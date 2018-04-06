Global Trade War Could Not Have Come At A Worse Time

Despite all the propaganda that the world had reached utopian levels of 'globally synchronous recovery' growth last year, 2018 has seen that narrative collapse as China's credit impulse dries up, The Fed continues on its path to 'normalization', and the world wakes up to Europe's smoke and mirrors economic renaissance...
And, as if that was not enough to spook even the most ardent bull, Bloomberg notes that rapidly accelerating trade 'battles' are focusing minds on that simmering threat to markets: the eventual easing of synchronized global growth.
The U.S. version - which includes economic, credit and corporate indicators - is close to its 2007 peak.
The trade war tensions have arrived at a risky time, with Morgan Stanley's cycle gauge for the developed world nearing levels last seen before prior recessions.
And, the trade war obscures the true criminals that caused the bubble and now the bubble burst: The central banksters.
I'm pretty sure ZHer's have a pretty good idea if who to go after when it all implodes.
And again, the gubbermint will have you believe it's all Russia and/or China's fault.
There's ONE thing they can't blame Russia/China for.
Israhell and its CRIMES. That's on THEM.
WARNING: Graphic Images
it is not a war. that is vested-interest nyc.pigmen propaganda term to try and keep their 'free' trade scam going
As opposed to a good or great time for a global trade war ? Fuck the central bankers, and fuck the Fed. May they all get gonorrhea and rot in Hell for eternity.
Anybody got any stock picks for when the market bottoms next year?
Tesla is a buy at .02
Amazon, with a generous pe of 25 at about $125 might look attractive ....
Netflix, with a generous pe of 20 might be attractive around $40
there wont be a NYSE or Nasdaq
Remember folks, Greece is still bankrupt! The debt to GDP ratio has climbed to 194%.
Happy hunting.
another scam -- the grexit. to go with the globalist warming, the 'free' trade, the peak oil, the peak water, the pancake theory, the shemitah...etc
i'm loving the 'free' trade dupes having to try to square their mentality with that of killary and goldman
wake the fck up -- when have those demons EVER been on your side? just on 'free' trade? lmao
you've been had. why do you think tariffs have been buried/derided for so many decades....just like gold....and the second amend....and the first amend.....and integrity.....and morality
fools
have the bond vigilantes bony fingers poked out of the ground yet?
If you dont know about the album "steely dan, royal scam" you should look into it.. if you do know about it, time to take a re-visit...the album cover is xlnt....clean this mess up or we'll all end up in jail...is there gas in the car? yes there is gas in the car. and
the royal scam....and.....agents of the law, luckless pedestrian....I know you're out there, with rage in your eyes and your megaphone...Saying all is forgiven, mad-dog surrender...How can I answer, a man of my mind could do anything...I got a case of dynamite, I could hold out here all night. :-)
News flash: For the 35th time, this trade war between productive workers and the banker/neoliberal/PRC cabal has been ongoing since the Vietnam war.
the us intention are not a trade war, all this is to stop the yuan from becoming a reserve currency and dethrone the us as if the us can no longer be able to print money it would last another quarter.
Not a coincidence. They plan events as cover for what has to happen.
Wars to cover a crash, Trump starting the trade war to cover the financial meltdown, etc, etc
What do you think these people do at Bilderberg? Play chess?
Think..
since we can't go back in time, I think you meant "it could not have come at a better time"
There is no global trade war ... yet. No one wants one and there is none.
"Global Trade War Could Not Have Come At A Worse Time"
I disagree, it is coming at just the right time to crash the market and bring about the financial reset the whole world needs even though most would wish it not to happen.
This crash will end Zionist control of the Central Banks and usher in a new era of sound asset backed money so all people can be equal in the law of finance.