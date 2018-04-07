DHS Creates Database To Track Journalists, Bloggers, "Media Influencers", Calls Critics "Conspiracy Theorists"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/07/2018 - 14:38

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) wants to track the vast networks of journalists, bloggers and other "media influencers" through a massive, searchable database that will allow them to monitor "any and all" trends in real time, according to a publicly posted job listing. 

Apparently the NSA doesn't share their toys with DHS... 

The DHS "Media Monitoring" initiative is currently seeking a contractor who can provide DHS with the ability to track over 290,000 global news sources in more than 100 languages - including online, print, bradcast, cable, radio, trade and industry publications, traditional news sources and social media platforms. 

“Services shall provide media comparison tools, design and rebranding tools, communication tools, and the ability to identify top media influencers,” according to the job call, in order to help DHS agencies fulfill "a critical need to incorporate these functions into their programs in order to better reach federal, state, local, tribal, and private partners."

The department's "Statement of Work for Media Monitoring Services" requires the following: 

Online & Social Media Monitoring

Ability to track global online sources for coverage relevant to Washington and the six media hubs:
•    Ability to track > 290,000 global news sources
•    Ability to track online, print, broadcast, cable, radio, trade and industry publications, local sources, national/international outlets, traditional news sources, and social media
•    Ability to track media coverage in > 100 languages, including Arabic, Chinese and Russian. Translation function to instantly translate these articles to English.
•    Ability to create up to 20 searches with each unlimited keywords
•    Unlimited coverage per search (no cap on coverage)
•    Ability to change the searches at keywords at any given time
•    Ability to create unlimited data tracking, statistical breakdown, and graphical analyses on any coverage on an ad-hoc basis

Database of journalists, editors, correspondents, social media influencers, bloggers, etc.

The chosen contractor must be able to develop a "password protected, media influencer database" which can perform searches in various languages, and present contact details and any other information that could be relevat, including publications that this influencer writes for, and an overview of the previous cvoverage published by the media influencer." 

Media Intelligence and Benchmarking Dashboard Platform    

The vendor must provide a specialized "Dashboard" for DHS to use which will provide them with a specialized search engine, real time monitoring, analysis and benchmark of media coverage (how viral something is going, for example), geographical spread, and top influencers.

24/7 Access to a password protected, online platform for users to access:
•    Overview of search results in terms of online articles and social media conversations
•    Customized and Interactive Dashboard that provide real-time monitoring, analysis, and benchmark of media coverage.
•    Ability to analyze the media coverage in terms of content, volume, sentiment, geographical spread, top publications, media channels, reach, AVE, top posters, influencers, languages, momentum, circulation.
•    Ability to select time-period of analysis: per day, week, month, and selected dates
•    Ability to build media lists based on beat, location, outlet type/size, and journalist role
•    Automated weekly overview of these dashboards sent via email

Mobile App

DHS also requires access to a "password protected, mobile app" allowing access to all of the collected metrics and monitoring information.

No word on whether DHS has commissioned a database of MSM connections to establishment politicians, but we're sure that's on its way. 

DHS calls critics "conspiracy theorists"

In response to what many suggest are Orwellian monitoring of media influencers, DHS Press Secretary Tyler Houlton issued a response on Friday which justifies the program's legitimacy and alleges that the project's goals are "standard practice." 

"Any suggestion otherwise is fit for tinfoil hat-wearing, black-helicopter conspiracy theorists," added Houlton. 

Absent blindly trusting Houlton, we've been given no indication as to how the Trump administration - or future administrations, might use the massive tracking database. The Bloomberg article points to the Senate's recent interest in designating Al Jazeera as a foreign agent " because it “often directly undermines” U.S. interests with favorable coverage of Hamas, Hezbollah and al-Qaeda’s branch in Syria," however we're sure the U.S. government could monitor specific platforms-of-interest without a massive database of every outlet's past and present body of work.

Comments

NeedtoSecede Stopdreaming Sat, 04/07/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

Back in the 2010-2012 years my business life at the time was closely aligned with the gun business.  I began commenting on a couple of industry forums.  Nothing crazy, mostly comments urging others to not trust anyone (blue team or red team) from .gov.  Also a healthy dose of encouragement for gun businesses to move out of gun-hating states like CA, IL, NY, MA etc.  After several months I was actually becoming “an influencer” on a forum or two.

The only social media I have any presence on is LinkedIn.  And within weeks of my “influencer” status being recognized I started getting all sorts of connection requests and messages from all sorts of strangers from all sorts of .gov agencies.  The icing on the cake were a couple douchebags from The Personnel Office of The President of the US.  WTF?

This shit is already happening (as others have already commented), and the tyrants are busily building there lists of those of us who value Liberty more than the slavery they have in mind.  Good luck to all, there are dark days ahead...

gdpetti Endgame Napoleon Sat, 04/07/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

Do as I say, not as I do... besides, all these OWO puppets are exceptionally expendable, so let them enjoy the party before it ends. Meanwhile the BS continues... one op after the  next, and since this latest in Britian is exposing the pedophilic leaders there as totally inept, we need a new one, no?

Remember that school shooting in Florida?

OPERATION HOGGWASH: No Death Records for the 17 Parkland Victims

 

http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=168405

Endgame Napoleon Deep Snorkeler Sat, 04/07/2018 - 15:01 Permalink

They are on their way to remedying that, with life expectancy for whites on the decline in the USA. All we need to put demographics back in place—which is the magic economic elixir in Third World countries the globe over—is more government-subsidized sex and reproduction for citizens and noncitizens. This will do it, especially with the increase in automated jobs.

Radical Marijuana vortmax Sat, 04/07/2018 - 16:37 Permalink

Of course they do. However, they are doing it at about an exponentially increasing rate, due to advancing technology enabling them to do that. Moreover, that situation appears almost infinitely worse after one recognizes that the DHS was enabled by the events on 9/11/2001, which were an inside job, false flag attack, intended to both start more genocidal wars abroad, as well as prepare for democidal martial law to be imposed at home.

The social pyramid systems were always based on being able to enforce frauds, however, what is new are the about exponentially advancing technologies which have enabled about exponentially increasing fraudulence. Since those systems of legalized lies, backed by legalized violence, can never stop those lies from still being fundamentally false, society as whole becomes increasingly psychotic.

That is more and more expressed by the ways that "national security" has become the greatest threat to itself, due to the institutions that were combined to form the DHS becoming collectively controlled by the best organized gangsters, which again is NOT new, but which is manifesting through about exponentially advancing technologies, to become about exponentially increasing criminal insanities, due the excessive successfulness of the methods of organized crime being able to increasingly dominate society.

While various agencies of the government were always spying, the article above indicates the degree to which those activities are being privatized, which is relatively novel in being done through offering a public contract. After the public money system has already been effectively privatized, since money is measurement backed by murder, it makes sense that the public murder systems are being effectively privatized.

Overall, the ideals of a democratic republic operating through the rule of law are being almost totally destroyed, with the outcome that the "government" has become as treasonous as possible, while the DHS most significantly symbolized that happening, as previously public powers are more and more effectively privatized, in order to attempt to serve those private interests.