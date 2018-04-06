US Deploys Three Carrier Battle Groups To Face-Off Against Chinese Aircraft Carrier In South China Sea

Last week, we reported that satellite images had captured China’s only aircraft carrier in deployment, the Liaoning, flanked by 40 other warships and submarines, conducting unprecedented live-fire drills in the South China Sea. This massive Chinese naval exercise was observed for the first time, with China watchers pointing out that such a forceful display of deterrence was highly unusual for the People’s Liberation Army Navy. Perhaps in light of recent events, it was merely a warning.
Li Jie, a Beijing-based naval specialist, said, “it was the first time the Liaoning had taken part in live-fire drills. This will test the Liaoning’s real combat strength as well as joint-operations skills between the aircraft carrier and warships from other fleets.”
“China wants to show the outside world its determination to defend the fruits of its economic reforms over the past 40 years,” Beijing-based military analyst Zhou Chenming said.“Like the US, China’s military might is one of the government’s political tools to protect the country’s national interests.”
Now, according to the South China Morning Post, as Beijing flexes its naval war muscle, the US is preparing for its own "show of force" naval drill in the Asia-Pacific region, and in close proximity to the Liaoning. The Pentagon is reportedly sending an unprecedented three aircraft carrier battle groups to the region, with the USS Theodore Roosevelt flotilla arriving in Singapore sometime early next week.
Separately, the USS Carl Vinson and its fleet have just paid a first visit to the Vietnamese coastal city of Da Nang since the end of the Vietnam war, a move Chinese military experts said was aimed at countering Beijing’s influence in the region.
Meanwhile "China is believed to have deployed the DF-21D, dubbed the “carrier killer”, in the East and South China seas to fend off any possible US aircraft carrier battle group attacks on coastal cities, the country’s economic heartland," according to the SCMP.
Overlapping naval war drills could be a symptom of diplomatic and economic relations between the United States and China rapidly deteriorating with the onset of a rapidly expanding trade war. Both countries announced tit-for-tat tariffs this week, which sent shockwaves through global markets.
President Trump maintained his aggressive approach to trade policy on Friday and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned there is the possibility of a trade war with China. For anyone who missed it, in just the span of 72 hours, on Wednesday China reacted to Trump’s $50 billion tariff threat by declaring matching tariffs of its own on 106 U.S. exports including aerospace, autos, defense, and even soybeans. Then in a tit-for-tat retaliation on Thursday, Trump slapped China with an additional $100 billion in tariffs.
Here is what Mnuchin said Friday on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” about the Trump administration’s trade dispute with China:
“Our objective is still not to be in a trade war with [China],” Mnuchin said on CNBC’s “Power Lunch.” “I’m cautiously optimistic that we will be able to work this out.”
But, he added, “there is the potential of a trade war.”
Mnuchin said the U.S. is in “communications” with China, but he didn’t want to comment on the progress of the talks.
“Right now we have initiated a plan. The tariffs will take some period of time to go into effect. There will be public comment, while we’re in the period before the tariffs go on. We’ll continue to have discussions,” he said. “The president wants reciprocal trade.”
America’s last full-blown global trade war was ignited by the notorious Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930, as the U.S slid into a Great Depression — all in attempt to protect struggling American farmers by increasing tariffs on agricultural imports. The global reaction was short and quick, after that, a trade war ensued. These protectionist and nationalist economic policies severely disrupted global trade, facilitated the rise of fascist leaders, and ultimately some years later contributed to the outbreak of World War II.
The lesson from history is clear: trade wars have no winners and generally damage the economies of the world, raising tensions and increasing the risk of an international shooting war. If anything, trade wars serve to accelerate some pre-designed systemic "reset."
In the context of recent events, and a world which both Goldman and Bank of America recently admitted has too much debt to be sustainable, it is starting to emerge that a reset is precisely what the endgame here is, especially the final "hot war" outcome.
Is the catalyst for this grand escalation currently preparing for a face-off, somewhere in the South China Sea?
