Market Volatility Jumps To 7 Year High As Global Economic Data Slumps

For the first time since July, the global macro data surprise index has turned negative...
It was quite a week with massive swings pushing realized volatility to its highest since 2011...
Futures show the equity market swings best as many out of cash session hours...
But the cash markets all ended red on the week...
As Gluskin-Sheff's David Rosenberg notes, barely over 3 months into the year and already no fewer than 22 sessions with intra-day moves in the Dow of 400+ points. We had 1 all of last year. The only other time in the past have we seen so many 400 point moves bunched into such a short period -- Oct 2008 to Jan 2009.
The Dow retraced 61.8% Fib of its Wednesday panic-bid... then rebounded back to 50%...
The S&P traded down to its 200DMA once again...
Trannies tumbled to their 200DMA - today was their worst day since Brexit (2016)
All major index vols jumped on the week after collapsing on Wednesday...
All major US equity indices went red for the year again...
Tech and Financials tumbled back into the red for the week today...
All the FANGMAN stocks ended red on the week...
TSLA stocks and bonds squeezed higher this week but stocks over-ran bonds...
Treasury yields ended the week marginally higher but tumbled today as bonds were bid when stocks tanked...
10Y yields dropped back below 2.80% once again...
Despite weakness today, the dollar index ended the week higher...
Crude tumbled on the week as Copper and PMs largely trod water...
Cryptos ended the week lower once again (despite a solid jump early in the week)...
Finally, don't forget, there was a Black Friday before Black Monday...
Hmm. 2018 Not Off To A Good Start – Fed Hiking Rates, Administration Engaging In A Trade War. Consumers Overly Indebted With Stagnant Wages. What Could Go Wrong?
The retards at CNBC and the legacy media dont realize that we have been in a trade war with China for the past 30 years and have been getting our asses kicked !!
We cannot continue the status quo.
Do you retards at CNBC think America losing 70,000 factories since 2001 is normal??.. 🤔
In reply to Hmm. 2018 Not Off To A Good… by davatankool
They wouldn't kmow. This is probably the first they've heard of it ..
In reply to The retards at cnbc and the… by lester1
"It's like they suddenly came out of their 9 year alcohol, Xanax & ether binge"
In reply to They wouldn't kmow. This is… by Giant Meteor
Anything that happens now is just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic- you cannot rebuild entire industries that have closed and the infrastructure to support them when you are trillions in debt and adding billions more debt every hour of every day. The US standard of living for the last 70 years- an anomaly in the history of man which occurred because we were the only industrial power to be left unscathed by WW2- cannot and will not be sustained.
In reply to The retards at cnbc and the… by lester1
Everyone should have listened to Ross Perot in '92 and '96.
In reply to The retards at cnbc and the… by lester1
the pause that refreshes...........it appears that the 200 day and the 50 week MA's are the same number.....right near where the s&p closed.
Sean Hackitty and Stretch Face are mentally volatile and racist.
Magtards are too stupid to escape their indoctrination of hatred and complacency.
In reply to the pause that refreshes… by spastic_colon
Guys,
Where's hammer?
Where's overleveraged?
!! !! THEY WERE AGENTS !! !!
It was so-clear-propaganda
YOU DENSE APES
-Like-I-fucking-said-
more like sideways confirmed. carnage to come, hopefully
aside from that totally blatant 200 plus point ramp beginning right as the "witching hour” commenced to avoid a 3% loss, its a good day when on split screen i can watch The Masters & the Dow Jones Propaganda Index do what it should be doin until it gets back to where it was in 2008 - collapse...
re-affirming how completely farcical & fraudulent the DJPI is, it should have been down at least 1000 points given the massaged & still bogus BS-BLS non-existent jobs number & the thoroughly debunked “easing of trade war” propaganda, but oh well - i guess "u can’t always get what u want…”
now i concede the floor to like minds & haters alike…
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
ps: u muddy-heads kneeling at the alter of Donald Chump who r allowing urselfs to be whipped into a frenzy with this “Let’s Get China” non-sense r perfect examples of why refer to this Banana Republic as "The Benighted States of Ameridumb.”
i was told a long time ago to look inward when u constantly find urself in circumstances that u deem undesirable as opposed to always seeking to blame someone or something else…
gone.
Amen and amen
In reply to aside from that totally… by Kaiser Sousa
you called it! and i'm not worshipping anyone at any alter; its just fun to watch this shitshow unfold; trump knows "equity" when he see's it; and he'd rather see equity in his real estate than the stock market.
In reply to aside from that totally… by Kaiser Sousa
as easy as 1,2,3...
my technical analysis training deserves all the credit...
In reply to you called it! by spastic_colon
HAHAHA you lost your ass last week and now you are a god right? LMAO go make a couple other accounts to blow yourself with.
OTOH My morning short, which you all hopefully took as well, worked fantastically.
