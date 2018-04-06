Stocks Tumble As China Urges Americans To Rise Up Against "Unscrupulous" President

The war of words between President Trump and 'everyone else' continues to heat up, with market conniptions managed for now by Kudlow's "good cop" headlines to Trump's "bad cop" histrionics.
In his latest salvo in the trade war, following China's 'fight them on the beaches' rhetoric, Trump turned his attention to the World Trade Organization, lambasting their lack of action as "unfair."
China, which is a great economic power, is considered a Developing Nation within the World Trade Organization. They therefore get tremendous perks and advantages, especially over the U.S. Does anybody think this is fair. We were badly represented. The WTO is unfair to U.S.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2018
But it appears China's Xinhua news - unofficial mouthpiece of the Party - has sparked some more concerns as an op-ed calls for open rebellion against President Trump...
US President Donald Trump's latest threat to impose tariffs on an additional $100 billion in imports from China was quickly rebuked by China's Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a more resolute way. The two ministries said China will listen and observe what Washington will do next, while showing contempt to the unreasonable US. They said China will fight to the end at any cost, which is an unusual response.
We Chinese do disdain that Washington, which is in no position to initiate a trade war with China, persists in wielding the tariff baton. We are fully able to inflict as same losses on the US as those on China. The US will have to repay whatever loss and harm it has caused on China with huge economic and political cost.
The White House's latest proposal will hit Chinese exports to the US, and in response China will make a sweeping counter attack at US exports to China. China can retaliate at a wide range of areas including US goods exports to China, service exports and the US' highly profitable investment in China.
It takes both strength and willpower to engage in a large-scale China-US trade war. While the two countries are about evenly matched in trade power, the future is on China's side. The trade war will cause pain for China, but in the meantime it can force China to speed up its economic transformation. What the US is losing in this process is its future. Many leading US companies will lose the Chinese market and thereby lose their edge. The US' modern agriculture industry will be dealt a heavy blow.
China won't back off. The Chinese society will unite around the Party and the government to weather through the hardships, which is unparalleled for the US. More importantly, in the trade war launched by the US, China is on the righteous side safeguarding multilateral trade rules and our own rights on this basis.
Chinese are aware that the only option now is to hit the US hard enough so that it will remember the pain. Otherwise Washington will go more recklessly and cause more losses.
When Zhu Guangyao, China's vice finance minister, and Wang Shouwen, vice commerce minister, announced proportionate tariffs on $50 billion US goods exported to China at a press conference on April 4, the short video got more than 2 million likes in two days. That is how Chinese people feel.
It is not only the Chinese government's decision, but the choice of society to firmly strike back against the US pressuring moves at any cost. Chinese society has been mad at repeated threats from the US in these years. Even if the Trump administration wants to take the trade war to the direction that bilateral trade and investment is suppressed to zero, China will meet all the challenges.
Based on information we have received, Chinese authorities have made detailed response plan with many specific measures. Relevant Chinese government departments are fully confident in our ability to hit back at Washington, safeguard China's interest and defend the multilateral system.
Most Americans have their life linked with China-US trade.
As the tensions escalate, we want to expand the trade war to all Americans so that they have to choose whether to support Trump's unscrupulous move or to hold the president accountable.
Not even Kudlow's chalk-strip-suit-wearing smile can save the market this time...
Comments
hey china....fuck off and pay up!
what was the unofficial body count in tiananmen square again?? that response sounds like it was penned by obama.
Fuck you, China. Change your ways or expect to watch your economy crash!
I had to open my Sony laptop to replace the keyboard and almost every component in it says 'Made in China.' Damn Chinese!
In reply to hey china....fuck off and… by spastic_colon
Suk Ma Dong
In reply to Fuck you, China. Change… by IH8OBAMA
… Not even Kudlow's chalk-strip-suit-wearing smile can save the market this time...
Here’s a close-up of Larry Kudlow’s pupils – they were worse than Stormy Daniels'.
