Another Mighty Conundrum For Americans

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
The sanctuary city movement, and all its baggage, terminates in one troublesome idea: that the USA should have open borders and that anyone from a foreign land who manages to get here by whatever means is home-free-all. The most recent Democratic nominee for president said just the other day that she dreamed of open borders. The much-abused word dream has been at the center of our discourse about immigration, a purposefully sentimental manipulation of language for a culture struggling to ascertain the boundaries of reality in an era of universal wishful thinking.
Anyone who listens to National Public Radio, for instance, may notice the care they take to keep the boundary as fuzzy as possible vis-à-vis the status of people here from other lands. “Undocumented” has been the favorite trope, a dodge that implies that the people in question are victims of a clerical error — someone over in the Document Division forgot to hand them the right paperwork.
Or else, all they are simply labeled “immigrants,” leaving out the question of whether they are in the country legally or not. Do not suppose it is mere sloppiness.
Lately, there is the matter of census-takers asking the people they interview — theoretically everybody who resides in the US — whether they are citizens or not. It would seem to be within the legitimate interests of demographic statisticians to ask that question, but it has ignited a firestorm of opposition. All manner of casuistry has been applied by that opposition to rationalize why we wouldn’t want to know whether people here are citizens or not. It all seems to come down to a cynical political calculation that the voter rolls can be eventually padded in favor of the Democratic Party (of which I remain an unhappy registered member, in order to vote in the New York state primary election).
The sanctuary city movement seems to me the most mendacious element of the story, a nakedly emotional appeal against the rule of law. The attorney general of California, Xavier Becerra, lately threatened to fine corporations there that share employee information with federal agents. There has not been such arrant flouting of federal law by state officials since Governor George Wallace stood in the doorway of the University of Alabama crying “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” in June, 1963 — and we all know how that ended.
I’m among those who would like to see the immigration laws honestly enforced. In fact, I would also like to see the 1965 immigration law reformed to admit far fewer people from any land into this country. We have economic and cultural interests to protect, and they would seem to be self-evident.
So why has there been no move by the federal authorities to impose sovereign federal law over figures like Mr. Becerra, or Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who went through the barrio there Paul Revere style warning that the ICE agents were coming?
Well, one big reason is the marijuana situation. Nine states have legalized cannabis for recreational use (i.e. for getting high), and 29 have legalized it for medical purposes. This includes all of the states on the “Left Coast.” All of them are flouting federal law in doing that. But imagine the political uproar if the feds tried to step in at this point and quash the cannabis trade. In the early adapters, like Colorado, California, and Washington State, the trade has blossomed into multi-million dollar corporate enterprise, with significant tax revenue.
So, much as I object to the dishonest practices around immigration, I don’t see how the federal government can take principled action against them without first addressing its attitude to the marijuana situation.
Of course, that could be easily disposed of by congress adopting a simple law to the effect that the cultivation and sale of cannabis shall be regulated by the states. The craven members of congress apparently don’t even dare to raise the issue of resolving this conundrum, and the thought may have never even entered the mighty golden brain-pan of our president — not to mention The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Fox-News, or any of the other media organs of public debate. Well, maybe the time has come for that discussion.
Comments
What is so tough to understand about the word “illegal”?
willful ignorance, the worst kind
In reply to What is so tough to… by IridiumRebel
The flow of immigration to the US since 1820:
http://thesoundingline.com/everyone-whose-lawfully-immigrated-us-since-…
In reply to willful ignorance, the worst… by Thought Crime
"...I don’t see how the federal government can take principled action against them without first addressing its attitude to the marijuana situation."
SO blunt, heavy-handed even... if the author wanted to do an anti-pot article he should have done one, not tried to tack on a couple paragraphs of anti-pot stuff to the end of a immigration article.
Anyway, the federal government can take a "principled action against illegal immigration" without muddying the water by including anti-pot riders... in fact, that is probably the biggest problem in the federal government. Nothing can be done without someone else (usually hundreds of someone elses...) trying to muddy the water with bullshit.
