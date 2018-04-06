Sandberg: Facebook Users Would Have To Pay To Opt Out Of Sharing Data

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 08:00

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says that while Facebook doesn't sell or give away its users' information (it just allows third party apps to do that), the company still "depends on your data," and if users wanted to completely opt out of all of the platform's data-driven advertising, they would have to pay for it.

Sandberg made the comments in an interview with Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie in an interview set to air Friday morning. 

So "we don't have an opt-out at the highest level," she acknowledged. "That would be a paid product." -NBC News

The Today interview was one of many Sandberg gave on Thursday as part of a massive damage control and image rehabilitation campaign in the wake of a massive data harvesting scandal. 

Sandberg also acknowledged that the company mishandled the breach which allowed third party app developers to collect data on tens of millions of customers - such as the personality prediction app "thisisyourdigitallife" created by two psychologists (one of whom currently works for Facebook), which sold data of up to 87 million users to political data firm Cambridge Analytica (CA)

"We thought that the data had been deleted, and you're right, we should have checked," Sandberg said of the user info sold to CA after the data harvesting scheme was originally discovered. 

"We were given assurances by them years ago that they deleted the data," she said of Cambridge Analytica on "PBS NewsHour." "We should've followed up. That's on us. We are trying to do a forensic audit to find out what they have." -NBC News

Sandberg told Bloomberg TV in a separate Thursday interview that the company was "systematically looking at all the ways Facebook data is used." 

We're still waiting to hear from Sheryl about how this won't affect earnings, though she did say "we've never run this company for short-term gains, and we've never run this company to maximize profits. We've run this company for the long term health of our community and business."

Adolph.H. Fri, 04/06/2018 - 08:02 Permalink

Unbelievable arrogance. And you can tell for a fact she's lying through her teeth. 

So exquisitely Jewish. 

Now we know who's running the company (as in: who's got an IQ high enough to understand the direct orders from their handlers) and it certainly isn't the eunuch Zucker-honeypot-berg with his stupid grin. 

P.S.: nice choice for the erotic cover picture... waiting on street artists to add the missing moving parts to it now. 

macholatte Pol Pot Fri, 04/06/2018 - 08:11 Permalink

 

The shell game....
You have to pay us not to invade your privacy so we can sell your data and make billions off you.
We would never pay you to let us invade your privacy so we can sell your data and make billions off you.
This shit never would have happened if Hitlary was POTUS.
Now fuck off!

Wake up sheeple!
You’ve been had.

 

 

The Ram gatorengineer Fri, 04/06/2018 - 08:28 Permalink

Yes the plebs are.  I work with supposedly intelligent people everyday and I am simply amazed how naive and stupid they are on most every subject.  Most of the people I work with believe: Parkland shooting happened as reported by the MSM, the US went to the moon in the Apollo program, doctors dispense medications that are not harmful, vaccines work and should be mandatory....and the list goes on.  So, if people are happy to be enslaved, then there is no point in voting or being outraged.  People are just getting what they asked for: total cradle to grave enslavement.

Rothbardian in… Adolph.H. Fri, 04/06/2018 - 08:08 Permalink

Aside from the overt racism in your post, how is this bad?  Isn't this simply unmasking the truth in the economics and the product of facebook? 

 

"If you get it for free, you are the product."

 

What is wrong with demystifying that and simply saying we have two products?  Product A you can pay for and get some small belief that you are privately consuming (lmao...yeah right).  Product B, is our gang rape product where your participation is equivalent to your privacy being taken to the back room by a biker gang.

philosobilly Adolph.H. Fri, 04/06/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

i personally love how they keep blaming the other org for them selling the information-and blaming them because they used that power to help trumps election. when fb itself was helping obama do this same thing-not a third party- for his elections everybody deemed obama a genesis and only mention fb in passing. whats worse the evil selfserving politicians or the stupid leech public that elect them?