Kudlow: US Tariffs Are "Not A Bluff", China's Response Is "Highly Unsatisfactory"

Fri, 04/06/2018 - 14:46

Echoing comments by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made during an early-afternoon interview on CNBC, National Economic Council head Larry Kudlow told a group of reporters at the White House Friday that China's response to the first round of US tariffs announced was "highly unsatisfactory" and that, while he hopes the trade dispute doesn't result in tariffs, that outcome remains a possibility.

That is in sharp contrast to Kudlow's attempt on Wednesday to assuage the fears of nervous investors by promising them that the US will likely get a deal with China to avert the trade barriers threatened by both sides.

Still, a solution to the US-China trade spat could come within three months - but the Trump administration's saber-rattling over trade barriers "is not a bluff". And while the US isn't currently in a trade war with China - any foreign policy "could go awry."

Kudlow's about-face notably comes as the White House has put its foot down on Friday and warned investors to expect some "some fluctuations" in the stock market as the trade dispute plays out.

He also raised the possibility that the US could provide a "list of suggestions" to China, per the Hill.

"The U.S. may provide a list of suggestions to China," White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told a group of reporters at the White House, adding that resolving the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing is "eminently doable."

These latest comments come after Kudlow gave a contentious interview with Bloomberg earlier Friday where he said that serious talks to avert a trade crisis "have not really begun yet" while clarifying that Trump had discussed the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that other senior administration officials had discussed trade policy with their Chinese counterparts.

"Perhaps there will be some fruitful negotiations," he said. "But I would say they have been unsatisfactory, so we will see". The US is considering a second round of tariffs, but nothing has been decided yet.

But regardless of the outcome, Kudlow has insisted that "China is the problem" and that "President Trump is the solution."

However, investors would have good reason to ignore Kudlow's comments, as the advisor admitted that he first found out "last night" about Trump's threat to slap tariffs on $100 billion in Chinese assets. Those followed China's announcement of tariffs on $50 billion of US goods, including, crucially, the US soybeans, which China relies on to feed its livestock.

"This is not a trade war," Kudlow said Friday. "This process, it may include tariffs at the end of the day. It may also not. It may be solved by negotiation," according to Politico.

After Bloomberg hammered Kudlow about the White House's "communication problem," Kudlow's admission that he was out of the loop regarding the latest round of tariffs prompted some twitter users to question whether Kudlow has as much influence with the president as the market believes...

 

 

FireBrander ne-tiger Fri, 04/06/2018 - 15:07 Permalink

"blowing and kidding themselves"

Robert Reich

"If grown-ups were in charge...blah, blah, blah, blah...you don't go into negotiations from a position you may have to back down from".

Oh Robert...

1. "Grown-ups", LIKE YOU, WERE in charge for 24 years and they created this mess! "Grown-ups" reshaped the American economy from one where a solid middle class job was building toasters in a factory to one where "would you like fries with that", even at $15hr, won't pay the rent! So FU and all the rest of your fellow "Grown-ups".

2."you don't go into negotiations from a position you may have to back down from"
WTF Robert? Really, so you, aka "Grown-ups", go into negotiations from a position that they will not back down from; that's "negotiation"? Or do you go in with no position and come out with whatever the other side gives you out of the goodness of their heart? Judging by the results of "Grown-up" negotiations over the last 24 years, the latter looks like your method of operation.

curbjob Looney Fri, 04/06/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Kudlow; face caked in Bolivian marching powder and his finger on the control + P button;

"you wanna play rough ? Hokay say hello to my liddle friend"

( the shithouse going up in flames in the background)

LawsofPhysics TalkToLind Fri, 04/06/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

The Chinese have been printing far more/faster than the fed....

far more subsidation and crap production than here.

I have done business in both countries and the problem these people face is the same problem people all over the world face. The global oligarchs want more for themselves and their families and less for you and yours.

Good to see divide and conquer still works on the weak minded peasants of the world.

Squid Viscous Fri, 04/06/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

Larry, if you catch the 4:40 Acela you can be at Rawhide by 8

in time to meet your whiff dealer and get a quickie in the men's room,

before things really get crazy...

Savvy Fri, 04/06/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

How in hell do these people open their mouths at all without pissing off someone?

Like being a weatherman, no matter what you say you're wrong 80% of the time.

Of course they could just be honest but that isn't why they were hired.

sucks to be them.

TuesdayBen Fri, 04/06/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

I heard Larry on the radio last weekend.  He flat out said he'd been off drink and drugs for many a year.  More power to him.

But I'd think as a self-professed free-trade guy he's put himself - working for a very tough guy in Trump - in a *very* challenging place.  But again, more power to him.

San Pedro Fri, 04/06/2018 - 15:14 Permalink

The "Establishment" is now being exposed for the complicit "bad deal brokers" and poor negotiators that have resulted in a massive "dual purpose technology" giveaway to China that has been used to greatly enhance China's military..and now all that U.S. weapons technology is pointed at America. Much of the "dual purpose technology transfers" were also handed off to the Russians by the Clintons / Establishment. Russian companies that participated in the Skolkovo initiative were Clinton Foundation donors or sponsored speeches for former President Bill Clinton..where the path for "dual purpose technology" transfer occurred. 