Global Trade War Could Not Have Come At A Worse Time

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 20:45

Despite all the propaganda that the world had reached utopian levels of 'globally synchronous recovery' growth last year, 2018 has seen that narrative collapse as China's credit impulse dries up, The Fed continues on its path to 'normalization', and the world wakes up to Europe's smoke and mirrors economic renaissance...

And, as if that was not enough to spook even the most ardent bull, Bloomberg notes that rapidly accelerating trade 'battles' are focusing minds on that simmering threat to markets: the eventual easing of synchronized global growth.

The U.S. version - which includes economic, credit and corporate indicators - is close to its 2007 peak.

The trade war tensions have arrived at a risky time, with Morgan Stanley's cycle gauge for the developed world nearing levels last seen before prior recessions.

I am Groot Fri, 04/06/2018 - 20:59 Permalink

As opposed to a good or great time for a global trade war ? Fuck the central bankers, and fuck the Fed. May they all get gonorrhea and rot in Hell for eternity.

cheka Brazen Heist Fri, 04/06/2018 - 21:40 Permalink

another scam -- the grexit.  to go with the globalist warming, the 'free' trade, the peak oil, the peak water, the pancake theory, the shemitah...etc

i'm loving the 'free' trade dupes having to try to square their mentality with that of killary and goldman

wake the fck up -- when have those demons EVER been on your side?  just on 'free' trade?  lmao

you've been had.  why do you think tariffs have been buried/derided for so many decades....just like gold....and the second amend....and the first amend.....and integrity.....and morality

fools

 

weliveinamatrix Fri, 04/06/2018 - 21:05 Permalink

If you dont know about the album "steely dan, royal scam" you should look into it.. if you do know about it, time to take a re-visit...the album cover is xlnt....clean this mess up or we'll all end up in jail...is there gas in the car? yes there is gas in the car.  and

the royal scam....and.....agents of the law, luckless pedestrian....I know you're out there, with rage in your eyes and your megaphone...Saying all is forgiven, mad-dog surrender...How can I answer, a man of my mind could do anything...I got a case of dynamite, I could hold out here all night.  :-)

DemandSider Fri, 04/06/2018 - 21:06 Permalink

News flash: For the 35th time, this trade war between productive workers and the banker/neoliberal/PRC cabal has been ongoing since the Vietnam war.

Davidduke2000 Fri, 04/06/2018 - 21:06 Permalink

the us intention are not a trade war, all this is to stop the yuan from becoming a reserve currency and dethrone the us as if the us can no longer be able to print money it would last another quarter.

karenm Fri, 04/06/2018 - 21:07 Permalink

Not a coincidence. They plan events as cover for what has to happen. 

Wars to cover a crash, Trump starting the trade war to cover the financial meltdown, etc, etc

 

What do you think these people do at Bilderberg? Play chess?

 

Think..