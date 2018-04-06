US Unveils Sanctions Against 7 Russian Oligarchs Including Putin Ally Oleg Deripaska

What was previewed earlier this week in a trial balloon clearly meant to burnish the Trump administration's anti-Russia bona fides has now become a reality.
The US Treasury Department has announced sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs and 17 top Russian government officials as well as 14 entities including private and state-owned firms.
The most prominent individuals on the sanctions list include Oleg Deripaska, the aluminum magnate whose business dealings with indicted former Trump campaign executive Paul Manafort prominently factored into Manafort's indictment, Suleyman Kerimov, Kirill Shamalov - Putin's son-in-law - and Viktor Vekselberg.
Oleg Deripaska
Alexander Torshin, who is at the center of an inquiry into alleged funneling of Russian money to the NRA, is also on the list.
A full list of the individuals and companies that have been added to the US sanctions list can be found below, courtesy of the Treasury Department's resource center.
The sanctions were justified based on alleged Russian activities in Ukraine and Syria. They allow the US to freeze assets held by these entities and individuals.
"The Russian government engages in a range of malign activity around the globe, including continuing to occupy Crimea and instigate violence in eastern Ukraine, supplying the Assad regime with material and weaponry as they bomb their own civilians, attempting to subvert Western democracies, and malicious cyber activities," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a release. "Russian oligarchs and elites who profit from this corrupt system will no longer be insulated from the consequences of their government's destabilizing activities."
The sanctions follow others filed last month against 19 people and five entities, including Russian intelligence agencies, for alleged cyber attacks. Special Counsel Robert Mueller also indicted 13 Russians for interfering in the US election back in February.
The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List:
* * *
AKIMOV, Andrey Igorevich, Russia; DOB 1953; POB Leningrad, Russia; Gender Male; Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprombank (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
BOGDANOV, Vladimir Leonidovich, Russia; DOB 28 May 1951; POB Suyerka, Uporovsky District, Tyumen Region, Russian Federation; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13662].
DERIPASKA, Oleg Vladimirovich, Moscow, Russia; 64 Severnaya Street, Oktyabrsky, Khutor, Ust-Labinsky District, Krasnodar Territory 352332, Russia; 5, Belgrave Square, Belgravia, London SW1X 8PH, United Kingdom; DOB 02 Jan 1968; POB Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region, Russia; citizen Russia; alt. citizen Cyprus; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661] [UKRAINE-EO13662].
DYUMIN, Alexey Gennadyevich (a.k.a. DYUMIN, Alexei), Russia; DOB 28 Aug 1972; POB Kursk, Russian Federation; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
FRADKOV, Mikhail Efimovich (Cyrillic: ФРАДКОВ, Михаил Ефимович), Russia; DOB 01 Sep 1950; POB Kurumoch, Kuibyshev Region, Russia; Gender Male; Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
FURSENKO, Sergei (a.k.a. FURSENKO, Sergey; a.k.a. FURSENKO, Sergey Aleksandrovich); DOB 11 Mar 1954; POB Saint-Petersburg (F.K.A. Leningrad), Russian Federation; citizen Russia; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
GOVORUN, Oleg, Russia; DOB 15 Jan 1969; POB Bratsk, Irkutsk Region, Russia; Gender Male; Head of the Presidential Directorate for Social and Economic Cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States Member Countries, the Republic of Abkhazia, and the Republic of South Ossetia (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
KERIMOV, Suleiman Abusaidovich (Cyrillic: КЕРИМОВ, Сулейман Абусаидович) (a.k.a. KERIMOV, Suleyman), Moscow, Russia; Antibes, France; DOB 12 Mar 1966; POB Derbent, Republic of Dagestan, Russia; citizen Russia; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
KOLOKOLTSEV, Vladimir Alexandrovich, Russia; DOB 11 May 1961; POB Nizhny Lomov, Penza Region, Russia; Gender Male; Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
KOSACHEV, Konstantin, Russia; DOB 17 Sep 1962; POB Moscow, Russia; nationality Russia; Gender Male; Chairperson of the Council of the Federation Committee on Foreign Affairs (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
KOSTIN, Andrey Leonidovich, Moscow, Russia; DOB 21 Sep 1956; POB Moscow, Russian Federation; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
LEONE MARTINEZ, Miguel Jose (a.k.a. LEONE, Miguel), Severo Diaz 38, Col. Ladron de Guevara, Guadalajara, Jalisco 44600, Mexico; DOB 16 May 1980; citizen Italy; alt. citizen Venezuela; Website www.miguelleone.com; Gender Male; Passport YA1867648 (Italy) (individual) [SDNTK] (Linked To: LOS CUINIS).
