Why Systems Fail

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Since failing systems are incapable of structural reform, collapse is the only way forward.
Systems fail for a wide range of reasons, but I'd like to focus on two that are easy to understand but hard to pin down.
1. Systems are accretions of structures and modifications laid down over time. Each layer adds complexity which is viewed at the time as a solution.
This benefits insiders, as their job security arises from the need to manage the added complexity. The new layer may also benefit an outside constituency that quickly becomes dependent on the new layer for income. (Think defense contractors, consultants, non-profits, etc.)
In short order, insiders and outsiders alike habituate to the higher complexity, and everyone takes it for granted that "this is how things work." Few people can visualize alternatives, and any alternative that reduces the budget, payroll or power of the existing system is rejected as "unworkable."
In this set of incentives, the "solution" is always: we need more money. If only we had another $1 million, $1 billion or $1 trillion, we could fix what's broken.
But increasing the budget can't fix what's broken because it doesn't address the underlying sources of systemic failure.
Those benefiting from the status quo will fight tooth and nail to retain their jobs and benefits, and so deep reform is essentially impossible, as the insiders and constituencies of each layer resist any reform that might diminish their security/income.
As a result, new layers rarely replaces previous layers; the system becomes more and more inefficient and costly as every new layer must find work-arounds and kludgy fixes to function with the legacy layers.
Eventually, the system becomes unaffordable and/or too ineffective to fulfill its mission.
2. The organization is incapable of instituting deep reforms due to organizational sclerosis and leadership who only wants to hear "good news." Organizational sclerosis isn't just the result of insiders clinging to their job; the structure itself has lost the feedback loops and accountability needed to radically restructure a failing organization.
It's easy for leadership to start demanding what it wants to hear rather than the inconvenient and troublesome truth. Due to the tendency to "shoot the messenger bearing bad news," managers fudge their delivery dates and numbers. Lacking real data and metrics, management fails to recognize the gravity of the situation and makes catastrophically erroneous decisions based on false or massaged reports.
These dynamics can manifest in both private-sector corporations and public-sector agencies. Many public school districts have failed for these reasons despite ever-rising budgets, and the former leader of mobile telephony, Nokia, self-destructed in large part as a result of #2.
One of Steve Jobs' first actions when he took control of failing-fast Apple in 1997 was to slash product lines and strip out the corporate layers that had accumulated to service this ineffective complexity.
All of this contrasts with self-organizing networks which lack the hierarchy necessary for sclerosis, self-serving insiders and fatally blinded management. Since "this is the way the system works," we have a hard time imagining how public agencies and corporations might be obsoleted by self-organizing, opt-in, transparent rules-based networks.
Since failing systems are incapable of structural reform, collapse is the only way forward. Unfortunately collapse doesn't guarantee success; if the rot is deep enough, the wherewithal to assemble a new and more sustainable system may be lacking.
Three charts of system failure:
Comments
The big lie...
How many times have we seen this moronic claim, Bad shit happens in the markets because it's so complex and hard to manage? 200, 500.... 1000???
Much is going to be said about the morals of this bunch of money addicted criminals, That is after they are a splat on Wall street bogging down that blood soaked street sweeper Joe Punchclock is roaming over their fat carcasses... I have little doubt the main points of the recovery AFTER we have our day of real justice and reset will be about how we can make the path forward FAIR and right... We have 2000 years of wrong to look at and say "Perhaps a better path is in order here".
Greed is going to bit you on the ass, Sneaky tricks will get you killed... The path to a dirt nap is one WELL traveled, The smart mind chooses LIFE, Not evil.
The match tossed into this huge pool of gasoline will be one tossed in hope of some good coming from a massive conflagration.
Plenty of matches out there, evil cannot guard against all of them.
Have a good weekend....
Those who benefit from the Military Industrial Complex couldn't give a rat's ass where the next few trillion dollars come from.
They've secured their share of the pie.
