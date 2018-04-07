Chris Hedges: "U.S. Citizens Are Living In An Inverted Totalitarian Country"

Submitted by Erik Sandberg of NewsVoice
The mainstream media deflects attention from where power resides: corporations, not with the leaders of the free world. The arguments posed by Chris Hedges, that the U.S. is neither a democracy nor a republic but a totalitarian state that can now assassinate its citizens at will, are pertinent ones. Scary ones. Especially as consecutive governments seem equally as impotent to invoke any real change for the States. If the media won’t stand up to the marionettes who pull the strings of the conglomerates causing deep, indelible polarisation in the world abound; then so we must act. Together.
We were delighted to have Chris Hedges on an episode of the Newsvoice Think podcast as we seek to broadcast perspectives from all sides of the political spectrum. Right, left, red, blue and purple.
In our interview with Chris, we discussed a range of topics facing the U.S. today as the Trump administration looks back at a year in power, and forward to the November ’18 midterms where Democrats will be looking to make gains. Chris was scathing of that party describing them as a “creature of Wall Street, which is choreographed and ceased to be a proper party a long time ago.”
As a columnist with Truthdig, and a big advocate of independent media. Chris Hedges was the perfect interviewee for us to draw on the benefits of crowdsourced journalism and the challenges facing sites at the mercy of Facebook, Google and Twitter algorithms.
Chris’s ire against the corporate interest of Facebook et al didn’t let up saying dissident voices were being shut down and that corporate oligarchs were only too happy to let them. The neutralisation of the media platforms that seek to provide independent opinion on U.S. current affairs is in full pelt.
North Korea was the hot topic in 2017. Commentators said it was like a return to the days of the Cold War. But Hedges pointed that we need to remember what happened during the Korean War — how the North was flattened by U.S. bombs — and that as a result they, as a nation, suffer from an almost psychosis as a result. Trump, he said, is an imbecile and only deals in bombast, threats and rhetoric.
Not surprisingly, Trump got it hard from Hedges. Describing his administration as a “kleptocracy” who will seek to attack immigrants and up the xenophobia stakes as it distracts and covers for the unadulterated theft of U.S. natural resources.
As young people look to estimable journalists, activists and politicians in the States to help give them a voice, Hedges sees the democratic system as utterly futile. Encouraging mass civil disobedience instead, the ex-NY Times foreign correspondent states that railroads should be blocked and shutting down corporate buildings, for example, is the only way forward.
The perennial argument between Republicans and Democrats is just that; is the U.S. a Republic or a Democracy? Hedges thinks neither. He told Newsvoice that the States is an inverted totalitarian country where the government regards the public as “irrelevant”.
Unlike Ben Wizner from the ACLU who sees hope in delaying Net Neutrality, at least until a new administration is in power, Chris feels it is hopeless — that it is a dead duck, and as Net Neutrality slows down independent media platforms, the public will be at the behest of corporate social media sites such as Facebook who’ll increasingly deem what you do and don’t read or see.
Its called an oligarchy.
Oil and Pharma-Archy... LOL
US Citizens are fine with that, as long as cable repeats Bay Watch series 43 on TV
"U.S. Citizens Are Living In An Inverted Totalitarian Country"
But only since Trump, according to your "logic"?
Who would have guessed you turn out to be such a hypocritical scumbag, Chris.
Go fuck yourself.
We have been living in a zioarchy since 1913......does this surprise anyone.
Chris Hedges is one Marxist lunatic that occasionally makes a good point I can agree with. He's sometimes good at pointing out a problem, but his Marxist solution would be a 1984 nightmare.
Guess you been out of the loop for many years...Just woke up leaning against a tree stump?
I sure wish I could make a good living telling people how smart and enlightened I am. But there seems to be no shortage.
Damn the luck..
yah, i agree....
Hedges is a smart guy but he takes away from his argument by getting adhomimum about Trump. He is part of the problem, socialist to the core lefty loney democrat but at times spills the beans.
trump is the problem? was was the only choice.
the ownership of congress is the real issue.
squid
Socialists disparage Democrats as reformable sinners, but conservatives as irredeemable devil's to be destroyed. People mistake them as centrists because they openly trash both sides, the furthest from the truth.
or the Food Network
Hey now. I like Food Network. It's just about the only thing left that isn't massively politicized.
What if the whole push by the gun-grabbing Left to limit rights and repeal 2A is simply a ruse?
What if the deep state has figured out that the American people are too fat and happy to rise up against the outrages that are occurring on a daily basis, guns or not?
By giving the appearance of trying and failing to take gun rights away, they give the people a Pyrrhic victory and lull them into a false sense of security against a state that has decided to go ahead with their agenda anyway.
No one sees it as a victory. Reprieve at best. The trajectory is as sure as that of our economic prosperity.
A totalitarian state that can now assassinate its citizens at will?
Yes
LaVoy Finicum.
Indeed Seth Rich RIP.
You realize Trump called the hit on Seth Rich, right? The Bulgarian joos who run ZH are trying to keep you in the dark.
Lol! Trump? Not the murderess herself Hillary Clinton? Ever heard of arkancided?
