Fire Breaks Out On 50th Floor Of Trump Tower

Update: about an hour after the blaze broke out, reports suggest that the firefighters had managed to knock it down...
Fire is knocked down, @AaronKatersky reports. #TrumpTowerfire https://t.co/ArNLbkeg15— Josh Margolin (@JoshMargolin) April 7, 2018
... and shortly before 7pm EDT, Trump himself tweeted that the fire has been put out.
Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018
* * *
A 2nd Alarm fire has broken out on the 50th floor of the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, with some reporting that apartments 50C and 50D were ground zero for the flames.
FDNYalerts MAN 2-ALARM 721 5 AVE, HIGH RISE (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE ON 50TH FLR,— FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) April 7, 2018
Manhattan - 2nd Alarm - Trump Tower - Fire out 3 windows, Fire in Apt 50C&D https://t.co/XOi8SOAnYi— Mark G. (@ProvRIFire) April 7, 2018
According to social media witnesses, the "fire was small and then something happened where the size doubled in seconds." Another clip shows the fire picking up, as something falls out of the engulfed apartment.
There is a fire right now in Trump Tower. Was small and then something happened where the size doubled in seconds! pic.twitter.com/NnFNHEfJBg— Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) April 7, 2018
Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP— Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018
Eyewitness reports fire at Trump Tower in New York City is expanding rapidly. pic.twitter.com/umt9T7tHV8— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 7, 2018
Many #fireengines in front of #trumptower 😳😳😳#fireandfury ???— New York Niche (@NYNICHE) April 7, 2018
すごい数の#消防車 が#トランプタワー の前に！何が起きた？#nyc #nyniche #nyclife #ニューヨーク https://t.co/CxtANepwjP pic.twitter.com/5tcaXOTBor
Updated footage. Still going on and spreading. #fire at #trumptower pic.twitter.com/jYj0HjIVZE— Michael J Lukiman (@michael_lukiman) April 7, 2018
Subsequent reports suggest the fire has spread to a corner office.
Fire has spread to corner office. #trumptower #fire footage of @michael_lukiman pic.twitter.com/WFL2ayunK1— Michael J Lukiman (@michael_lukiman) April 7, 2018
Firefighters are on the scene:
As a reminder, the Trump family apartment occupies the top floors of the building - far above where this fire is reported.
Smoke and debris. Fire dept throwing anti-flame powder. Seems controlled, though with semi-extensive damage to floor and at least three offices. #fire #trumptower pic.twitter.com/JdvXPOKmpF— Michael J Lukiman (@michael_lukiman) April 7, 2018
