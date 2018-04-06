A Therapist Explains What Happens When People Try To Quit Psychiatric Meds

Authored by Alex Pietrowksi via The Daily Sheeple,
Trying to kick psychiatric medications is one of those rarely discussed problems with the modern psychiatric business. For all the informative and sleek television commercials and all the simplified explanations by doctors, when someone decides to get off these meds, the experience can be an utter nightmare.
Writing for The New York Times in 2015, Diana Spechler spelled out her hellish process in an article entitled, 10 Things I’d Tell My Former (Medicated) Self. As she describes, there is very little support for people who wish to quit the meds and return to feeling like themselves again. One of her comments gets at the complexity and craziness of trying to quit.
“You might need to taper more gradually than your doctor thinks. Reduce one medication at a time, just a sliver, every couple of weeks at the most. Be gentle. For example, if you’re planning to cut your benzo on a Friday night, but you’re still having withdrawal symptoms from your last cut, or you see the aftermath of yet another shooting on the news, take your usual dose. You can always cut on Monday. Or next Monday. Or the next. It will take you seven months to get off of three drugs. That’s fine. That’s good. You got this. Mid-taper, you can always go back to your previous dose. Medicate if that’s what helps you make it through a day without hiding in the bathroom. The goal is to feel O.K., not to prove that you are O.K. without meds.” [Source]
This is the truth for most people. They simply have to find some inner strength and work out some plan for themselves and do the best they can.
Consultant Chaya Grossberg has been offering non-medical consultations on to people in the process of coming off of psychiatric drugs. In a recent piece for Mad in America, she notes 10 things she commonly sees in her clients.
Of particular note is her opinion that the pharmacaeutical industry should be held accountable for the financial and personal consequences of getting people hooked on psych meds. She considers it an issue of informed consent.
“No one gets on psychiatric drugs with informed consent. No one is given lots of accessible, safe options and honesty about where their diagnosis came from and how arbitrary it is, with a good serving of social criticism mixed in, and still chooses to take psychiatric drugs. People take them out of desperation. It’s an inherently manipulative process that doesn’t offer alternatives that are accessible and socially acceptable.” [Source]
In short, she describes a typically long and arduous process, where forces outside of one’s control often take over. In this, she notes that psychiatric medications have a tendency to dampen or obstruct will power, making it ever more difficult to quit.
It’s still possible for those with the decks seemingly stacked against them, and having a strong conviction can make the difference. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.” This does not mean that if someone is struggling it is their fault or due to a lack of will. Unfortunately psychiatric drugs have a way of dampening the will. The will for some has to come from something beyond themselves, like a higher calling. Sometimes things like destiny and mystery are at play and we can’t claim to always understand or scientifically evaluate why one person can get off and another can’t. We all have different life paths and to deny the mystery in that or try to define everything in linear cause and effect terms is a modern day control mechanism similar to psychiatry itself. Like life itself, there are disparities and unfair things we can’t always explain.
What she is describing is a process pretty much exactly like that of trying to quit any hardcore street drug like cocaine or even heroin. Some people simply cannot do it on their own, while others are fortunate to experience some kind of divine intervention on their behalf.
“For those who come through to the other side, there can be a sense of death and rebirth of a whole new self.” ~Chaya Grossberg
Comments
Sober almost 12 years
drugs are a symptom of a larger problem
In reply to "For those who come through… by LSD - Lower Sl…
A family member got put on tramadol https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tramadol. The SSRI effects are a bitch to detox off of. It suspiciously looks a lot like venlafaxime https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venlafaxine which I do not think anyone comes off of. It only takes 3 days to detox off opiates, and seven days for SSRI's.
In reply to We have a WINNER!!!… by ThinkerNotEmoter
I probably shouldn't share this story here but..... Anyway, about 22 years ago I started experiencing panic attacks. They became almost constant and I couldn't control them at all. Logic, faith, being around friends, getting out, nothing helped. There was no outward reason for these attacks. I couldn't sleep, I couldn't concentrate, I couldn't even sit still for more than a minute or two. It was like panic was moving from one side of my brain to the other and never stopped. They became constant 24/7 and I was going nuts being in constant panic about nothing. I called my doctor and was able to talk to him about what was happening. He phoned in a prescription of Xanax to my pharmacy and within minutes of taking the first pill I was 90% back to normal. I was so relieved at this horrible feeling being gone that I just sat in my car and cried.
Later, the doc prescribed Paxil as a long term solution and I've been taking that for over 20 years now. If I run out and stop taking it for a week or so I can feel the panic start to bounce around in my brain again. The Paxil keeps it under control. I'll be taking this stuff until the day I die. I now only take a Xanax if I'm going to the dentist or taking an airplane. Xanax and Paxil quite literally saved my life.
In reply to A family member got put on… by Fish Gone Bad
When given the opportunity to choose life or death, choose life, for death of one's spirit is so much worst than one's life. We will all die physically one day, nobody escapes that. But the death of one's spirit due to drugs is absolutely preventable.
Selfishness, self pity, temporary drug-induced euphoria, name your excuse, in the end you will be required to make a sobering decision. One that will require an adult decision... Live. Sober. Grow.
2000 years ago a rabbi once said when preaching to the gentiles: "When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things." -1 Corinthians 13:11
So, grow up and live.
In reply to We have a WINNER!!!… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Anti-Depressants can make you manic and the younger you are the higher the chance of becoming very angry. They do not make you high and euphoria is not a general symptom unless you become extremely manic. If those symptoms do occur you are taking too much.
