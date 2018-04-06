Stocks Tumble As China Urges Americans To Rise Up Against "Unscrupulous" President

Fri, 04/06/2018 - 10:58

The war of words between President Trump and 'everyone else' continues to heat up, with market conniptions managed for now by Kudlow's "good cop" headlines to Trump's "bad cop" histrionics.

In his latest salvo in the trade war, following China's 'fight them on the beaches' rhetoric, Trump turned his attention to the World Trade Organization, lambasting their lack of action as "unfair."

But it appears China's Xinhua news - unofficial mouthpiece of the Party - has sparked some more concerns as an op-ed calls for open rebellion against President Trump...

US President Donald Trump's latest threat to impose tariffs on an additional $100 billion in imports from China was quickly rebuked by China's Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a more resolute way. The two ministries said China will listen and observe what Washington will do next, while showing contempt to the unreasonable US. They said China will fight to the end at any cost, which is an unusual response.

We Chinese do disdain that Washington, which is in no position to initiate a trade war with China, persists in wielding the tariff baton. We are fully able to inflict as same losses on the US as those on China. The US will have to repay whatever loss and harm it has caused on China with huge economic and political cost.

The White House's latest proposal will hit Chinese exports to the US, and in response China will make a sweeping counter attack at US exports to China. China can retaliate at a wide range of areas including US goods exports to China, service exports and the US' highly profitable investment in China.

It takes both strength and willpower to engage in a large-scale China-US trade war. While the two countries are about evenly matched in trade power, the future is on China's side. The trade war will cause pain for China, but in the meantime it can force China to speed up its economic transformation. What the US is losing in this process is its future. Many leading US companies will lose the Chinese market and thereby lose their edge. The US' modern agriculture industry will be dealt a heavy blow.

China won't back off. The Chinese society will unite around the Party and the government to weather through the hardships, which is unparalleled for the US. More importantly, in the trade war launched by the US, China is on the righteous side safeguarding multilateral trade rules and our own rights on this basis.

Chinese are aware that the only option now is to hit the US hard enough so that it will remember the pain. Otherwise Washington will go more recklessly and cause more losses.

When Zhu Guangyao, China's vice finance minister, and Wang Shouwen, vice commerce minister, announced proportionate tariffs on $50 billion US goods exported to China at a press conference on April 4, the short video got more than 2 million likes in two days. That is how Chinese people feel.

It is not only the Chinese government's decision, but the choice of society to firmly strike back against the US pressuring moves at any cost. Chinese society has been mad at repeated threats from the US in these years. Even if the Trump administration wants to take the trade war to the direction that bilateral trade and investment is suppressed to zero, China will meet all the challenges.

Based on information we have received, Chinese authorities have made detailed response plan with many specific measures. Relevant Chinese government departments are fully confident in our ability to hit back at Washington, safeguard China's interest and defend the multilateral system.

Most Americans have their life linked with China-US trade.

As the tensions escalate, we want to expand the trade war to all Americans so that they have to choose whether to support Trump's unscrupulous move or to hold the president accountable.

Not even Kudlow's chalk-strip-suit-wearing smile can save the market this time...

Fuck’em. The sheeple don’t need flat screens.  The sheeple need jobs.

 

I’d say we start revoking Chinese-Americans citizenship in this country.

 

Too many fuckers who are loyal to their “motherland” here.  Too many.

Why not buy some SAS Journeys?  American made - what a concept.  The higher end New Balance have a high percentage USA content, too.  

Avoiding the so many "American brands" that are nothing more than import companies.  Imagine yourself making actual effort to rebuild or even help maintain the US manufacturing economy during these challenging times.  

 

Progressives will tell you it is unAmerican hate speech to suggest "buy American", a clear expression of racism. For AMERICANS to live up to the standards set by our enlightened progressives, we must surrender, suicide ourselves if necessary to PROVE we are living up to our "destiny". The only real proof if our principles is our self extinction.

Hey China, as things stand now, most of the people who would rise up against Trump are the same folks who said they'd move if he was elected, then tried to immigrate to countries that were majority white and found out that immigration to those countries was very hard.  They are the same people who have wilfully not owned any firearms and thus cannot apply force with extreme prejudice.  Go ahead and spur them on.  A lot of people are just looking for a reason to put them down.

And why shouldn't I? I don't make my purchases based on country of manufacture, I make my purchases based on my needs and the going price.

What is the cause I'm supposed to be getting warm and fuzzy feels for again?

Maybe, just maybe, if so much money was not thrown into the military, which Trumptard does without question, there wouldn't be a fucking need to scrape money together by screwing over consumers with tariffs? You know, the Department of Offense is a huge fucking sinkhole. And they always need a little more. What have they go to show for it? NOTHING!

They've already paid a mighty high price.  Astoundingly so.   Manufacturing employment - over the past 40 YEARS - has been hollowed out.  In some sectors its been decimated.  

Now for the first time in decades we decide to defend ourselves in this regard and rhetoric from the likes of you recommends that we cower and keep the exporting of jobs and money going.  

I'd point your avatar back your way.  

The liberals and their corporate media whores already have a 24/7 anti Trump effort going on, yet Trump's approval rating is still near 50% 

 

Lol

Its about time we had a president with some balls. Tell them to stuff there 500 billion trade surplus up theirs. Quite telling that these Chinese communists sound more like the liberals here.

If China is expecting US citizens to take their side then they got another thing coming, at least beyond libtarded cucks with TDS. The majority of Americans know that China has been cheating for a LONG time and it's time they stopped. The corporate robber barrons and corrupt politicians that they bought off are part and parcel responsible for all of this mess going back to the early 2000's.

Overreaction is a sign of weakness. They are desperate to stop this but cant.

Freakin awesome.

We can do without cheap Chinese crap products. Can the Chinese do without food?

The Don is over the Target for he is getting heavy Flak......The WSJ will need to pen a negative article and the US Chamber and Tommy Boy will need bash The Don.

 

Trump needs to blow this MFer up NOW by pulling out of NAFTA...let the games begin