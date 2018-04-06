Stealth Retaliation? Yuan Weakens 300 Pips Since Trump Doubled-Down On China Tariffs

The last time offshore yuan was this strong relative to the US Dollar, China devalued its currency, sending a ripple of broken carry-trades through the financial markets and raising volatility everywhere.
In the 12 hours or so since President Trump announced plans for $100 billion in additional tariffs on China, offshore yuan has tumbled 300 pips...
Is this the start of a stealthy devaluation? Remember, China is hitting its limit in tit-for-tat trade responses.
Comments
This Dude is Like A Bull In A Financial China Shop ...
It's Friday- not Sunday... go Thump somewhere else
I'm more interested in Amen Corner today
No one can challenge and win against the dollar.
GOLD !!!
In reply to No one can challenge and win… by chennaiguy
China is killing itself with this devaluation.
It needs to buy it's food from America and Russia and pays most of it in dollars.
The dollar becomes more expensive and they also added tarrifs on it making the food for their people almost twices as expensive.
If they continue, they'll have a Red Summer on their hands where their working bees will revolt against them.
Secondly, devaluation is easy, increasing the value of your currency isn't.
A breakup of China like Russia in the 90's would actually be a great thing for the West and Europe needs to join America in it's efforts to counter China.
In reply to No one can challenge and win… by chennaiguy
China’s Minister of Trade, Sum Ting Wong, reports that China “has already won the trade war” with the U.S. And Ho Li Fuk, the country’s Finance Minister reports that the Yuan will remain strong.
Hmm? I thought the Minister of Trade was
Wing Tip Shu
Race to the bottom.
You go Chump !
KAG !!!
its really no different than bombing innocent people.
im sure the rich and powerful Chinese are well protected, but the poor are not.
No Pork and Beans for you!!!!!
--Central Committee
Hmmm suspicious!
China pissing on Trump's hairless skull.
do-it Emperor Ping- go ahead and de-value the Yuan
remind the world how UN-trustworthy China really is..
as you market the Petro/Yuan
China markets have been closed for two days on holiday
America imposed tariffs.
China was angered
China started a war against the USA protecting itself
How dare we stop buying China and start manufacturing again in USA !!?!