Is Tesla The Biggest Loser In The Trade War?

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
A few years ago, Elon Musk said that Tesla could sell more cars in China than in America in the long term, because the Chinese market is just so huge.
Indeed, China is currently Tesla’s second-largest market in terms of revenues behind the United States. But the escalating trade war between China and the United States could complicate Tesla’s mission to successfully compete on the rapidly growing Chinese EV market where local EVs are also advancing at an impressive rate.
In the trade spat, China has just announced that it could add more tariffs on imported American cars, on top of an existing 25-percent import duty for foreign-made vehicles. For carmakers without local Chinese manufacturing—such as Tesla—more tariffs would render their cars even more expensive niche products.
On the one hand, Musk has praised China’s EVs policies. But on the other hand, he has also called on U.S. President Donald Trump to level the playing field for car tariffs between the U.S. and China—and he did this a couple of weeks before the current heated trade row.
Musk has been trying to reach a deal on a local Tesla factory in China, but reports have it that he refuses to allow China to own a piece of the plant.
Earlier this year, reports suggested that Tesla and China disagree over the future ownership of a Tesla factory in Shanghai, which means that without local Chinese production, the U.S. EV maker continues to face high import taxes that make its cars much more expensive than those of local rivals.
China insists that all vehicle-manufacturing plants should be joint ventures with local partners, and currently all foreign carmakers must have a Chinese partner to manufacture vehicles locally. But Tesla wants to have full ownership of the future factory. Producing Teslas locally could help Tesla sell its EVs cheaper in China, which is pushing for an aggressive adoption of EVs with policies for carmakers selling or importing vehicles. In what has been dubbed “the world’s biggest EV plan”, China is introducing a so-called cap-and-trade policy, under which all carmakers—local manufacturers or importers with more than 30,000 traditional car sales annually—must earn a score of at least 10 percent for zero or low-emission vehicles, beginning in 2019.
Theoretically, the huge Chinese market and the Chinese EV policies would have been the perfect ground for Tesla to beat its competition in China. But the 25-percent import duty and the growing possibility of Beijing slapping more tariffs on U.S. cars could slow down Tesla’s sales.
Last year, Tesla raised its revenues in China to US$2 billion, up from US$1 billion in 2016, its 2017 annual report shows. China is the second-largest market for the EV maker after the United States.
Now the escalating U.S.-China trade war could make things more difficult for American carmakers, and Tesla in particular. In the latest tit-for-tat, the U.S. proposed tariffs on products from sectors such as information technology, communication technology, robotics, and aerospace. China retaliated by announcing new tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including cars. If China follows through with this retaliation by slapping tariffs on cars and car parts, Tesla—without local production, unlike almost all other foreign carmakers including Detroit’s Big Three—will suffer the most, according to analysts.
“The jump in tax levy hurts Tesla the most as it had not yet started local production in China,” Cui Dongshu, the secretary general of China’s Passenger Car Association told Bloomberg. “For GM and Ford, they can always make up with China-produced ones.”
Barclays analyst Brian Johnson also thinks that Tesla will be the most hurt U.S. carmaker from the trade war. If China follows through with its promise to retaliate to the currently proposed U.S. tariffs, Tesla buyers in China may have to pay a 50-percent tariff.
“The tariff will add an extra premium on top of a vehicle price that was already ahead of the base U.S. price, related to transport costs and duties,” Johnson wrote in a note Wednesday, as carried by CNBC.
“And while these steep import tariffs are part of the upper-end luxury market (and in some respects add to the prestige factor for luxury cars), for lower-luxury vehicles than the Model 3, a 50 percent premium would be significant,” the analyst said.
Comments
The biggest loser will be China as the people start to starve...Tariff those Soy Beans you dumb asses...Best of luck.
If the US balanced its trade deficit with every country other than China, it would still have the biggest trade deficit in the world:
http://thesoundingline.com/the-short-math-of-us-trade/
In reply to The biggest loser will be… by Bill of Rights
Tesla is PERFECT for that Martian terrain. Why?
No lane dividers AND the soil is blood red so accidents are unnoticeable.
China? not so much
In reply to If the US balanced its trade… by Four Star
"the huge Chinese market"
Full of "car buyers" with an average annual wage of $10,600...how much is a base Tesla again?
30% of income to your car payment = $265 month
2.25% car loan.
$50,000 Telsa
That'll be $265 a month for about >>21 YEARS<
If you want a 7 year car loan, that'll be $644 an month...or 73% of your GROSS income!
How many cars does Telsa think it can sell in China with numbers like that?
In reply to Tesla is PERFECT for that… by alexcojones
china has around 1.4 billion, tens of millions in poverty earning less than a buck a day, with hundreds of millions still earning what we would consider slave wages. but on the other end of the spectrum ....
" The number of Chinese with at least 10 million yuan ($1.47 million) of investable assets hit 1.6 million in 2016 "
In reply to . by FireBrander
The real market for Tesla cars is exactly ONE- once China buys a car and breaks it down to crib the technology, that will be the end of Tesla sales in China.
