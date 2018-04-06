US Equities Spike After China Threatens Immediate Retaliation, Withdraws From Negotiation

In the new normal world where The Dow spike 1000 points on no volume following headlines about the worst trade war since the great depression, it should not be surprising that the first reaction following escalating headlines from China is a vertical panic-buying attempt by the machines...
The post-payrolls disappointment dip was followed by a panic-bid as China's commerce ministry threatens immediate and very detailed retaliation to Trump's $100 billion tariff proposal and said that "under these conditions, the two sides cannot conduct any negotiations."
China will “retaliate immediately, intensively, without any hesitation” if the U.S. releases new list of tariffs on $100b additional imports, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says, adding:
“We Chinese won’t pick fights, but if someone picks a fight, we’ll resolutely meet them head-on. We Chinese always take things seriously; we’ll act as we say."
Now if that does not sound like a buying opportunity, we don't know what is.
file this under friday humor..........
Makes perfect sense...in this upside-down world. Can't wait to see what the markets due when the nukes start flying--up, up, and away (literally).
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to file this under friday humor… by spastic_colon
The timing of China’s announcement is impeccable – right before the market opens! ;-)
Looney
In reply to Makes perfect sense… by skbull44
Interesting to see China in such a panic.
In reply to … by Looney
I wonder if there is a fat guy somewhere with coffee, coke-bottle glasses, suspenders and a button...
"Yeah Chauncy, just got the call from upstairs. Boss wants this thing to go green and fast, so I'm about to hit the button. Cover yer' shorts in the next five minutes or get nuked from deep earth orbit."
In reply to … by Looney
"Get nuked from deep earth orbit"
excellent choice of words
In reply to I wonder if there is a fat… by Haus-Targaryen
China just going toe-to-toe with 'Merica
Trumps latest release was right at Asian Market opens
In reply to … by Looney
if the payrolls came in hot this would have never made it to press..........
In reply to … by Looney
Where is that clown Kudlow? Can he say something else about getting a deal done by Sunday? lol "line me up a fatty"
In reply to if the payrolls came in hot… by spastic_colon
When this market finally collapses, it's going to collapse big!
In reply to Where is that clown Kudlow?… by Liquid_Silver
Something tells me it will be after you and I are dead and gone.
In reply to When this market finally… by silverer
Yes, when talking about the "price" of anything, it's always important to consider the denominator...
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
In reply to Makes perfect sense… by skbull44
Except you no longer have 'full faith and credit'. That left in 2008.
In reply to Yes, when talking about the … by LawsofPhysics
Blah, blah, blah.
How are things the NSA troll?
In reply to Except you no longer have … by east of eden
Can we all agree these markets aren't real and are propped up/manipulated by PPT and world central banks all colluding together?
In reply to file this under friday humor… by spastic_colon
Dilly Dilly!
In reply to Can we all agree these… by lester1
BTFTW.
they think the FED will buy the dip, in there own way
if this escalates to physical warfare the Dow will hit 50,000
LOL and ROR
In reply to if this escalates to… by rccalhoun
fuck negotiation. cut them off from usa markets entirely.
Do it. The USA would run out of almost everything it needs within a week.
In reply to fuck negotiation. cut them… by buzzsaw99
Like what asshole?..
Name me some things we can't make here in America..
In reply to The USA would run out of… by Spaced Out
US makes more food than they can eat. China, not so much.
In reply to Like what asshole?… by lester1
EGG-zactly.
Pull up the soybeans, plant wheat.
In reply to Us makes more food than they… by The_Juggernaut
You Americans. Honestly. You always think, that even from the bottom of a 100 foot well, that you are 'in control'. Well, you are most definitely NOT 'in control'.
The Chinese can substitute corn and sorghum for pig feed. After all, that is all they use your soybeans for anyhow.
In reply to Us makes more food than they… by The_Juggernaut
The Chinese can substitute corn and sorghum for pig feed. After all, that is all they use your soybeans for anyhow.
do you write speeches for nancy pelosi?
In reply to You Americans. Honestly. You… by east of eden
The machinery that sits in China that was shipped there from here? Sure, we could rebuild it, but that isn't done overnight and 2/3 of the components are made in China. You gotta get those factories set up, tooled up, logistics/supply set up, workforce trained, etc. So, by the prevailling logic at ZH, we should have all that done by lunchtime today instead of the months/years it realistically takes. Tool and die makers aren't trained overnight and they are thin on the ground today
In reply to Like what asshole?… by lester1
blah, blah, blah, it's been a global economy (some would say global fraud) for some 40+ fucking years now, so what?
see my post below, fuck it, pull the damn plug already! Let' see who lives and who dies. China is the world's largest consumer of FOOD AND ENERGY.
