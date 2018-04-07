Inside El Chapo's Lair: Plastic Furniture, Ornate Weaponry And Cocaine Bananas

By the time DEA agent Drew Hogan arrived in Mexico City in 2010, Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman had already been on the run for nine years - having escaped from a prison in Southwest Mexico in early 2001 - reportedly hiding in a laundry basket.
After Hogan established his base of operation, he picked up the trail for the Sinaloa cartel chief by "looking at the details," he said.
"It was in the details - in the numbers," Hogan told NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday while discussing his book "Hunting El Chapo."
"The phone numbers don't lie," Hogan said. "And I was able to pair up with a crack team of Homeland Security investigative agents, and we began intercepting members of Chapo's inner circle and starting to dismantle layers within his sophisticated communications structure until we got to the top, where I had his personal secretary's device, who was standing right next to him, and I could ping that to establish a pattern of life to determine where he was at."
Hogan, his partner "Brady" and a team of 50 Mexican marines would stumble upon a safehouse used by El Chapo in February 2014, only to find the Cartel boss had already left the lair hidden behind six-inch thick steel doors.
The DEA agent filmed the hideout on his mobile phone - revealing among other things:
- A black sack filled with hundreds of green bananas intended for smuggling cocaine into the United States.
- A jewel-encrusted semiautomatic pistol adorned with El Chapo's initials
- Lots of cocaine
- A cache of weapons, including a tripod-mounted machine gun
[insert: 4AE38DA500000578-5586785-image-a-66_1523036688323.jpg ]
Hogan says he was shocked by the squalor of the place. "I was surprised, he really afforded himself no luxuries. Each safehouse was the same type of construction, very basic."
"They had Walmart-style plastic tables and chairs, none of the trappings you would expect from a drug lord."
El Chapo was eventually tracked down to the beach resort of Mazatlán in late 2014.
For the first face-to-face meeting Hogan wore his very own black baseball cap, and ran up to the drug lord and yelling: 'What's up, Chapo?'
Hogan said from that moment he knew he was going to tell his story at some point, and chose to write about the exhaustive and enthralling hunt in a new book, called 'Hunting El Chapo.'
On Wednesday he spoke about the book for the first time publicly in an interview on the Today Show, and will give further details during Dateline on Sunday.
He also shared a personal photo from those thrilling years of his life of the moment he caught El Chapo, in which the drug lord can be seen frowning with Hogan and another agent behind him and posing for the camera.
The former DEA agent called that day he met El Chapo a 'souvenir of the hunt,' explaining he plucked it from another place where Chapo had been hiding out. -Daily Mail
Within 16 months, however, El Chapo would escape from prison - tunneling below the shower in his cell at a Mexican maximum security prison.
[insert: 4AD2DB7C00000578-5578631-image-a-36_1522863896995.jpg ]
"This tunnel that went underneath the prison was the same type of tunnels that went under the safe houses, the same tunnels that were at the US/ Mexico border," said Hogan.
Six months later, Chapo was captured again - with the aid of informants, satellite images and intercepted cell phone communications. The drug lord was extradited to the United States on January 19 of this year to stand trial on charges of running the largest drug-trafficking enterprise in the world - said to be responsible for hundreds of murders in North America. He is wanted in Chicago, San Diego, New York City, New Hampshire, Miami and Texas - and has pending indictments in seven different U.S. federal courts.
El Chapo is currently sitting in the maximum-security wing of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. His trial is set to begin in September.
Comments
You GOT to have the cocaine!
Plastic furniture? Who cares!
They didn't mention hot babes.
Gotta give him some respect for not living in the lap of luxury. Bare bones operation.
In reply to You GOT to have to cocaine!… by ebworthen
We can be glad they found time for the well-placed photo oppportunities, what with the arrest, & danger, & all that
In reply to Gotta give him some respect… by COSMOS
Ever wonder why Google, FuckBook and the other social media swine want a phone number associated with your account? Just ask Chapo
"The phone numbers don't lie,"
In reply to We can be glad they found… by house biscuit
Here's what's going on in just one Mexican border town thanks to the drug trade. Note that this link says graphic, but that is an understatement. Some of these photos need to be plastered up in sanctuary cities so that people are more aware of what they are harboring.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/04/06/graphic-24-dead-holy-week-mex…
In reply to "The phone numbers don't lie… by Zer0head
Thats why mexicans and their families desperately want to get inot he USA and work like slaves doing jobs americans wont.
In reply to Here's what's going on in… by Whoa Dammit
Ebay are constantly asking me to confirm my phone number to protect my account. Fortunately I changed the number some time after signing up with Ebay and subsequently ignored their requests for re-confirmation.
In reply to "The phone numbers don't lie… by Zer0head
Cocaine's a helluva drug!!!!!!!!!
In reply to "The phone numbers don't lie… by Zer0head
If you have to be ready to depart at the sign of the police, it is idiotic to buy anything expensive for them to seize. Its more about practicality.
