US Unveils Sanctions Against 7 Russian Oligarchs Including Putin Ally Oleg Deripaska

What was previewed earlier this week in a trial balloon clearly meant to burnish the Trump administration's anti-Russia bona fides has now become a reality.

The US Treasury Department has announced sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs and 17 top Russian government officials as well as 14 entities including private and state-owned firms.

The most prominent individuals on the sanctions list include Oleg Deripaska, the aluminum magnate whose business dealings with indicted former Trump campaign executive Paul Manafort prominently factored into Manafort's indictment, Suleyman Kerimov, Kirill Shamalov - Putin's son-in-law - and Viktor Vekselberg.

Oleg Deripaska

Alexander Torshin, who is at the center of an inquiry into alleged funneling of Russian money to the NRA, is also on the list.

A full list of the individuals and companies that have been added to the US sanctions list can be found below, courtesy of the Treasury Department's resource center.

The sanctions were justified based on alleged Russian activities in Ukraine and Syria. They allow the US to freeze assets held by these entities and individuals.

"The Russian government engages in a range of malign activity around the globe, including continuing to occupy Crimea and instigate violence in eastern Ukraine, supplying the Assad regime with material and weaponry as they bomb their own civilians, attempting to subvert Western democracies, and malicious cyber activities," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a release. "Russian oligarchs and elites who profit from this corrupt system will no longer be insulated from the consequences of their government's destabilizing activities."

The sanctions follow others filed last month against 19 people and five entities, including Russian intelligence agencies, for alleged cyber attacks. Special Counsel Robert Mueller also indicted 13 Russians for interfering in the US election back in February.

The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List:

The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List:



