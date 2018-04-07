ICE Executes Largest Single Workplace Raid In A Decade; 86 Illegals Arrested

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested 97 immigrants at a Grainger County, Tennessee meatpacking plant late Thursday in what civil rights organizations are calling the largest single workplace raid in a decade, reports the Washington Post. At least 86 of the immigrants were in the United States illegally.
The Homeland Security Investigations arm of ICE executed a federal criminal search warrant on the Southern Provision meat packing plant in a joint operation with the Internal Revenue Service and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Ten people were arrested on federal criminal charges, one person was arrested on state charges and 86 immigrants were detained for being in the country illegally, Tammy Spicer, a spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in a statement Friday. All of those arrested were in the country illegally, she said. Most were from Mexico.
The National Immigration Law Center and other immigrant advocates said the Tennessee raid was the largest since the George W. Bush administration and deployed many of the tactics of that era, with a surprise blitz of the factory, a helicopter and streets blocked by state and local authorities. ICE officials would not say where the raid ranked in terms of size. -WaPo
Acting ICE director Tom Homan said last year that the agency planned to "significantly" increase operations targeting businesses which employ illegal immigrants, however he said the department's strategy would be different than those employed under president Obama.
“Now we’re going to prosecute the employers who knowingly hire illegal aliens,” Homan said last year. “We’re going to detain and remove the illegal alien workers.”
Since Trump took office last January, immigration arrests have risen over 40% and deportations are up 34%.
ICE conducted 1,360 employee audits last year and arrested more than 300 people for alleged criminal and civil immigration violations. Businesses were ordered to pay $97.6 million in judicial forfeiture, fines and restitution and $7.8 million in civil fines, the agency said. -WaPo
In January, ICE agents executed surprise pre-dawn raids on around 100 7-eleven stores across the country, administratively arresting 21 people on suspicion of being in the U.S. illegally in a national effort to ensure businesses are hiring employees who are legally allowed to work in the country.
Acting director Homan said at the time "Today’s actions send a strong message to U.S. businesses that hire and employ an illegal workforce: ICE will enforce the law, and if you are found to be breaking the law, you will be held accountable," said ICE Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan, adding "Businesses that hire illegal workers are a pull factor for illegal immigration and we are working hard to remove this magnet. ICE will continue its efforts to protect jobs for American workers by eliminating unfair competitive advantages for companies that exploit illegal immigration"
The 7-11 raids were conducted a little over a week after Washington State filed suit against Motel 6 for training its employees to regularly hand over information on thousands of guests to immigration officials looking for people with "Latino-sounding names," most of which was done without a warrant.
In March, border apprehensions spiked to 50,308 people - up 37% from the month before and over 200% from March of 2017.
Meanwhile, Trump called for an emergency deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border this week, which will work with Border Patrol "until we have a wall."
Might be a long deployment, but at least businesses which employ illegals are officially at risk of having their doors kicked in and their workforce instantly depleted.
Comments
FUCKING FINALLY
Only 86 were arrested??? At this rate, it will take a few hundred years to deport all the illegals!
Looney
Edit: BTW… Take a look at the ICE removal statistics. In 2017, there were 147,000 deportations, which is only 30,000 more that during 0bama’s last year (2016).
Also, according to the Pew Research, there are at least 11,000,000 illegals in the US. So, it would take 74 years to remove them all.
Woo, hoo!... TRUMP'S FAULT!!!!
Tennessee? I thought they raided the DNC.
stop remittance of money by illegal foreign workers
At least put a 50% tariff/tax on the remittances.
All funds to build the Great Wall.
Thank you God Emperor Trump, The Most Magnificent, Alpha of Alphas, Rod of Steel.
One way to retard the number of illegals coming to USA and possibly motivate many to leave ....
Create tent city prisons in the deserts of the southwest where thousands of illegals are stored while waiting for their court date. Have the judges, prosecutors & defense lawyers live onsite and process dozens every day denying bail and declaring all captured as a flight risk so they can’t be let out. Feed them only Polish food with sourdough bread - no refritos, enchiladas or tortillas. Force them to learn English and birth control at indoctrination schools run by the CIA where they learn to overthrow the government of their country of origin because their miserable lives are their own fault and that the USA owes them nothing. Have loud speakers blaring propaganda at them all day and all night. Empower them to believe they can chage things for the better in their country of origin. Make them angry with their own .gov before sending them back.
1984 Bitchez!
Viva la revolución !
I hope you never have to flee this country. Not that our country is a crony capitalist hellhole run by shitheads or anything.
Just try getting into NZ, or any Anglophone nation, and taking a job.
