Russia Demolishes UK Poisoning 'Hoax' During Emergency Security Council Meeting

Russia’s UN envoy blasted the UK’s attempt to blame the poisoning Sergei and Yulia Skripal on Moscow, describing the entire hoax as a “theater of absurd.”
The extraordinary UN Security Council meeting was requested by Russia, following the announcement made by the secretive British Porton Down chemical laboratory, that it had not established that the Novichok nerve agent used in the poisoning was of Russian origin.
According to RT, top British officials explicitly cited the Porton Down laboratory when pinning the blame on Moscow, so following this revelation their theory started to fall apart, said Vasily Nebenzia, noting that the UK’s secret agencies rushed to help the government, producing new claims based on some “intelligence data.”
Nebenzia asked a series of questions pointing to inconsistencies of the UK’s narrative.
“I don’t even know how to comment on this. It’s some sort of the theater of absurd. You couldn’t have come up with better fake story?”
“Why did we have to wait eight years and [then] decided to [attack the Skripals] two weeks before the elections and several weeks before the world cup? Why did we release him from the country in the first place? Why do that in extremely public and dangerous fashion.”
The fact that the victims of the nerve agent, which is believed to be among the deadliest, managed to survive the attack has also raised serious questions, Nebenzia said.
As RT reports, it could be explained only if an antidote had been administered to them immediately after the exposure. British officials, however, insisted that no antidote was used, since none existed in the first place. The Skripals managed to walk around for four hours after the exposure, according to the version by the British authorities, yet the police officer who found them lost consciousness immediately.
There are also different versions of how the poison was delivered, leaked and speculated in the British media.
“There are so many versions in wake of the lack of facts and evidence. House of Skripal, the door knob, flowers, buckwheat, or, in fact, the bay leaf?” Nebenzia said.
As the cornerstone allegation that the nerve agent originated from Russia turned out to be without merit, the whole narrative fell apart, Nebenzia said. Arguments that the Novichok nerve agent family originates from Russia, and therefore it was Moscow to blame do not hold water either, the diplomat added.
“We want to state urbi et orbi, Novichok is not copyrighted by Russia,” he stressed.
While the British authorities try to make fun of different theories expressed by Russia-based experts and media, Nebenzia said, Moscow does not have any version of the events due to glaring lack of facts available.
The Russian diplomat stated that the level of intellectual justification used by the UK authorities, namely by the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, “does not invoke even a smile.”
“Boris Johnson, who constantly proclaims his Russophile [nature], produces an absurd, to use the nicest word I can, absurd and immoral premise that the incident was necessary for Moscow to bring the people together before the [presidential] elections,” Nebenzia stated.
“His comparison of Russia’s Football World Cup with the Berlin Olympics of 1936 was equally immoral,” he continued, adding that unlike the Soviet Union, a large British delegation took part in those Games.
UK envoy Karen Pierce stood by her government’s firm belief that there is “no plausible alternative explanation” and that that Russia was “highly likely” behind the Salisbury incident. She called it part of a “wider pattern of irresponsible Russian behavior” and accused Moscow of constant “aggression” over the recent years.
“Russia seeks to undermine the international institutions which have kept us safe since the end of the Second World War,” Pierce said.
The two envoys also resorted to literary references in sparring with each other, with Nebenzia illustrating the British position by quoting the Red Queen from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, who demanded “sentence first, verdict afterwards.”
Pierce retorted that another quote from the same book, about “believing six impossible things before breakfast,” suited her Russian colleague better, though it matched her own government’s case built on assertions and rhetoric.
All of which, as Tom Luongo suggests, points to the imminent demise of May's government.
The United Kingdom is headed for a break-up. Not today or tomorrow, mind you but, sooner than anyone would like to handicap, especially in this age of coalition government at any cost.
By responding to the alleged poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with histrionics normally reserved for The View, Theresa May’s government has set the stage for its own collapse.
Government’s fall when the people lose confidence in them. May has bungled everything she has touched as Prime Minister, from Brexit talks and her relationship with Donald Trump to her response (or lack thereof) to the escalating level of domestic terrorism and her pathetic campaign during last year’s snap election.
When I confront such obvious ineptitude it’s not hard to believe that wasn’t the plan to begin with.