Comments
Old celente might turn out to be right......Currency wars, trade wars, shooting wars.
This isn't about who has the biggest dick, its about Taiwan. We wouldn't be sending three carrier groups to the South China Sea just to piss off the Chinese. There's something bigger going on here that we found out about.
In reply to Old celente might turn out… by FreeShitter
..how do you spell “>1,000,000 tons of metallic deep-water reef”?
In reply to This isn't about who has the… by eatthebanksters
Do Americans know that sunken war ships make awesome coral reef nurseries?! Look mom, American military is nature conservation minded and responsible!
In reply to … by Manthong
A bloody nose is the only way to get these Bolton types to not be belligerent cocksuckers.
In reply to Q by Luc X. Ifer
Yeah, but if it only makes them more unhinged if it isn't the nose on their face. They could give 2 fucks about the US Navy
In reply to A bloody nose is the only… by BlindMonkey
Face off?? LOL
More like everyone is out for 3 hour cruise. A 3 hour cruise.
In reply to Yeah, but if it only makes… by dirty fingernails
April 3 2018
We came ‘to let US know’ about close military ties with Russia – Chinese defense minister in Moscow
https://www.rt.com/news/423042-russia-china-military-ties/
In reply to Face off?? LOL… by IH8OBAMA
3 hour tour...
In reply to Face off?? LOL… by IH8OBAMA
A carrier these days is only good for a trip to Davy Jones' locker.
In reply to A bloody nose is the only… by BlindMonkey
Looks like some idiots have already fallen for the Thucydides Trap.
History sure does rhyme. Hubris and the obsession with waging pissing contests and one-upmanship leads ultimately to ruination. Throw in a good dose of bad Jews into the mix and it becomes fatal.
In reply to A carrier these days is only… by Mr. Universe
George Carlin - War is prick-waving (The bigger dick foreign policy theory) - YouTube
In reply to I smell that some dumb asses… by Brazen Heist
Haha I know that one well. I've been watching lots of Carlin lately. The man understood things very well.
Here is his take on extreme human behaviour
George Carlin - Extreme Human Behaviour
In reply to George Carlin - War is prick… by BigFatUglyBubble
They're a floating mobile training center.
In reply to A carrier these days is only… by Mr. Universe
Only China (or Russia) can stuff the Great Satan back in its fiery cave.
My advice is to learn to speak Chinese.
You'll need it soon. The sooner the better, too.
In reply to A carrier these days is only… by Mr. Universe
Until one is sunk your comment is pure conjecture.
In reply to A carrier these days is only… by Mr. Universe
A bloody nose will just piss the Pentagon zionists off.
The US hegemon WILL NOT be destroyed.
The US hegemon will immediately resort to nuclear weapons and destroy the entire world if China or Russia sinks a single American warship.
In reply to A bloody nose is the only… by BlindMonkey
I see a vision of the Satanic Pentagram imperialists sitting at a table doing massive lines of coke together and planning their next moves.
Despite all the shiny toys and big shows of strength, the US empire is run by some extremely fragile egos and insecure old men.
In reply to A bloody nose will just piss… by serotonindumptruck
Imagine a dozen Moskit SS-N-26 anti-ship missiles striking and sinking the USS Carl Vincent aircraft carrier, and immediately killing all 7,000 American crew-members.
How would that incident play out on US national media?
No, once the first American warship is attacked, much less sunk, the Pentagon will immediately go to DEFCON 1 and launch all ICBM/SLBM batteries at Russia and China.
The United States is simply not allowed to lose without taking the entire world down with it.
In reply to I see a vision of the… by Brazen Heist
IDK, I could see it going either way. Too many factors to do more than guess.
In reply to Imagine a dozen Moskit SS-N… by serotonindumptruck
The sheeple have been brainwashed to think they are the eternal good guys thanks to Pedowood. Losing is simply not allowed, hence the epic amount of bullshit, psyops and propaganda being peddled by the CIA infested Mockingbird MSM, bordering insanity and well into the realm of delusions of grandeur.
