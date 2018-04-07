Feds Seize Backpage.com In Prostitution Crackdown

In an enforcement action that represents the culmination of a years-long battle by federal and state prosecutors to stop sex workers from operating openly on the Internet (under the guise of "fighting sex trafficking"), a coalition of federal law enforcement agencies on Friday shut down backpage.com, the most popular website for peddling "adult services" in the US.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the site began shutting down Friday morning as FBI agents shuttered affiliated sites around the world. A notice published on Backpage said it had been seized by the FBI, Postal Inspection Service and the IRS, according to the LA Times.
Federal agents raided the Sedona, Ariz., home of Michael Lacey, a Backpage co-founder. Investigators had discovered that, despite selling their interest in the site to a foreign company, the company's co-founders still maintained control through a network of shell companies.
Last month, Congress passed the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), a law that holds the operators of websites criminally liable for the actions of their users. The law was vehemently opposed by the ACLU, which said it would hold the operators of these websites to an impossible standard. Before that, the state of California had tried to bring criminal charges against the site, but was stymied by the Communications Decency Act, which prevented state authorities from going after the site.
Despite that, the bill - which was supported by a coalition of anti-sex trafficking groups - was passed into law. In the weeks that followed, Craigslist voluntarily shut down its personals section (the company had previously shuttered an erotic services section back in 2010, under pressure from states' attorneys general).
The takedown of Backpage (and the probable impending indictment of its owners) is perhaps the last gasp for sex workers hoping to operate "indoors" using the Internet. Instead, many will be forced back into the street, where data collected by researchers universally shows their rates of violence and death are much higher.
In an op-ed published by the LA Times back in February - back when the debate of FOSTA was still raging - Alison Bass, author of a book about sex workers, argued that the crackdown on websites serving as a venue for sex workers was harmful to the workers, while doing little to combat sex trafficking - which is the whole point of the crackdown.
Bass uses the example of thereviewboard.net, a website where sex workers posted advertisements and clients reviewed their services. Following a police raid, the people operating the site were arrested and charged with promoting prostitution - a felony charge.
The site was shut down under the auspices of fighting sex trafficking - but there's scant evidence sex traffickers were actively using the site. Instead, it robbed local sex workers of a tool to better screen clients and avoid dangerous environments like strangers' vehicles and the streets.
There's one big problem with that narrative: There's little evidence that these web sites abet sex trafficking. But we do know that shutting them down these makes life more dangerous for sex workers.
The ability to advertise online allows sex workers to more carefully screen potential customers, negotiate safe sex (i.e. sex with condoms), and work indoors. Researchers conclude that when sex workers can't advertise online, they are often forced to work on the street, where they are more likely to encounter violent clients. They also are more likely be dependent on exploitative pimps to find customers.
"Now these women have one less safe advertising venue," Savannah Sly, a Seattle sex worker and president of Sex Workers Outreach Project, said after thereviewboard.net was shuttered. Ditto for the sex workers who advertised on Rentboy.com, myRedbook.com and Backpage.com. "What the removal of these advertising sites do is remove low-risk clients from the client pool," Sly added. "And because you have reduced demand, you're more likely to agree to see the guy who is more dangerous."
That appears to be what happened in Sweden, after that country made it illegal to purchase sex services (but not to provide them) in 2000. Sex workers there were exposed to more violent clients when they lost many of their regular low-risk clients. Transactions with remaining clients also became more rushed, so sex workers had less time and ability to negotiate safe sex and assess potentially dangerous clients.
The closure of Backpage represents the death blow to sex workers operating more or less openly on the Internet. Those who can't find work with an established high-end escort service (something that not all sex workers have the "look" for) will be forced back onto the street.
That dude lives in Arizona. Fool shoulda set himself up in a non-extradition country.
Californication?
In reply to That by toady
Yup...it's 'Alcohol's Fault' if I drive drunk.
It's "The Gun's Fault" if I shoot somebody.
It's the "Fault of Drug Addiction", if I overdose, or rob old ladies to feed my habit.
Ladies and Gentleman:
Welcome to The New World, where "Responsibility" IS "Someone Else's Problem".
Brought to you, courtesy of "The Government".
Okay then, assholes, here's a question:
WHO do you BLAME, when faced with "a recurring bill, payable in order to bear the cost of your own enslavement"?
If I even live to see "old age", I fear I will be a "nutty old guy, who lives alone, on top of the mountain".
I will live there, by choice, having been disgusted by the world around me, and its complete disregard for the wisdom of its forebears.
I will live there, BUT:
At some point, I will tell my story, to someone who will listen.
Someone who will see, and marvel at the beauty of the old ways.
Someone who, in spite of their best judgment, recognizes that THIS world has become an aberration of Nature.
P.S. I understand full-well that "The World's Oldest Profession" is a 'crime' according to society. Never had to "Pay for it" in the classic sense...but that's not the point. The point is, if we "live in a world of law & order", based on "rules", then that so-called SYSTEM needs to be "based on equity". Since each member of "society" has a presumed "equal say" then HOW do "governments" solve the dilemma of "Fair, BUT only to/for SOME"?
