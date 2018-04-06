Illinois Town Bypasses Constitution, US Citizens Given 60 Days To Turn In Guns Or Become Criminals

Authored by Jack Burns via The Free Thought Project,
Residents of a town in Illinois were just handed down an unconstitutional decree from their local government, they now have 60 days to give up their guns or be fined up to $1000 per day...
As the state promises gun rights activists they’re not coming for their guns, behind the scenes they’re pleading for it to happen. And now the feared gun grab is occurring. Residents in Deerfield, Illinois have 60 days to surrender their “assault weapons” or face fines of $1000 per day per gun.
The gun ban ordinance was passed on April 2nd with residents left with few choices of how to dispose of their valuable “assault weapons.” Upon careful reading of the ordinance, residents will be left with revolvers, .22 caliber “plinking” rifles, and double barrel shotguns to defend their homes and families from criminals who could care less about the law.
Fines for not disposing of the weapons range from $250 to $1000 per day per gun for those who choose not to comply with the city’s ordinance. While a fine may seem reasonable to some, as TFTP has reported on multiple occasions, failure to pay fines always results in police action. It is not far-fetched to predict major turmoil and arrests in the event of non-compliance.
One example of the so-called “assault weapon” is the Ruger 10/22 which can accept magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Even though the 10/22 is not listed in the list of guns the village wants to see banned, the gun cannot legally be possessed in the village.
Residents have been instructed to either sell their guns, transfer the ownership to someone who lives outside the village, surrender their guns to Deerfield’s sheriff, or begin paying the fines.
Deerfield mentioned a number of cities where mass shootings took place, including Sutherland Springs, TX where 26 people were killed in the First Baptist Church. That shooting was actually stopped by a man who used the very gun Deerfield voted to ban. No mention was made of that fact in the ordinance.
Also included in the gun ban were semi-automatic pistols which can accept higher than 10 round magazines. That’s virtually all full size semi-automatic pistols.
Even though the village trustees ignored the pleas of residents to leave their guns alone, and passed the ordinance anyway, many residents were encouraged to ignore the gun ban and engage in civil disobedience.
Joel Siegel, a resident of Lincolnwood, warned the village’s residents that governments all across the world have moved to confiscate guns then turned around and ran roughshod over the people. He said,
“There’s an ancient and honored American tradition called disobeying an unjust law…I have urged (people) to listen to their conscience and if so moved do not obey this law.”
Deerfield Mayor Harriet Rosenthal implied the students from the local high school helped sway her decision to bring about the ordinance.
“Enough is enough,” Rosenthal said adding, “Those students are so articulate just like our students. There is no place here for assault weapons.”
The statement mirrors the knee jerk reaction to ban guns following a nationwide public outcry of students who supposedly feared for their own lives following the recent mass shooting in Florida.
Opponents of the gun grab vow to fight the action in court while others praised the trustees decision to ban semiautomatic rifles, pistols and shotguns. Ariella Kharasch, a Deerfield High School senior said she wants more action to be taken on both a local and national level.
“This is our fight…This is our generation’s fight. We’re going to keep fighting and this is part of it. Change happens gradually step by step. The fight does not end at the borders of our village.,” Kharasch said.
Predictably, law enforcement and retired law enforcement members of the community are exempted from the ban. Currently, in the U.S., law enforcement kills around 1,200 citizens per year. Ironically, that number is actually four times higher than those who die from rifles.
As TFTP has reported, cops have killed 450 percent more people than have died in the past forty years of mass shootings.
The lawless have every intention of creating lawless cities in every state of the Union:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
Illinois - the nest of the evil left fascists aka communists.
'Illinois Communist Party' is a real thing folks, not a joke.
http://www.cpusa.org/authors/illinois-communist-party/
ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ, Bitches
"A well regulated Militia,
being necessary to the security of a free State,
the right of the people to keep and bear Arms,
shall not be infringed."
That first line, the well regulated militia part, is where WE fucked up.