In reply to as easy as 1,2,3… by Kaiser Sousa
the establishment/globalist structure clearly supersurged the indexes over him, to be used for 3 possible options. the trump rally was never-ever authentically trump induced, it was the cb proxies, the losing side, those that had control of it before nov 8, as i said within days of the 16 election
In reply to you called it! by spastic_colon
only consolation in this Shit Show of today is
their powder for ammunition has FINALLY been reduced to a Crappier Grade
we're almost there....
Stay Blessed,My Friend
In reply to aside from that totally… by Kaiser Sousa
ditto...
Kettle One & High Life in hand...
In reply to only consolation in this… by RawPawg
I had to put a $5 fine on my 9 year old son to stop the whining...
Today was the single best trading day I have had this year.
For the Dow:
Elliot Waves: wave 3 was over, so we bounced into 4, up.
Trendlines: the same bounce was off a long term trendline
Fibonacci: the Dow hit a Fibonacci target and turned around to rally
I guess you can learn to trade any market once you study the markets.
Who knew?
In reply to aside from that totally… by Kaiser Sousa
Sorry, I don't speak Cramerish......
In reply to I had to put a $5 fine on my… by TradingTroll
$5...
In reply to Sorry, I don't speak… by Kaiser Sousa
Glad none of that stuff is renting space in my head. There's a cost to everything... that included.
In reply to I had to put a $5 fine on my… by TradingTroll
I must have missed the good news @ 3:00
easing of trade wars...
u know...
In reply to I must have missed the good… by shizzledizzle
When bulls feel completely enshrouded in gloom, they often turn to The Cure from the early 80s for catharsis:
adapted from “The Figurehead” by The Cure
They’re short the open, leave me alone -- I’ve been sleeping less every night
As I’m dazed and overweighted, getting too long with size
A noise – I screamed – tore my clothes, heard my Price Alert siren
With the Spiders declining, they thrust up the VIX from the opening bell
We broke some key levels for the first time in a year
A hundred other times, blindly bought securities; Like an oil painting done in the throes of a trance,
I’m capturing my sorrow -- please let me weep, as I view my Account Window
Freshly bought SPY: You mean nothing … you’re worth nothing
I could lose it all in Chinese stocks and American options
All the time, hedges missed their mark – please do it right!
No rebound in sight, I will lose it all tomorrow, funds from Spain, my risk explodes
My money thrown into the fire, if someone won’t lift it ... at least for a short while
I could never say no to going long with you
Too many LEAP spreads, too much size, I’m writhing with hatred
Too much weakness, please make it stop tonight
But the same image haunts me with frequent despair all night:
I will never be green again
Too much size, my tear-stained face, I will never be green again
Leveraged SPY, my blood-drained face, I will never be green again
I will never be green again
Keltner Serf, been waiting for you all day to see your Song Du Jour.
The Doors, Light My Fire would have been another good option, ROFL, though I don't know what happened to bonds today, so I'm posting it. ;-)
Hysterical Blog: http://keltner-surf.blogspot.com/
To be sung to the music of The Doors (YouTube)
You know that it would be untrue
You know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you: Bond yields couldn't get much higher
C’mon Powell, light my fire; c’mon JP, take rates higher
Try to set the markets on fire
The time to levitate is through
No time to follow all the buyers
With SPY now, you could only lose
Even doves think that it’s gone too high
C’mon on, J-Man, stoke those fires; c’mon on Jerome, set rates higher
Dyin’ to see the markets on fire Oh, Yeah
{insert dense, California 60s-style instrumental break}
The time to self-inflate is through
For firms that borrow and then buy
Cry now, ‘cause you’re gonna lose
With the shares that you reacquire
C’mon Jay-P, let them perspire; c’mon Fed-Head, gas the fire
Light these markets on fire
You know, I’d even eat fondue
Of melted-down Uber tires
If Trump was to say to you
“Girl, these rates should be much higher”
C’mon J-Low, light my fire; c’mon Chair-Man, smite those buyers
Try to set the markets on fire, try to set the markets on fire
Gotta get this right, or ‘You’re fired’
In reply to When bulls feel completely… by Keltner Channel Surf
That's very kind of you, but in truth the blog is a bit out of date, given I'm posting mainly revamped stuff from a few years ago, plus some new ones, neither category updated lately on the site.
In reply to Keltner Serf, been waiting… by california chrome
That never crossed my mind. Powell wasn't even in office back then. Great stuff.
In reply to That's very kind of you, but… by Keltner Channel Surf
Please remain calm, nothing to see here folks. It's just the end of the world as you know it.
Nice bullshit ramp at 3:50 jamming indices 0.5% higher in a matter of seconds to ensure a close off the lows.
no way...
Super Trader will be thru n a few with "the positive & informative" analysis that will explain what your "lying eyes" witnessed again 2day...
then off u go to the re-edumacation school of economics.
In reply to Nice bullshit ramp at 3:50… by Fiat Burner
Too funny, I beat KS by 6 mins. (see below) with the explanation he still seems unable to understand, which is why I'm replying to you.
