"""It's Possible" Facebook Will Discover More Data Breaches, (((Sandberg))) Says"""

A day after Facebook admitted that the personal data of up to 87 million users may have been improperly accessed by Cambridge Analytica, COO Sheryl Sandberg admitted during an appearance on the Today Show that it's extremely likely more data breaches will be discovered.
Sandberg, who has made the TV rounds this week as her boss, CEO Mark Zuckerberg, prepares for his Capitol Hill "perp" walk next week, sat down with Savannah Guthrie, who pressed her about why Facebook neglected to inform users whose data had been improperly accessed by Cambridge when the company first learned about the improper use more than two years ago.
"We're doing an investigation, we're going to do audits and yes, we think it's possible, that's why we're doing the audit," Sandberg said.
Later, Sandberg clarified that the company doesn't sell data to advertisers - it only sells the service of ad targeting, through which it keeps most of its data in house.
As we pointed out earlier, when asked about users opting out of data sharing, Sandberg said that while the company does have several "opt out" options, preventing Facebook from harvesting any data would upend the company's business model and force it to start charging users.
"We have different forms of opt-out," she said. "We don't have an opt out at the highest level. That would be a paid product."
Sandberg also repeated the company line that Facebook "should've checked" - via a data audit - to make sure CA deleted the data which it told Facebook that it had done. The company is now carrying out these audits with many third-party developers who had accessed Facebook's data.
Like Zuckerberg, Sandberg refused to take responsibility for Facebook's handling of the situation - repeatedly insisting the company had been misled.
"I run this place with Mark, and I take responsibility for the operational weaknesses we have, for the things we didn't do and we didn't do soon enough," she said.
But when Guthrie asked if "heads should roll" at Facebook - like they would at almost any other public company following such a momentous scandal - Sandberg equivocated, saying there are several "hard questions" the company needs to answer.
"Those are hard questions and they are the right questions. I can speak for myself. First I serve at the pleasure of Mark and our board and I will be here as long as they think I'm the right person to run this and to lead our response and to make sure that we can rebuild trust with people all over the world," she said. "But at the end of the day, the people we hold responsible are me and Mark. Mark knows that, I know that, and we own that responsibility."
Facebook has been hit with a handful of lawsuits since the scandal broke last month. Lawmakers and regulators are also calling for investigations, and some Facebook investors - including NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer, who runs the city's pension funds - are demanding that Zuckerberg relinquish his role as chairman of the board to introduce greater "independent oversight"
Meanwhile, the company has severed relationships with third party developers, dramatically limiting data circulated outside the company.
Comments
Is it ever possible that you'll STFU, move to Madagascar, & practice your data mining experiments on ring tailed lemurs?
Sheryl Sandberg
"At Harvard... She studied the role that economic inequality plays in spousal abuse and founded a group called Women in Economics and Government, which, she says, was created “to get more women to major in government and economics.”
So, she spent 4 years figuring out that rich asshole men (Hollywood/Liberal types especially) have a strong bias to abuse their gold digging whore female spouses in a myriad of ways?
..and encouraged women to go $252,100 in debt (Harvard is $63,025/yr) getting a near worthless degree in Economics/Government.
...and at Facebook, which is heavily used by women, she sold everything she knew about a billion+ women to anyone willing to pay..data that I would bet was used to "Target" and financially "Abuse" women...and for a cherry on top..she played a part in killing the Feminist "Dream" of the first female American President!
I'm surprised she hasn't won a Noble Prize for her contributions to the betterment of Womankind.
You gotta be trained to read Jewish between the lies to understand. Let me explain:
So exquisitely Jewish... Imagine her vividly remembering the hollowcost(tm) as if it really happened.
P.S.: I see Tyler's playful with his orgiac depiction of that Jewish female. MDB would be so proud.
The more I listen to this harpie, the more I suspect her husband must have bludgeoned himself to death in that mexican gym just to get some peace and quiet.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
scuzzyheebsayswhat
(((Facebook))) is using the well worn strategy of apologizing (not really) and admitting openly every breach of law they have committed against their users in the past, now in the present and they will do in the future... ALL AT ONE time...
So it's like an umbrella insurance... For Them...
""Well Gosh We Told You This... All of It... So it's Ok ?""
So they, (((FB))), are covered now and in the future for every illegal discretion... every breach of data... Get it ALL out...
"""It's Possible" Facebook Will Discover More Data Breaches, (((Sandberg))) Says"""
What absolute utter garbage...
So, I personally have numerous sock accounts on FB; along w/ most of the people I know online...
It's a lark, just Fuckin around, ya know, & driving the FB admins in Ireland nuts w/ pushing their edges constantly!
Sock get's deleted?
Fuck them, I can pull as many outa' my ass as I deem necessary!
So, how are they abusing all this fake info. & stat's?
Oh, you say they lost the election for Hillary, relying on & treating all this bogus data as real?
Well, that's the way she goes, boy's!
+ 6 million
This is bullshit. There was no "breach", they sold the user info, and they continue to sell the data.
Facebook has some ENORMOUS balls thinking they can try to push the blame for their business model off on some other company.
