Syrian Showdown: Trump Versus The Generals

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
With ISIS on the run in Syria, President Trump this week declared that he intends to make good on his promise to bring the troops home.
“I want to get out. I want to bring our troops back home,” said the president. We’ve gotten “nothing out of the $7 trillion (spent) in the Middle East in the last 17 years. … So, it’s time.”
Not so fast, Mr. President.
For even as Trump was speaking he was being contradicted by his Centcom commander Gen. Joseph Votel.
“A lot of good progress has been made” in Syria, Votel conceded, “but the hard part … is in front of us.”
Moreover, added Votel, when we defeat ISIS, we must stabilize Syria and see to its reconstruction.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had been even more specific:
“It is crucial to our national defense to maintain a military and diplomatic presence in Syria, to help bring an end to that conflict, as they chart a course to achieve a new political future.”
But has not Syria’s “political future” already been charted?
Bashar Assad, backed by Iran and Russia, has won his seven-year civil war. He has retaken the rebel stronghold of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus. He now controls most of the country that we and the Kurds do not.
According to The Washington Post, Defense Secretary James Mattis is also not on board with Trump and “has repeatedly said … that U.S. troops would be staying in Syria for the foreseeable future to guarantee stability and political resolution to the civil war.”
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who fears a “Shiite corridor” from Tehran to Baghdad, Damascus and Beirut, also opposes Trump. “If you take those (U.S.) troops out from east Syria,” the prince told Time, “you will lose that checkpoint … American troops should stay (in Syria) at least for the mid-term, if not the long-term.”
Bibi Netanyahu also wants us to stay in Syria.
Wednesday, Trump acceded to his generals. He agreed to leave our troops in Syria until ISIS is finished. However, as the 2,000 U.S. troops there are not now engaging ISIS — many of our Kurd allies are going back north to defend border towns threatened by Turkey — this could take a while.
Yet a showdown is coming. And, stated starkly, the divide is this:
Trump sees al-Qaida and ISIS as the real enemy and is prepared to pull all U.S. forces out of Syria as soon as the caliphate is eradicated. And if Assad is in power then, backed by Russia and Iran, so be it.
Trump does not see an Assad-ruled Syria, which has existed since the Nixon presidency, as a great threat to the United States. He is unwilling to spill more American blood to overturn the outcome of a war that Syria, Iran and Russia have already won. Nor is he prepared to foot the bill for the reconstruction of Syria, or for any long-term occupation of that quadrant of Syria that we and our allies now hold.
Once ISIS is defeated, Trump wants out of the war and out of Syria.
The Israelis, Saudis and most of our foreign policy elite, however, vehemently disagree. They want the U.S. to hold onto that slice of Syria east of the Euphrates that we now occupy, and to use the leverage of our troops on Syrian soil to effect the removal of President Assad and the expulsion of the Iranians.
The War Party does not concede Syria is lost. It sees the real battle as dead ahead. It is eager to confront and, if need be, fight Syrians, Iranians and Shiite militias should they cross to the east bank of the Euphrates, as they did weeks ago, when U.S. artillery and air power slaughtered them in the hundreds, Russians included.
If U.S. troops do remain in Syria, the probability is high that Trump, like Presidents Bush and Obama before him, will be ensnared indefinitely in the Forever War of the Middle East.
President Erdogan of Turkey, who has seized Afrin from the Syrian Kurds, is threatening to move on Manbij, where Kurdish troops are backed by U.S. troops. If Erdogan does not back away from his threat, NATO allies could start shooting at one another.
As the 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria are both uninvited and unwelcome, a triumphant Assad is likely soon to demand that we remove them from his country.
Will we defy President Assad then, with the possibility U.S. planes and troops could be engaging Syrians, Russians, Iranians and Shiite militias, in a country where we have no right to be?
Trump is being denounced as an isolationist. But what gains have we reaped from 17 years of Middle East wars - from Afghanistan to Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen - to justify all the blood shed and the treasure lost?
And how has our great rival China suffered from not having fought in any of these wars?
Comments
I thought Trump was the Commander in Chief. Why cant he pull out?
Tis nobler to be an "Isolationist" than an "Interventionist" at the expense of other sovereign nations. These Generals are evil creatures who know nothing but their own self-delusional glory and the clarion calls of their internationalist masters.
In reply to I thought Trump was the… by Mustafa Kemal
"Bibi Netanyahu also wants us to stay in Syria."
No sh8t.
He did 9/11 and created AlQaeda and ISIS for that very purpose.