MILLER, Alexey Borisovich, Moscow, Russia; DOB 31 Jan 1962; POB Saint-Petersburg, Russian Federation; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
PATRUSHEV, Nikolai Platonovich, Russia; DOB 11 Jul 1951; POB Leningrad, Russian Federation; nationality Russia; Gender Male; Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
PEREZ ALVEAR, Jesus (a.k.a. "Chucho Perez"), Guerrero, Mexico; DOB 12 Nov 1984; POB Distrito Federal, Mexico; nationality Mexico; Gender Male; R.F.C. PEAJ-841112-UD1 (Mexico); C.U.R.P. PEAJ841112HDFRLS06 (Mexico) (individual) [SDNTK] (Linked To: CARTEL DE JALISCO NUEVA GENERACION; Linked To: LOS CUINIS; Linked To: GALLISTICA DIAMANTE).
REZNIK, Vladislav Matusovich, Moscow, Russia; DOB 17 May 1954; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
ROTENBERG, Igor Arkadyevich (a.k.a. ROTENBERG, Igor Arkadevich); DOB 09 May 1973; POB Leningrad, Russia; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13662].
SHAMALOV, Kirill Nikolaevich; DOB 22 Mar 1982; POB Leningrad, Russia; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13662].
SHKOLOV, Evgeniy Mikhailovich, Russia; DOB 31 Aug 1955; POB Dresden, Germany; nationality Russia; Gender Male; Aide to the President of the Russian Federation (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
SKOCH, Andrei Vladimirovich (a.k.a. SKOCH, Andrey), Russia; DOB 30 Jan 1966; POB Nikolsky (Moscow), Russia; Gender Male; Deputy of State Duma (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
TORSHIN, Alexander Porfiryevich, Moscow, Russia; DOB 27 Nov 1953; POB Mitoga village, Ust-Bolsheretsky district, Kamchatka region, Russian Federation; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
USTINOV, Vladimir Vasilyevich, Russia; DOB 25 Feb 1953; POB Nikolayevsk-on-Amur, Russian Federation; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
VALIULIN, Timur Samirovich, Russia; DOB 20 Dec 1962; POB Krasnozavodsk, Zagorsk District, Moscow Region, Russia; Gender Male; Chief of the General Administration for Combating Extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
VEKSELBERG, Viktor Feliksovich, Russia; DOB 14 Apr 1957; POB Drogobych, Lviv region, Ukraine; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13662].
ZHAROV, Alexander Alexandrovich (a.k.a. ZHAROV, Aleksandr), Russia; DOB 11 Aug 1964; POB Chelyabinsk, Russia; Gender Male; Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
ZOLOTOV, Viktor Vasiliyevich, Russia; DOB 27 Jan 1954; POB Ryazanskaya oblast, Russia; nationality Russia; Gender Male; Director of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops and Commander of the National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661].
The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List:
AGROHOLDING KUBAN (a.k.a. KUBAN AGRO; a.k.a. KUBAN AGROHOLDING), 77 Mira St., Ust-Labinsk, Krasnodar Territory 352330, Russia; 1 Montazhnaya St., Ust-Labinsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia; 116 Mira St., Ust-Labinsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia; 1 G. Konshinykh St., Krasnodar Territory, Russia; 2 Rabochaya St., Ust-Labinsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia [UKRAINE-EO13661] [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: DERIPASKA, Oleg Vladimirovich; Linked To: BASIC ELEMENT LIMITED).
BASIC ELEMENT LIMITED (a.k.a. BAZOVY ELEMENT), Esplanade 44, Saint Helier JE4 9WG, Jersey; 30 Rochdelskaya Street, Moscow 123022, Russia; Registration ID 84039 [UKRAINE-EO13661] [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: DERIPASKA, Oleg Vladimirovich).
B-FINANCE LTD, Vanterpool Plaza, 2nd Floor, Wickhams Cay, Road Town, Tortola, Virgin Islands, British [UKRAINE-EO13661] [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: DERIPASKA, Oleg Vladimirovich).
EN+ GROUP PLC, Esplanade 44, Saint Helier JE4 9WG, Jersey; 8 Cleveland Row, London SW1A 1DH, United Kingdom; 1 Vasilisy Kozhinoy St., Moscow 121096, Russia; Registration ID 91061 [UKRAINE-EO13661] [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: DERIPASKA, Oleg Vladimirovich).
GALLISTICA DIAMANTE (a.k.a. GALLISTICA DIAMANTE S.A. DE C.V.; a.k.a. TICKET PREMIER), Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, Mexico; Quinta Los Pirules Num. Ext. 182, Quinta Los Naranjos, Leon, Guanajuato 37210, Mexico; Website www.ticketpremier.mx [SDNTK].
GAZ GROUP, 88 Lenin Avenue, Nizhny Novgorod 603950, Russia; 15/1 Rochdelskaya Str., Moscow 123022, Russia [UKRAINE-EO13661] [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: DERIPASKA, Oleg Vladimirovich; Linked To: RUSSIAN MACHINES).
