while tremendously damaging and warping Fed policy slowly climbs up to more ordinary levels.
These bastards are terrified they might actually have to earn their money for a change...