In reply to The flow of immigation to… by Four Star
I'll tell you "how" or "why":
Because the Marijuana "situation" isn't valid due to America's acceptance. Much like the polygamy laws are still on the books; they're not inforced. WHY? Because a man can screw 10 women and have children by them all... but if he attempts to do the "right" thing (stressful suicide) and MARRY THEM, he's now a Criminal?
It's a law that was never addressed because it's "wrong" to marry 10 women, just like it's "wrong" to have kids by 10 women. By removing the law, the lawmakers infact make a statement that it's morally correct to act in such a way. This is why polygamy is on the books but not enforced, and this is ALSO why marijuana will remain on the books until distant history, but not be enforced.
In reply to "...I don’t see how the… by toady
See what I mean? This all started with a immigration article...
Three comments later and we're also talking pot and polygamy...
By the time the federal government is done debating it'll be 7000 pages long, give 2 trillion to Iran, and pad every Congress critters pocket with a few hundred million.
And none of it will address anything tangible about immigration.
In reply to I'll tell you "how" or "why"… by shamus001
There is no conundrum here. It's quite simple. The Constitution implicitly authorizes the 'federal government' to provide national (border) security. Immigration control is central to border security.
Weed, is fundamentally no threat to security. The Constitution does not grant the federal government the authority to control marijuana any more than it does alcohol.
In fact, a very short history lesson shows just how far off the rails we've come.
When the federal government wanted to ban alcohol in 1919, they recognized that they had neither the authority or the power to do so. They went to all the states, and only after receiving the proper 2/3 ratification (though that is still debatable), the feds had the blessing of the states.
Just 13 years later, after it became obvious to even the most intellectually challenged politicians that you cannot outlaw vices, the feds repealed the 18th Amendment with the 21st... So they didn't just issue an edict. No, they went back to the states, and ratified yet another Amendment.
Fast forward 100 years, and now when the feds say "this is the law", the states cower, and take it.
And the author of this article tries to conflate the issues. My how far we've fallen.
In reply to See what I mean? This all… by toady
They are not "flouting" federal law at all, for two reasons. First, it is not mandated that states criminalize everything the feds criminalize. They are both, theoretically, sovereigns. There are many federal crimes that don't have state equivalents, and vice versa.
Second, the federal government criminalizing marijuana is unconstitutional. It is based on the "affects commerce" lie, whereas the Constitution gives Congress the power to "regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States". But how is me growing marijuana in my back yard and smoking it "commerce ... among the several States"? The Constitution speaks about "regulating commerce" "among the several States", not "regulating any individual action that might in any way be considered, if done by everyone simultaneously, to possibly have an impact on the amount of commerce", which is how the dictatorial Supreme Court has interpreted it (Wickard v. Filburn).
Now Art. I, Section 8 authorizes Congress to "establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization".
More importantly, Art. I, Section 9 provides: "The Migration or Importation of such Persons as any of the States now existing shall think proper to admit, shall not be prohibited by the Congress prior to the Year one thousand eight hundred and eight". People have interpreted this to apply only to slaves - but that is the "importation" prong, the "migration" prong is immigration. And clearly after 1808 Congress is authorized to regulate that. Unlike a marijuana law, where states and the federal government can, consistently, have different laws (unless a State required citizens to smoke marijuana, but no state does that), immigration does not permit of different laws.
Art. VI, para. 2, clearly provides that where Congress has the legitimate right to legislate, inconsistent state laws are void:
In reply to Simple. by erkme73
Exactly. The Federal Government has a constitutional mandate to control immigration. It does not have a constitutional mandate to regulation drugs and hence the war on drugs at the Federal level is unconstitutional over reach.
In reply to Nine states have legalized… by NiggaPleeze
In reply to Exactly. The Federal… by Stackers
In reply to uh, the fedgov has… by RhinoSilver
~"So, much as I object to the dishonest practices around immigration, I don’t see how the federal government can take principled action against them without first addressing its attitude to the marijuana situation."~
Apples and oranges. Let's say that the US never became lax in their enforcement of border control. Doing so would have severely curtailed illegal narcotics coming in from foreign sources, especially marijuana. Had that happened, marijuana would not today have the influence on American opinion as it does now. One can easily argue that our lax marijuana laws are a direct result of our abrogation of our duty to protect our border.
