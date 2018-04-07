Car Rams Into Crowd In German City Killing 3; Driver Commits Suicide

At least three people have reportedly been killed and at least 20 injured after a delivery van rammed into a crowd on the streets of Muenster, a city in western Germany.

Images of the scene of the incident, which unfolded around the Kiepenkerl statue in Munster's old town, are beginning to emerge on Twitter. The Kiepenkerl is a restaurant popular with tourists in the middle of town.

However, unconfirmed reports circulating online said 7 had been killed, and another 50 had been injured. Other reports put the number injured at 30.

AFP reported that six of the injured are in critical condition.

Sky News reported that a small truck drove into a group of people who were seated at an outdoor restaurant near the statue. The debris from what appear to be wooden chairs can be seen scattered across the scene. The driver of the van that rammed the crowd committed suicide, Sputnik News reported.

Police are treating the incident as an attack, not an accident.

#Kiepenkerl Es gibt Tote und Verletzte. Bitte den Bereich meiden. Mehr Infomationen gibt es hier. Wir sind vor Ort — Polizei NRW MS (@Polizei_nrw_ms) April 7, 2018

They've asked people to avoid the area until the scene is cleared, fearing that there could be a bomb in the van.

#Kiepenkerl #Münster Bitte keine Gerüchte über Twitter und Facebook. Wir sind vor Ort. Bitte verlasst den Bereich der Innenstadt und geht nach Hause. Wir informieren Euch hier. — Polizei NRW MS (@Polizei_nrw_ms) April 7, 2018

Police also asked people to refrain from spreading misinformation on twitter.

While police haven't released any information about the attacker or their motive, automobile attacks are a signature method used by ISIS and other terror groups when carrying out terror attacks in Europe and the US.

On Halloween, a man claiming allegiance with ISIS mowed down pedestrians in Lower Manhattan not far from the World Trade Center. The last car attack in Germany occurred when a Tunisian man who'd been rejected for asylum rammed his car into a Berlin Christmas market.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...