TPTB must have decided in a dark room somewhere that the surveillance state is more important than people's right to privacy.... DUH! Of course!
Does anyone remember Equifax? Now THAT was a goddamn breach.
""We don't have an opt out at the highest level. That would be a paid product.""
Well, there ya go...they will continue to collect everything and sell what they know to anyone willing to buy...it's either that or 1. Shut down or 2. Charge people to use FaceBook.
Reality is being staged
Distortion is life.
Your vocabulary is an implant.
Your values pre-programmed.
Science does not exist.
Unseen vectors play on you.
You will die alone as a hoarder.
Go back to bed Nostradamus.
"It's not my fault, yer Honour. I was programmed that way!"
"That's why you get the maximum sentence. I was programmed that way."
@FireBrander
" So, she spent 4 years figuring out that rich asshole men (Hollywood/Liberal types especially) have a strong bias to abuse their gold digging whore female spouses in a myriad of ways? "
She did exactly that... & here was the conclusion of that research:
http://cdn1.itpro.co.uk/sites/itpro/files/2016/10/do_not_use_without_cr…
Translation: a pearl necklace is a badge of honor
http://i2.cdn.turner.com/money/dam/assets/160514122433-sheryl-sandberg-…
Husband died falling off a treadmill at a Four Seasons resort spa on vacation
She was just doing a little preliminary work warning what is to come before they get into the Seat....Watch the useless fuking republican's on the committee ask little to nothing.
Her mentor was Larry Summers. IMO, Sandberg is the epitome of banal evil.
Psychopaths gonna psychopath
Toy with goy with joy
Da Bergs
She already knows they are dirty!
Funny, they didn't give a shit about what Fbook did until they figured a way to blame it for Trump winning. Of all things, Fbook! So this is how the Ds eat themselves. "You helped Trump win!!!!" and then they die alone.
Bizarre.
Or did I get it backwards?
"Fbook needs to die."
"Okay, but first we blame it for Trump then we kill it."
Beware Ds, if someone blames you for helping Trump, or even throws the slightest accusation at you, best leave town immediately. You won't have much time.
"They kill the true believers first because once they find out they have been deceived, they create the most trouble." - something like that.
Ref? (I think it was this one, can't remember):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3qkf3bajd4
geezus H if this is not screaming for people to shut down their FB accounts............
Bitch gots ta lean in more. this is like saying I left my front door wide open in da ghetto so there might be some of my stuff gone.
Maybe numerous intelligence agencies have so many bugs planted in Facebook that even the NSA would be embarrassed?
I'm still trying to figure out how the unknown data-breaches would be any worse than the known ones.
It's like talking about abused-prescription drugs at a rave party... they're totally ignoring the illegal drugs walking in the back door by the truckload.
It's like Rumsfeld and his known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns. Easy peasy.
Possible? More like Probable. lol This coming from the COO that publicly supported Clinton and was being considered by the Soon-Queen-to-be Hillary for 2 cabinet positions.
I'm more amazed at folks who cluelessly didn't know like most of us that they had been/were spying & selling our info for years now. Which is why a lot of us never put any personal information on FB..
... Possible FBook WILL discover ... - also possible that FBook will choose not to look any further and therefore NOT discover ...
data breaches=the contracts they had to sell the data. yea,they know the exact amount.
"data breaches" = the stuff they did not get paid for. They still don't care about the data they sold. If any of the stuff that they sold comes to light they'll just say, "Oh, that was part of the breach."
The way Sandberg talks about FB subscribers is like how Tyson talks about industrial poultry farming. "Want to opt out of data sharing, that'd would be a paid service, then force feeding of corn mullet 3 weeks before being decapitated and sent to the plucking line...."
If Cambridge Analytics has it, you damn well know the NSA, and FBI have your data. Is this really a surprise?
"They trust me. Dumb fucks." - Mark Zuckerberg
Sandberg. That's Bantu Swahili idn't it?
If a Jew is speaking then the chances are 99% they're lying and you're about to get fuked .....if not for a dollar the Jews wouldn't have any standards
Never had a Facebook account. No offense, but buyer beware. Oh wait, you hypothetically weren't paying for it, were you?
Is it really a breach?
Yes they lied, but is it really a breach?
Kind of like they speak of the DNC as hacked, when someone walked out with a flash drive. It wasn't a hack, it was a leak.
This isn't a breach, bitchez. You were sold.
Oh yeah, I'd hit that. ¡Mazel tov!
LOL. They changed out the picture that had the DS mouth.
she comes across so sincere, just look at that face
"We sold your data profile, and when you pay us to opt out we will sell it again, but we will always say that we are committed to your privacy."
JEWBURGS HAVE MASTERED THE ART OF LYING AND HAVE AN INNATE ABILITY TO GET EVERY GENTILE TO FIGHT THEIR WARS AND DO THEIR BIDDING!! I WISH I WAS AROUND IN 1913 SO I COULD HAVE SHOT WILSON IN HIS HEAD AND WARBURG IN HIS GENITALS.....WITH ONE SHOT!!! THINK ABOUT IT....
Layoffs.
And the ensuing panic-ripple that would send through the rest of this so-called 'tech' sector, is the only language Sandberg and her kind understand.