In reply to Tis nobler to be an … by J S Bach
^ spamming faggot ^
In reply to Bibi Netanyahu also wants us… by beepbop
No, he's not.
In reply to ^ spamming faggot ^ by Lost in translation
any attempt at stemming the bloodthirst will result in exploding head
see jfk trying to stop dimona nuclear program
In reply to No, he's not. by CatInTheHat
Because POTUSs are merely riding the Apparatchik deep state tiger...
In reply to I thought Trump was the… by Mustafa Kemal
Did he ever want to, or was that another of his oral diarrhea moments? We'll never know.
In reply to I thought Trump was the… by Mustafa Kemal
Because no one would click on an article with a headline like that.
In reply to I thought Trump was the… by Mustafa Kemal
Bad losers are in charge, that's why. They are obsessed with losing pointless meandering "wars" to nowhere like a girl clinches onto her first love, who rode off into the sunset aeons ago.
What the fuck does "winning" in Syria mean to these generals? They are cornered from all sides, uninvited into the country and using ISIS remnants as pawns.
In reply to I thought Trump was the… by Mustafa Kemal
Because East of the Euphrates sits Syrian oil fields that Genie energy is plundering at the moment. That's why the Russians and Syrian soldiers were brutally attacked. Putin has to have the patience of a patron saint.
Syria cannot truly rebuild until JUSA stops occupying it's oil wealth
And now you know who our Generals work for and why they want regime change.
In reply to Bad losers are in charge,… by Brazen Heist
Re: Syria
Really, what in the hell do we win by "winning?" (As if we could "win." Didn't we also "win" in Iraq?).
In reply to Bad losers are in charge,… by Brazen Heist
Wait a second: we created ISIS along with SA and Israel. We got our gay & lesbian, Special (and I mean Special) Forces & soldiers defending them along with the IDF. So we gotta' kill our guys to get our murdering troops back home. It seems we needa' kill a whole lot more brown people to admit we lost another conflict.
In reply to I thought Trump was the… by Mustafa Kemal
I thought Trump was the Commander in Chief. Why cant he pull out?
Because Bolton and the Neo-cons will have him assassinated.
And....it will piss off the war-hawks in the military who will only allow him to stay President as long as he keeps giving them mor money for mor wars........
In reply to I thought Trump was the… by Mustafa Kemal
Why can't Trump pull troops out of Syria?
The best questions are often the simplest to answer.
Answer: He CAN. He COULD.
... But he won't - Which tells us everything we (or: some of us) already knew about the man.
In reply to I thought Trump was the… by Mustafa Kemal
Our unified response to the Don should be: Just do it!
In reply to I thought Trump was the… by Mustafa Kemal
@ Mustafa,
Why?
China’s yuan-denominated crude oil futures launched overnight in Shanghai with 62,500 contracts traded in aggregate, meaning over 62 million barrels of oil changed hands for a notional volume around 27 billion yuan (over $4 billion).
It's significant because it allows Nations such as Iran to trade oil without USD so avoiding US sanctions. It also reduces the need for USD. All those no longer need USD will now "come home" to cause inflation and at the same time reducing the purchase of Treasuries. Keep a very close watch on how Saudi responds because their accepting CNY for oil would be the real game changer; and it is most likely to happen so that the Saudis can prevent further loss of share in the world's largest oil market. China can unpeg the CNY to USD at a time that suits itself?
Washington obviously knows this could be a game changer, hence the trade war in response?
Kiss the value of your dollar and the economy goodbye, America. You will be taking your place next to Venezuela by the end of the year. Quite a few countries are lining up to trade in gold backed yuans, because the dollar is not backed up by anything except the trade in oil now. Who wants to trade with money from a screwy country that has a $21 trillion debt, and over $100 trillion in unfunded liabilities which it can't pay off? And you are entering a trade war with China? Yeah, Good luck!!!
America is no longer has a manufacturing economy, but rather a consumer driven economy. The only two major exports the U.S. produces anymore are Boeing planes and war. But, it certainly won't be able to sustain itself, if the U.S. currency devalues into oblivion, like Venezuelan Bolivar did. No one in Venezuela can buy food, much less toilet paper. America is not prepared for that. Besides, every U.S. citizen is up to their eyeballs in debt, and dependent on banks servicing their debt. If the dollar collapses it will shut down any markets you do have, and banks and lenders will be confiscating your property for payment, people will be living on the streets, and that can only lead to a civil rebellion.
260 million Chinese have an average of $40,000 in cash savings 150 million Americans have two nickels, a can of coke, an iPhone, and $16,000 in credit card debt.