Reminds me of the spoilt brat who finds out the truth about himself in his late 20s when he leaves the nest and faces reality. This is what the USSA is going through, a good old mid life crisis, and the MIC + Deep State have painted themselves in a corner and are in no mood for introspection.
The Russians and Chinese will opt for electronic and cyber warfare before going hot. You won't expect them to lower themselves down to the level of these cretins so readily.
In reply to Imagine a dozen Moskit SS-N… by serotonindumptruck
Nope. That won't happen. They will bitch and moan but won't launch the nukes regardless of how much you and Bolton whine about it.
In reply to Imagine a dozen Moskit SS-N… by serotonindumptruck
I engage in game theory and suddenly, I somehow stand with the neocon war hawks.
Not following your logic.
In reply to Nope. That won't happen. … by BlindMonkey
Lets hope
In reply to Imagine a dozen Moskit SS-N… by serotonindumptruck
Let's get it finished then.
In reply to A bloody nose will just piss… by serotonindumptruck
The only problem it isn't Bristleface, the joo lover, who will get a bloody nose. It'll be thousands, perhaps millions if it spirals out of control, people around the world.
In reply to A bloody nose is the only… by BlindMonkey
This is petro-yuan vs petro-dollar. Tge US could give a fuck about Taiwan except using it to piss China off.
In reply to This isn't about who has the… by eatthebanksters
This is just the global riot police showing up for the reunification of the Korea's. The bouncers.... nothing more.
In reply to This isn't about who has the… by eatthebanksters
China owns Taiwan. Taiwan is a tool of China to infiltrate the west...look at the "Taiwanese" investors buying up assets throughout the US, as an example.
Guam, our strategic fortress in the Asia Pacific, is certainly crawling with Chinese spies dressed as Taiwanese.
If a hot war begins, look to Taiwan to become an instant ally of China without a single shot fired.
In reply to This isn't about who has the… by eatthebanksters
John Wayne Trump
In reply to Old celente might turn out… by FreeShitter
That tax cut is really fuckin you guys up ain't it...makes your eyes water a little bit huh? ;-)
In reply to John Wayne Trump… by Deep Snorkeler
Tax cuts while increasing spending punishes responsible savers and rewards bums and speculators. We need less bums and speculators, and we need more savings.
It also saddles unborn children with debt, something the founding fathers said was wrong and should be avoided.
It's moar debt, which is bad.
In reply to That tax cut is really… by nmewn
"Old celente might turn out to be right......Currency wars, trade wars, shooting wars."
This ain't a first-run movie. This script has been rebooted a few times.
In reply to Old celente might turn out… by FreeShitter
This is a stupid move. Mattis and Dunford are running the show and this is not what we voted for. Trade war? One small engagement, the China US trade is over. period. This process is spending up, our lives are on the line. This should have been slowed down, because this is an act of war which we are not ready unless it's going to be a nuclear war. It's the Marine mentality all the way.
Trump made NK blink and now the same method is being used on China?
Russia just announced their submarine force is moving back to Vietnam. Right after Vietnam allowed a US Carrier to dock.
China and Russia said what, they were in it together if the US attacks.
A Gulf of Tonkin event could set off WWIII.
Didn't Russia start a ten thousand man missile drill? They're ready.
It's going to be really interesting when the court yard hole in the pentagon is ground zero for a megaton weapon. Mattis and Dunford, Mad Dog and Fighting Joe will be fried.
IN AN ICBM WAR WHOEVER STRIKES FIRST WINS. THE RUSSIANS, CHINESE AND THE USA WOULDN'T BE ABLE TO MAKE THE GRAND COUNTER STRIKE. THE GRAND COUNTER STRIKE IS A THEORY.
This is what the Jews wanted, they picked the officers, an officer must prove loyalty to Israel over America in congressional hearings. Then Trump can't meet with Putin because DOJ Rosenstein placed a dog collar on Trump with Mueller and a battery of Jews accusing him of Russian collusion.
Israel is a target in a WWIII ICBM war, because Israel has a nuclear weapons stockpile. It will be a radioactive desert for the next ten thousand years.
