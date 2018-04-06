S&P Plunges Through Critical Technical Support, Nasdaq Negative For Year

All major equity indices are now red for 2018 as Nasdaq just broke down... and S&P 500 broke below its 200DMA... Will it bounce or hold? Tags Business Finance Disaster Accident
Comments
Think of the children
all 21 trillion we have gifted those lucky children. thanks, kids.....dont crash it in my lifetime.
In reply to Think of the children by Dapper Dan
Red Friday, Black Monday?
In reply to Think of the children by Dapper Dan
3 red days in a row or it's all fake.
Green by close
In reply to 3 red days in a row or it's… by Dragon HAwk
The only support level that matters is the point where the fed decides to step in.
Black Monday Crashes usually begin on Friday. Enjoy your weekend!!!
Paging PPT. PPT to the courtesy phone in the lobby immediately.
Help us GARTMAN ~ You're our only hope.
Yeah, just have him say he's all in short.
In reply to Help us GARTMAN ~ You're our… by DillyDilly
Dow -666+
lol- The BoJ just got ass raped with a dildo wrapped in sand paper.
Pension funds are going to take it in the ass this year
+1 Calpers has a discount rate of 7.5%. I guess they are going to have to shake down the cities for even more money to throw away on fang and tesla common.
In reply to Pension funds are going to… by Juggernaut x2
Look at the XLF buzz. It's getting ready to take out the 200day avg.
In reply to Calpers has a discount rate… by buzzsaw99
B
T
F
D
!
Gold is up $5.11 cents and struggling...$10,000 any day now.
Enjoy the Orange Dotard's 1 and only term
In reply to Gold is up $5.11 cents and… by Bill of Rights
Enjoy your unrealistic wet dream scumbag, because that's not happening. President Trump will win re-election in a landslide. Trump 2020. And the Republicans will win the midterms in a landslide. Fuck off loser.
In reply to Enjoy the Orange Dotard's 1… by Juggernaut x2
It's just a barbaric relic if you own some.
Capiche?
In reply to Gold is up $5.11 cents and… by Bill of Rights
Ok, I laughed at this.
In reply to Gold is up $5.11 cents and… by Bill of Rights
Wake up!
This is not reality.
Can't make this shit up:
US Markets close in 1 hr and 10 mins
S&P 500.
2,596.16
-66.68(-2.50%)
DOW 30
23,838.43
-666.79(-2.72%)
... mark o da Beast
Trifecta:
Gold: 1,335.04
+6.66(+0.50%)
In reply to Can't make this shit up:… by WarPony
Hilarious how Tesla goes up $50 in two days on no real news about its business and then drops $15 on no real news about its business.
Of course the drops are never as big as the pops, just like oil.
And we're still to believe that this market is real?
Wait for the bottom of the dip, then buy! The PPT has got this.
The rats are swimming she's going down.
I bought SH way too early. Gotta hope this trend continues and I can get back into the green. Shitty thing to say maybe, but at least I'm honest. :/