Speaking of Stormy… I think she would’ve been a more effective advisor than Kudlow and Cohn combined! ;-)
Looney
In reply to Suk Ma Dong by Shitonya Serfs
God do I hope China dumps all their Treasuries.
That will teach them....
In reply to … by Looney
And If the Chinese get really Really REALLY Mad, they will Double the Prices of large Flat screen TV's ...
The Sheeple Would Revolt...
In reply to God do I hope China dumps… by Darkman17
In other words, they think they own us. Maybe they do, but it's not over yet.
In reply to And by BaBaBouy
I am gonna launch a shopping spree on Amazon over the weekend b4 everything shoots up 25% or more. Apparently neither side is willing to negotiate so this shit might last much longer than the public think. Better get those Chinese goods for one last time for a long long time.
In reply to Most Americans have their… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Xiriously...Chicom...why don't you do something about your piss poor PASSPORT RANKING? LOL!
https://www.passportindex.org/byRank.php
In reply to I am gonna launch a shopping… by dlmaniac
The truth is on Trump's side on this and most Americans know addressing it is long overdue.
In reply to Z by Déjà view
Oh gawd let's race to stock up on junk.
In reply to I am gonna launch a shopping… by dlmaniac
Fuck’em. The sheeple don’t need flat screens. The sheeple need jobs.
I’d say we start revoking Chinese-Americans citizenship in this country.
Too many fuckers who are loyal to their “motherland” here. Too many.
In reply to And by BaBaBouy
I say, revoke the fucking citizenship of everybody except native Indians, that'll restore some fucking order here.
In reply to Fuck’em. The sheeple don’t… by Americano
Whatever, if you want to do it, then don't fucking sugarcoat it, unless your buddies are making money out of it.
In reply to And by BaBaBouy
China has no idea how great of a job Trump is doing. Those frauds are still used to dealing with "knee-pad Barry".
In reply to … by Looney
I'm tired of dodging entitled Chinese 18 yr olds in their Ferraris running around campus in my town- I can live with fewer pairs of new Nikes this year......
In reply to Suk Ma Dong by Shitonya Serfs
Those Chinese 18 year olds in Ferraris are the counterbalance to all the iPhones and plastic shit you see around town.
In reply to I'm tired of dodging Chinese… by jcaz
Why not buy some SAS Journeys? American made - what a concept. The higher end New Balance have a high percentage USA content, too.
Avoiding the so many "American brands" that are nothing more than import companies. Imagine yourself making actual effort to rebuild or even help maintain the US manufacturing economy during these challenging times.
In reply to I'm tired of dodging Chinese… by jcaz
Progressives will tell you it is unAmerican hate speech to suggest "buy American", a clear expression of racism. For AMERICANS to live up to the standards set by our enlightened progressives, we must surrender, suicide ourselves if necessary to PROVE we are living up to our "destiny". The only real proof if our principles is our self extinction.
In reply to Why not buy some SAS… by TrustbutVerify
Hey China, as things stand now, most of the people who would rise up against Trump are the same folks who said they'd move if he was elected, then tried to immigrate to countries that were majority white and found out that immigration to those countries was very hard. They are the same people who have wilfully not owned any firearms and thus cannot apply force with extreme prejudice. Go ahead and spur them on. A lot of people are just looking for a reason to put them down.
In reply to Suk Ma Dong by Shitonya Serfs
Disarm your self with our government's promise they return them when the time comes to shoot ourselves physically rather than rhetorically.
In reply to Hey China, as things stand… by El Vaquero
Consumers are going to be paying a mighty high price for this shitshow.
So lets recap: The elites are screwing over the little guys. Got it.
Marked under "progress".
In reply to hey china....fuck off and… by spastic_colon
Not really. Don't buy cheap Chinese crap products. Especially when they are no longer cheap. Easy peasy.
In reply to US tax payers and consumers… by Brazen Heist
And why shouldn't I? I don't make my purchases based on country of manufacture, I make my purchases based on my needs and the going price.
What is the cause I'm supposed to be getting warm and fuzzy feels for again?
