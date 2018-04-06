Japan Orders 2 Unlicensed Crypto Exchanges To Temporarily Halt Operations

In a sign that Japan's crackdown on crypto firms might be coming to an end, the Financial Services Agency announced penalties against three unlicensed exchanges that will force two of them to suspend operations.
According to Bloomberg, the FSA issued a "business improvement order" against FSHO, Eternal Link and LastRoots. FSHO and Eternal Link were also ordered to suspend operations, with FSHO ordered to shut down between April 8 and June 7, and Eternal Link from April 6 to June 7.
The exchanges were ordered to make improvements in bookkeeping, systems risk management and anti-money laundering and terrorism controls. Inspections into the country's 16 unlicensed crypto exchanges are ongoing.
Japan launched its probe after CoinCheck, one of the country's largest unlicensed crypto exchanges, was attacked by hackers, who stole more than $500 million worth of NEM tokens in what has been described as the largest crypto heist of all time. The FSA had earlier ordered CoinCheck to firm up its consumer protection and money laundering controls.
On Thursday, Japanese online brokerage firm Monex Group announced it would buy Coincheck Inc. for 3.6 billion yen ($33.6 million) after assuring the FSA that it would implement the improvements mandated by the agency as it plans for an eventual IPO of CoinCheck - what could be the first IPO of a crypto exchange, per Reuters.
Cryptocurrency prices have continued to slide in April after notching their worst quarterly performance ever during Q1.
Shutting down unlicensed exchanges is a bad thing? I'd be a lot more concerned if they were shutting down licensed and authorized exchanges. This actually looks like the Japanese regulators are trying to foster a healthy cryptocurrency exchange environment, not undermine it.
Perhaps the threat from other worthless currencies is too big a risk, as the public might eventually catch on. It doesn't take too much of leap of faith to equate fiat paper with bits and bytes. Both are in unlimited supply and easy to duplicate without much work.
Its all about the hunt for taxes. Governments could only let the game go on so long before diving in to regulate and grab taxes. Libtard socialist demand total control of money...
Unlicensed Crypto exhanges? I'm in shock. In the roaring 20's there were things called bucket shops. Which were nothing more than places you could place your bets on the movement in stock prices. The only difference of course was that you never owned shares and it was nothing more than a bet like you would bet on a horse. Sometime in the future you're going to see the same thing with crypto currencies or you'll see legitimate casino's start betting lines on them. It's the damn wild west.
When you look around the world at all those FIAT currencies ... it really does become "how the fuck does a person remove their value from such a fraudulent system so it cannot be stolen"?
I hope Japan and its central bank go down in flames. Its all going to catch up to them at some point. They are wonderful people but they have a statist financial system just like we do. It's a shame.