As it states, a well regulated militia (a well trained organization of armed citizens) is NECESSARY.
All of us should be armed and a member of a local militia. But we’re not. So we have no effective way to enforce the part that says SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.
And the Sheeple graze.
It's not too late...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-06-30/well-regulated-militia-being-…
Obviously no tea drinkers in Illinois to worry about.
Have Harriet go door-to-door, without her armed guards.
The Founders never wanted the country to have a standing army, hence the phrase in 2A regarding the militia. They were wise - countries with standing armies and a government that displays rapacious corporate fascism are dangerous to everyone.
(((Deerfield Mayor Harriet Rosenthal)))
That's all you need to know, goyim.
the whole town is populated by jews
Last time I checked, Deerfield, Il., the town next door was about 80% Republican. Maybe that's changed.
I tried to search for their voting record but it appears to be top secret. What's up with that.
FOUND IT: IT DID CHANGE
DEM:38%
REP: 21%
CATHOLIC: 38.67%
JEWISH: 1.1%
You pinheads here are totally full of shit.
Religion. 59.87% of the people in Deerfield, Illinois are religious, meaning they affiliate with a religion. 38.67% are Catholic; 0.32% are LDS; 5.06% are another Christian faith; 1.11% in Deerfield, Illinois are Jewish; 0.62% are an eastern faith; 3.89% affilitates with Islam.
"Deerfield Mayor Harriet Rosenthal implied the students from the local high school helped sway her decision to bring about the ordinance."
The reason this country has so many problems is because it's a nation of grandmothers instead of a nation of men anymore.
Meanwhile, Illinois is descending into fiscal doom:
http://thesoundingline.com/the-illinois-pension-nightmare/
Deerfield is not far from Chicago. Rahm moving sideways from Barkey's chief of staff to mayor always seemed kind of strange. That's a prime location for a hot spot of some sort.
Funny how a local government commits treason against the United States by violating the Highest "law" of the land and then calls anyone who won't go along a criminal.
It is sort of academic. Self-defense is a natural right, and that trumps any BS "law" of any organized crime syndicate that calls itself "government". Hard to give much credence to any group that says: give us your money or we will cage you or kill you! (taxation) It is just as valid as any other person or group declaring "I'm allowed to rob you!" -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngpsJKQR_ZE
Could the citizens in return, impose fines on the city if they don't remove the unconstitutional "law"?
They are the city.
The fines need to be imposed on these elected officials and they need to pay out of their own money.
The only thing due any of the city officials - including the local constabulary that would enforce such an edict - should be paid in lead or hemp.
Or the public could get the names and addresses of the councillors who made the decision, directly confront them and find out who in turn was forcing them to come to this decision. Pull back the curtain. Expose the traitors publicly.
errr, I'm not very good at this, there may be a few more details. Feel free to fill in the blanks ...
Where the fuck are the Feds to enforce the rights of Citizens? Where the fuck are the Traitors in the FBI? Why no arrests of the local gov for violations of the Constitution?
This Country is being run by fucking Idiots.
ZENDOG supports Vigilante justice.
Bastiat warned us that this time will come. The law is no longer used to protect individual rights, but rather to legalize plunder.
In reply to Where the fuck are the Feds… by ZENDOG
I just finished reading a copy of The Law for the first time. And I learned once again how angry I am at the time wasted in the public school system.
Me thinks this Mayor should get armed guards with assault rifles.
BTW, here's the mayor:
http://www.deerfield.il.us/Directory.aspx?EID=33
harrietrose@comcast.net
Drop her a note. Ask her if she swore an oath to uphold the Constitution of these United States, as most elected officials must do.
Here's my note:
Did you take an Oath to Uphold the Constitution of the United States when You Took Office?
If so, you have violated that oath.
If not, that explains a lot.
Why would a Mayor of ANY town want to make their citizens unable to legally defend themselves?
It's no surprise those that can are leaving Illinois as soon as they can.
She is a Zio-bitch - it says right there in her bio.