Maybe, just maybe, if so much money was not thrown into the military, which Trumptard does without question, there wouldn't be a fucking need to scrape money together by screwing over consumers with tariffs? You know, the Department of Offense is a huge fucking sinkhole. And they always need a little more. What have they go to show for it? NOTHING!
In reply to Not really. Don't buy cheap… by DisorderlyConduct
Oooh, more online butch- babble-talk.
Be honest.
You buy the cheapest shit possible, because you have to.
Try buying quality regardless of price- you'll be pleasantly surprised.
Unless you can't.
In reply to And why shouldn't I? I don't… by Brazen Heist
They've already paid a mighty high price. Astoundingly so. Manufacturing employment - over the past 40 YEARS - has been hollowed out. In some sectors its been decimated.
Now for the first time in decades we decide to defend ourselves in this regard and rhetoric from the likes of you recommends that we cower and keep the exporting of jobs and money going.
I'd point your avatar back your way.
In reply to US tax payers and consumers… by Brazen Heist
I would say we lose more farmers while you make a point?
In reply to hey china....fuck off and… by spastic_colon
china can put UShitA to its knee in less than a couple of hours...
In reply to hey china....fuck off and… by spastic_colon
Hey, morons, moderate rebels are coming.
In reply to hey china....fuck off and… by spastic_colon
LOL well now they've gone and shot themselves in their little yellow dicks
I hope this response gets a LOT of attention
LOL. This from the guy/administration who just made himself dictator over his country...
Lets get ready to Rummmmmmmmmmmble.........thanks Mike
The liberals and their corporate media whores already have a 24/7 anti Trump effort going on, yet Trump's approval rating is still near 50%
Lol
China is expecting a return on the trinkets they bought the Clintons and the rest of the dirty politicians for.
In reply to The liberals and their… by lester1
Well the Prince from The Arabia thought he might get something for his 25 million he gave to the useless fuking Clintons as well..........beside hanging with the MSB at the Ritz.....upside down hanging....can you feel me?
In reply to China is expecting a return… by Kayman
Wouldn't it be nice if the Long Beach longshoremen (and women) said we aren't going to unload your ships.
In reply to China is expecting a return… by Kayman
Vote up if you hate the liberal media CNN and MSNBC.
It would be quicker to list the good guys in the MSM?
In reply to The liberals and their… by lester1
Its about time we had a president with some balls. Tell them to stuff there 500 billion trade surplus up theirs. Quite telling that these Chinese communists sound more like the liberals here.
Trump: Americans pay too few dollars for Chinese goods! Americans must pay more!!!
In reply to Is about time we had a… by Everybodys All…
So, the Red Chinese are telling me to ursup the President of my country.
Go FRUCK Yousref.
If China is expecting US citizens to take their side then they got another thing coming, at least beyond libtarded cucks with TDS. The majority of Americans know that China has been cheating for a LONG time and it's time they stopped. The corporate robber barrons and corrupt politicians that they bought off are part and parcel responsible for all of this mess going back to the early 2000's.
china should know that Americunts are too fat ,lazy and dumb to fight back against the Orange Baboon.
Some are too ..... but the rest of the parasitic world can go suck on someone else. Arsehole.
In reply to china should know that… by ExPat2018
You miss your magic nigger.....besides today's youth will not put down their smartphone long enough to prepare
"Joey, you need to clean your room"
In reply to china should know that… by ExPat2018
Sour grapes much?
In reply to china should know that… by ExPat2018
Overreaction is a sign of weakness. They are desperate to stop this but cant.
Freakin awesome.
We can do without cheap Chinese crap products. Can the Chinese do without food?
The Don is over the Target for he is getting heavy Flak......The WSJ will need to pen a negative article and the US Chamber and Tommy Boy will need bash The Don.
Trump needs to blow this MFer up NOW by pulling out of NAFTA...let the games begin
eat a dick China... same goes for US corporations handing over the keys to those cocksuckers...
Yeah...its China's fault Ameridumbs economy has been reduced to rubble...
Hilarious...
And oh so typically stupid