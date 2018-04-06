"We May Take A Hit": Trump Warns Investors To Prepare For "Pain" In The Market

Two days ago, when we commented on the early morning plunge in stocks (which was subsequently fully reversed by the close in a historic 800 point Dow reversal), we said that a long-standing question - will Trump pick plunging stocks or trade war - had finally gotten its answer when CNBC's Eamon Javers said that a "White House official said the the WH recognizes that Trump’s actions are hitting the stock market, but this is “a longer term thing,” and the president has to follow through on a key campaign promise."
Moments ago, Trump himself confirmed that when in a radio interview on Friday morning, the president said that U.S. markets could face some “pain’’ from the trade standoff with China and other countries, but - like on Wednesday - asserted that in the long-run, Americans would be better off due to his protectionist actions.
Speaking on WABC Radio's “Bernie & Sid in the Morning’’ program, Trump said "I’m not saying there won’t be a little pain so we might lose a little of it but we’re going to have a much stronger country when we’re finished, and that’s what I’m all about.’
"We have to do things that other people wouldn’t do. So we may take a hit, but you know what, ultimately we’re going to be much stronger for it,’’ Trump said during the radio interview on Friday. “It’s something we had to do, and ultimately if you take a look it’s not only trade with China - it’s everybody."
To be sure, stocks have fluctuated dramatically in the past few weeks when Trump drastically intensified trade actions and jawboning against several countries, mostly China. Indicating that he is willing to accept some notable losses in the S&P, Trump said in the interview Friday that “the market’s gone up 40% or 42%.” Which suggests that the president would be ok with a drop of 20% or so if it means winning trade war against China.
Meanwhile, as reported earlier, in response to Trump’s latest tariff announcement, China said it would counter U.S. protectionism "to the end, and at any cost," as a war of words over Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese imports escalated.
"The Chinese side will follow suit to the end and at any cost, and will firmly attack, using new comprehensive countermeasures, to firmly defend the interest of the nation and its people,” the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on its website on Friday.
Finally, recall that China yesterday admitted that "squeezing" the US stock market is perhaps its biggest leverage. It now has a green light from the president himself to do just that...
... and between that, and Trump's admission that stocks are going lower, it may be time to sit on the sidelines for a while.
Comments
THE MADMAN HAS GONE AND DONE IT!!!!!!
In reply to THE MADMAN HAS GONE AND DONE… by BigWillyStyle887
just fu*(ing WINNING!!!
we're WINNING so much i'm getting TIRED of so much WINNING!!!
In reply to all planned by mobius8curve
Who is buying all the bonds this morning???
In reply to just fu*(ing WINNING!!! by BullyBearish
Trump.
In reply to Who is buying all the bonds… by eclectic syncretist
No pain...no gain...
In reply to Trump. by iClaudius
Gee, thanks... Trump
In reply to No pain...no gain... by Déjà view
Donald -345 DOW and Counting .............
In reply to Gee, thanks... Trump by Yellow_Snow
Plunge protection team at work.....giving us a dose of Friday humour.
The shitshow is on life support, and somebody is gonna pull the plug soon.
The central scammers will waste tremendous ammunition once the market turns, and it won't be worth defending anymore.
In reply to s by BaBaBouy
Markets? Don't make me laugh. Its nothing more than a conglomeration of Central bank interventions and skimming bots that provide ZERO capital running competing alogos. Pull all the plugs and watch what would happen to the price of Amazon in about 30 minutes.
In reply to Plunge protection team at… by Brazen Heist
I'm looking forward to seeing how the algos will react.
In reply to Markets? Don't make me laugh… by cowdiddly
China will give Trump the excuse to reset the stock market?
In reply to I'm looking forward to… by Brazen Heist
Oh, you think it is the Fedsters, trying to disguise the emptying of their overloaded balance-sheet wastebasket by timing it with a trade war so that the Fed can blame underemployed Deplorables whose jobs were shipped to China and Mexico?
Dark....
I am not sure about that. Trump has always wanted the US to insist on less lopsided trade with China. If our country’s leaders had done that 30 years ago, rather than handing China the manufacturing side of the tech industry in a hand basket, we wouldn’t have so much underemployment of citizens.
In reply to Plunge protection team at… by Brazen Heist
They might get arrested soon. I am not sure they are playing ball as far as the new regime.
In reply to Plunge protection team at… by Brazen Heist
Is Belgium at it again?
Murica is directly monetizing their debt by covert banking operations through Belgium.
In reply to Trump. by iClaudius
US trade deficit since 1790:
http://thesoundingline.com/the-short-math-of-us-trade/
In reply to Is Belgium at it again?… by Justin Case
Phyz GOLD ...