The 2008 Postville Iowa raid
That was a big one!..and it resulted in the plant filing for bankruptcy....no illegal workers, no profit.
Netted "“290 Guatemalans, 93 Mexicans, 2 Israelis and 4 Ukrainians...Agriprocessors CEO Sholom Rubashkin was convicted in federal court on 86 charges of financial fraud, including bank fraud, mail and wire fraud and money laundering"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Postville_raid#Sholom_Rubashkin
Trump early-released Sholom just before Christmas last year.
https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/local/columnists/kyle-muns…
Evidently the business closed down, sold, & reopened. Hired legal Somalis. Many of the deported Mexicans got visas & are now back in the states. Interesting & instructive.
https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/03/economy/postvilles-long-recovery…
“llegal aliens”…
WTF, I thought they are only “undocumented immigrants”.
There's one hundred plus meat packing plants in flyover America that could stand to be raided also. It's a shitty job and just what a green card is designed for.
Biggest raid in a decade? Don't you mean since all of Obama's presidency? Why am I not surprised?
This town is about a half hour east of Knoxville. I'm curious why they went there. I have to believe you could have really scored well at a facility in Texas or New Mexico.
There was a quote in there: "using different tactics than were used during the Obama administration"
Yea, they are actually raiding, detaining and deporting instead of giving them a voter card.
GET THE FUCK OUT !!!!!!
Look at the level of down voting trolls that jump on an immigration article. Sub-human filth that need to be exterminated.
Just have a La Raza demonstration and you can bet most of them will be illegals. They would probably draw a crowd of thousands in Houston. Walk down the street in a lot of small towns in South Texas and you will hear mostly spanish being spoken. If this is a war we have already lost.
It's fitting that 7-11 stores hired a lot of illegal aliens ... after all the 7-11 chain is Japanese owned.
$$millions being spent on the National Guard.
$$millions being spent on ICE roundups.
All to protect America from impoverished mestizo toilers
while the criminal banking class, billionaires, globalists
and the politicians asset strip the economy.
Yes, and there you have it. Until they arrest and drag off in chains the guys in the $5000 suits who get rich off the illegal workers, it's all bullshit posing for the media.
The guy who ran the kosher slaughterhouse in Postville, Iowa, got arrested, but Trump let him go in his "catch and release program" for corrupt oligarchs.
All this action will do is increase the danger premium for the Coyotes, and allow the oligarchs to depress the wages yet again for the illegals who will keep coming as long as there's work to be had here.
The hypocrisy is revolting, but the sadism is even worse.
Like the Clinton's, assclown?
Look where 86 sources of income for american families went - to foreign shithole enclaves. That's how patriotism is defined by left fascists aka communist democrats, this is actually treason and social and economical terrorism.
The reason the employers hire illegals is to not pay Americans. Either the plant owners pay Americans a livable wage and the price of their products spikes, or they pay minimum wage and minimum wage is not a livable wage. Instead of having foreigners live twenty to a one bedroom apartment, you can have twenty Americans living in a one bedroom apartment. Progress?
These jobs would not have saved an American from losing his/her house, it would have been a place to go, be miserable, and live off of public assistance (which is what displaced workers are doing now anyway [permanent disability]).
The Confederate States needed an eloquent defender such as yourself.
They made the EXACT same argument about slavery, but ...unfortunately it led to war and utter defeat.
I mean really...didn't those nigger farm implements have it better being here under any circumstance? Sheesh...
Look up the definition of the word: "choice." Also choose. One chose to come to this country and the other was thrown in overcrowded slave ships and brought to plantations to take the place of tenant farmers.
Slaves were also subjugated-were not taught to read or write, could not leave, and were beaten and whipped for "not working hard enough." Slaves were not allowed any economic mobility..but if it fits your argument..
You don't understand the economics involved. If I can't pay a mexican less than a livable wage then I would have to pay more to get workers. The real reason to hire illegals is even more involved than the pay. They do not complain about unsafe working conditions and the company does not pay for health care or matching soc sec taxes. They are a drain on our country no matter how you look at it. They need to be sent back.
Better than not fucking working at all.
i'd rather fight than switch
My point is not enough people want to fight their enslavement.
Our country has gone to hell. A little earlier today, I walked out the front door to go grocery shopping. I looked down the street and saw our Brazilian neighbor dressed in cammo out in the street with a Brazilian pygmy (No joke, it was a real pygmy) who was also wearing cammo. The pygmy had a pick-up with a camper shell on top of it parked in the street, with the back of the camper & the tail gate open. The whole camper shell was full of cases of guns, and they had a pistol & a rifle that the neighbor was looking at and sighting down the street. This happened in suburban Atlanta (Sandy Springs, GA). Fuck these stupid immigrants.