Given shorts are closed by BUYING, and few like to hold shorts over a weekend, there will often be sudden spikes in the final hour on red Fridays, depending on what levels the preponderance of shorts have their targets -- it's that simple, but can never be known for sure in advance, forcing us to look for clues, often on very short term charts.
As you can see, I got out of a short at @3:30, and another trader below reports getting out earlier. Crucial VWAP targets (a kind of 'breakeven' zone for many algos intraday) were quite out of reach at the 3:00 witching hour, so on a day like this you can expect a battle between late-day VWAP attempts (failed today) and those wanting lower closes. A key technical target, higher than recent lows, had already been hit, and there were enough short-closing buy orders there to weaken the picture, so traders and machines flooded out, all buy orders. If they had been lighter there than lower targets, we'd have seen a late leg down and ended on the lows. Hardest hour to trade, usually, last hour of the week.
In reply to Nice bullshit ramp at 3:50… by Fiat Burner
One has to question government people. I wonder if they fathom that the Russian Oligarchs are forced to pull their billions out of our markets to protect their cash since they want to put sanctions on them? They wonder why sudden crashes like this occur?
They don't have a clue. But a 1,500 point drop is not that big of a deal where things are. If the Dow was 9,000 and had a 1,500 point drop, now that's a big deal.
In reply to Assuming the government… by Francis Marx
Fun Quant/MR Fact-of-the-Day
It seems the 1.0 Exponential Bollinger represented the low on ALL major index charts: DIA, SPY, IWM, COMP, QQQ. Perhaps I’m a nerd (ah ... perhaps you can remove the ‘perhaps’) but I assume my fellow quant-o-philes were looking for a late move to the 2.0, or at least to nuzzle the 200 DMA on some of the higher ‘beta’ indices like IWM or QQQs. (Based on my 5m chart I scrammed out of my uber-leveraged RUT short at 15:32, and would have been disemboweled had I loitered to see what free ‘happy hour’ appetizers algos were a-servin’ – nuthin! Hope you all didn’t linger too long).
I think that tells us that: a) despite the look of our post-powell screens, the damn ‘we’re all gonna die’ crowd did NOT come with their ass-kickin’ boots today, woosies; b) unimpressive volume for such a momentous day also suggests the big boys planned wait out the Trump vs. The East skirmish for a bit more clarity, given Kudlow laid an egg in that regard this morn.
Happy Trading.
"scrammed out" of a small SPY short at 2:58PM. It closed back above 200MA daily. Vix, honestly, doesn't look screaming bullish. Earnings season will be here shortly. Larry laid an egg...You're humor is funny. Best of Luck friend.
In reply to Fun Quant/MR Fact-of-the-Day… by Keltner Channel Surf
Traders without humor are ... usually deceased. Seems a prerequisite for sanity (did I just use 'trader' and sanity in the same paragraph? Sorry)
Long time no see, hope you're kicking butt like the old days.
Go Tribe (I'm referring to my baseball team, gotta be careful here ...)
In reply to "scrammed out" of a small… by Citizen_x
Remember we get Black Friday before Black Monday!
Have a nice weekend everyone!
my man.
In reply to Remember we get Black Friday… by davatankool
My god
Trades have not been this easy since they were handing us money during POMO in 2010 / 2011
Left money on the table by not being aggressive enough. Actually not even trading up to my risk thresholds, and trading on zero margin just in case.
trading on zero margin? Is that your totally modest way of letting us know that you have Yuuuge capital? ;)
In reply to My god… by Peak Finance
At least he doesn't trade from the deck of a yacht like you do, while watching footie on the large iPhone :)
In reply to trading on zero margin? Is… by Traderone
You left out the bit where I sleep ' on a large pile of money with many beautiful ladies'. :-)
In reply to At least he doesn't trade… by Keltner Channel Surf
No dude, I actually do lots of little trades and take profits quickly.
I am really risk adverse, my stock portfolio is hedged and all of my personal money is like 25% Cash, 25% Gold, 25% Real Estate, 25% Equities (Variation on Permanent portfolio) rebalanced yearly
In reply to trading on zero margin? Is… by Traderone
I like your style. Have a good weekend.
In reply to No dude, I actually do lots… by Peak Finance
Happiness IS a winning trade.. don't question, be thankful, and leave the casino UP, surely you know the feeling 180 degrees from here..
In reply to My god… by Peak Finance
The old problem in the back of your mind on 'big news' days of expected increased intra-bar volatility often leads to wider stops which then leads to smaller position sizes but, at least mathematically, that's the proper move from a trading standpoint, though it feels horrible when you see red painting the screen riding a half-sized position. Over the long term, the math will be in your favor, avoiding bigger losses from sudden pin-bars. Best of luck to you.
In reply to My god… by Peak Finance
It's just a flesh wound.
When there is a carpet of splattered banksters, topping a sheen of goo from a torrent of base jumping traders, THEN i will say there is carnage, Not one minute sooner.
"We fluctuated some people."