In reply to US trade deficit since 1790:… by Four Star
Nice graph but hmmm...something happened in 1971...can't be exact but it must be end of August.
In reply to US trade deficit since 1790:… by Four Star
You want to say Switzerland.
Belgium buys treasuries and Switzerland buys stocks pn behalf of a foreign entity.
In reply to Is Belgium at it again?… by Justin Case
I haven't heard that scam discussed in a while. But how do we know that is the U.S. Fed/Treasury, and not the Roths through some other central bank? And what exactly is the difference?
In reply to Is Belgium at it again?… by Justin Case
What you are witnessing is the "political pretext" of The Reset.
AKA ... the peasants are being marinated ... with bullshit.
The Reset is managed by the global government and I see it is developing beyond my expectations.
Putrid
In reply to Who is buying all the bonds… by eclectic syncretist
We the people are to be sacrificed. Inflationary recession is baked in the cake now.
In reply to What you are witnessing is… by Putrid_Scum
"Depopulation. Yes, you are correct. They'll watch hundreds of millions freeze, starve, and drown to death."
The Reset
In reply to We the people are to be… by Justin Case
Well white people stopped having children years ago....no so much for the niggers and spics.....
In reply to "Depopulation. Yes, you are… by Putrid_Scum
That is already happening. Many non-womb-productive, non-welfare-eligible citizens are already living in the streets in places like CA, while government pays the household bills of illegal border crossers who have sex, reproduce and work part-time to stay below the earned-income limits of multi-pronged welfare programs and the refundable EITC child tax credit up to $6,431.
In reply to "Depopulation. Yes, you are… by Putrid_Scum
So, we have been fucked for decades, collapse baked into the cake, and someone tries to change it, and he's the devil.
At least with this thinking we can understand how we got here. ANYONE who speaks the truth or actually attempts to change things will be destroyed.
And we WONDER why no one even tries?
Our reality is that EVERYBODY talks about principles, while the ACTIONS demonstrate only personal interests. What's in it for ME?
In reply to We the people are to be… by Justin Case
I'm expecting WW 3 to reset everything and to replay the show again just like WW 1 and WW 2.
In reply to So, we have been fucked for… by Oldwood
you think the bad guys want this reset now with Trump in charge? They most certainly do not.
In reply to What you are witnessing is… by Putrid_Scum
people selling stocks
In reply to Who is buying all the bonds… by eclectic syncretist
Doesn't this, in turn, squeeze the Chinese markets as well?
No one move or the nigger gets it (Blazing Saddles).
I guess we'll see who has the bestest printers and PPT.
Rod Serling where are you?
In reply to just fu*(ing WINNING!!! by BullyBearish
China will implode with massive domestic riots if exports substantially decline. This is high stakes poker and believe it or not, Trump holds the winning hands. Price increases bring about the inflation they have been trying to create for ten years, while China is left with millions of unemployed. Timing is everything, which is why China has been racing to build their military and form alliances with Russia. Military threat is their ONLY fall back, which is WHY Trump signed that big military budget.
Will China lower their trade barriers in hopes of only having a moderate slowing in their economy, or risk real war?
China has been working towards world domination since Mao, while American corporations profit and our people willingly accept knowing delusion with regard to our trajectory.... simply HOPING that everything works out.
Well, it WON'T, unless we actually ACT.
Our economy, like our rights to self defense will not simply survive because of some notions of liberty or freedom. Everything we have ultimately MUST be fought for. Protectionism in trade is no different than protecting ourselves with our personal firearms. To lay down our defenses is SURRENDER, not some moral victory, unless you expect your only rewards in heaven.
In reply to Doesn't this, in turn,… by BandGap
"China will implode with massive domestic riots if exports substantially decline."
I hope not, though it's possible. I've moved to a nice sleepy village in a Shanghai suburb ... just in case. Riots always happen downtown, right? :)
I know you'll stay put in the USA Oldwood, I hope you protect yourself and your family.
The Reset will destroy entire regions.
Putrid
In reply to China will implode with… by Oldwood
Most of our preparation depends on mental preparation, state of mind. Those living in denial without a plan or even thought of "what if" have no chance.
Regardless of our differences in perspectives here on ZH, I think other than the bots, we are all pretty much "prepared".
Best of luck to all, but I keep hoping it does come to what we all fear lurks in our future, especially for the young.
In reply to "China will implode with… by Putrid_Scum
You do understand that China understands today's American youth very well.....they will just play the waiting game and win easily
In reply to Most of our preparation… by Oldwood
All we can do is speak our mind, accept the slings and arrows in response. It will become THEIR world, and they will have the comfort of blaming those who came before them rather than EVER looking at their own actions. We are ALL to blame.