You can't. No such thing.
So, "Dear Leaders", Fuck Off.
In reply to Californication? by Arnold
Man wanting to fuck a woman = No.
Man wanting to molest children? = OK!
#theswamp
In reply to Yup by Croesus
Don't shoplift the pootie!
In reply to Man wanting to fuck a woman … by Americano
"Sex work."
Sorry whores, but you're going to have to bring more to the table than a pussy you've run a hundred dicks through to get my money.
There's free "sex workers" on tinder. Try that.
In reply to Don't shoplift the pootie! by DillyDilly
We are expecting a total crackdown on porn or (((adult entertainment))).
Meanwhile, some weekend fun on an English bun:
Georgia May Foote Nude Photos and Masturbation Videos Leaked
http://celebrity-leaks.net/georgia-may-foote-nude-photos-and-videos-lea…
In reply to "Sex work."… by D503
banassaultpussy
In reply to Crackdown on porn by Leakanthrophy
No more pizza for the DNC.
In reply to banassaultpussy by HisNameIsRP
Sodom, Gonizona...
In reply to That by toady
How many elected Democrats are listed?
HAHAHAH! The fucking Traitors in the FBI assisted? Why, so they can cover up more of their fuckups from the Citizens? Gotta protect their own scum.
In reply to Sodom, Gonizona... by Déjà view
I'd be more curious about how many GOP are on there since they always claim to be religious and moral. Until they are caught and then they give some lame assed Pelosi/Shumer excuse for being scumbags
Lemme clarify: I enjoy roasting hypocrites, especially ones who use religion as a cover because that is an especially large violation of trust
In reply to How many elected Democrats… by ZENDOG
They probably had the seize the records..and not because Trump slept with some of the prostitutes.
In reply to I'd be more curious about… by dirty fingernails
Just legalize prostitution already. Doing so will by its nature undercut human traffickers. Prohibition of natural behavior between consenting adults is FUCKING RIDICULOUS.
In reply to They probably had the seize… by Bobbyrib
If the FBI seized the site will they keep running it 'under new management'? Nah, that's the CIA's job.
In reply to Just legalize prostitution… by tmosley
The FBI only runs child pornography sites. No interest in any other type of material.
In reply to If the FBI seized the site… by DeadFred
We already have legal prostitution, it's called marriage and taxes to keep old prostitutes alive.
What the hell do you intend to do with all the 30+ year old street whores you've let piss away their money on drugs and prada bags? Another fucking government program? Euthanize them? Let them live on street corners?
Whoring is an example of terrible decision making. You want to encourage it?
In reply to The FBI only runs child… by tmosley
Yeah, I would not be against it. I would not want to sleep with a prostitute, but to each his own.
In reply to Just legalize prostitution… by tmosley
Religious and moral! That's fantastic!
Davey Dennison was proclaimed as the greatest man who ever lived right here on ZH. I read it here myself. His poll numbers are through the roof.
In reply to I'd be more curious about… by dirty fingernails
Precisely
In reply to Religious and moral! That's… by chunga
But that's a stupid argument that this destroys safe sites for sex workers.
Yeah, enforcing immigration laws makes it more dangerous for illegal immigrants. Oh my god, enforcing drug laws makes it more dangerous for drug users to practice their addiction. Oh the end of the world.
In reply to How many elected Democrats… by ZENDOG
If we let everybody get high & fuck, how are we gonna sell our shit?
In reply to But that's a stupid argument… by MK13
Illegal prostitution, the most retarded embarrassing aspect of our "progressive civilized" society. Prostitution was legal even in the dark ages, which is seen as an ignorant regressive society.
Might as well make farting illegal, too.
The purpose of making it illegal is driving up the cost. If it were legal, everyone would see what women are really worth. The only people for illegal prostitution are cucked males and ugly women.
In reply to How many elected Democrats… by ZENDOG
If it were legal, everyone could see what women are really worth
Your wife; not mine, bub
In reply to Illegal prostitution, the… by BigFatUglyBubble
Prostitution is repressed because of the Buybull thumpers, so prevalent in the US.
Yet TV shows are dedicated to Buybull thumpers and Sister-Wife humpers.
The irony. The hypocrisy. Only in 'Murica.
In reply to Illegal prostitution, the… by BigFatUglyBubble
Yes, this sounds like an extremely important use of resources and all, along with any major crackdown on weed smokin thank you very much, but what the fuck man, bankers and various other grifters are still roaming free! Not to mention the various other political "actors" either on the lamb or still making laws for the rest of society, so essentially all of them past and present ..
The Clintons and their global grifting operation? Prostitution ring!
Complicit syncopant media? Prostitution ring!
All three branches of government? You guessed it .. prostitution ring ..
The Various 3 letter soup agencies ... including those in on y=the big take down ..
Well you get the idea.
You'd think they might have shown Back Page a bit of professional courtesy ..
In reply to Illegal prostitution, the… by BigFatUglyBubble
Snapchat is the new hotspot. That's the only way Snapchat us still alive. Kids aren't keeping it afloat it's the " Private" Snapchat that pervs pay for.