In reply to china has around 1.4 billion… by not-me---it-wa…
The average China factory worker makes $3.60 per hour. I don't think he can afford a Tesla even without a tariff.
Besides, the Chinese knock off will be called the TESLO and have better range. More explosive batteries but better range.
In reply to The real market for Tesla… by jcaz
Geely Automotive (Now owns Volvo, which claims all electric models within three years) has inquiring minds...
In reply to The real market for Tesla… by jcaz
Tesla gets credit for tech they did not develop themselves such as batteries which is all Panasonic. It was Mobileye that worked with Tesla on self driving tech. Used to work as Mobileye pulled out well over a year ago saying they didn't want any part of what Tesla was doing to their tech. With the way the FED's quickly pile in on Tesla accidents it seems to indicate there is a huge problem with their cobble job self driving tech. Last year "genius" Musk touted how all of his cars were all equipped for self driving BUT the software was not yet developed to utilize this function and would be available in a year or so. Just like his miracle batteries for his big rig. Like most of Musks pronouncements more blather for free publicity but more bullshit than fact.
In reply to Tesla is PERFECT for that… by alexcojones
in the 'trade war'? I dunno
I just know that TESLA is the biggest LOSER (cause I like to keep things simple)
In reply to If the US balanced its trade… by Four Star
Cuz the US is the only place that makes food?
In reply to The biggest loser will be… by Bill of Rights
" Although China's agricultural output is the largest in the world, only about 15% of its total land area can be cultivated. China's arable land, which represents 10% of the total arable land in the world, supports over 20% of the world's population " (wiki)
and one-child policy has been ended. more moufs to feed.
In reply to Cuz the US is the only place… by Rothbardian in…
Russia is the 2nd largest exporter of wheat on the planet and all their agriculture is steadily improving from the disaster of the Soviet Union. Putin's main goal, besides keeping the US from destroying Russia, is to make Russia self sufficient. China can look to Russia not only for gas and oil but can hit them up for food. The US instead of playing off Russia and China against each is driving them together. Other countries are lining up to cut deals with Russia and China even at the risk of US sanctions. The whole world is starting to flip the bird at the US so there will be plenty of areas China can exploit to get food or whatever. Unlike the US China is trusted and respected in Africa. Africa may not be big in soybeans or whatever but if there is a market Africa could step up, even if the Chinese have to supply the farmers and infrastructure. Years ago when they tried growing coffee in Africa it was claimed it would never work. Now lots of coffee is grown there. Agriculture exports of the US are huge and the trade deficit would be more obscene without them. If Russia and China go into the 3rd world hellholes and get them to grow more food it could be the death knell for many American farmers and US influence. Also note that Australia is inviting the experienced and hard working farmers from South Africa and Africa to emigrate. Aussies have a great business relationship with China and are a lot closer.
Some have mentioned the rare earths that could be cut off from China could be sourced from Afghanistan. Good luck getting a major mining operation going there with the Taliban killing your asses. The US has so fucked up the area and has created so many terrorists trying to mine in Afghanistan or get a pipeline, especially if Assad is forced out, through Syria will not happen for decades. Trumps flip flop proves the US has not given up on removing Assad.
In reply to " Although China's… by not-me---it-wa…
In China, these soybeans only being fed to pigs as they are GMO garbage. You can take all GMO beans back to feed your mutated babies as you wish. Thanks
In reply to The biggest loser will be… by Bill of Rights
we will dump all the old tesla batteries in your cabbage garden.
In reply to In China, these soybeans… by moskov
Chinee love bloated river pig.
In reply to In China, these soybeans… by moskov
Probably they were poisoned to death thanks to your GMO beans. Another great “innovation” by your f**ked up technology.
In reply to Chinee love bloated river… by Yen Cross
Last time I checked, you had to feed pigs to get them to grow, so you can feed them to humans, and last time I checked, you had a lot of humans.
In reply to In China, these soybeans… by moskov
China is buying a lot of grazing land in Texas so we will probably start exporting more beef to China instead of soy beans. That will help our trade balance a lot. When China owns the US, the trade balance won't be important anymore.
In reply to Last time I checked, you had… by Agent P
We have banned USA beef here for decades. Much of Europe has.
Why would China want GMO crap?
In reply to China is buying a lot of… by TuPhat
Tesla lost nothing regarding vaporware car sales to Chinese customers ,, they can't build cars in quantity so what difference does losing a market they can't adequately service matter... What does matter is that they are reliant on China for rare earth metals in batteries and motors and the model 3 is not "ready for prime time" ...
In reply to The biggest loser will be… by Bill of Rights
China has nothing left to put a tariff on.
Their only countering option is to now massivly devalue their currency
In reply to The biggest loser will be… by Bill of Rights
Have you asked Boeing about ?
In reply to China has nothing left to… by TheSilentMajority
this direct from the biggest loser.
