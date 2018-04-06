Dow Dumps 600 Points After White House Warns "There Could Be Some Market Fluctuations"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 14:35

"Kitchen sink"?

The White House warns...

"There could be some fluctuations in stock market values as a result of the China trade dispute..."

And The Dow dumps 600 points...

 

Pushing realized volatility to its highest since 2011...

 

And the S&P 500 is back near its 200DMA...

Tags
Business Finance
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
mailll Thought Processor Fri, 04/06/2018 - 15:06 Permalink

Actually it only closed at -666 (665.75) once in the dow history and that was Feb. 2nd, Janet Yellens last business day at the Fed.  It's just a coincidence though that it would drop 666 points on the very day a Jew is replaced with a Goy.  And the Goys first day was celebrated with the biggest one day drop in the dows history, point wise (-1175).  The true financial leaders have spoken.

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 1
SloMoe Fri, 04/06/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

Trump:

"It'll be the biggest stock market crash ever. The most beautiful crash. A crash like no other. It'll be a YUGE crash. A crash the dems could only dream about."

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Francis Marx Fri, 04/06/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

amazing how one person simply opening his mouth can cause so much global damage.

 God speaks and the universe is created. Adam or eve from the fed speaks,  things implode.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
gaoptimize Fri, 04/06/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

So I'm at Dulles Airport in line at currency exchange behind a Japanese woman who is changing her dollars for yen.  She hands the clerk her dollars, and then complains "last time you give me 120 for each dollar, now only 115?  What for?"  The clerk shrugged her shoulders and said "fluctuations".  The Japanese woman said "Oh yeah? Fluck you white people too!"