Since her initial meeting with Donald Trump after his election where it looked like the two would get along, May has become more and more belligerent to both him and his base. While he continues to affirm our special relationship “The Gypsum Lady” as I like to call her makes mistake after mistake.
The latest of which is pushing everyone east of the Dneiper River in Ukraine to denounce the Russians and President Vladimir Putin personally for this alleged poisoning in Salisbury a month ago.
The result of which was the largest round of diplomatic expulsions in a century, if not ever.
And now that the whole “Russia did it” narrative has been skewered by May’s own experts at Porton Downs, she stands alone along with her equally inept and embarrassing Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson.
The calls for their jobs will only intensify here.
Fugu anyone?
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201804051063227285-skripal-niece-intervi…
Seems to have been on the menu for the Skripals that fateful day...
Menu was not released by the authorities anyway. Why?
That is a bizarre story. How the hell would you get fugu in an Italian restaurant in Salisbury? What evidence is there? None that I see in that story, only unsuported speculation.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
In reply to That is a bizarre story. … by Bastiat
"In the novel From Russia, with Love, a weapon of this type is used by SMERSH operative Rosa Klebb, as part of a last-ditch effort to kill Bond. After failing to kill him with a gun hidden in a telephone, she successfully poisons him by means of a Tetrodotoxin-coated blade hidden in her shoe."
http://jamesbond.wikia.com/wiki/Dagger_shoes
Now I get it--the geniuses, desperate for new ideas, have been reading Ian Fleming.
They should ask Trump. He must have expelled the Russian diplomats based on a very concrete evidence...or fake news...I forgot which one.
This will go the way of MH-13. "United" EU/NATO dopes claiming Russian guilt before investigation. Secretive (i.e. non-transparent) investigation that will take years. No conclusion as it does not fit the propaganda... except that it will be used as "fact" in future references for political gain, since people are too dumb to remember anything longer than a 24 hour news cycle.
It never matters whether there's any truth to these tales. Psyops are almost always about creating a narrative and sticking to it, regardless of facts/truth. Get the story out there ASAP and keep everyone repeating it. Twist 'facts'. Twist 'logic'. Rinse. Repeat. The narrative gets implanted in the mind and remains there for most people. It gets repeated in endless, uncritical feedback loops and takes on a life of its own. Lies are truth in our Orwellian world of the insane.
It is Theater of the Absurd.
Every 200 years Britain loses control of bowel and bladder and ends up in a civil war. It usually coincides with a distraction conflict, then the civil event occurs.
UK is dead and starting to smell bad......as in rot from the head.
Brilliant.
I watched most of the security council meeting and have to say it was really disgusting listening to that dirty blond skank representing the US spew the same old tired line of total bullshit. After listening to the Russian representative blow humongous holes in the whole narrative spun by the British all the US bimbo can say is "We believe that Russia is responsible" (evidence be damned) and "we stand by our British colleagues".
If the UK and the US keep pushing these blatant unfounded attacks on Russia war is going to be the outcome, mark my words.
Poor reds, they laid with western progressives in order to drink the US's milkshake and now they are crying as that proglodite monster comes back to bite them. Enjoy the made up stories and endless push to WWIII.
British jackasses. Constantly manufacturing conspiracies against the Russians while their Country is being taken over by the Muzzies. Is it too late for the Brits to get their heads out of their assholes and save their Country.
Fugu anyone?
Fugu is a huge deal in Japan and apparently they have people taking the last train west on a regular basis from eating fugu that is not properly prepared. A fillet of that fish that is cut a millimeter off can include poisonous parts of the fish resulting in extreme sickness (similar to that caused by nerve agents) and death. Sushi anyone?? No thanks, I'll have cooked walleye . . .
Can't fully expose and humiliate the fools if the western press hides it.
The nerve agent came from Porton Down itself.
Go back to 2000 and see the reports of human testing on British servicemen with the deaths of something like 45.
The US will boycott the World Cup over this!
Nah. They'll boycott it because unfortunately our team sucks.
The US team didn't qualify.
Time for adults in the Tory Party to step up and send the children home.
Russia Russia Russia...
This reeks of yellow cake and aluminum tubes. Way too convenient and de-facto statements by Western government with zero evidence to support their claims except "trust us". MSM jumped on board heavily as well which is also suspect given their ramping up of propaganda. Highly doubtful it was the Russians if it happened at all. The whole thing could have been staged. Where are the independent examinations of the victims proving they were in fact poisoned?
