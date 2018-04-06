March Payroll Miss Huge: Only 103K Jobs Added; Hourly Earnings Rise

Going into today's payroll number, the whisper number was for a substantial miss because as Deutsche Bank noted this morning," consensus estimate has overestimated the initial March nonfarm payrolls print in four of the last five years by an average of 62k." Well, that almost exactly how much the consensus estimate of 185K was missed by, because in March, the BLS reported that only 103K jobs were added, a 3 sigma miss to consensus, and roughly 66% drop from February's upward revised 320K.
As shown in the chart below, this was the weakest payrolls month since exactly one year ago: March 2017.
The print, as noted, was a 3-sigma miss to consensus.
This time the seasonal adjustment was not a factor:
There was a reason for the miss however: as Goldman warned yesterday, inclement weather kept many away from their jobs; in fact, according to the BLS 159K Americans were unable to work due to weather.
Labor force participation dipped fractionally, from 63.0% to 62.9% as the number of people Employed (per the Household Survey) was barely changed (from 155.215K to 155.178K) as the labor force shrank modestly as well. The number of Americans not in the labor force increased by 323K to 95.335K, just in case there is any confusion why there is no wage growth.
And while the headline payroll number may have been a miss following major prior revisions (January was revised down from +239,000 to +176,000, February was revised up from +313,000 to +326,000, for a net 50,000 fewer jobs than previously reported), what markets really cared about was the hourly earnings, which at 0.3% M/M and 2.7% came precisely in line as expected, and above the 0.1% and 2.6% in February, respectively.
There was some disappointment in the unemployment rate, which remained unchanged at 4.1%, missing expectations of a drop to 4.0%.
Some more details from the report:
Total nonfarm payroll employment edged up by 103,000 in March, following a large gain in February (+326,000). In March, employment grew in manufacturing, health care, and mining.
The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for January was revised down from +239,000 to +176,000, and the change for February was revised up from +313,000 to +326,000. With these revisions, employment gains in January and February combined were 50,000 less than previously reported. (Monthly revisions result from additional reports received from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates and from the recalculation of seasonal factors.) After revisions, job gains have averaged 202,000 over the last 3 months.
- In March, employment in manufacturing rose by 22,000, with all of the gain in the durable goods component. Employment in fabricated metal products increased over the month (+9,000). Over the year, manufacturing has added 232,000 jobs; the durable goods component accounted for about three-fourths of the jobs added.
- In March, health care added 22,000 jobs, about in line with its average monthly gain over the prior 12 months. Employment continued to trend up over the month in ambulatory health care services (+16,000) and hospitals (+10,000).
- Employment in mining increased by 9,000 in March, with gains occurring in support activities for mining (+6,000) and in oil and gas extraction (+2,000). Mining employment has risen by 78,000 since a recent low in October 2016.
- Employment in professional and business services continued to trend up in March (+33,000) and has risen by 502,000 over the year.
- Retail trade employment changed little in March (-4,000), after increasing by 47,000 in February. In March, employment declined by 13,000 in general merchandise stores, offsetting a gain of the same size in February. Over the year, employment in retail trade has shown little net change.
- In March, employment in construction also changed little (-15,000), following a large gain in February (+65,000).
- Employment changed little over the month in other major industries, including wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, information, financial activities, leisure and hospitality, and government.
The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 34.5 hours in March. In manufacturing, the workweek edged down by 0.1 hour to 40.9 hours; overtime edged down by 0.1 hour to 3.6 hours. The average workweek for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls edged down by 0.1 hour to 33.7 hours.
And last, but certainly not least, the average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 8 cents to $26.82. Over the year, average hourly earnings have increased by 71 cents, or 2.7 percent. Average hourly earnings for private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees increased by 4 cents to $22.42 in March.
There has been progress but still far from a recovery... stay updated in these interesting times
Who's Firing - http://www.dailyjobcuts.com
Who's Hiring - http://www.dailyjobfix.com
This whole "weather" excuse is as annoying as the "Russian" excuse.