As far as the semantics riddle surrounding illegal migration across our intentionally ignored borders, all one can call those who enter any country without following due process is the neutral "undocumented foreign national". That vernacular avoids the loaded implications of using the term "immigrant" or "migrant". Make no mistake though. If a country loses its borders, it is lost itself.
In reply to Nine states have legalized… by NiggaPleeze
Nicely done.
Immigration is in the legal pervue of Federal authority while marijuana under the a fictitious guise of interstate commerce and tax law clearly is not beyond the capability of the States to handle within their respective legal frameworks.
Kunsler merely compounds the error by conflating the issues creating a false dichotomy.
I suspect Mr. Sessions is aware of this Federal overreach and is not tempted to see it on a Supreme Court docket. Better to have a vague threat of Federal action against a recalcitrant State to bluff a weak States Atty. General than have this fiction put on trial.
In reply to Nine states have legalized… by NiggaPleeze
Not conflated, just missing the pertinent point you just made. The Constitution gives specific authority to the feds in certain areas (immigration)and with withholds it in others (substance regulation). I fail to understand why people do not grasp this point.
In reply to Simple. by erkme73
True!
In reply to See what I mean? This all… by toady
Under the law, he is only obligated to provide for the children he fathers. He does not have to marry their mothers. The polygamy laws have nothing to do with that, they were about head-butting between the State and a certain religious group that was becoming influential.
New law is constantly being written, and while archaic laws can and do remain 'on the books', they are unenforceable due to the many subsequent laws that cover those issues further. That they aren't removed is due more to sentimentality and laziness than to any desire to make a grand statement on morality.
In fact, it is when the law attempts to veer off into moral issues that it runs into trouble. It needs to sick to matters of criminality only. Applied to this situation, the position of the law should be only that he support all his children, and that only his first marriage will have legal status. He can have 10 wives by 'church marriage', but the law will only give 'wife' status to the first, while his children by all 10 would be his legal obligation.
Old pot laws will eventually be superceded by new legislations written in the states legalizing it. A few will be picked off as oppositions try to have them enforced, but for the most part they will lie there, impotent and clotting up the legal libraries with more useless words. Unchallenged, they could theoretically stay there forever.
In reply to I'll tell you "how" or "why"… by shamus001
That's interesting. My take was that the author was pro-pot. He's saying go ahead and legalize marijuana and then enforce the laws against illegal invaders.
In reply to "...I don’t see how the… by toady
This was all a great idea when there were less people here and we didn't have stagnant wages for 30 years and 20% unemployment.
Different "era" now. Get legal or GTFO!
As far as the weed situation goes, the author seems to sidestep the stranglehold the multinational pharmaceutical corporations have on the world?
The AMA, most physicians, health insurers, and most sadly the people all push/take this chemical crap through their finely tuned distribution system that makes billion$ for everyone involved except the "patients".
So his argument is the Federal laws prohibiting weed are ignored so why should we expect Federal laws concerning immigration to not be ignored? That's asinine. It's an asinine proposition that sounds like a politician talking.
He obviously has never been to a packed courtroom where half or more of the cases are marijuana possession and "drug paraphernalia".
I could go into the medical benefits but that's a different time topic.
In reply to The flow of immigation to… by Four Star
Tainted Love.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/06/us/chicago-synthetic-marijuana-outbr…
In reply to The flow of immigation to… by Four Star
show us the flow of immigrants who left and could or would not assimilate. As many as 70% of Italians went back home when we were a melting pot. today we are a globalist flophouse. The Statue of liberty was the first thing many immigrants saw, but a story deliberately silenced is the Statue of Liberty was also the last thing many saw as they returned home.
In reply to The flow of immigation to… by Four Star
Nothing that happened 50 years ago or before on this issue has any bearing on the current situation. None whatsoever.
Anyone who uses the argument "we are a nation of immigrants" should be immediately shut down and recalled by their constituency. It's a new world.
Letting cheap labor into the US accross all skill classes is all about increasing profits, period. All other arguments are lies.
Corporations OWN the governments of the USA from Federal right down to municipal. The people that "get into government" have one aim and one aim only. I can tell you it has nothing to do with "service".