A high degree of skepticism is warranted here.
Little shrub Bush, Powell and all Bush's Henchmen should be swinging from a rope.
They killed over 10,000 Americans and 1 million Iraq, with their lies.
They got cushy Pensions.
It would be nice to see a housecleaning over there. We could use a lot of swamp (sewer) draining too.
I see little hope for UKKK - the people are just too fcking THICK
I see little hope for USSA - the people are just too fcking DUMB
Where is Sherlock Holmes when we need him?
For sure I'm getting the fuck out of Londonstan!
If there even was a poisoning. Nobody was allowed to see the Skripals after the alleged incident. Until Yulia's magical recovery.
Maybe the Brits can make Stevie Wonder see again.
Stevie Wonder works for the FBI as a Inspector General,,,,,he sees all the Traitors.
First reports were that it was FENTANYL
Who told ya the Russian World Cup would become part of this bullshit? Who?
Some pertinent quotes:
"The lady doth protest too much, methinks.": Shakespeare.
"Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.": Arthur Conan Doyle.
"Cui Bono.": Marcus Tullius Cicero.
It's going to be a long cold winter in the UK next year. Maybe the poles will shift in time. Maybe they will discover huge amounts of gas under London. Maybe if everyone starts knitting wollies right now they might make it through it. Perhaps Brexit will fall through and Germany can sell the gas (from Nordstream). Miracles do happen but I not wishing for them.
Theresa May was a useful idiot who was not strong or smart enough to resist being clowned by her own intel agencies. She is an amateur.
Who didn't know this was BOGUS and a false flag from the beginning? And then to learn the other day from a great writer (Elizabeth DeVoss is her name?), tied the Russiagate narrative to BRITAIN quite nicely. The UK/US/ROTHSCHILD fascist Nazism in the lead up to WW2, soon to be 3. Except it's not Germany this time. It is Israel.
They want Russia's vast resources and Putin will not allow the west nor the Rothschild central banks to plunder mother Russia.
How is it that the UK/US/ISRAELI ZIONIST FASCIST NAZIS aren't OBVIOUS to everyone? Demonize Russia and China who will come to the defense of IRAN.
if we allow this we deserve to get our asses kicked.
Latest official Borisnews is that Sergei is improving rapidly and "no longer critical", and will be just fine according to the hospital.
Whoudathunkit.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-russia-skripal-hospital/pois…
Strange how that happens again, when May and Boris are under extreme pressure.
The only other big issue that is left is animal cruelty - this may seem trivial, just pets after all, but it indicates to some extent people's attitudes, their humanity and stoicism and grace under pressure (if any), and how careful they are at checking things or searching buildings.
Apparently they sealed up Skripal Snr.'s house even after being warned by vets that he had guinea pigs and 2 (?) cats in the house. Supposedly one cat ran away, the other cat, a Persian was found in a distressed starved state in the house many days later after they sealed it up, and the guinea pigs were dead, also likely from starvation or lack of water.
They took his cat to Porton Down and assassinated, oops sorry euthanised it, and cremated the guinea pigs and cat, allegedly.
Let us mourn Nash Van Drake the Persian cat who fell in this battle, and may the Valkyries carry him with honor to Valhalla
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5583813/Ex-Russian-spy-Sergei-S…
The US expelled 60 Russian diplomats calling them spies based upon the word of these bullshit fucking UK liars.
This makes us just as credible as the UK liars.
May the cat killer! They are saying. Haha! DailyMail UK says Russians are unraveled, they are frantic. Fuck, Britain ban happy CCTV limeys are way far down the rabbit hole and so propagandized, as the author states here, she's done, the UK is coming apart at the seams.
I wager Harry and Meagan are going to fuck the hell off right after their wedding and stay well out. But it's a distraction the UK gov desperately needs.
Royal wedding vs World Cup have at it!
It's all B/S.
A finely scripted playbook with the last page pointing a finger at "who done it" unfortunately missing.
No evidence, no proof, too much info from people with an apparent agenda and links to Mifsud, Killary, Fusion and Steele et al.
Looks like an extension of something the Dems might concoct re the Uranium scam with Russia.
What a cock up.
The Human Egg is always right.
Any lie may be fact, right, Inspector Clouseau?