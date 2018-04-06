"We Must Act Together" - China Urges EU To Join Fight Against US Protectionism

Update: During a scheduled press briefing, the Chinese envoy just said the European Union and China "must act together" to counter US protectionism.
It appears to have reminded the machines to stop buying the dip...
* * *
China has responded to President Trump's calls for an additional $100 billion in tariffs, saying that it would counter U.S. protectionism "to the end, and at any cost."
"The Chinese side will follow suit to the end and at any cost, and will firmly attack, using new comprehensive countermeasures, to firmly defend the interest of the nation and its people,” the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on its website on Friday.
“We don’t want a trade war, but we are not afraid of one."
President Trump's decision to push for a more trade tariffs may well be the tipping point for the US dollar as global reserve currency since it leaves Beijing with limited tit-for-tat retaliation... forcing the cornered nation to 'get creative'.
As Bloomberg reports, China acted swiftly this week to announce reciprocal tariffs on $50 billion worth of American imports, unveiling a match for the Trump administration’s move against Chinese imports less than 12 hours before.
Now that U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a review of measures on $100 billion of additional Chinese goods, China will have to get creative to keep up the like-for-like rhetoric.
There aren’t enough American goods imports to target...
Of course, China could still take other measures - like curbing package tours or student transfers to the U.S., or steps against American companies’ operations in China; or the final threat of 'going nuclear' by withdrawing from US Treasury auctions, devaluing its currency (think Aug 2015 turmoil), or a more petrodollar-focused retaliation.
As Petromatrix managing director Olivier Jakob wrote in a recent reports, if the trade war between U.S. and China continues “there is a risk for oil prices that China uses the bazooka option it has on U.S. crude oil exports,” which would be to curb shipments from America.
China is one of the biggest importers of U.S. crude at ~400k b/d, so any counter-tariffs on crude could become very heavy for the U.S. supply and demand picture, and would weigh on U.S. prices and spill over to global oil pricing.
Jakob concluded that the market needs to start balancing downward price risk of trade-war escalations with upside risk of Iran sanctions as oil flows could be about the same.
For now the market is proceeding as normal when faced with a potentially damaging global economy blow - it's buying the dip...
“This is starting to feel like the beginnings of a trade war, if simply each proposal is matched with a retaliation,” said Patrick Bennett, a Hong Kong-based strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. “The U.S. risks isolating itself from global trade in this process and we think the U.S., USD and U.S. asset markets have more to lose.”
Comments
No more crap that breaks as soon as you get it home?
Clearly you are "round-eyed running dog capitalist pig!" ;-)
In reply to No more crap that breaks as… by JRobby
China declares supreme victory after Day 2! grrrr says China.
Trump ... off the top rope!
Time to have Putin in Piper's Pit...he'll learn a thing or two when Rowdy Roddy is comin' atcha!
oh wait this is the new ZH: "China BAAAAD" , "fcuk you, USA BAAAAAD" your mother's panties are poopy. SPAM
I'd rather watch conor macgregor battle a jamaica dollar bus for the all-caribbean belt.
In reply to Clearly you are "round-eyed… by nmewn
Side note. China has over 1 billion citizens, but very few cemeteries.
Americans, DO NOT purchase Chinese made pet food, protein bars, or talcum powder.
In reply to China declares supreme… by ParkAveFlasher
" Any cost huh?" Me so scared. We invented five card stud. Game on.
" Protectionism?" Well definitely not caving to globalist slave culture.
In reply to Side note. China has over 1… by Stu Elsample
We tried it the globalist way and watched our standard of living decline, our family unit attacked and women in the work force isn't a choice anymore it's a necessity, 2 incomes and a ton of debt to for what used to require one income, all we got is more entertainment pumped down our throats (distraction). Bring the trade war.
In reply to " any cost?" by IntercoursetheEU
Oh God the horror. No more Chinese spies clogging up colleges.
In reply to Side note. China has over 1… by Stu Elsample
Every finance department I see up here in NYC looks like the violin section of the HS orchestra.
In reply to student transfers to the U.S… by Gaius Frakkin'…
There will be no winner. It's a question of which common folks will be losing/paying more due to their government tariffs.