In reply to Gotta give him some respect… by COSMOS
I have to wonder who in the CIA/DEA he pissed off? He must have stopped making his payments on his protection money.... either that, or they found someone who would cut them in on a better deal (who is now running the operation).
In reply to If you have to be ready to… by Quantify
FUCK HIM - I give him NO respect - nothing but disdain. How many lives has he ended or caused unbelievable agony? I spit on him!
In reply to Gotta give him some respect… by COSMOS
Lighten up Jim Comey. The guy was a scab on the ass of humanity, but we're just having some posthumous fun.
In reply to FUCK HIM - I give him NO… by CHoward
Hey Meester, we don't need no stinking furniture. You know you can fuck my seester, she a virgin.
In reply to You GOT to have to cocaine!… by ebworthen
They left out the part, where the furniture was made of cocaine.
Gonna go watch Scarface. Love that movie.
In reply to You GOT to have to cocaine!… by ebworthen
If I'm a kingpin I would definitely outfit my hideout with lots of cocaine and machine guns but the green bananas seem out of place.
In reply to You GOT to have to cocaine!… by ebworthen
Seems pretty normal to me, sans the mountains of snow.
Did you morons find any dental floss?
It's all in Montana...last year's crop was huge!
In reply to Seems pretty normal to me,… by Yen Cross
That was funny!
In reply to It's all in Montana...last… by UmbilicalMosqu…
Any mention of El Chapo's CIA/DEA/FBI bosses in the book?
No mention of the Russian oligarch orchestrators either.
In reply to Any mention of El Chapo's… by Juggernaut x2
Buddy, you're not a bad poster in general
But not only did you miss the point, but I am so tired of these worn-out Russia tropes
They may have been sardonic in 2016, but now you're wearing plaid
In reply to No mention of the Russian… by IH8OBAMA
And what is wrong with plaid?
In reply to Buddy, you're not a bad… by house biscuit
Oh, shit. This is devastating fashion news for me.
Burning all of my plaid tonight.
Solids or stripes for the new look?
In reply to And what is wrong with plaid… by hobopants
Isn't purple the "new" look??? wink wink
In reply to Oh, shit. This is… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Oh boy ... imagine the interesting names you would find if you started digging through his bank accounts.
most of them would be usa oriented,,,, names,, who owns who
In reply to Oh boy ... imagine the… by navy62802
Yuan Grande' comes to mind?
In reply to Oh boy ... imagine the… by navy62802
El Chapo is a myth he never existed just a made up character from the usa yep
nuff said
"After that my guess is that you will never hear from him again. The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he did not exist. And like that... he is gone."
In reply to El Chapo is a mith he never… by chiron1
before you snuff me do your research ,,,hint cia op
In reply to El Chapo is a mith he never… by chiron1
I wish these people would quit with the damn nicknames. People think el Chapo must mean something like, The Dark One or The Evil one or something. It means "Shorty." The guy is short. Just call him by his real name.
What do you get when you put Iberians in central america 500 years ago? El Chapos. Look!
*They never would have got him except for his CIA handlers turned on him and a few of his lieutenants ratted him out big-time.
Just another big coke dealer...
I really love how he gets all the media attention whilst the Colombian,Peruvian,Bolivian and Venezuelan cartels,warlords and gangs go completely unmentioned....
This DEA Hogan dude must have cojones the size basketballs unless this dude doing all the boasting is a stand-in with an assumed name
It's likely that it's just "theater for the masses" - a boogeyman that they can blame, then "capture" to make themselves look "good" to the sheeple.
The *real* drug smugglers all work for alphabet agencies and can brush off any legit law enforcement investigation by flipping out a badge and uttering a simple, "National Security. Fuck off." They have the ultimate racket. "Why would they do that?" you ask: Unlimited Black Budgets.
In reply to This DEA Hogan dude must… by Zer0head
The lower races know drugs and whores and cartels but know nothing of self sacrifce or deferred gratification or higher order because they are brown.
Is that you Hal Turner ?
In reply to The lower races know drugs… by JoeTurner
The furniture is your typical Mexican "Beach-bar" set up. Plastic tables and chairs...Chapo felt right at home.
Joaquin Guzman...
Doesn't sound Spanish to me...
Plus giant hook nose...
To snort MOAR blow...
Any clue ?
... what is not mentioned are the details of his partners, their involvement nor the fact the CIA are un-prosecutable.
One time Pablo Escobar returned to a place he had buried several barrels of cash, only to find they had all gotten wet and disintegrated on him. None of it was usable.
fiction
Now I really want some coke. And bananas too.
Should've stayed in Florida. Jesus it was 26 degrees today.
Hard to kill hookers when it's too cold to be outside.
duh... CIA shoestring black ops cash gets cut from time to time. they have to shuffle that money around some how.They wanted everyone to know the sense of budget they were actually dealing with. you know... keep everyone in line and scrambling.
no sense in mucking up the place with nice furniture thats going to get torched