So her swearing an oath about upholding the US constitution is a bit of a "heh heh, yeah sure" - kind of an oath.
Then there must be at least one or two residents that would be willing to file an ethics complaint against her rather than give up their weapons.
Also it violates another part of the US Constitution:
"... nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation."
Their property is being taken for public use: "imaginary safety".
I just said “here” and gave her a link...
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution-transcript
former teacher-on ill pension, the problem is people like this have a narrow focus on life--their way or highway.
A former school teacher, gosh, what a surprise. NOT!
Former occupation: School teacher.
If you poke around a little bit you will see/understand this is a town infested with the liberal metal disease and disorder. Explains a lot.
Probably be better if the entire town council were to be 'liquidated'...........
Termination with extreme prejudice . . .
The Supreme Court has been a Liberal institution since 1937 when FDR threatened to increase their numbers and pack it with his picked men. It's been going downhill since then. I hate to say this, but it may take a culling of the sheep courtesy of the SHTF before this can be righted. And I really don't want to see that.
This Country is being run by fucking zionist communists (the same people that were responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of Christians in the USSR).
Thought I'd help you out on that one . . .
ZOG is running things ZENDOG.
Sessions is very busy dealing with the scourge of marijuana. He'll have to get back to you about your pesky Constitutional issues.
Sorry but the first clause of the amendment doesn't actually matter. The independent subject clause is "the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."
The "well regulated militia" stuff is simply a dependent clause and was added because at the time it was understood that free people needed to also be armed people.
Somehow we lost that knowledge, probably through public, government run education and media/press indoctrination.
2nd amendment was also a by product of the American revolution itself which really began when the British attempted to disarm the citizens of the colonies (who objected strongly) in and around Boston. Citizens said "come and try" (and the British did just that by attempting to forcibly remove arms from the inside of peoples houses). It was then that both sides started exchanging lead instead of words.
Hence the need to a 2nd amendment which can and should be used to defend the first amendment, to defend against the threat of tyranny, and as last resort to defend oneself from those that attempt to harm you in your own home.
Every American is a 24/7 militia. We don't have to be organized and trained like a professional military. Our military personnel can fill that role, right? They took a public oath to defend the Constitution. Where are they? Federal troops should occupy Deerfield and arrest any council member that passed this town law. Yours and my job is to show up, rifle at the ready, to defend our fellow citizens and our mutual rights.
Militia is an excuse for non-action.
Everyone ? I dont think so
The militia of the United States consists of all able-bodied males at least 17 years of age and, except as provided in section 313 of title 32, under 45 years of age
Anyone below 17 and above 45 cannot own a weapon (any weapon)
No woman except the member of the national guard is allowed to have a weapon
One speculation here:
Could it be that the Left is trying as hard as it can to:
1) Start a civil war right now, because they see that it might be their last chance given the sudden shift to the right in political trends.
or,
2) Create an "incident" so that they can play the victim in the 2018 midterms, and as such regain some power?
The thing is, PACs of all sorts already exist, so IMO if there was a time to spend your life on something that matters, now would be the time to give everything you have to either 1) campaigning to start getting people into LOCAL office, 2) earning enough money to support people doing (1), or 3) Moving to/contributing to the "free city" projects that are taking shape around the world.
The militia at the time of the writing of the Second Amendment consisted of every able bodied male over the age of 16 and under the age of 50 who was not in the regular military. The tinkering of progressive judges and legislatures over the years has attempted to obscure the fact that the militia consists of most of us not in the regular military.
When war starts rolling through the neighborhood even those restrictions melt away. Children and women fought in the civil war. It is thought that as many as 100,000 were under the age of 15. As the Union forces swept the southern forces from the field, it was not uncommon to find the trenches filled with beardless boys and grey haired old men.
They have taken down the statues. They have erased the memory of the horrors of internecine warfare all in an effort to tear this country apart. God help us because the grapes of wrath are rapidly approaching.