In reply to The flow of immigation to… by Four Star
get it right........we are a nation of LEGAL immigrants.
In reply to Nothing that happened 50… by JRobby
ASSIMILATED LEGAL immigrants.
Teddy Roosevelt: One flag, one language.
In reply to get it right........we are a… by not-me---it-wa…
One of the things I find most infuriating is how the media and politicians keeps echoing that their are 11 million people living in the USA illegally. How did they arrive at such a number? If they say 11 million, you can bet that the real number is at least 22 million.
In reply to willful ignorance, the worst… by Thought Crime
Renounce multiculturalism .... renounce Mexican parasites .... renounce Islam ... Islam is poison ...
Fun Fact: 20% of the population of El Salvador now lives in the US !
In reply to What is so tough to… by IridiumRebel
You fact isn't much fun.
In reply to Renounce multiculturalism … by Disgruntled Goat
Sounds like we should exterminate the rest of them and annex it.
In reply to Renounce multiculturalism … by Disgruntled Goat
1/3 rd of their population lives in the U.S.
In reply to Renounce multiculturalism … by Disgruntled Goat
Laws are only "lawful" if they are Constitutional. The Federal government was not given any authority to regulate drugs in the Constitution (and don't throw that bullshit "General clause" at me) and therefore any laws written by them regulating drugs are not "lawful".
In reply to What is so tough to… by IridiumRebel
"What is so tough to understand about the word “illegal”?"
Nothing if The Rule of Law still applied. Sadly, the entire illegal immigration issue is bastardized just like every other problem in this world precisely because The Rule of Law was killed decades ago. There is no fixing anything anymore because of this fact. History has shown time after time that such conditions always inevitably breed revolution, but only after conditions have deteriorated so much that the sheeple are literally starving in the streets.
In reply to What is so tough to… by IridiumRebel
The tough part is understanding how it is defined and adjudicated by politicians, the group with the worst reputation for lying, and the worst record for mass murder and human rights abuse, slave.
In reply to What is so tough to… by IridiumRebel
What is so tough to understand about "states' rights" and "nullification"?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nullification_(U.S._Constitution)
Nullification includes jury nullification, look up the Fully-Informed Jury Association.
http://fija.org/
Neither side can argue for these concepts, which is why you don't see them discussed often.
In reply to What is so tough to… by IridiumRebel
What is so hard for you Yankees to understand about the Ninth and Tenth Amendments?
In reply to What is so tough to… by IridiumRebel
The war on cannabis started with lies and is being maintained by lies. The lies provide the irrational rationale for massive bureaucracies that would have only a 20th of their size were the lies effectively challenged in court where the (bigoted, prejudicial and scientifically incorrect) origins of the lies were explained to a jury.
The History of the Non-Medical Use of Drugs in the United States by Charles Whitebread, Professor of Law, USC Law School A Speech to the California Judges Association 1995 annual conference http://www.druglibrary.org/schaffer/History/whiteb1.htm
The war on America's national sovereignty and border integrity stems from lies, too. Lies like "All cultures are the same and should be treated equally" when it has been manifestly evident for centuries they are not equal and should never be accorded the status of equality due to their barbaric practices. This preaching of cultural 'relativity' is the province of (((those))) who do not practice it in (((their))) homeland:
The Culture of Critique by Professor Kevin MacDonald http://www.angelfire.com/rebellion2/goyim/je1.pdf
US Jews Demand Israel to Stick to Plan to Deport Africans to White Countries http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/us-jews-demand-israel-to-stick-to…
In reply to What is so tough to… by IridiumRebel
uh, the fedgov has enumerated authority to protect the border. weed, not so much.
Exactly. Still waiting to hear about sanctions on employers of illegal aliens.....I'm sure the chamber of commerce will get right on that....
In reply to uh, the fedgov has… by detached.amusement
Chamber of CheapLabor (COC)
I once paid dues to them, and believe me, they don’t do much for most small shop owners. Most Main Street businesses, in turn, do not benefit from illegal immigration.
The COC only lobbies The Swamp on behalf of the businesses that employ welfare-supported citizens of other countries. Many of these are actually big businesses that are able to underbid small contractors due to a workforce of mostly illegal aliens who can accept low pay due to welfare-augmented wages.
