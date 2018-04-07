Kelly Goes Nuclear In Oval Office, Threatens To Quit: Report

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly threatened to quit in late March after a blow up with Trump in a meeting in the Oval Office, reports Axios.
Kelly was reportedly heard muttering about quitting as he stormed back to his office after the March 28 argument - however sources say it wasn't related to the firing of former Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin which happened the same day.
A senior administration official said that calling it a threat was "probably too strong, it was more venting frustration." Kelly often says he doesn't have to be there and didn't seek the job originally. -Axios
Details (via Axios):
- Kelly packed up some personal belongings, though I'm told that wasn't necessarily because he was walking out.
- He was fired up enough that colleagues got allies to call in to calm him down.
- At one point DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen — perhaps the person in the administration he trusts most — came over to talk him off the ledge.
Meanwhile, President Trump has reportedly been sidestepping Kelly of late - telling one confidant that he's "tired of being told no" by Kelly, and has instead opted to simply not include his Chief of Staff in various matters, according to CBS News, citing a person who was not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity.
When President Donald Trump made a congratulatory phone call to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, White House chief of staff John Kelly wasn't on the line. When Mr. Trump tapped John Bolton to be his next national security adviser, Kelly wasn't in the room.
And when Mr. Trump spent a Mar-a-Lago weekend stewing over immigration and trade, Kelly wasn't in sight.
Kelly, once empowered to bring order to a turbulent West Wing, has receded from view, his clout diminished, his word less trusted by staff and his guidance less tolerated by an increasingly go-it-alone president. -CBS News
Kelly had made it a practice for months to listen in on many of the president's calls - particularly with world leaders. He also reportedly advocated against the hiring of John Bolton.
"It's not tenable for Kelly to remain in this position so weakened," said Chris Whipple, author of "Gatekeepers," a history of modern White House chiefs of staff. "More than any of his predecessors, Donald Trump needs an empowered chief of staff to tell him what he does not want to hear. Trump wants to run the White House like the 26th floor of Trump Tower, and it's simply not going to work."
In December we reported that President Trump had been calling White House aides to his private residence in the evening where he would give them new assignments - asking them not to tell Kelly.
“John has been successful at putting in place a stronger chain of command in the White House, requiring people to go through him to get to the Oval Office,” said Leon Panetta, a White House chief of staff under President Bill Clinton who worked with Mr. Kelly, a four-star Marine general, in the Department of Defense. “The problem has always been whether or not the president is going to accept better discipline in the way he operates. He’s been less successful at that.” -WSJ
“This is all just inevitable,” said one person close to Mr. Trump. “It’s not that Mr. Kelly is wrong—we all know he’s terribly competent.”
Meanwhile, frustrated friends of the President have also reportedly gotten around Kelly's "do not call" list by calling Melania Trump in order to pass messages to her husband, according to two people familiar with the matter.
"[S]ince she arrived in the White House from New York in the summer, the first lady has taken on a more central role as a political adviser to the president."
“If I don’t want to wait 24 hours for a call from the president, getting to Melania is much easier,” one person said. -WSJ
Melania Trump's office issued a harsh rebuke to the Wall St. Journal, stating “This is more fake news and these are more anonymous sources peddling things that just aren’t true. The First Lady is focused on her own work in the East Wing.”
Trump's Twitter feed is still off limits to Kelly, who's been rolling his eyes at questions over potential diplomatic quagmires such as the time he called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "short and fat." Asked about the incident, Kelly shrugged it off - saying "Believe it or not - I don't follow the tweets," adding that he has advised White House staff to do the same. "We develop policy in the normal traditional staff way."
As one White House official told the WSJ, despite what appears to be an equilibrium between Kelly and Trump, they may never see eye to eye. “Kelly is too much of a general, and Trump is too much Trump,” adding that Trump continues to hold Mr. Kelly in high regard - often praising him during public appearances.
Meanwhile in March, Kelly was reportedly so furious over the way the press was covering Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's Tuesday firing that he shouted at the television on Air Force One as the President and his staff took off for California, according to Politico.
Accounts of Kelly's involvement in Tillerson's ouster have varied. While some reports describe Kelly only telling Tillerson to watch Trump's twitter account "over the next few days," others have said it was a much more direct conversation in which the Secretary of State was given a heads up. In that version, Tillerson implored Kelly to hold off on any decisions until he returned to the U.S. on Monday.
Tillerson, meanwhile, would only say that he received a "lunchtime call" from Trump during the President's flight to California, and a separate call from Kelly - both after Trump's tweet.
Kelly's consternation over the press coverage came on the heels of former Trump staff secretary Rob Porter's ouster in February after the Daily Mail published accounts from his two ex-wives accusing him of domestic abuse. Kelly took fire for not getting rid of Porter earler, after it emerged that the FBI had alerted the White House several times in 2017 that the allegations were holding up Porter's security clearance. When the allegations against Porter began to fly, Kelly put out a statement calling Porter a "man of true integrity and honor," and "a trusted professional."
With Trump playing musical chairs in the West Wing seemingly every other week, one has to wonder exactly how much longer Kelly will last.