In reply to You do understand that China… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
The older guys are prepped very well generally. The younger guys, like myself, not so much.
It'll be a rough ride, but you're 100% correct, mental preparation comes first, AKA Accepting the truth.
Putrid
In reply to Most of our preparation… by Oldwood
If TSHTF, unless you look Chinese, I think you're making a mistake living in China. They tolerate foreigners there, but only just barely, from what I've been seeing on YouTube. That tolerance will run thin in hard times. But you're the boots on the ground, so what do I know.
In reply to The older guys are prepped… by Putrid_Scum
That's why you've been saying for last 30 years.
In reply to China will implode with… by Oldwood
Trade is moderately important to China’s economy; the combined value of exports and imports equals 37 percent of GDP. The average applied tariff rate is 3.4 percent.
Trade is moderately important to the U.S. economy; the combined value of exports and imports equals 28 percent of GDP. The average applied tariff rate is 1.6 percent. Nontariff barriers impede some trade.
In reply to China will implode with… by Oldwood
My advice is to learn to speak Chinese.
And learn to look Chinese, too.
In reply to Trade is moderately… by Justin Case
Good idea. Because your children and grandchildren will become the domestic workers for the middle class (not the affluent, they will opt for better species) Chinese.
In reply to My advice is to learn to… by directaction
What do we tariff from China, Japan or EU? Most punitive tariffs applied in the past were dropped immediately or were never even imposed. What tariff does China put on our cars, motorcycles or anything else?
China is a manufacturing engine that has built factories never used to simply keep people working. Tell me how they absorb significantly reduced exports. Their debt is off the charts, businesses sustained by continually rolled over defaults.
Quicksand.
No doubt this is a stone tossing fight among glass houses, but there are still winners and losers.
Anyone who thinks winning is doing nothing is delusionary.
In reply to Trade is moderately… by Justin Case
Funny that it will come down to food. Nothing motivates the masses like an empty stomach.
Read a good point yesterday that China's response in counter-tariffing was to target farmers in states that Trump barely won. For instance, they are raising tariffs on ginseng grown in Wisconsin. Add to this fact is that they stated they will target the stock market. Now it's getting personal.
The Chinese are feeding Trump bullets.
In reply to China will implode with… by Oldwood
There is always risk in fighting back, because we willing ignore the cost of doing nothing. Doing nothing, the easy choice, is typically our first choice.
In reply to Funny that it will come down… by BandGap
The Chinese are feeding Trump bullets.
Who pulled a gun first?
In reply to Funny that it will come down… by BandGap
That won't matter when the shooting starts. It will be determined by the winner.
Not sure if the Chinese understand they are stoking American nationalism right now. They are actually making Trump stronger and allowing for them to be blamed for the upcoming implosion. If Team Trump came up with this scenario it is brilliant.
I have six kids, the last thing I want is a war, trust me.
These are interesting times.
In reply to The Chinese are feeding… by Justin Case
You got a one way ticket to the promised land, a hole in your belly and a gun in your hand.
In reply to Funny that it will come down… by BandGap
Always better to do something than nothing.
The examples you give seem destined to fail. Farmers tend to be conservative, and will still vote that way, even if they sell less ginseng. People heavily in the stock market tend to be the wealthy and/or urban, both of which already vote left.
In reply to Funny that it will come down… by BandGap
China has been working towards world domination since Mao, while American corporations profit and our people willingly accept knowing delusion with regard to our trajectory.... simply HOPING that everything works out.
agree 100%
What part of the equation of XI being name emperor did you leave out?
In too many areas for way too long on areas of legitimate cooperation China failed to act as a trade partner. Nuclear non-proliferation they failed, south china sea the failed, IP they failed, and now they make threatening statements because we look at their behavior and say: "unacceptable" and no business is good business.
It is through their response that their motives are most transparent. Better to deal with these tyrants and bad actors now then continue hoping that they will change, people hoped Hitler wasn't a monster, they hoped wrong. This is not our Neville moment.
In reply to China will implode with… by Oldwood
Of course, it will impact them, and that is why they are trying to bully us into backing down from standing up for American workers’ interests.
The Chinese, too, will try to blame Deplorables who were displaced from jobs by their low-wage workforce, while China’s leaders were on an infrastructure spending frenzy, with their newly minted millionaires parking their money in this country’s posh real estate, just as fast as our elites parked their cash in cheap Chinese labor.
Ahhh patriotism—it warms the heart. It is all about baby and family. So sweet. So cuddly.
In reply to Doesn't this, in turn,… by BandGap