Their womb-productive wives and girlfriends march down to the Department of Human Services with their kids’ SS cards to get their major household bills, like groceries, paid by government. When illegals pay taxes, they get refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431.
If an illegal alien laborer injures himself on the job, the taxpayers are on the hook for the cost, whereas small-scale citizen contractors lose a large portion of often meager net income to state-required fees of various types, including mandatory worker’s compensation, etc.
To bigger businesses, employing all those illegal aliens, government fees, like licensing fees, are not a large chunk of their income. The Chamber of CheapLabor concerns itself with protecting illegal aliens, rather standing up to The Swamp on behalf of citizens who own truly small businesses.
I, too, have not registered Republican since voting for Trump, not because I am going to vote Democrat, but just because my state has an open primary. I can vote for either side of the Uniparty.
In reply to Exactly. Still waiting to… by One of We
Only one reason federal law makes weed illegal ... drugmakers have given close to $2.5 billion lobbying and funding members of Congress over the past decade.
In reply to uh, the fedgov has… by detached.amusement
Bingo!
THC would eliminate the need for a majority of: opiates, psycho-actives, and cancer drugs.
In reply to Only one reason why federal… by Rainman
My theory is that certain members of our government exploited the illegal trade with South and then Central America not only to make a lot of money for themselves, but to fund the La Raza takeover. It was only 1 decade ago that the Khazarian Mafia took over the West coast of Florida using MS13 troops, planted law enforcement/drug dealers and backing certain Mexican cartels over others. Idiot potheads have been funding this since the late 60's and they can't figure out why things are so much worse now, yet they still buy into their retirement of ziltch.
In reply to Only one reason why federal… by Rainman
I suppose my mailing joints to my Reps. can't compete in that arena.
In reply to Only one reason why federal… by Rainman
Moron...they are NOT the same thing. Sally has red hair idiot.
But, without marijuana criminals to incarcerate, who will the justice system feed to the private prison industrial complex?
and all the confiscation of property and selling for legal expenses..
In reply to But, without marijuana… by Thought Crime
Plenty of cheap dope available at bargain prices.
No sales tax.
In reply to and all the confiscation of… by Hope Copy
Sessions will tell you after he wakes up...
In reply to But, without marijuana… by Thought Crime
He’s asleep? Hell, I thought he was comatose.
In reply to Sessions will tell you after… by DillyDilly
Roy Beck: Immigration, World Poverty And Gumballs
Why Third World Immigration Into The West Is Harmful To Everyone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCcFNL7EmwY
Diversity+Proximity=War: The Scientific Study Reference List
https://heartiste.wordpress.com/diversity-proximity-war-the-reference-l…
Frank Salter(Ph.D.): The War On Human Nature, Replacement Level Migration In The West And The Crime Of Diversity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxzJ2DDiJI0
The Crime of Diversity?
What civilization do you think you belong to? What set of natural laws do you think control your world?
In mine, the great driver is evolution and we control our future by guiding it.
Diversity is necessary in an evolving population, be the evolutionary units genetic or memetic.
Marry their women and adopt the best of their ideas has been a winner so far, hybrid vigor reigns and gets better every year.
So far in history, integrating the best of other cultures has been the way forward. Why ever would we stop that?
This society has lost its mind! The virulent anti-immigration people are as disconnected from everything as are the Russia Did It crowd and the Muslims Are Horrible People crowd and Jews Are Responsible For Everything crowd, The Chinese Are The Enemy, ... crowds.
Get real people, divide and conquering is working very well.
In reply to Roy Beck: Immigration, World… by RagnarRedux
The reason we have "illegal" drugs is so the makers of "legal" drugs can enjoy government protection of their monopoly (oligopoly) position in the market place. The cover story for this scam is "protection" of the citizenry while the "protection" is really for the corporations which collude with the government.
The Pure Food and Drug Act of 1913 created government protection of drug manufacturers. It put the federal government in the position of regulating which drugs could be manufactured and sold and which drugs were outlawed. And of course, the corporations pull the puppet politicians' strings.
You can't have government regulated "legal" drugs without making unapproved drugs "illegal".