Comments
How about removing dual citizens from office and jews from the country entirely? Swapping one shabbos for another won’t do any good.
Yep! They ONLY have Israhell's interests at heart. They could care less about the US and what's good for the country.
And their trolls love to accuse those of us who long to see the US prosper and rid of the Deep State.
In reply to How about removing dual… by Tallest Skil
Should have fired Kelly for making that now iconic hand gesture. No excuse for that. We didn't elect these leftover swamp rats anyway.
From comments above, looks like the deep state fake troll farm office pals are punching in for the evening. Reaction time, clock stamps, go figure.
In reply to lol by beepbop
Axios .... unnamed & unconfirmed sources.
Axios?
Nuff said.
In reply to Should have fired him by IntercoursetheEU
Everybody has daggers out for potus...let him run the show. He'll be fine . Fuck it
In reply to … by macholatte
"Trump had been calling White House aides to his private residence"
Mmm!
Are they females?
"where he would give them new assignments - asking them not to tell"
Mmmmmm!
In reply to Everybody has daggers out… by max2205
Give me a break...they make Kelly appear to be some faint of heart pussy. I think it’s the snowflakes at Axios projecting again.
In reply to … by macholatte
Trump is President
Intuitively, you know this is wrong and very insane.
Shameless silliness, bubbling depravity, Lord Trump
is an amoral predator, attacking the weak, poor and defenseless.
He has the mind of a blood-engorged tick.
His soul is deformed.
In reply to … by macholatte
Old news?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-29/kelly-is-said-to-los…
In reply to Should have fired him by IntercoursetheEU
Good riddance you swamp dwelling globalist ZWO fker!!!
In reply to How about removing dual… by Tallest Skil
I believe nothing from the dishonest liberal media!
Hillary up +12, remember?
In reply to How about removing dual… by Tallest Skil
Source = Axios
... therefore probably bullshit
In reply to I believe nothing from the… by lester1
Tillerson was in Africa promoting LGBT rights .... for real ....
In reply to How about removing dual… by Tallest Skil
apparently not too fussy about what they cook for dinner over there
In reply to Tillerson was in Africa… by Disgruntled Goat
Kelly probably thinks jet fuel can melt steel beams just like muller. These old MIC dinosaurs don't realize we on the new (non-NuKL33ar) timeline now.
Trump-o..
Gotta love a man with conviction and the balls to follow them
Bad moves with lunatic Bolton and sucking ZWO teet.
In reply to Trump-o… by Shibumi2
error 404
In reply to Trump-o… by Shibumi2
I would observe Kelly may have found the transition from military duty to civilian duty more difficult than expected - I wonder what his management plan looks like......
Get lost, Kelly.
Kelly is the last Vestibule of sanity in that haberdashery
Kelly was a war mongering ass hole until his Son was liquidated. Now he's toned down the rhetoric, and eaten a few red pills.
If Kelly leaves, that would be very BAD!
Speaking of bad things and few answers. Where is the IG report? All the sealed indictments? What ever happened to the Awan brothers? Where is Tony Podesta? Who killed Seth Rich?
The FBI and DOJ are a fucking joke. Tyrannical Lawlessness in our face.
In reply to Kelly is the last Vestibule… by Yen Cross
They're just hoping we forget, or lose interest.
In reply to Speaking of bad things and… by Bay of Pigs
Tyler needs to start a new thread.
Excellent questions, as usual, my friend.
In reply to Speaking of bad things and… by Bay of Pigs
Good. Quit then and don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!
Kelly is the most dovish of Trumps cabinet.
Trump needs to take a long walk, and do some internalizing, before he comes back to the table.
In reply to Good. Quit then and don't… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I love the way President Trump runs it! I like the 26th floor. I like his office too.
I don't know enough about what's going on to comment. But, there's a hit piece on Trump in the media everyday. Can't take it too seriously. As long as the 'conga line caravan' is dissolving I'm OK. Over and out.
Old man yelling at the TV. Welcome to the club.
There is always pugilistic Linda McMahon ready for a cabinet level position or available to fix a wrestling match between Heads of State. Besides, she must be bored at the Small Business Administration and ready for a promotion to Prime Time Entertainment Bimbos. Poor John Kelly trying to maintain decor in the White House. Arrival of Bolton on Monday may be the last straw for Kelly, and any hope for sanity in White House.
Was it Kelly said Trump is a, "fucking moron."
I believe it was Stormy Daniels as well.
In reply to Was it Kelly said Trump is a… by roadhazard
Trump doesn’t need a supervisor.
"Kelly was reportedly heard"
"A senior administration official said"
"according to CBS News, citing a person who was not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity. "
"As one White House official told the WSJ"
"Kelly was reportedly so furious"
"some reports describe Kelly "
"others have said "
It's amazing how Axios can sew together a fable without using first hand accounts. I label this tale HORSESHIT.
Donald's Achilles heel, is his ego.
I've spoken with many libtards recently. They don't disagree with his policies.
There's no argument there. They just don't like his pompous
demeanor (dĭ-mēˈnər)
►
He should be replaced by a Goldman alumnus ASAP!