We are exporters of both. Moreover, the oligarchs in BOTH countries don't give a rat's ass about you peasants, wake the fuck up asshat.
Go ahead motherfuckers, pull the damn plug or shut the fuck up!
In reply to The machinery that sits in… by dirty fingernails
my vote is for the plug. damned or not.
In reply to blah, blah, blah, it's been… by LawsofPhysics
Qoute: Lester1 - Like what asshole?..Can't be made in US
Come on, Chinese people, admit you are not better.
Lester1, you are absolutely right, US makes the best and biggest assholes. You are outstanding example. Kowtow!
On the other hand I still have great respect for those Americans who are not at your rank. I met many.
Lester1, enjoy your title and previledge.
In reply to Like what asshole?… by lester1
Shoes, clothing, 'clean' food, minerals, oil, gas, electricity, fertilizers, a whole lot of things.
In reply to Like what asshole?… by lester1
The same shit that slick Willy sent to China smart one. Remember NAFTA?
In reply to Like what asshole?… by lester1
sure sure...
Go ahead China, sell ALL your U.S. paper already or shut the fuck up!
Central bankers and financiers ALL OVER THE PLANET HAVE BEEN ISSUING PAPER/DIGITAL CLAIMS CREATED OUT OF THIN FUCKING AIR, NONE MORE THAN THE PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA
JUMP YOU FUCKERS!
In reply to The USA would run out of… by Spaced Out
So if your 'debt' is worthless, and your word is worthless, I guess all countries should just dump your fucking dollars and 'bonds'. Eh? How would you like that, and what the fuck do you think you would do to pay for everything from raw materials, to food, to energy?
You are a fucking douche-bag, nothing more.
In reply to sure sure… by LawsofPhysics
"Debt doesn't matter" - Ben Bernanke
Touch a nerve you useless fuck?
LMFAO!!!!
Obviously another useless paper/digit-pushing fuck. Let me be clear, this is nothing but kabuki theater and divide and conquer by your global oligarchs.
In reply to So if your 'debt' is… by east of eden
listen you little cunt. You, and fuckwads like you will rue the fucking day you acted so brazenly.
And you will be first in line.
In reply to "Debt doesn't matter" - Ben… by LawsofPhysics
LMFAO!!!!
Right.
In reply to listen you little cunt. You,… by east of eden
I already have plenty of those Alabama National Championship shirts by Nike that are made in TimBuckToo......go ahead......Make my day
In reply to The USA would run out of… by Spaced Out
Powell likes to sleep in, so he hooked a bot to the futures buying machine any negative news will be met with the Fed Buying SPOs does this surprise anyone....?
Because after a second thought, most agree Larry Kudlow is right about this. There has been a trade war for >30 years, and we just began to fight back.
Wrong. We just recently changed tactics. For 30+ years our tactic was flood the world with fiat. Now we want to increase the flood and make everything, too, which are mutually exclusive.
In reply to Because after a second… by gaoptimize
The stawks thing in the USA lives in its own artificial universe with its own realities
All my crypto was lost in a tragic hacking incident.
In reply to The stawks thing in the USA… by holy_crane
How are you going to pay the IRS then for your crypto gains ?
In reply to All my crypto was lost in a… by Arnold
Ask for a refund at the central banks.
They bail out everyone as I understood....
In reply to All my crypto was lost in a… by Arnold
We win, just like Donald said. Kicking trade war ass is what its all about.... its no wonder stocks are aroused, nothing like the smell of morning stock wood in the morning.... that wood is so hard a cat can't scratch it.
You are an absolute and complete fucking idiot, and very likely a Hasbara troll.
In reply to We win, just like Donald… by El Hosel
Global kabuki theater, nothing more.
The oligarchs in both countries want the same thing; ownership, power and control for them and their children, slavery for everyone else.
The Chinese invented fiat currency for fuck's sake so they may have the upper hand here, time will tell.
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
.... They put the script together a few weeks ago when Dong Ho played golf with Trump down at his compound.
In reply to Global kabuki theater,… by LawsofPhysics