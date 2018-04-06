Powell, Not Payrolls, to Have Larger Market Impact

Authored by David Finnerty, Bloomberg macro commentator
Sorry, jobs data. Your market-moving powers are being usurped this month. It’s actually Jay Powell’s speech Friday that investors should watch most keenly.
Since taking over as Fed Chair, Powell has only spoken publicly on the economy a few times. Given recent turmoil, investors will be all ears. Equities and bonds will probably react shortly afterwards.
The payrolls data is unlikely to supply investors with much new information. A solid 185,000 new jobs are forecast, with hourly earnings expected to enjoy the slightest of accelerations. That should just confirm the present inflation trend, while a disappointing outcome may be viewed as a temporary blip until it’s confirmed with other data.
The FOMC appears to be turning more hawkish as inflation warnings pick up. Its March dot plot was one member away from signaling four rate hikes rather than three this year.
However, investors will want to see if the recent equity selloff, amid ongoing worries about a trade war, has changed Fed policy thinking.
The Fed’s Bullard and Brainard have already hinted it might, but the Chair’s thoughts will carry more weight. A signal that he believes monetary policy expectations haven’t changed mightn’t sit well with equity investors.
Leaving alive the possibility of four hikes set against a more fraught geopolitical background could be deemed too risky and equities will suffer. But if he signals a more dovish stance then investors may enter the weekend in a buoyant mood.
Bonds won’t be immune either. The U.S. yield curve has been trying to bear flatten since February and an indication that monetary policy is looking past equity and trade risks may just exacerbate this, particularly if an equity selloff drives funds into longer tenors.
Last month it was all eyes on the payrolls number ahead of the FOMC meeting. This time the employment data will be just be an appetizer to the main course.
Comments
Fed wants bonds bought. They don't want to be seen as causing a bond market collapse so the game is to hint about rate hikes and inflation.
Agreed. Fed wants to raise rates to protect the dollar, which is losing reserve status right before our eyes just a little bit more every day.
Therefore, paint by number economics says fabricate a strong enough jobs report that Powell can justify raising rates.
As for the market, it probably likes the jobs numbers, but at some point, when it realizes rates are going to be pushed up more than its anticipating, it starts to tank. Blame the trade war, FANG scams/legal issues, cyclical factors, monstrous out of control debt, whatever you like, the market is facing some bigtime headwinds at the moment, at least for anyone who cares to open their eyes and have an objective look.
In reply to Fed wants bonds bought. They… by turkey george palmer
They are going to raise rates. Stopping trade with China and the resulting wars will allow debt to be inflated away. Go long M1.