In reply to "Old celente might turn out… by BlindMonkey
Headline should read
"US deploys 3 carrier battle groups to face off against Chinese aircraft carrier in South China Sea, homosexual anti-American snowflakes on ZH triggered. Bigly."
In reply to Old celente might turn out… by FreeShitter
Uh-oh, quick say something about how Russia is the bestest country ever or the bots and russiacucks on here will shoot you full of red arrows...
In reply to Headline should read… by Mactruck
Russia is a shell of it's former self. It's a poor decrepitated wasteland with 6,000 nukes. Apple is worth more than Russia lol.
In reply to Uh-oh quick, say something… by hobopants
No sh*t, China wouldn't last 10 seconds. When's the last time the 'commies' used any of their so-called revolutionary weapons? Do those weapons even work? Have they even fought a war in the last half century? (killing your own defenseless population doesn't count).
Can't wait for them to dump Treasuries. I want to see the Yuan blow it's top! Let's find fair value shall we.
In reply to Headline should read… by Mactruck
The good Gerald Celente shouldn’t worry, he won’t be called up until the Russians and Chinese are at the doors of the White House, and there wlll be only a spud gun left to give him to fight with. Spud guns can really hurt if fired close enough.
In reply to Old celente might turn out… by FreeShitter
“Currency Wars, Trade Wars & World Wars.”
-Gerald Celente.
In reply to Old celente might turn out… by FreeShitter
Gerald has it nailed.
Looks like the USA 1941 Japanese embargo will get us the same results in 2018 with the Chinese.
In reply to Old celente might turn out… by FreeShitter
Who would win a conventional war between US and China? I would bet we would kick their asses.
"We"? Who is this we? I suggest you go grab a gun and go to the front line. Let me know how it works out.
In reply to Who would win a conventional… by freedom1798
" I suggest you go grab a gun and go to the front line. Let me know how it works out"
And please bring McCain and Bolton with you. I hear they are good at kicking asses.
In reply to "We"? Who is this we? I… by EternalAnusocracy
LOL. Who is going to fight your war? Time to call up the draft and drag Millenials out of their mother's basements. let that kid Hogg lead the troops. LOL.
Let us review the US efforts against the Chinese...
North Korea. The US Army was last seen being overrun by the Chinese at Pork Chop Hill. The US ceased fighting to declare a demilitarized zone.
Vietnam. The US Army was last seen fleeing by helicopter from Saigon as the ragtag barefoot army and Chinese ousted the US from the peninsula. Yeah, buddy, you are tough as a two dollar steak.
In reply to Who would win a conventional… by freedom1798
Zerohedge 'commies' cheering for China and Russia lol
Xi won't last if he keeps going. You don't go after China militarily, you go after China militarily, economically & culturally all at the same time. Their culture doesn't allow them to give an inch. So pound away! Get Japan & Korea onboard (god knows they hate the Chinese). Reports are Japan has already joined a US coalition. Next, force them to dump US Treasuries or Nationalize US corporations doing business in China <---Yuan skyrockets, cost of doing business soars, Chinese GDP craters ($150B in tariffs is a nice haymaker to China's GDP). Finally, park 100 ships, 8 aircraft carriers, 40 subs, 1000 planes & put 100 Nukes in Taiwan and humiliate them. Force their damn hand. These idiots HAVE to save face. It's a cultural weakness.
Your move!
If I'm Trump, I'm 'Fucking' praying these assholes nationalize a US company by Monday.
In reply to LOL. Who is going to fight… by CashMcCall
When is the last time the US as won a war, asshat?
In reply to Who would win a conventional… by freedom1798
Define winning a war, asshat.
In reply to When is the last time the US… by madashellron
Does Vietnam, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Yemen mean anything to you Asshat?
In reply to Define winning a war, asshat. by Mactruck
So ,so fucking sad. I'm pretty sure it was Grenada. Great troops led by the biggest shitheads in modern history now.
In reply to When is the last time the US… by madashellron