Friday Humor: "Didn't HODL"

The question is - which will be the faster-depreciating asset from here? Bitcoin Or Lambo? h/t @TheCryptoDog Tags Technology Internet
Comments
I will HODL Bitcoin any day over a Lambo.
Just Zuckerturd heading to DC
In reply to I will HODL Bitcoin any day… by Liquid_Silver
Lester's wife riding shotgun...................
In reply to Just Zuckerturd heading to DC by Shitonya Serfs
Just forwarded that license plate to IRS...
In reply to Lester's wife riding shotgun… by pods
Try picking up girls driving a Bitcoin.
In reply to Just forwarded that license… by nidaar
Sweet ride, but does it have a flaming autopilot feature?
In reply to Try picking up girls driving… by IH8OBAMA
I'll pass on the kind of attention seeking whores the Lambo would attract.
I'm perfectly content fucking the wife in the back of my Chrysler minivan. Those stow and go seats are great!
In reply to Try picking up girls driving… by IH8OBAMA
I'm not content fucking your wife in the back of your minivan but the seats are pretty cool.
In reply to I'll pass on the kind of… by SmackDaddy
What kind of a prick would do that?
In reply to Just forwarded that license… by nidaar
He's going to have to sell the lambo to pay the IRS on his crypto gains. Lol
In reply to Lester's wife riding shotgun… by pods
I spose yer long on wars for Israel.
Wow, no bold type.
In reply to He's going to have to sell… by lester1
Israel is just the front man/patsy colony for the NWO... it's expendable, same as everywhere else.... not just a 'Jew' thing.... it's just that the core of that group has been working this Satanic angle for a VERY long time.. and most "Jews", like most 'Christians", don't have a clue... don't really practice their religion... holiday types.... the smart ones aren't living in Israel.
As for HODL, that is and always was stupid... a sheeple thing... but this is how we all learn... the hard way... by getting burned by those Satanists running things here in Purgatory... no pain, no gain. If this car's owner was smart, he purchased his coins offshore and sold them there... same as all the smart money.
In reply to I spose yer long on wars for… by 1.21 jigawatts
Patsy?
I spose its just a coincidence that all these US-backed proxy wars are happening in the Middle East then.
In reply to Israel is just the front man… by gdpetti
I hope he a) kept some aside for the IRS and b) paid cash for the car. I'd hate to hear he lost the car because he forgot to pay taxes.
In reply to I will HODL Bitcoin any day… by Liquid_Silver
*hate=laugh
In reply to I hope he a) kept some aside… by GeezerGeek
Does the IRS accept Bitcoin for taxes yet?
In reply to I hope he a) kept some aside… by GeezerGeek
In 2 yrs the Lambo will have depreciated a bit, maybe 20-30%. BTC will have lost 98-99% in 2 yrs.
In reply to I will HODL Bitcoin any day… by Liquid_Silver
That's Eddie Sakamura's car!
That car is 100% camel jockey certified.
When I left California, there were only 7 characters to a CA license plate (without spaces)
In reply to That car is 100% camel… by Yen Cross
Yep. Photoshop.
In reply to When I left California,… by DillyDilly
What you said. Not a very good one at that.
In reply to Yep. Photoshop. by Dsyno
Wow, you three are geniuses.
In reply to What you said. Not a very… by DisorderlyConduct
I'd rather be a genius than an asshole. What about you?
In reply to Wow, you three are geniuses. by 0valueleft
NUH-UHH!!
In reply to Yep. Photoshop. by Dsyno
So not getting "dickhead" was a disappointment?
In reply to When I left California,… by DillyDilly
LOL!😀😃😁😂
In reply to So not getting "dickhead"… by 0valueleft
He did get [ '- M-U- R-I-C-A] on his Ford Escort L though.
In reply to So not getting "dickhead"… by 0valueleft
Still are. Good catch.
In reply to When I left California,… by DillyDilly
+1!!!!!!!
YOU WIN THE INTERWEBZ!!!!!
In reply to Still are. Good catch. by Yen Cross
@YenC
I know you're known for some HOT WHEELS & have no doubt that you'd grace us with a good plate when the time is right.
In reply to Still are. Good catch. by Yen Cross
Still the same way. Dont understand the pic
In reply to When I left California,… by DillyDilly
I think it was a 'Mark Twain' style gag to get lester to say something stupid.
In reply to Still the same way. Dont… by hxc
This Lamb has some big camel toes.
In reply to That car is 100% camel… by Yen Cross
LOL awesome
Lambo's are trash. Get a real car. Magnum drove an older one.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ferrari_488#/media/File:Frankfurt_Motor_S…
pods
Here's mine...
The longest [DURATION] vehicle I've ever owned (including 60's Goats & Darts, and 80's mercedes)
https://static.cargurus.com/images/site/2007/12/29/22/01/1991_ford_f-15…
In reply to Lambo's are trash. Get a… by pods
+1
Now that's what I'm talkin' about...
In reply to Here's mine… by DillyDilly
Whoa,dood! Dont see many of those around!!!
In reply to +1… by Consuelo
+91!
In reply to Here's mine… by DillyDilly
"Rusty, bring round muh truck-boat-truck, & dont scratch the trim!"
In reply to +91! by TalkToLind
My favorite thing are the 2 gas tanks...
In reply to "Rusty, bring round muh… by Mr Hankey
While nice looking, the 308 was not particularly fast. Good for cruising the beach boulevard.
In reply to Lambo's are trash. Get a… by pods
The 12 cylinder mill in the Lamborghini is quite actually a very sturdy engine.
Design cues however, yes the 488 is a masterpiece.
In reply to Lambo's are trash. Get a… by pods
I drove a Ford Ferrari for years until I found out it was just a Tempo.
In reply to Lambo's are trash. Get a… by pods
Yep. The 488 is one of, if not the, most beautiful modern sports cars...I'm sure if I could afford one, I wouldn't have to masturbate nearly as often as I do.
In reply to Lambo's are trash. Get a… by pods
Who the hell is following me around taking pics of my car??!!
IRS. happy weekend.
In reply to Who the hell is following me… by Pumpkin
You've got to know when to HODL 'em,
know when to SODL 'em,
know when to drive (a lambo) away,
and know when to run.
HODL? ZH is making me do research and shit.