And, oh, I almost forgot...Netflix. Guess where the Chinese got all those dollars from?
In reply to I thought Trump was the… by Mustafa Kemal
Pat saved his best question for the last sentence.
I never met a ground pounder that wasn't ready to go home.
Live Hard, All Of The Warhawks I Ever Met Are Stationed Inside The Wash DC Beltway, Die Free
~ DC v 8.8
They need to stop signing up.
I chose not to re-enlist once I understood the game; the kids need to avoid military service.
In reply to I never met a ground pounder… by DuneCreature
Hey if they are dumb enough to enlist, let em. It's the cost factor that is an issue.
In reply to They need to stop signing up… by Lost in translation
"All Of The Warhawks I Ever Met Are Stationed Inside The
Wash DC Beltway"
Exactly why they are Warhawks.
In reply to I never met a ground pounder… by DuneCreature
Well, SOMEONE gained something from all those trillions of dollars being spent, and it sure aren't people and citizens of Middle East, nor citizens of US for that matter...
You're right. Dick Cheney benefits.
In reply to Well, SOMEONE gained… by Neochrome
There is no civil war in Syria.
The only thing that matters is facts on the ground and the facts are that constant intervention in the ME have resulted in an unprecedented increase in Russian presence and influence in the region. Eat that warmonger planners.
Trump is right get out of Syria, How many years and How much $$$$ have we spent in Iraq and Afghanistan? Afghanistan is a Black hole for $$$$$$$$$$$, its very corrupt and itshistory of countries running in and wasting time and $$$ only to leave, look at the Brits, Russians and etc. The last successful person/country to take control and rule the Afghanistan was Alexander the Great and he and his Generals lived there.
The US Military and the NECONS led by Graham and Mc Cain love war and get wealthy off of the Military complex and occupation.
That's all talk for the masses. That are writing and phoning him. TO GET THE FUCK OUT OF SYRIA. The facts are the US is adding more bases to Syria.
In reply to Trump is right get out of… by currency
And more troops as well as French troops amd equipment. Sure doesn't look like even a holding pattern
In reply to That's all talk for the… by madashellron
the usa did it for israel, our special friend. that has no value to you? as an american? you, you antisemite.
The (((swamp))) is deep.
Try the generals for treason, please. They are not working for the best interest of the US or the American people. Who do they really work for? Time to find out, reveal it and then try them for treason.
(((They)) will never see judgement in this world.
Their bipolar candidate still can't come to grips with losing the election when she should just shut the fuck up and fade into obscurity, yet with all the attention she gets, she has yet to be indicted for jack. Like she's immune or something.
Start hacking off heads at her level and the Generals will fall into line.
In reply to Try the generals for treason… by Grandad Grumps
I'm voting for him again!
Get 'em outta there, they don't belong there supporting Isn'treal and the House of Fraud with American blood, sweat, tears and money.
Let the self-Chosen and their Wahhabi brothers fight the Shia, Russians and Syrian patriots.
But, but, but, General Clark stationed at the US base in Israhell says that US soldiers willing to DIE for Israhell....let that sink in....
In reply to Get 'em outta there, they… by WorkingClassMan
What have "we" gained?" I'm not sure about the "we," but the MIC has reaped criminal profits and an ever greater slice of the National budget. The swamp called MIC must be drained if MAGA is ever to be attained.
its ALWAYS "we accomplished alot, but much is ahead of us".....and it will be forever. lets start a list of WHAT has been accomplished...1. america broke. 2. refugess flooding the planet...3. the middle east is an absolute mess..4. russia got rid of much of ISIS in very little time... You guys know the drill.
Remember when well-meaning people use to protest against wars?
It's like everyone knows that if they go out on the street protesting Syria, they'll get shut down by the Deep State, so nobody even bothers.
When Generals dictate it's no longer a democracy.
Where are the flower children when you need them? Time to regroup and protest these senseless wars in the middle east. We need to make the mercenaries ashamed of accepting bribes to enlist in America's war machine. Bring back the draft and see how many support our destructive activities in countries we don't belong. And draft the elites and wealthy first. It's only fair.
In reply to Remember when Americans use… by Dank fur Kopf
When their own lives are directly affected in another world war over property, they might just change their minds .why do you think the Nazis, er, uh fascists in the democraDem party are working so hard on their rights grabs
In reply to Remember when Americans use… by Dank fur Kopf
Generals work for the Rothschild and Cheney. Genie oil. We currently occupied Syrian oil fields. And Israhell is just not having Syria take back what Israhell stole .I mean look what happened to the Palestinians when they tried. These people are psychopaths.