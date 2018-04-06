Dow Dumps 600 Points After White House Warns "There Could Be Some Market Fluctuations"

"Kitchen sink"? The White House warns... "There could be some fluctuations in stock market values as a result of the China trade dispute..." And The Dow dumps 600 points... Pushing realized volatility to its highest since 2011... And the S&P 500 is back near its 200DMA... Tags Business Finance Politics
Gonna end down 1000 plus. Then keep falling all next week.
Trump tweeted this morning, “Lots of money coming into U.S. coffers”
Lots of money coming into U.S. covfefers. ;-)
Looney
Why not '666' points?
Are the deer antler wearing satan worshippers all out to lunch at COMET PIZZA?
666 is saved for when it ends again ;)
I bet you a virtual round of beers you will be correct.
shrump, scumlow, smolten, munchkin...hey, what's not to like?
"Why not '666' points?"
Sure why not, they've done it twice already. Third time the charm?
BTC is flirting with '6666' today & Soros is yapping about getting in...
What else do you need to know?
Actually it only closed at -666 (665.75) once in the dow history and that was Feb. 2nd, Janet Yellens last business day at the Fed. It's just a coincidence though that it would drop 666 points on the very day a Jew is replaced with a Goy. And the Goys first day was celebrated with the biggest one day drop in the dows history, point wise (-1175). The true financial leaders have spoken.
I think he's folding in the famous S&P 666 close back in 2009...
Same devil, different day
Wrong.. it will be all time high by next week u stupid goyim
Trump:
"It'll be the biggest stock market crash ever. The most beautiful crash. A crash like no other. It'll be a YUGE crash. A crash the dems could only dream about."
Elon Musk.... School'd!
Larry picked a bad lifetime to quit the blow.
He's at the artisan haberdasher who is creating one of those little 'STRONG' ribbons for the dollar.
The fact that he's snorting lines over there is purely incidental.
The reports are that he does that to 'KEEP HIMSELF AWAKE'... Because if he were 'SLEEPING', he'd have been given the Attorney General job.
best president evah.
If I wuz the King o' Debt I'd instruct Ivanka to lay on some big shorts yesterday.
now they got the inside track from Larry Kudlow - king dollar!
Boyaaa Jim
When was the last time the White house has said anything like this?
Interesting, no?
Now I'm scared.
Very interesting indeed, Kelly ain't doing his job.
The downplayed warning.
No better sign of a major event to come
& on a Friday no less (maybe they dredged up Bin Laden's body from the bottom of the Indian Ocean & are gonna kill him again)
Either that, or General Zod, Ursa, &, Non have penetrated the perimeter of the Moon's orbit to Planet Earth.
Tylers, better get The Deer on deck.
I'm buying aggressively at Dow 3,000.
2,500
its 2:30 eastern.....the "market" will down only 200-300 by close?
It's called the "witching hour..."
down 660 - time to get long, they don't want scared sheeple for the weekend,
also prime weekend for Hampsteins summer rental hunting
Not yet!
Not likely on a Friday. Anything negative in the news over the weekend will cause massive down in the low volume Sunday night trading just like the tariff news did last night. They'll wait til next week to re-inflate.
We are still 400 points ABOVE MONDAY's lows.
...MAGA...3D Chess...Drain the Swamp...
These charts look like the one's of BITCOIN!
Could it be another -666 Friday for the dow?
amazing how one person simply opening his mouth can cause so much global damage.
God speaks and the universe is created. Adam or eve from the fed speaks, things implode.
Don't know why, but I am laughing at all this bullshit.
Gallows humor.
Keep up the good work, people.
Last one out, please turn off the lights.
So I'm at Dulles Airport in line at currency exchange behind a Japanese woman who is changing her dollars for yen. She hands the clerk her dollars, and then complains "last time you give me 120 for each dollar, now only 115? What for?" The clerk shrugged her shoulders and said "fluctuations". The Japanese woman said "Oh yeah? Fluck you white people too!"
Fluctuations
Flucturussians too
Trump:There could be some fluctuations
Xi: Fluc u too!