US Equities Spike After China Threatens Immediate Retaliation, Withdraws From Negotiation

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 08:50

In the new normal world where The Dow spike 1000 points on no volume following headlines about the worst trade war since the great depression, it should not be surprising that the first reaction following escalating headlines from China is a vertical panic-buying attempt by the machines...

The post-payrolls disappointment dip was followed by a panic-bid as China's commerce ministry threatens immediate and very detailed retaliation to Trump's $100 billion tariff proposal and said that "under these conditions, the two sides cannot conduct any negotiations."

China will “retaliate immediately, intensively, without any hesitation” if the U.S. releases new list of tariffs on $100b additional imports, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says, adding:

We Chinese won’t pick fights, but if someone picks a fight, we’ll resolutely meet them head-on. We Chinese always take things seriously; we’ll act as we say."

Now if that does not sound like a buying opportunity, we don't know what is.

Comments

Haus-Targaryen Looney Fri, 04/06/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

I wonder if there is a fat guy somewhere with coffee, coke-bottle glasses, suspenders and a button... 

"Yeah Chauncy, just got the call from upstairs.  Boss wants this thing to go green and fast, so I'm about to hit the button.  Cover yer' shorts in the next five minutes or get nuked from deep earth orbit."  

dirty fingernails lester1 Fri, 04/06/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

The machinery that sits in China that was shipped there from here? Sure, we could rebuild it, but that isn't done overnight and 2/3 of the components are made in China.  You gotta get those factories set up, tooled up, logistics/supply set up, workforce trained, etc. So, by the prevailling logic at ZH, we should have all that done by lunchtime today instead of the months/years it realistically takes. Tool and die makers aren't trained overnight and they are thin on the ground today

LawsofPhysics dirty fingernails Fri, 04/06/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

blah, blah, blah, it's been a global economy (some would say global fraud) for some 40+ fucking years now, so what?

see my post below, fuck it, pull the damn plug already! Let' see who lives and who dies.  China is the world's largest consumer of FOOD AND ENERGY.

We are exporters of both. Moreover, the oligarchs in BOTH countries don't give a rat's ass about you peasants, wake the fuck up asshat.

Go ahead motherfuckers, pull the damn plug or shut the fuck up!

hwy lester1 Fri, 04/06/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

Qoute: Lester1 - Like what asshole?..Can't be made in US

 

Come on, Chinese people, admit you are not better.

Lester1, you are absolutely right, US makes the best and biggest assholes. You are outstanding example. Kowtow!

On the other hand I still have great respect for those Americans who are not at your rank. I met many.

Lester1, enjoy your title and previledge.

 

 

east of eden LawsofPhysics Fri, 04/06/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

So if your 'debt' is worthless, and your word is worthless, I guess all countries should just dump your fucking dollars and 'bonds'. Eh? How would you like that, and what the fuck do you think you would do to pay for everything from raw materials, to food, to energy?

You are a fucking douche-bag, nothing more.

gatorengineer Fri, 04/06/2018 - 08:54 Permalink

Powell likes to sleep in, so he hooked a bot to the futures buying machine any negative news will be met with the Fed Buying SPOs  does this surprise anyone....?

gaoptimize Fri, 04/06/2018 - 08:55 Permalink

Because after a second thought, most agree Larry Kudlow is right about this.  There has been a trade war for >30 years, and we just began to fight back.

El Hosel Fri, 04/06/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

We win, just like Donald said. Kicking trade war ass is what its all about.... its no wonder stocks are aroused, nothing like the smell of morning stock wood in the morning.... that wood is so hard a cat can't scratch it.

LawsofPhysics Fri, 04/06/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

Global kabuki theater, nothing more.

The oligarchs in both countries want the same thing; ownership, power and control for them and their children, slavery for everyone else.

The Chinese invented fiat currency for fuck's sake so they may have the upper hand here, time will tell.

In the meantime...

"Full Faith and Credit"