In reply to The biggest loser will be… by Bill of Rights
I
Even moar scary, the Nevada casino guys need to renew their Macau gaming licenses in 2022.
Wynn cashed out at a lucky time.
What really hurts Tesla is shoddy workmanship, autopilot that crashes, and not ever meeting production quotas.
What hurts Tesla, is shit Cars......plain and simple.
In reply to What really hurts Tesla is… by Mr. Class and …
“I really gotta have a Tesla!”
Says absolutely no one anymore
In reply to What hurts Tesla, is shit… by ZENDOG
Oy vey, scrutinizing the quality of any Jew made product is ANTI-SEMITIC!
In reply to What really hurts Tesla is… by Mr. Class and …
Soy bean farmers have something to say about who the biggest loser will be.
Doesn't Agent Orange realize that 98% of our GTD's (goyim tracking devices) are made in China? Maybe he became confused because smartphones have English sounding names, like Apple.
Off Topic:
Which place has gun control?
" Tijuana sits on the U.S. border with California, approximately 17 miles south of San Diego. A brief look at both cities reveals that San Diego has a population of 1.4 million compared to Tijuana’s 1.8 million. In 2016 and 2017 respectfully, Tijuana finished with 910 and 1,734 homicides while San Diego registered 50 and 34 for each year in straight comparisons, local journalists found at the time. "
I really do not understand why the NRA does not point out the obvious?????
If we could only export our illegal immigrants to China, that would help us out a lot.
In reply to Off Topic:… by rosiescenario
WTF with TSLA ?
Did Elon just buy all the 240.00 puts against all his shares?
The Chinese will take over the electric vehicle market - bank on it. They are masters at "good enough" which used to be the main trait of US engineering.
Want an example? How about the Segway scooter - brilliant US engineering, but the damn thing was too expensive so only Mall Police could afford one ;)
The Chinese jumped in and made a toy 2 wheel sideways skateboard and the thing is very effective, and dirt cheap, and balances really well.
If you've ever taken apart Chinese junk, they are masters at providing the absolute bare minimum of what works and they will do the same with their electric cars - just watch. The problem is that Chinese have figured out that quality is still important, for reputation if nothing else, and they are quickly learning how to improve their products - and US manufacturing quality was never that high anyway (vis Detroit).
I have 2 Chinese electric scooters that were built in 2008. Still run great. with brushless motor than can't fail because no moving parts. just magnets.
I updated from lead acid to lithium pack (home built) and its 50 percent lighter and charges much faster.
In reply to The Chinese will take over… by flapdoodle
China will likely buy our soybeans through the backdoor via another county, just like they sell their steel to us.
re "...Tesla could sell more cars in China than in America in the long term, because..."
even an exploding self-driving Tesla is a damn sight safer than having your typical Chink - who can't seem to see more than 3ft in front of his face - at the wheel?
How many big car companies make and sell electric cars in the US for around $35,000?
Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, Volkswagen.
Exactly what market is Tesla creating with its $35,000 electric car?
Here in Europe all the major auto mfgs. are building full electric or hybrid cars
VW leading the pack. Perhaps the stitch up of VW in the USA will come back to haunt the Americunts.
Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of fucking cocksuckers.
When were you planning to shoot those American dependent "cunts" in Base Housing at Ramstein Air Base? You did explicitly state your intention.
BTW, How much US Social Security are you collecting?
In reply to Here in Europe all the major… by ExPat2018
yea sure. guess we should listen to JPM and buy $100 puts that expire in 10 weeks. I mean my God those puts were selling for $2 when that article came out. Stock has to fall 60% just to fucking break even. WHo prices this shit anymore? Only thing I have noticed about option pricing since 2009 is it is a all a scam and very well controlled thus why else would they make weeklies and start pricing it at every $0.25 strike. I hope the whole fucking market falls down on the HFT/ controlled pricing bullshit.
Get out of these stocks because they will take a direct hit.
Apple, Amazon, WalMart, Target
Never mind tariffs, free trade and "fair" trade is a lot more complicated.
"U.S. automakers and automotive parts manufacturers face significant challenges in China’s automotive market as China has implemented a series of policies that have had a discriminatory effect on foreign enterprises, including caps on majority foreign ownership in most cases. Additional problems arose after China’s economic policymakers began devoting substantial resources and creating new policies to assist Chinese automobile enterprises in developing cutting-edge New Energy Vehicle (NEV) and hybrid technologies and building domestic brands that could succeed in global markets. Chinese policy makers have recently hinted that they may be developing their own standards. Having a unique set of standards will make it even harder to export to Chinese markets and will certainly raise the cost of doing business. Chinese auto and auto parts producers benefit from many Chinese government policies, including import restraints, domestic content rules, technology transfer policies, export requirements, and domestic..."
https://www.trade.gov/topmarkets/pdf/Autoparts_China.pdf
Ahhh, the speculation game. The topics are endless...