In reply to That by toady
I think this may have something to do with trying to hamper private party gun sales... Backpage was BIG in Arizona for gun sales.
Sessions, the Keebler Eunuch is rampaging on weed and sex... but multiple major felonies (Hillary and the Barry Obongo criminals)?
No problemo.
In reply to That by toady
damn, now I gotta find a new part time job.
Im so relieved the only problem in the world is to control consenting adults entering into mutually beneficial agreements.
its sex trafficking. very bad stuff...
In reply to Im so relieved the only… by Michigander
Not really.
Was there sex trafficking on the site? Sure. How did the Fed's know? They used the site. That was probably less than 0.01% of the ads posted
BP made it safe for clients and providers to engage in the exchange of mediums. Now it will be much more dangerous for those who partake in this vice.
Just as the drug epidemic in America is at massive proportions and yet illegal, prostitution, and worse - sex trafficking, will not go away...it will just be more dangerous
I'm sure once the govt runs out of things to tax, eventually they will start to legalize and then tax the sex trade. They need another revenue stream. Prostitution laws are based on puritanical views that also brought us prohibition and outlawed hemp.
Meanwhile, the kakistocracy in DC will continue to use high priced call girls and engage in pedophilia.
In reply to its sex trafficking. very… by Hulk
Yep. And kill off madams who have little black books and want to spill the beans ala DC Madam.
In reply to Not really. … by MagicalUnicornFarts
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deborah_Jeane_Palfrey
In reply to Yep. And kill off madams who… by dirty fingernails
all good points, but the fact of the matter is that this site takes advantage of and enslaves thousands of teenage runaways, making their life and their parents lives hellish...
In reply to Not really. … by MagicalUnicornFarts
Oh the poor border pimps. The feds should be able to drop the hammer on all these creeps with even one incident involving human trafficking and children, which they have.
In reply to all good points, but the… by Hulk
This site took advantage of no one... nor did it "enslave" anyone. It is (was) a classified ad site.
Blame the pimps and the bimbos. This was about restricting private GUN sales.
In reply to all good points, but the… by Hulk
You must have been on vacation, and that is basically the main advertisement.
Backpage.com raided, CEO arrested for sex-trafficking | The ...
www.seattletimes.com/business/backpage-com-raided-ceo-arrested-in-texas
In reply to Not really. … by MagicalUnicornFarts
When it comes right down to it; many marriages are sex for security. Women peddle the one thing every man wants -beauty/sex. Women are so open about it if you just are willing to see things for what they are. Why else would a young beauty want to have sex (let alone marry) an old repulsive-looking dude? $$$ However, society gives them a pass b/c it is 'legit' since some guy in a robe said some words making it legit.
In reply to Not really. … by MagicalUnicornFarts
Whores don't get paid for sex. They get paid to go away after sex.
In reply to When it comes right down to… by dot.dot
It INCLUDES sex trafficking, which is indeed very bad stuff.
But if you made prostitution legal, light would shine into the industry, and the cockroaches (pimps and traffickers) would be forced to flee. Further, without the existing trafficking system in place for adult women, it would become exponentially harder to traffic children.
As others have said, this type of action doesn't get rid of the trafficking, it just puts it back on the streets.
In reply to its sex trafficking. very… by Hulk
The Feds could have just forced Backpage to delete the parts of the site that deal in social stuff... why shut down all the yard sales, car sales, etc... other than trying to stop the private party GUN sales!!!
In reply to It INCLUDES sex trafficking,… by tmosley
i guess dating will have to come back... will 80's romcom movies get reboots now
In reply to Im so relieved the only… by Michigander
That's the GOP for ya, very anti-choice. Their idea of freedom is rather similar to the Dems: you're free to do what I say. Hypocrites on both sides of the aisle.
In reply to Im so relieved the only… by Michigander
Last I checked it was co-sponsored by major Dems
In reply to That's the GOP for ya, very… by dirty fingernails
Color me not even slightly shocked.
In reply to Last I checked it was co… by MagicalUnicornFarts
i posted this yesterday...dinged by the voiceless/nadless.
piglosi took money from bp & refused to return it saying it was spent. she finally relented & donated it to some "worthy" cause. goathead pizza anyone?
this is connected to the earthquake & subsequent fire on catalina.
also connected is instagram & someone named chandler "child-handler" & epstein orgy island.
here are the tools of their trade. http://i.4cdn.org/pol/1523059040490.png
w/the kimmel/roseanne airing, someone doxxed the sht out of hellyweird pedos yesterday. click the thumbnails.
http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/166962642
In reply to Last I checked it was co… by MagicalUnicornFarts
It's not "Republicans" per se, but the Fundamentalist Xristians (Buybull thumpers) who are against it. It's a subset of puritanical Protestants who still hold sway.
In reply to That's the GOP for ya, very… by dirty fingernails
Its easier to crack down on some hookers than on the 30,000 tons of cocaine that the CIA imports every year. These cops have a quota to meet every month; otherwise they may lose their big fat bloated pensions.
In reply to Im so relieved the only… by Michigander
God Bless America!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpUMSarCSQw