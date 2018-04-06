Watch Live: Jerome Powell On Jobs, Trade, And "3 Or 4" Rate Hikes This Year

The world's two largest economies are on the verge of a nuclear trade war and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon is warning shareholders about the risks of an overheating economy, but Friday afternoon, the investing community will look to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to reassure them that everything is hunky dory in the US economy.
As we noted earlier, the consensus expectation is that Powell will reiterate the upbeat outlook he shared during the March 21 FOMC meeting. However, since this is a private event, Powell won't be speaking on behalf of the committee - which means the public will get a sense of Powell's thinking about the latest data. A Q&A following Powell's prepared remarks will be closely watched.
Once again, investors will be watching for any clues about whether there will be "three or four" rate hikes this year.
Powell is lucky: With investors still fixated on the ongoing tit-for-tat trade battle between the US and China, it's likely his remarks about the economy will take a back seat, decreasing the likelihood of another "mistake" like when he suggested during his first appearance before Congress as Fed chairman that the central bank was leaving the door open to four interest rate hikes in 2018, triggering a vicious selloff in stocks.
Instead, investors will be looking at the Fed chairman to interpret this morning's jobs report, which showed the US economy added only 103,000 jobs during the month of March - a 3 sigma miss to 185,000 consensus estimate. It was the weakest payrolls month since March 2017. The reason offered for this miss, as previewed by Goldman, was inclement weather, which kept 159,000 Americans from working.
But the market's primary concern - the average hourly earnings number - came in at 0.3% M/M and 2.7% Y/Y - exactly in line with expectations.
However, what is most important is that he offer some crumb of dovishness to reflate stock market indices into the green for the week, because after all, that's his job right?
Powell is due to speak at 130pmET...
The Powell speech highlights, as expected, echo his latest Fed presser, i.e., "the US Economy will require further gradual interest rate hikes, notes 12 month inflation readings should move up notably this spring"
- POWELL SAYS FURTHER GRADUAL RATE HIKES BEST PROMOTE FED GOALS
- POWELL: MODERATE WAGE GAINS SHOW JOB MKT NOT EXCESSIVELY TIGHT
- POWELL: 12-MONTH INFLATION SHOULD MOVE UP `NOTABLY' THIS SPRING
- POWELL: FOMC SEES RISKS TO ECONOMIC OUTLOOK `ROUGHLY BALANCED'
- POWELL: MUST BALANCE BETWEEN HIKING TOO QUICKLY AND TOO SLOWLY
- POWELL: EXPECT INFLATION TO STABILIZE AROUND 2% OVER MEDIUM TERM
- POWELL: PATIENCE APPROACH TO FED RATE HIKES HAS PAID DIVIDENDS
- POWELL: LABOR MARKET HAS BEEN STRONG, EXPECTED TO STAY STRONG
- POWELL: A FEW MEASURES SUGGEST REMAINING LABOR MARKET SLACK
- POWELL SAYS FED BALANCE-SHEET UNWIND GOING SMOOTHLY
His full speech below (speech link):
Comments
Do it, collapse this son of a bitch..
I want ten percent six month cd's damn it!
In reply to Do it, collapse this son of… by Bill of Rights
with 15% inflation?
In reply to I want ten percent six month… by topspinslicer
i just read the text. what a pile of horse shit.
does anyone have the balls to say "asset valuations are the driver of this economy and we will do anything necessary to protect them"
In reply to with 15% inflation? by rccalhoun
"This persistent shortfall in inflation from our target has led some to question the traditional relationship between inflation and the unemployment rate, also known as the Phillips curve. Given how low the unemployment rate is, why aren't we seeing higher inflation now?"
Because the numbers are cooked!!!!!!
In reply to with 15% inflation? by rccalhoun
The whole fucking inflation data is a myth: taking out medical/tuition/housing, you have nothing fucking left.
In reply to "This persistent shortfall… by spastic_colon
No the world famous two percent inflation the central tyrants keep talking about
In reply to with 15% inflation? by rccalhoun
The Orange Dotard better hope it happens soon or he will be a One Term Wonder so be careful what you wish for, shithead
In reply to Do it, collapse this son of… by Bill of Rights
So a doveish Powell tanks the Market. Upside down day...
In reply to The Orange Dotard better… by Juggernaut x2
Blow on my Dice, Mr. Powell.
Say some Jew words that will bring the market back into the green!
i am not sure if POwell should take a back seat to Chump's china tit for tat ... powell is more important ... chump is just exchanging friendly fire with chinamen
You mean CHIMP...Obama is no longer in office dolt.
In reply to i am not sure if POwell… by Pandelis
You are so fixated on The Black Messiah- perhaps you wish to be his lover?
In reply to You mean CHIMP...Obama is no… by Bill of Rights
He got used to having his ass fucked by the black dick.
In reply to You are so fixated on Obama-… by Juggernaut x2
Talkin the book just like Janet. No way they are hiking 4 times with 3 quarters left. I strongly doubt three. Make the rules up as you go along and change them every time you get in trouble.
A little more housing data and they wont raise it again.... Its Dead Jim....
In reply to Talkin the book just like… by shizzledizzle
speaking at a "private event" seems very appropriate for the chairman of the world's most destructive private bank
Yeah, say some dove shit and don't worry about actual market value.
So many lies....
- There was no over heated economy. It was economic replacement from the weather damage last year. Just look at car sales - they were headed down last year before the storms. Then huge numbers of car replacements. Their was no boom...
- Rising interest rates are just coming back to normal. Not. The fed is trying to save the pension systems that are killing 600 localities with being $2 trillion under paid...
I agree. Of course a monopoly power like the Fed is going to constantly lie. There is no way rates can rise materially. If there was no central bank with the ability to manipulate rates and electronically print (and assuming we were in this same situation - which is not a great assumption because the free market wouldn't have let the debt get so large), the rates today would be much higher. A mortgage would likely be in the 7 to 8% range (maybe more) as opposed to 4.5%. The problem just continues to be kicked down the road because politically there is nothing else they can do. They may raise rates a tad more, but they won't dare take them up materially. They just need room to bring them down again when the shit hits the fan. I doubt it will happen, but I hope the next crisis wakes up the country regarding how horrible of an institution the Fed really is.
Here is an awesome explanation of the financial crisis and how the Fed was the largest reason for the build-up in debt:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=541bajR4k8g
In reply to So many lies… by RabbitOne
moreover, our entire economic system depends on exponential economic growth in a biosphere with finite resources...
Good luck with that!
In reply to I agree. Of course a… by NYC_Rocks
Such total bullshit. I could have written those same exact words for him. This whole thing. Is one big fucking joke !!!!
The joke is on the people, they still have not rolled the motherfucking guillotines in mass.....mine is nigger rigged but its ready
In reply to Such total bullshit. I could… by Seasmoke
He mentions nothing about if you cannot find a job in one year, you are not included in the labor force anymore. If you add these back in then the rate is ~22%.
"Jerome Powell...and "3 Or 4" Rate Hikes This Year"
The sound of "jingle mail" in the retail real estate market.
Why not higher inflation? Because it is underestimated and America is broke.
The only inflation the Fed cares about is wage inflation and that has been flat for 40 years
In reply to Why not higher inflation? … by ThanksIwillHav…
Where is my billion dollar loan for 0% interest?!?!?
The fuckers in banking and finance have had access to free money for over ten fucking years with no real risk, real work, and no new collateral requirements!!!! SAVERS are still getting fucked!
The central bankers/financiers should have lost the fucking heads years ago. Simply amazing that the producers of the world have allowed this "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiment to continue as long as it has. Go ahead, RAISE interest rates for the savers !!!
The Apps are at your local synagogue but they are only available in Hebrew.
In reply to Where is my billion dollar… by LawsofPhysics
Et tu, Jerome?
Just a few more stab wounds and this bull is going down for the count.
why not only two more rises?
Yes, where's that "Gold Standard"?
Thrown overboard 30+ fucking years ago
In reply to Yes, where's that "Gold… by mosfet
Execute The Fed