In reply to Every finance department I… by ParkAveFlasher
When they finally concede and come to the negotiation table and Trump gets the US a better deal that we could have ever imagined a year ago, the cucks in this comment section will wail about Trump "blinking".
I can now see why defeatism was a crime in Nazi Germany.
In reply to China declares supreme… by ParkAveFlasher
Trump haters are rabid anti-capitalists who hate a shrewd Pro-U.S. businessman like nothing else.
In reply to When they finally concede… by tmosley
A pro-US business man who's clothing line is made in china? I actually own a Trump brand shirt made in China.
During Made in America Week, White House defends imported Trump products - ABC News
In reply to Trump haters are rabid anti… by Stu Elsample
You didn't build that shirt.
...and why did you buy that shirt??...you flaming idiot
In reply to A pro-US business man who's… by BigFatUglyBubble
Salvation Army. 1 dollar. Nice shirt.
In reply to You didn't build that shirt… by Stu Elsample
then quit complaining....cheapskate.
I can see why you like cheap Chinese garbage that was produced by enslaved kids under 10 yrs. old
In reply to Salvation Army. 1 dollar. … by BigFatUglyBubble
Deflecting, changing the subject, and ad hominems; the same tactics as Trump. Now repeat yourself 3 times for hypnotizing psychological manipulation effect, and you'll encompass his full range of skills and tricks.
In reply to then quit complaining you… by Stu Elsample
Wouldn't you think if the economic environment was favorable to produce clothing in the United States that it would be? that's what I see changing I see a set of circumstances being created where it will be cheaper to produce here in the United States and I am all for it.
In reply to Deflecting, changing the… by BigFatUglyBubble
Not an argument
In reply to When they finally concede… by tmosley
Here's the shit fuck lefties take on Trump.....
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/04/05/trump-west-virginia-tax-round…
Freshhhhhhhhhhhhhh sharting.....peruse the comments section....
LOTS of shitfucks out there
In reply to China declares supreme… by ParkAveFlasher
With boxes full of broken crap.
All my American made stuff is still going strong. Especially the tools, some over 30 years old.
(No fool! You must continue repracing evewything ow it arr corrapse)
In reply to Clearly you are "round-eyed… by nmewn
I still have my dads tablesaw and planer he bought in the 1950's. Both still work. Fuck China.
In reply to With boxes full of broken… by JRobby
You still have the toilet paper you wiped your bottom from
last year? US made? You stink ! !
In reply to I still have my dads… by Fred123
No question when it comes to tools, never buy made in China. The made in US or a European country all you need to do is clean them after use and they will last forever.
In reply to You still have the toilet… by hwy
Start growing up !!
Stop with artificial toys. 30 yrs is enough. Go real, get a women.
Chinese toys certainly last for 30 yrs, functioning well. Look at the numbers - population.
In reply to With boxes full of broken… by JRobby
exactly JRobby, crap it is, Mountainous piles of USA crap which they export to China for processing... China has given notice of stopping this kindness and the uSA has begged them to continue.
US trying to shove it off elsewhere is difficult as specialised equipment is required for the job. Means cant dump it on a third world country. China said it considered that countries should look after their own garbage or to use your word Robby, crap.
In reply to No more crap that breaks as… by JRobby
Contrary to Americans, Chinese do have an exit strategy.
And it happens without America.
China and Russia have been stacking phyzz for years. On a long enough timeline, the party with more gold wins the war.
In reply to Contrary to Americans,… by Adolph.H.
Trade war is a foil for a much needed discussion about who's gets the future reserve currency for the world, and if it can be shared. Or they can continue to throw rocks at each other.
In reply to China and Russia have been… by BigFatUglyBubble
Maybe this is a orchestrated debacle to collapse everything so Lord Rothschild can implement his new "BeastCoin"
The Economist: "Get Ready For A World Currency By 2018" | Zero Hedge
In reply to Trade war is a foil for a… by Crazy Or Not
No reason to exclude the Americans south of Rio Grande.
In reply to Contrary to Americans,… by Adolph.H.
The sooner they do the sooner the fun starts.
In reply to Contrary to Americans,… by Adolph.H.
It's the final confrontation. The Bear and the Dragon are well coordinated, once the Russians declared strategic arms "parity", it was game on, now it's China's turn to ensure economic might "parity", knowing full well, military response from USA is fraught with peril for the USA mainly.
China will not let up, USA fell into a well prepared trap, and no amount of bluster will ease the pressure from China, they know USA is very vulnerable, very very in fact and thus, the rhetoric of "fight to finish".
The USA is caught in a nasty trap like a wily fox who outfoxed itself, she can either chew off her front paw - Europe - to save her life, or use her last remaining energy to struggle against the trap to no avail. The prey has caught the hunter!
Don't mess with Go or Chess players!!!
In reply to Contrary to Americans,… by Adolph.H.
Sure it does, NOT!
Biggest weakness for the Chinese - thinking they can keep up. Trump's right, when you're losing $500B 'You can't lose'.
China stops buying treasuries, Yuan goes sky high - exports get killed - And China eventually dies a slow painful death. They need those Treasuries for their own damn survival lol. Why the F do you think we keep selling them that crap?
And understand Asian culture. These F'n idiots will kill themselves before they ever give an inch. They're going right back to plowing fields and eating rice.
In reply to Contrary to Americans,… by Adolph.H.
Idiot, of course US has exit strategy.
Wipe the metal rod US Citizens took in with toilet and apply hemorrhoid cream.
As always, the cabal on top exempted.
In reply to Contrary to Americans,… by Adolph.H.
China vows to fight the US at ANY COST in trade war...it's all about the petroyuan
China ... copy/paste
Hit them were it hurts. 100bn tax on US crude imports. Russians, Iran and KSA will fill the gap gladly.
bring on the war!
And what happens to the countries currently buying oil from Iran, KSA, and Russia? It's not like Russia can pump out an extra billion barrels. Now guess who fills that gap? Same with Soybeans, China buys more from Brazil - we supply the countries getting short-changed by China.
The idea that the country with the massive trade deficit doesn't have some 'ginormous' advantage is ludicrous. China will lose this fight, I know it, they know it, & Trump knows it. Asian culture will get the Chinese killed! It does not allow them to look weak.
In reply to Hit them were it hurts… by halcyon
Don't be silly. There will still be imports of soybeans for the time being...it's just that their government will tax the imports and their people will have to pay more...same happens in the US. It just take a little time for adjustments before everyone finally finds better deals elsewhere; and it will be easier for China than it will be for the US. In the end, there really is no winning for the people like you and me. It's all false patriotism.
In reply to And what happens to the… by Jlasoon
Just devalue already and get it over with !! we know whats coming . . puts are on waiting
Tit for tat with Xi.
Watch out Xi has some funny ideas...
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Oh dear...
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
BritBob from the country of lying May the parliamentary twerker and fat Boris has no shame flaunting his horrible country after the attack on the poor old man and his daughter then the Brave Brits sealed off his home with the pets inside so they starved and dehydrated to death.
In reply to Tit for tat with Xi… by BritBob
I suggest you follow your dreams Bob and move there:
http://www.the-falkland-islands-co.com/our-services/property-and-sites/…
In reply to Tit for tat with Xi… by BritBob
When it came to the south sea security and demilitarization of that region, what was China's number one goal? It is not trade that China seeks it is war.
When it came to the Korean peninsula and Rocket man tossing ICBM's at neighbors, It is not trade that China seeks it is war.
When it comes to intellectual property theft, cyber theft, and other areas of cooperation that facilitates trade, It is not trade that China seeks it is war.
When will America wake up and realize we are at war?
Stop reading Muriccan brainwash propaganda.
Why did US secure Cuba against Russia?
Who operates the world's biggest inndustrial espionage system (PRISM)?
In reply to When it came to the south… by Dilluminati
We're better off without supporting Communist China and Venezuela, leave them their Marxist Nirvana. And that goes for the communist Cuban cocksuckers also.
In reply to Stop reading Muriccan… by halcyon
Ambassador Bolton, is that you?
In reply to When it came to the south… by Dilluminati
A moment of truth and you George Soros and the 1% suddenly want more trade with China.. cocksucker
In reply to Ambassador Bolton, is that… by Dorado
i guess this comment hasn't hit the tapes yet?
Buy stocks. Sell all your Gold.