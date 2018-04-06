S&P Plunges Through Critical Technical Support, Nasdaq Negative For Year

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 14:44

All major equity indices are now red for 2018 as Nasdaq just broke down...

 

 

and S&P 500 broke below its 200DMA...

 

Will it bounce or hold?

Comments

WarPony Fri, 04/06/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

Can't make this shit up:

US Markets close in 1 hr and 10 mins

S&P 500.

2,596.16

-66.68(-2.50%)

DOW 30

23,838.43

-666.79(-2.72%)

 ... mark o da Beast

 

adr Fri, 04/06/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

Hilarious how Tesla goes up $50 in two days on no real news about its business and then drops $15 on no real news about its business.

Of course the drops are never as big as the pops, just like oil.

 

And we're still to believe that this market is real?

richsob Fri, 04/06/2018 - 15:15 Permalink

I bought SH way too early.  Gotta hope this trend continues and I can get back into the green.  Shitty thing to say maybe, but at least I'm honest.  :/