Fuck everyone else.
In reply to The big lie by Masher1
ONE SYSTEM that will fail for sure: Israhell
In reply to Those who benefit from the… by serotonindumptruck
The American Imperial System
1. is in big trouble because its component parts lost faith in its viability
2. its financial foundation is dangerous and distorted
3. the system itself is interlocked against the forces of progress
4. structurally, the American system makes people more stupid
5. feedback loops were destroyed long ago
In reply to Those who benefit from the… by serotonindumptruck
Cui bono? Maybe TPTB know whats coming.
In reply to Those who benefit from the… by serotonindumptruck
This explains why capitalism, and the creative destruction that accompanies it, is so important. You must have systems that route around and overcome these sorts of inefficiencies. Sometimes, destruction is the only answer. With capitalism, the inefficient system is destroyed by the very thing that replaces it, so there is no down time, as you rebuild from scratch.
In reply to The big lie by Masher1
When you're right, you're right.
The great irony is that we will all end up dead and I am actually looking forward to the end if only to get away from all the noise that is the world we inhabit. It didn't have to be this way.
In reply to The big lie by Masher1
The CBs are propping up valuations to paint GDP, jobs, and all economic appearances... Beyond bond purchases, its now CB ownership of the equity markets. We're in the Truman Show or the Matrix.
The CBs (Fed, ECB and BOJ) know they accidentally broke the longstanding economic system. Maybe this explains the military spending increases... complete chaos is at the doorstep and the CBs can't find a way out.
He says failing systems can't be repaired but points to Jobs' rescue of Apple. Generally, I like to back my arguments with supporting instead of contradicting evidence, but you do you, Smith.
The exception proves the rule.
And let's see what happens to Apple and the FAANGS imminently.
In reply to He says failing systems can… by American Sucker
Corrupt institutions cannot be reformed. They can only be replaced.
How about not replacing corrupt institutions? Just get rid of them alltogether.
The fucked up FBI comes to mind.
Fire the top 100 Traitors with no pension or benefits, pasture the rest to INS.
Put it in the dustbin of history.
In reply to Corrupt institutions cannot… by bh2
Why You Need To Shut The Fuck Up
This what the Kremlin wants you to believe.
Dismantle the US from the inside.
And there are so many suckers here who are falling for it.
The system can be reformed. It does not have to collapse.
Fucking Russians. Now they're making the government spend too much. Probably doing it with only $100K in Facebook ads too.
In reply to This what the Kremlin wants… by youshallnotkill
Automate the public sector via block-chain, eliminate the layers, slash government spending and taxes.
Ban automation of the private sector, put people back to work and watch wealth disparity diminish.
Private sector automation has driven wealth disparity.
Well, I see that one system failed: our educational system. Smith throws out three graphs we've all seen a million times, with little elaboration about how they prove his point. This just amounts to the old "I blame the system" argument used by so many after they f*ck up, especially by those in government.
The reasons for debt and spending increases are more tied to societal lack of discipline, accountability, and responsibility. As for wealth inequality, its causes are much harder to understand than its consequences. Many books have been written about the topic.
When the insiders realize that they can vote themselves "largesse from the Public Treasury", then the end of the road is in sight.
In reply to Well, I see that one system… by Ron_Mexico
we ALL vote ourselves largesse from public treasury
In reply to When the insiders realize… by serotonindumptruck
All human systems fail when psychopaths push the normies out of leadership positions. The psychopaths then destroy the creation they have been entrusted to protect. Actually very simple. Psychopaths need to be weeded out and isolated from healthy organisms.
There's a sociology study that indicates approximately one third of society tend to exhibit psychopathic behavior, and that those people tend to gravitate towards official positions within government, as their desires and livelihood are ensured by the threat of State-sanctioned violence.
Those government workers have absolutely no problem with the "legalized" theft of private property.
In reply to All human systems fail when… by Secret Weapon