The drug companies and doctors do not understand that only a patient specific dose can return the patient to feeling "normal" instead of manic or depressed however mild. Pills only come in a few standardized doses and no suggestion is ever made that taking a part of a pill might be better than a whole one.
In reply to When given the opportunity… by El Oregonian
Coming up on 15 years myself. Alcohol was my demon. These evil concoctions the pharma companies come up with are a different animal.
In reply to Sober almost 12 yeaRs… by IridiumRebel
Ruminative, repetitive, and relentlessly negative thought--this is what alcoholism is, in my experienced and admittedly not so humble opinion. Besides Dostoyevsky, AA's Bob Anderson thought so, too. I believe the condition of alcoholism has nothing to do with a beverage. That was just something we used to tame it. Or drugs. Or gambling, or whatever reward most immediately alleviated the intolerabl...e existence that came with it. Alcoholism was named for the outcome, the resultant end point, instead of the primary cause--an unmanageable thought life. Treat that.
Alcoholism and addiction are manifestations of biochemical aberrations and atypical neurological processes. It's a physical disease whose primary symptom presents in a person's thinking habits and consequently their coping and belief systems. Just taking the alcohol away only makes the symptoms more acute if there's no solution beyond abstinence. That's why people relapse--if they don't know how to work on noticing their thinking patterns and re-scripting internal self-talk. That's why people who go to meetings regularly stay sober. Go ahead, rip me apart. It's hard-won wisdom
- anonymous
In reply to Sober almost 12 yeaRs… by IridiumRebel
I tell you that the closest and most profound feeling of "God" I ever have had was at an AA meeting.... not in a church.
In reply to Ruminative, repetitive, and… by 4Celts
There are ways of changing someone's thinking patterns to eliminate depression but the methods and practices are not well known nor implemented. Audio and video can be very effective in reversing many unhealthy thought and brain dysfunctions. Unfortunately because this takes more time and equipment, brain programing is initially much more expensive than pills. Over a lifetime the pills are much more expensive and always have some side effects. Once you fix the brains computer without drugs it may not need any further treatment.
In reply to Ruminative, repetitive, and… by 4Celts
Ahhh yes, the thought life, not only limited to the God complex, but even to those empathic souls, whom acutely feel the poisoned arrows of a profoundly sickened society.
Alcohol, at least for the alcoholic, is a symptom, not the illness itself. Certainly a symptom that will kill them, (or worse) as is quite well known.
In reply to Ruminative, repetitive, and… by 4Celts
Yes.
In reply to Ruminative, repetitive, and… by 4Celts
Reminder that in major cities like NYC a huge % of people are on these meds, I think it's something like 40-50% of all women for example. There's something about living in those frenetic bugman hives that drives people crazy in catastrophic numbers.
In reply to "For those who come through… by LSD - Lower Sl…
That's scary!
In reply to Reminder that in major… by Full Court Lug…
This is the dirty secret of the pharmaceutical industry. The worst side effects are experienced by people just going on and people just going off. The absolute worst are people who only take them intermittently, so constantly go on and off,
After antidepressants your dick stops working.
You get chemical castration.
https://rxisk.org/prize/
That is completely untrue. Some SSRIs, like Zoloft, may delay orgasm. None prevent erection.
In reply to After antidepressants your… by Diatom
Sorry but they can prevent orgasm and significant loss of erection in men. Aside from the more expensive Viagra there is Yohimbe bark caps that actually work better than Viagra if you are on SSRIs. I don't know how this effects women.
In reply to That is completely untrue. … by FluffyDog6
I took the meds and my wife lost her libido. WTF?
In reply to After antidepressants your… by Diatom
Anyone that takes that shit is agreeing to be part of a mass experiment. There is no blood test, there is no cure, and the side effects may ruin your mind, and your life, permanently. Unless someone is schizophrenic I advise people to stay away from shrinks and their pills. Toxic. Beyond toxic.
Almost every recorded mass shooter has been found to be on antidepressants. Coincidence ? I think not.
In reply to Anyone that takes that shit… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Correlation is not causation.
Almost all of them consumed caffeine in the days immediately prior to the incident too.
You could draw the same ominous conclusion.
In reply to Almost every recorded mass… by I am Groot
You sound like a full blown California moron. They all breathed in oxygen and drank water too which are chemicals. Coffee does not have an effect on behavior other than raising your blood pressure. The warnings on these drugs are very clear. They will change your behavior and not necessarily for the better.
In reply to Correlation is not causation… by FluffyDog6
Ordinarily, I would agree with those sentiments. However, caffeine is generally recognized as being safe, and there is no history of it causing violence. In these cases, all of the shooters were on a powerful mind-altering chemical with many known serious side effects. To ignore that is madness.
In reply to Correlation is not causation… by FluffyDog6
Best thing you can do is avoid the medical apparatus unless you suffer major physical trauma. They're great and sewing shit back on. But God almighty, they will fuck your mind into next week with their dope.
Yes. Yes, indeed. I am Canadian and our national health system is not bad, although under constant attack by liberals. My family doctor in Middlexxx, NS, is one of the least equipped and most fragile men I have met in a life already long. This can be expected. People with no other value than money, even on themselves, are everywhere. It was, however, galling to see simple folk look to such a sorry and inadequate fellow as an authority. God is not mocked and he has a tender spot for the poor and credulous. You are neither hot nor cold and I will vomit you out of my mouth.
In reply to Best thing you can do is… by _SILENCER