In reply to There has been progress but… by Shocker
It snowed so I didn't get hired? WTF kind of school age excuse is that?
I have family in Maine. They said the roads have been clear by the next day. Its gotta be Russians
In reply to This whole "weather" excuse… by American Psycho
Who Believes This Shit...Oh Yeah, Botts.
In reply to It snowed so I didn't get… by dirty fingernails
Payrolls miss YUUUUUGE. Or Bigly. Fixed it for ya.
In reply to Who by BaBaBouy
Hey Fed, please raise interest rates you dumb fucks.
In reply to Payrolls miss YUUUUUGE. Or… by StackShinyStuff
So, what was DT going on about yesterday and the great numbers that would be coming out????
In reply to Hey Fed, please raise… by remain calm
The BLS needs to hire a new dart throwing monkey.
Edit: could this mean Powell will come out dovish in his speech later today?
In reply to So, what was DT going on… by skbull44
It's all been planned!
Hyperinflation will be the problem once the cork pops in the major banks:
Biometrics and blockchain will be the solution:
The next 7 year cycle should start this fall:
In reply to The BLS needs to hire a new… by eclectic syncretist
So... bullish???
In reply to It's all been planned by mobius8curve
Trump was bullshitting. Because that's what he does. The media should know this; they created him, made him a star, because they thought his relentless bullshitting was hilarious. Now he's President, he's completely full of it, and the media acts like they're shocked and appalled that he's full of shit. The hypocrisy is beyond words.
In reply to So, what was DT going on… by skbull44
Looks like the leftists at the BLS are finally reporting the truth that the real economy sucks!
I expect PPT to make the market green by lunch time.
This growing economy is fake, and so are these financial markets!!
In reply to There has been progress but… by Shocker
Thanks for joining us in the modern era.
"Leftists" at the BLS? That's pretty funny. Yeah, they're advocating that the workers seize the means of production, alright.
In reply to Looks like the leftists at… by lester1
I get it...N=1...but, I've been interviewing folks for some open positions I have and I'm beginning to hear the "I'm looking because I was downsized" comment now showing up.
In reply to There has been progress but… by Shocker
But Kudlow said 5% growth what gives?!
That was after those 10 lines of coke....
In reply to But Kudlow said 5% growth… by Ricki13th
I couldn't believe Trump hired Kudlow, even after seeing him on TV.
I mean, Gartman was just sitting there, rested and ready.
In reply to But Kudlow said 5% growth… by Ricki13th
So we have the 'blame it on the weather' excuse back on the table whenever data is poor. Nice.
Because when shit gets serious they lie; and also whenever they speak about anything at all.
In reply to So we have the 'blame it on… by shimmy
The Bots dont know what to do with this....
the bots still have an hour to get futures green; as if they didnt know this number already.
In reply to The Bots dont know what to… by gatorengineer
What is the number we need per month to stay flat on employment?
144K.
Each year there are approximately 4 million births in the U.S. and 2.4 million deaths. The growth due to natural increase (total births minus deaths) is therefore 1.6 million per year. Yet according to the Census Bureau's decennial census, U.S. population is growing by approximately 3.3 million per year.
can u divide by twelve? I know its complicated actually using google and all .....
In reply to What is the number we need… by dirty fingernails
Immigration
In reply to 144K… by Nothing
Thanks for the answer and the attitude. I'm still on my first cup of coffee
In reply to 144K… by Nothing
That's a good proxy, but it isn't a completely accurate because that assumes that there is a corresponding rate of people entering/leaving the workforce. Semantics, I know, but that employment rate gets all kinda jacked up with this issue.
In reply to 144K… by Nothing
103 K .... didn't you just see the report? do you only get your info from ZH posts ?
In reply to What is the number we need… by dirty fingernails
this number was made up at 8:29am eastern
"FANTASTIC"
Blame it on the Rain. Millie Vanilli sang about this.
what is wrong with the Trumptard economy?