Edit: I guess at least 2 people here think it's ok to have illegals buying and selling guns illegally in our suburban streets in broad daylight, So fuck you too.
What do you want gun control? /sarcasm.
Dude - ur knowledge of economy and how labour market works is 0, *NADA*. As everything on a trully free, non manipulated market - labour also gets priced accordingly to needs and availibility.
If the social enclave doesn't export its labour needs to foreign, external social enclaves or no foreign labour providers are forcefully introduced in the social enclave, the ones in need for labour will have to buy/pay the labour at the price the local to the enclave labour sellers/providers accept. This will lead naturally to balanced, well spread prosperity for all the members of the social enclave.
Yes, which is why minimum wage workers live such lavish lifestyles. Any time there is any talk of the minimum wage increasing this place goes apeshit.
If they pay livable wages, you may want to research inflation. We're beyond the point where our currency can pay livable wages to these types of jobs. When the dollar was more valuable and there was less in circulation, you could pay livable wages. With our national debt at $21,000,000,000,000. It's not that I lack empathy, it's that I see reality a little more clearly. If you think TPTB will willingly pay us what we deserve to be paid, I have a bridge I would like to sell you.
Now I understand your point. You want the gov. to control everything and provide you with a living. So sad.
Sounds like you have a problem with the 2nd Amendment. What part of "Shall not be infringed" is sticking in your craw? /sarc off
Looks like the Federal Government is finally distributing those hundreds of thousands of firearms and millions of rounds of hollow point ammo they puchased for every Federal Agency that was in the news a few years ago.
Who the hell did you think they were for - your fucking mailman?
I am not sure what your complaint is......
Something against Camo outfits?
Something against a tall guy / short guy pair?
Something against camper shells?
They have more guns than you?
To where? Honduras? Mexico? Etc? No thanks
Sounds expensive compared to a bullet and youd be giving them a practice run for when its your turn.
Just ship them back to wherever they are from and give them an appointment to have a skype hearing at some future date.
“Now we’re going to prosecute the employers who knowingly hire illegal aliens..."
This has always been the solution: arrest the owners/managers of these operations and, if necessary, seize assets for knowingly hiring illegal workers. Do that and the problem disappears very rapidly.
Which is why it won't happen... "Southern Provision"?? Never heard of it... when they start going after Tyson et al, then we know the oligarchs are telling their little puppets to 'pull the rug'. This is mostly for show... same with the 'wall'... send more troops and instant 'wall'... why waste more money on an Israeli product? Can't we build anything ourselves anymore? Or we going to hire Mexicans to build it? Trumpy is just playing the game, but winning is an entirely different matter.. not one he knows anything about.
The long range goal of the Anglo-American-Zionist empire is globalism, killing national sovereignty in favor of unimpeded international corporate domination. When these elitist fucks shipped the better part of our manufacturing overseas it showed us -- in broad daylight -- what they were up to and where their loyalties were (and where they weren't).
Already happened. A long time ago.
The shining light on the hill is a myth or a lie, maybe both.
I was looking for Tyson, Cargill or IBP to be targeted. Nope, not going to happen either. This was a money grab and action to eliminate the competition for the real players. It's almost impossible to compete these days due to numerous factors, not the least of which is government rules, laws, statues and intervention.
A good point about motive. By analogy, one drug dealer dropping a dime on a rival drug dealer.
I watched a news piece a year or so ago. These raids are common at meat packing houses. Ice comes in and takes about a third of the plants workforce, and the employer doesn't even close down shop. The workers that are left call "their" people and the workforce is quickly replaced. Some of the illegals caught get shipped back and return for the following season.
This is the first I think for making noise about punishing the employer. Probably get a suspended fine? Let the employer pay restitution for all the wages paid to illegals, and put them in jail for even 30 days, will completely change the landscape. But I don't know if there are enough Americans willing to work that hard and not be glued to their I-phones for 12 hour shifts? That's why employers hire Mexicans in the first place.
The easy solution !
That makes perfect sense. If you fine and prosecute those that hire illegals, then they will not find work and once the word heads all the way South maybe some of them will change their mind and stay home. It is a start. Going to take a long time but word of mouth travels fast.
Yes. The problem was always easily solvable. The fact that it isn't solved only proves that your (((masters))) don't want it solved.
They are spending millions arresting the poor and powerless.
I wonder why they aren't arresting the bankers.