GAZPROM BURENIE, OOO (f.k.a. BUROVAYA KOMPANIYA OAO GAZPROM, DOCHERNEE OBSHCHESTVO S OGRANICHENNOI OTVETSTVENNOSTYU; a.k.a. GAZPROM BURENIYE LLC; a.k.a. GAZPROM DRILLING; a.k.a. LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY GAZPROM BURENIYE; a.k.a. OBSHCHESTVO S OGRANICHENNOI OTVETSTVENNOSTYU GAZPROM BURENIE), 12A, ul. Nametkina, Moscow 117420, Russia; Website www.burgaz.ru; Email Address mail@burgaz.gazprom.ru; Registration ID 1028900620319; Tax ID No. 5003026493; Government Gazette Number 00156251 [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: ROTENBERG, Igor Arkadyevich).
JSC EUROSIBENERGO, 165 Chkalova Street, Divnogorsk, Krasnoyarsk Krai 663091, Russia; 1 Vasilisy Kozhinoy Street, Moscow 121096, Russia; Registration ID 5087746073817; Tax ID No. 7706697347; Identification Number 88303955 [UKRAINE-EO13661] [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: DERIPASKA, Oleg Vladimirovich; Linked To: EN+ GROUP PLC).
LADOGA MENEDZHMENT, OOO (a.k.a. OBSHCHESTVO S OGRANICHENNOI OTVETSTVENNOSTYU LADOGA MENEDZHMENT; a.k.a. OOO LADOGA MANAGEMENT), 10, naberezhnaya Presnenskaya, Moscow 123317, Russia; Registration ID 1147748143971; Tax ID No. 7729442761; Government Gazette Number 29437172 [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: SHAMALOV, Kirill Nikolaevich).
NPV ENGINEERING OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY (a.k.a. AKTSIONERNOE OBSHCHESTVO ENPIVI INZHINIRING; a.k.a. AO ENPIVI INZHINIRING; a.k.a. ENPIVI INZHINIRING, AO; a.k.a. NPV ENGINEERING JOINT STOCK COMPANY; a.k.a. OJSC NPV ENGINEERING), 5, per. Strochenovski B., Moscow 115054, Russia; PER. Strochenovskii B D.5, Moscow 115054, Russia; Website www.npve.narod.ru; Email Address npw@npv.su; Registration ID 106774653683; Tax ID No. 7707587805; Government Gazette Number 95533058 [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: ROTENBERG, Igor Arkadyevich).
RENOVA GROUP (a.k.a. JOINT-STOCK COMPANY RENOVA GROUP OF COMPANIES; a.k.a. JSC RENOVA GROUP OF COMPANIES), V, 28 Balaklavskiy Prospekt, Moscow 117452, Russia; 40, Malaya Ordynka, Moscow 115184, Russia; Registration ID 1047796880548; Tax ID No. 7727526670; Government Gazette Number 772701001 [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: VEKSELBERG, Viktor Feliksovich).
ROSOBORONEKSPORT OAO (a.k.a. OJSC ROSOBORONEXPORT; a.k.a. ROSOBORONEKSPORT OJSC; a.k.a. ROSOBORONEXPORT; a.k.a. ROSOBORONEXPORT JSC; a.k.a. RUSSIAN DEFENSE EXPORT ROSOBORONEXPORT), 27 Stromynka ul., Moscow 107076, Russia; Website www.roe.ru; Executive Order 13662 Directive Determination - Subject to Directive 3; Registration ID 1117746521452; Tax ID No. 7718852163; Government Gazette Number 56467052; For more information on directives, please visit the following link: http://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Pages/ukrain… [SYRIA] [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: ROSTEC).
RUSSIAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION (a.k.a. AO RFK-BANK; a.k.a. BANK ROSSISKAYA FINANSOVAYA KORPORATSIYA AKTSIONERNOE OBSHCHESTVO; a.k.a. RFC-BANK; a.k.a. RUSSIAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION BANK JSC), St. George's Lane, D. 1, p. 1, Moscow 125009, Russia; d. 1 korp, 1 per. Georgievski, Moscow 125009, Russia; SWIFT/BIC RFCBRUMM; alt. SWIFT/BIC 044525257 [SYRIA].
RUSSIAN MACHINES (a.k.a. RUSSKIE MASHINY), Ul. Rochdelskaya 15, 8, Moscow 123022, Russia; Registration ID 1112373000596; Tax ID No. 2373000582; Identification Number 37100386 [UKRAINE-EO13661] [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: DERIPASKA, Oleg Vladimirovich; Linked To: BASIC ELEMENT LIMITED).
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC, 44 Esplanade, St. Helier JE4 9WG, Jersey; 1 Vasilisy Kozhinoy Str., Moscow 121096, Russia; 11/F Central Twr., 28 Queen's Rd. C, Central District, Hong Kong; Registration ID 94939; Company Number F-17314 (Hong Kong); Business Number 51566843 (Hong Kong) [UKRAINE-EO13661] [UKRAINE-EO13662] (Linked To: EN+ GROUP PLC).
