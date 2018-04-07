Fire Breaks Out On 50th Floor Of Trump Tower

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/07/2018 - 18:16

Update: about an hour after the blaze broke out, reports suggest that the firefighters had managed to knock it down...

... and shortly before 7pm EDT, Trump himself tweeted that the fire has been put out.

* * *

A 2nd Alarm fire has broken out on the 50th floor of the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, with some reporting that apartments 50C and 50D were ground zero for the flames.

According to social media witnesses, the "fire was small and then something happened where the size doubled in seconds." Another clip shows the fire picking up, as something falls out of the engulfed apartment.

 

#fire #trump #5thavenue #nyc #happyeaster

A post shared by Rasta (@rstanoj) on

Subsequent reports suggest the fire has spread to a corner office.

Firefighters are on the scene:

As a reminder, the Trump family apartment occupies the top floors of the building - far above where this fire is reported.

Tags
Disaster Accident

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
IridiumRebel SethPoor Sat, 04/07/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

 BennyBoy is just cunt. Hey Benny, he’s not under criminal investigation. Makes sense since 2 years of investigation has yielded nothing.

We never fucked with Obama’s stuff. We called names but it began and ended online. These resist fuckers need a swift kick. Like the UT prof that was probably murdered by the Marxists....I’ve about had it. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
chumbawamba karenm Sat, 04/07/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

Yeah, there are still plenty of them around here.

You think an extreme narcissist like Der Trumpenfuhrer is going to suffer the fallout from any bad decision making?  He fills his administration with heels so he can conveniently pick who gets to take the flack, and he comes out the hero.  He learned this kind of theater when he ran with the WWE crowd. 

I am Chumbawamba.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
nmewn Deep Snorkeler Sat, 04/07/2018 - 18:31 Permalink

lol...the only thing Stormy LLC is concerned with is making money, whether it's blackmail or porn or selling gossip rags.

And speaking of gossip, some enterprising Alinsky journalist should ask Stormy what she thinks about her husband (Brendan Miller) winning Best Supporting Actor in 2016's...Batman vs Superman XXX.

I mean, what was their celebration like as "a couple" after he won? Did they get a babysitter and go out for dinner like a "normal couple"? Was there any sex involved afterwards? Did Brendan leave the waitress a large tip? Does Stormy even have sex with him anymore or is he too exhausted after work? Is there a payment for sex clause in their "marriage contract"?

Ya know, those kind of questions ;-)