Or perhaps it was the FBI or CIA, who wanted Clinton badly to win?
whaaa.... please expound, i gotta hear this shit.
^^maroon^^
You must be on the advisory board of "The Truly Stupid Society"??
Michael Hastings and that clerics 16 year old kid....
JFK...
https://newrepublic.com/article/118114/chris-hedges-pulitzer-winner-lefty-hero-plagiarist
Craig Hulet tells all. Real power rests in the large multi national corps. Politicians are all bought off...duh!
The power is ours. We simply fail to use it in anything but fringe efforts.
How we choose to live every day, our purchases, our debt, our "investments" all empower THEM. They feed from our collective actions which is why they expend so much effort to influence them.
Its about time someone fully said this.
In all fairness Chris Hedges and many others have been saying shit like this for sometime. The US population is just to fucking stupid to see it.
Sheldon Wolin first stated the idea of Inverted Totalitarianism in his 2003 book Democracy Incorporated: Managed Democracy and the Specter of Inverted Totalitarianism.
Also true, I listened to Bill Binney in 2015, and there've been others. Usually speaking to the small channels or occasional RT.com interviews. Now the real race is on for credible insiders and known pundits to speak out fully where they can, while those channels remain open and fully accessable. The difference now perhaps is people are listening and these voices are no longer seen as fringe.
https://youtu.be/3owk7vEEOvs
Chris Hedges is a legend in his own mind. He wouldn't make a pimple on Trump's azz.
warren pollock wrote about it several yrs ago. used to be a contributor on zh in the early days
Chris Hedges gained a lot of credibility with me - when he published an article about 5 years ago.
He said then,that Putin would be playing right into the hands of the BIS if he responded to the constant war provocations by the WEST !
Of course - he was right !
The BIS runs FUCKING everything !
They sit there in Basel remaining conveniently ‘neutral’ and financing the global conflicts !
While the rest of us are FUCKING slaughtered !!
BIS is the front for the real swamp Aligators and primeval reptile puppeteers. They'll doubletap you inbetween Hors d'œuvres. Yup, Oliver Stone's interviews with Putin were dynamite. I'm sure Putin also has his evil-as-f*ck days. It's pretty understanding when you know who he's up against. The way he handles himself with dealing with West's Alice in Wonderland narratives - is just fuclking awesome. I came across Hedges when I was searching Christopher Hitchins (after his blockbuster "The Trial of Henry Kissenger"), I don't know him that well, so far I've liked what I've heard from him.
Here is another outstanding interview:
https://youtu.be/CCFs0PtzeVE
...And then he promptly discredits himself by dredging up "global warming."
In Amerika you can't hedge F/X unless you open second account. In Amerika you can't trade CFD's. Or European options.
Just the way the banksters like it.
The entire universe of "news" and politics is about hiding the neo-feudal system (oligarchy) by distracting and dividing the population. It is why we have Mueller, Trump, Hillary Clinton, Obama, MSNBC, Fox, etc. Keep us arguing about what the Teams are doing and following every play while the owners laugh their asses off and smoke cigars.
This comment should be required reading.
>The entire universe of "news" and politics is about hiding the neo-feudal system...
I hear that! ...and we're still being distracted now discussing this, and arguing the paces to the left or right of one point of view or another....while we should really be flushing all these manipulators out onto the street. The politics of how do run things and get some structure comes later.
ZH has a right leaning base...
so the Tylers, for clicks . division and add revenue,cater to it.
capitalism...see?
Would we have it any other way?
How much do we spend a year on entertainment? What are our debt levels again?
Not "our" fault, right?
Speaking of distraction, most make an art form of avoiding reality. But we NEVER hesitate blaming others.... it's what we do.
I like Chris but I'm not sure were his allegiance really is...does he really understand the mindset of the white male long haul truck driver? or the opioid addict in Youngstown Ohio or the high school graduate in Pensacola ?
who does? Hedges is one of the greatest speakers i've ever heard... and much of what he says is truth. he has an incredibly diverse background and unique perspective. always worth the time to listen to
Control the media control the mind.
Jim Morrison
Does David Duchovney wear a dress?
Yeah, no shit it is. Why do you think I get so fucked up all the time?
Your odds on being shot and killed by a police officer in the US are much higher than in other countries.
I am always shocked to see videos of citizens actually fighting with police officers. Tear gassing some officers. Wielding knives and being subdued. And yet the police do not draw their weapons. Then of course it becomes obvious that these videos were not shot in the US.
In the US if you piss off a police officer or make any movement that he can possibly construe to maybe be threatening - in his wildest imagination - you are executed on the spot.
Generally on the spot police executions only occur in the most oppressive totalitarian states - and we have one.
Is this supposed to be news? I thought everyone (here) knew this.
Hedges is smart,but; unfortunately most of it is wasted on drivel.
When *( IF ) the people wake up and shed the foul divisive stench of partisanship for the wonderful aroma of patriotism that will be a great first step.
Corporate intervention and partisanship are the enemies of due process and due diligence.
Both of which degrade and deny true and due representation.
Patriotism is founded in Unity.
Partisanship is a tool of Division.