U-6 is the only number that matters ... down .2 at 8%
the last century "Non-Farm " # is meaning-less , and as others have voiced, become a weather report.
we have 8% UN-employment-- and it's a little less than last month.
Fictitious numbers to keep the 10 year treasury below the 3 percent mark.
Looks like Trump got the wrong Orange Juice Report last night.
Number Doesn't matter though. As USD up. Gold down was going to happen no matter what.
Boss, I won't be in today - the weather's BAD.
But you already have the Job. So how the fuck does that matter ????
In reply to Boss, I won't be in today -… by Wahooo
" according to the BLS 159K Americans were unable to work due to weather......"
so lemme get this straight.....they have a job but just couldnt make it in? how is that still not counted as a payroll?
The weather must have been a bit better awhile back when the B(L)S printed a 300k report.....
In reply to " according to the BLS 159K… by spastic_colon
Well this is fantastic news! Fewer jobs = lower growth = lower interest rates = easier credit = more debt = more stuff purchased on credit = higher sales = bull market = higher growth = more jobs. Welcome to Circle Jerkanomics. The first law of Circle Jerkanomics is that debt and deficits don't matter. The second law of Circle Jerkanomics is that every problem can be solved with money printing.
Labor Force participation still too low,
25-40% unemployment in the USA
8 U.S. Code § 1182 - Inadmissible aliens
(5) Labor certification and qualifications for certain immigrants
(A) Labor certification
(i) In generalAny alien who seeks to enter the United States for the purpose of performing skilled or unskilled labor is inadmissible, unless the Secretary of Labor has determined and certified to the Secretary of State and the Attorney General that—
(I) there are not sufficient workers who are able, willing, qualified (or equally qualified in the case of an alien described in clause (ii)) and available at the time of application for a visa and admission to the United States and at the place where the alien is to perform such skilled or unskilled labor, and
(II) the employment of such alien will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of workers in the United States similarly employed.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1182
US labor force participation down from 67% in 2000 to 63% 2018
https://www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cps_charts.pdf
https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/LNS11300000
Almost One Million H-1B Foreign Workers Hold University-Level Jobs
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/14/goldman-sachs-almost-one-million-h-1b-foreign-workers-hold-university-level-jobs/
25-40 million illegals are now in the US
http://www.cairco.org/issues/how-many-illegal-aliens-reside-united-states
FRUIT OF 40 YEARS OF GLOBALISM
Unemployment Rate for November 2016 is 22.8%.
ShadowStats: Alternate Unemployment Charts
The seasonally-adjusted SGS Alternate Unemployment Rate reflects current unemployment reporting methodology adjusted for SGS-estimated long-term discouraged workers, who were defined out of official existence in 1994 (NAFTA and China WTO both by Clinton). That estimate is added to the BLS estimate of U-6 unemployment, which includes short-term discouraged workers.
The U-3 unemployment rate is the monthly headline number. The U-6 unemployment rate is the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) broadest unemployment measure, including short-term discouraged and other marginally-attached workers as well as those forced to work part-time because they cannot find full-time employment....
http://www.shadowstats.com/alternate_data/unemployment-charts
The Real Brainard Bloodbath Beckons
by David Stockman • September 14, 2016
actual “unemployment rate” is 43%
"There are 210 million American of working age between 18 and 68, implying about 420 billion potential labor hours per year. That’s based on the idea that every adult is potentially capable of contributing 2000 hours per year to society’s need for work and production. However, according to the bean-counters at the BLS, only 240 billion labor hours were actually supplied to the US economy in the most recent year."
"In fact, the resulting total of 180 billion hours of unmonetized potential labor implies the actual “unemployment rate” is 43%. So, yes, we do have some slack!"
http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/tuesday-was-a-warm-up-the-real-bra
John Williams' Shadow Government Statistics http://www.shadowstats.com says unemployment, as calculated as it was before the Feral government defined away the problem, is ~23%.
The Feral government's Bozos of LYING Statistics says unemployment is less than 5%.
103K is not believable.
None of it is.
In reply to 103K is not believable. by arrowrod
